Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (2025)

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (1)

The one thing I hate about summer? How my super cute sandals cause not-so-cute calluses on my heels. And because I'm not willing to sacrifice comfort in the name of fashion, I've learned to manage. Enter: Callus removers—i.e., the quickest, easiest solution for dry, cracked heels. While you can certainly slough away dead skin with your classic pumice stone or foot "shaver," I find that the best way to remove calluses at home is with a treatment that includes a keratolytic, i.e., an ingredient (often a chemical exfoliant) that breaks down the built-up keratin in your skin responsible for roughness. The best-tested? Urea, ammonium lactate, salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid.

Chemical and keratolytic callus treatments are powerful enough to break down hard skin over time with less risk of infection that can occur from hacking away at your skin with a sharp, razor-like tool—especially in those who have a higher risk due to diabetes, certain skin conditions, or neuropathy. And while an at-home treatment can help for minor calluses, if you're dealing with a severe case—or you have any health conditions—you should absolutely consult a medical professional. So to help you out, I personally tested and reviewed the best callus removers, and tapped our own experts, board-certified dermatologists Karan Lal, MD, and Sheila Farhang, MD, for their take on what works best when it comes to callus removal and how to choose the best treatment, below:

Our top picks for the best callus removers in 2024

So if calluses aren't a part of your spring and summer agenda, do yourself a favor and shop the entire list of the best removers of all time below that I personally tested and reviewed. And make sure to keep scrolling for everything you need to know about removing a callus at home, courtesy of our board-certified dermatologists.

1

Best Keratolytic Callus Remover

Isdin Uradin Podos

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (8)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (9)Very lightweight formula that dries super quickly

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (10)Takes time to see results

Dr. Farhang personally loves this urea-based keratolytic (i.e., ingredients that break down outer layers of your skin to encourage more moisture) gel that works wonders on callused feet. Along with urea, it contains a combo of lactic acid (an AHA that further exfoliates dead skin) and glycerin (a humectant that draws moisture into your skin). When my heels are super dry, I apply a pea-sized amount of this gel to affected areas twice daily for two weeks and I swear my skin feels like I had an intense foot scrub.

  • Key ingredients: Urea, glycerin, lactic acid
  • Product type: Gel-oil

THE REVIEW: "This is an exceptionally good cream for your feet," one reviewer notes. "It made my hard-edged heels soft. My dermatologist recommended it and I echo that recommendation."

2

Best Salicylic Acid Callus Remover

Dr. Scholl's Duragel Callus Removers

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (11)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (12)Water-resistant and stays put

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (13)Covers a very minimal area

Not only are these convenient little patches from Dr. Scholl's super easy to use, but you'll also hardly notice you even have them on. Just stick 'em directly onto your calluses, and the formula's high dose of salicylic acid will help soften the hardened skin while you live your life, callus free.

  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid (40%)
  • Product type: Medicated patch

THE REVIEW: "This worked like a charm," writes one tester who has had a callus they have been struggling to get rid of for months. "So happy I can walk normally for the first time in months, amazing!"

3

Best Callus Remover Lotion

AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (14)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (15)Dissolves dead skin without affecting the new skin underneath

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (16)Feels a bit sticky when worn with socks overnight

When you smooth this cream over your rough calluses, the formula’s exfoliating lactic acid and ammonium lactate work together to noticeably soften your skin. Use a dollop of this bb every night, throw on a pair of cotton socks, and your skin will feel softer by the time you wake up.

  • Key ingredients: Lactic acid, ammonium lactate, glycerin
  • Product type: Lotion

THE REVIEW: "After applying AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy to my feet twice a day for a week, my feet were smoother than they have been for ages and the dead skin was gone," reads one review.

4

Best Callus Remover Stone

Earth Therapeutics Pedi-Glass Stone-Green

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (17)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (18)Dual-sided so it can be used on rougher and delicate areas

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (19)May crumble with time

The hundreds of five-star reviews on Ulta don't lie: This stone is a legit godsend for hard, cracked skin. Quickly brush your heels and feet with the green side for coarse filing, then flip it over and smooth delicate areas (like your ankles or even your elbows) with the finer, white side.

  • Product type: Pumice stone

THE REVIEW: "I use this once a week in the shower to keep my feet super soft," notes one reviewer, adding, "the green side is abrasive enough to get rid of any dry skin, and the white side smoothed everything out!"

5

Best Callus Remover Treatment

Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (20)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (21)Uses a combo of chemical exfoliants to shed layers of dead skin away

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (22)This mask is a process and your feet will be legit shedding for up to three weeks

This exfoliating callus remover is basically like a face mask for your feet. All you have to do is pour the formula—which is spiked with alpha and beta hydroxy acids—into the socks, stick your feet into them, wait 60 to 90 minutes, then rinse it all off. You'll obviously be pretty immobile while the formula is doing its thing, so cue up your Netflix and get cozy.

  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, lactic acid, glycolic acid
  • Product type: Peel

THE REVIEW: "It took about eight days for my feet to peel and that lasted an additional seven more days," writes one reviewer, adding, "when they stopped peeling, my feet were incredibly soft and youthful in appearance."

6

Best Easy-to-Use Callus Remover

Tweezerman Sole Smoother Anti-Bacterial Callus Stone

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (23)

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (24)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (25)The handle allows for better reach

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (26)Can be quite the arm workout

It doesn't get more classic than this double-sided callus stone from Tweezerman. After soaking your feet (or after a warm shower), run the coarse side over your callus to gently smooth and exfoliate your skin. Then flip it over and rub the smooth side over the bottom of your feet and around your toes. Boom—soft-AF feet in just a few mins.

  • Product type: Pumice stone

THE REVIEW: "I can’t say enough good things about this callus stone! I initially bought it for my feet," writes one reviewer, adding, "the coarse side, used while my feet are softened from a shower, is the most effective tool I’ve used for smoothing rough, callused feet."

7

Best Callus Remover Gel

Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (27)

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (28)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (29)Works incredibly quickly

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (30)If you leave it on too long, it can remove too much skin

Okay, this stuff should really not go into the hands of an amateur, but because I know you won't listen to me anyway (considering it's a top-rated callus remover on Amazon), you'll want to follow the directions to a T or you can risk the formula taking off too much skin (that includes wearing gloves while you apply it and rinsing it off after 10 mins max). Its ability to zap dry, dead skin in legit 10 minutes due to its concentrated active ingredients makes it so appealing, but be mindful that it's super easy to overdo it.

  • Key ingredients: Urea
  • Product type: Gel

THE REVIEW: "Works fast!" writes one reviewer. "I used gloves and put a small amount all over my foot and heel, then waited three minutes; the amount of skin that came off was amazing—I've never seen that much come off at one time before."

8

Best Electric Callus Remover

Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File Extra Coarse

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (31)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (32)Does the work for you, no manual scrubbing involved

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (33)Takes a long time physically holding the foot file

If basic foot files aren't really doing it for you (which, TBH, been there), this electronic callus remover is a no-brainer. Turn this baby on, and the extra-coarse roller head works to gently—but effectively—buff away your dead, dry skin. Just make sure you follow up with plenty of foot cream.

  • Product type: Pumice stone

THE REVIEW: "I spent an hour and a half this evening working on my feet that I had neglected for far too long," writes one reviewer adding, "I was just hoping to get the cracks reduced, but they are gone and my heels are soft—amazing!"

9

Best Foot Scrub for Calluses

Earth Therapeutics Purifying Foot Scrub

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (34)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (35)Tea tree oil works well for odor and athlete's foot

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (36)You will have to follow up with a stronger callus treatment to see significant results

Bamboo charcoal and tea tree oil are the hero ingredients in this callus remover foot scrub. Massage the gritty formula on clean, dry skin to smooth out any rough patches on your heels and toes, rinse it off with warm water, and load up on the foot cream.

  • Key ingredients: Charcoal, tea tree oil
  • Product type: Scrub

THE REVIEW: "I have been using this for the past couple of days, and I can already notice the difference in my feet as they are now soft and smooth, instead of their usual callused, rough, cracked selves," reads one review.

10

Best Callus Remover Foot Peel

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (37)

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (38)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (39)Thoroughly removes dry, dead skin like a charm

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (40)Dead, loose skin will peel anywhere from a few days to weeks

This callus remover is really similar to a face peel, only it targets dead, rough skin on your feet. Slip on the mask for an hour, wash it off, and expect your feet to look and feel softer in three to seven days (during which your dead skin cells will slowly peel and flake off). And as with any peel, your skin might look worse before it gets better—just be patient.

  • Key ingredients:
  • Product type: Peel

THE REVIEW: One tester with thick, dry, callused feet tried other treatments to no avail until this: "I waited for an hour, then took them off—they didn't look any different, so, I patiently waited to see some action. Today is the third day and I cannot believe my eyes! The skin is literally coming off in big sheets!"

11

Best Callus Remover Foot Soak

M3 Naturals Premiums Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (41)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (42)Very gentle treatment that is beneficial for odor and athlete's foot

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (43)You'll have to follow up with a stronger exfoliant to really slough away dead skin

Full disclosure: No soak will remove your calluses as efficiently as a chemical exfoliant or foot file, but I love using this formula before my scrubs (it helps soften my skin a little before I really go in). Alongside soothing and moisturizing coconut oil, it's got a hefty dose of tea tree oil (which is great for treating things like athlete's foot and tough odors).

  • Key ingredients: Coconut oil, tea tree oil
  • Product type: Scrub

THE REVIEW: "I have had pitted keratolysis for a couple of years, and nothing worked—my feet were just deteriorating," writes one tester. "One soak of this stuff and the peeling skin was gone and the pits are cleared up!"

12

Best Callus Remover Razor

Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File and Callus Remover

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (44)

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (45)

Pros

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (46)Will give you quick results

Cons

  • Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (47)Super easy to cut/injure yourself

Ideally, you’d go to your doctor to remove severe calluses because DIYing it at home can lead to cuts and therefore infection. But if you’re set on trying it yourself, and won't try out the other less risky treatments, this callus shaver will indeed remove dead skin. To mitigate damage and cuts, make sure your skin has been softened with a foot soak or warm shower, and gently (gently!) rub it back and forth on your heels making sure to not apply any pressure.

  • Product type: Foot razor

THE REVIEW: "Alright, y'all, this ain't your basic foot rasp—if you have mild calluses, I really suggest you look elsewhere," writes one reviewer, adding, "if you, like me, basically have hooves for heels, then this may be your new holy grail of extraneous foot skin removal."

Can you completely remove a callus?

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (48)

Yes, you can completely remove a callus, say both Dr. Lal and Dr. Farhang. "Apply a keratolytic such as urea (ISDIN Uradin is my go-to), salicylic acid (Compound W), or ammonium lactate," says Dr. Farhang, adding that if the callus is thick, the best results are from a compound cream that's formulated with a higher concentration of urea and salicylic acid that only a doctor can prescribe. To prevent a reoccurring callus from coming back, you must make a few lifestyle changes to avoid pressure, repeated trauma, or friction to the area, explains Dr. Farhang.

Do sandals cause calluses?

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (49)

Yes, sandals can be a cause of calluses. "Sandals are often ill-fitting and not the ideal shoe for bearing weight," says board-certified dermatologist, Karan Lal. The pressure on your feet due to the sandals can cause your skin to react by getting thicker to protect itself, which causes calluses and cracked heels, he explains. So while this doesn't mean you have to swear off sandals forever, it does mean that you should switch it up every now and then with a supportive, closed-toe shoe.

How to choose the best callus remover:

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (50)

Identify where and how the callus has formed

"First, it's important to identify how the callus has formed and mitigate that if possible," says board-certified dermatologist Sheila Farhang. Because a callus is formed in areas of repeated trauma, the key is to limit pressure, explains Dr. Lal. If the calluses are on your feet, "you can do this by wearing socks at all times and choosing shoes that fit your feet well," he says, adding that if they're occurring on your hands from lifting weights, wear gloves.

Decide which type of callus remover is best for you

Before grabbing any callus remover, or going at it with a sharp razor-like tool, you should assess the situation: Are your feet incredibly callused and dry, or is it a minor problem? If it's on the more severe side, pretty please speak to a podiatrist or dermatologist beforehand, because DIYing at home can lead to cuts and infection. A doctor can prescribe a strong topical cream or gel that is keratolytic to help exfoliate, slough off the extra skin, and soften the callus in certain situations, says Dr. Farhang.

Dr. Farhang recommends soaking your calluses in warm water before attempting removal. This will soften it so removal will be easier. From there, both Dr. Farhang and Dr. Lal suggest an over-the-counter callus remover: Callus removers can be chemical like salicylic acid/urea/lactic acid that help chemically exfoliate the callus, or they can be physical, like pumice stones that mechanically remove the excess skin, explains Dr. Lal.

Understand the risks of removal

As tempting as it can be to take a sharp callus remover and slough away at the dry, cracked skin, it must also be done with caution. Both Dr. Lal and Dr. Farhang agree that removing a callus at home is not necessarily bad, but improper removal (i.e., taking too much skin off) can lead to bleeding, pain, and even infection. So, at the end of the day, if you have any hesitations, the best thing to do is consult your doctor.

Meet the experts:

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (51)

Why trust Cosmo?

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (52)

Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan who writes beauty, and has three years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She’s an expert at researching and writing skincare stories, like the best ingrown hair treatments and the best blackhead removal tools, and feels especially knowledgable in callus removers, thanks to her own struggles with extremely dry feet and hands due to calluses and eczema. She regularly tests and analyzes callus removers on her own feet for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top dermatologists, and podiatrists to assess new formulas and products.

Ruby Buddemeyer was the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan for nearly three years, and has five years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and celebrity news across print and digital, including the best pumice stones on the market, and the best nail drills for an at-home manicure. Her callus remover picks were based on product reviews, ratings, dermatologist, and podiatrist recommendations.

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (53)

Siena Gagliano

Associate Editor

Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (54)

Ruby Buddemeyer

Ruby was the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covered beauty across print and digital. Her work has appeared on The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and StyleCaster. Follow her on Instagram.

Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (2025)

