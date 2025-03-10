Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet (2025)

The one thing I hate about summer? How my super cute sandals cause not-so-cute calluses on my heels. And because I'm not willing to sacrifice comfort in the name of fashion, I've learned to manage. Enter: Callus removers—i.e., the quickest, easiest solution for dry, cracked heels. While you can certainly slough away dead skin with your classic pumice stone or foot "shaver," I find that the best way to remove calluses at home is with a treatment that includes a keratolytic, i.e., an ingredient (often a chemical exfoliant) that breaks down the built-up keratin in your skin responsible for roughness. The best-tested? Urea, ammonium lactate, salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid.

Chemical and keratolytic callus treatments are powerful enough to break down hard skin over time with less risk of infection that can occur from hacking away at your skin with a sharp, razor-like tool—especially in those who have a higher risk due to diabetes, certain skin conditions, or neuropathy. And while an at-home treatment can help for minor calluses, if you're dealing with a severe case—or you have any health conditions—you should absolutely consult a medical professional. So to help you out, I personally tested and reviewed the best callus removers, and tapped our own experts, board-certified dermatologists Karan Lal, MD, and Sheila Farhang, MD, for their take on what works best when it comes to callus removal and how to choose the best treatment, below:

✔️ FYI: We updated this article in June 2023 to give you the most up-to-date info on how to get of calluses, including new products and treatments that dermatologists recommend, as well as how to choose the best callus removal treatment yourself.

So if calluses aren't a part of your spring and summer agenda, do yourself a favor and shop the entire list of the best removers of all time below that I personally tested and reviewed. And make sure to keep scrolling for everything you need to know about removing a callus at home, courtesy of our board-certified dermatologists.

