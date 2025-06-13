Calrec Ups Sid Stanley To Managing Director (2025)

Mark K. Miller began covering the television industry in 1975 when he joined Broadcasting magazine as an editorial assistant, becoming a staff writer. He moved to editing, becoming managing editor of the renamed Broadcasting & Cable in 1991. Mark left B&C at the end of 1998, but continued his association with the company as managing editor of B&C’s new monthly tabloid magazine, Digital Television, until it ceased publication in December 1999. Mark worked with Harry Jessell to launch TVNewsCheck in 2006 (as TVNewsday) and has been its managing editor since then. He can be reached at [emailprotected].

