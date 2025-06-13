Calrec Ups Sid Stanley To Managing Director (2025)

People Technology
|Calrec today promoted Sid Stanley to managing director, effective immediately. The company says Stanley, who joined the company in July 2018 as general manager, “has been instrumental in guiding it through major developmental changes as the broadcast industry continues to embrace remote and distributed production and transition to new ways of working.”
|Prior to joining Calrec, he held senior leadership positions at several companies in the media and entertainment space including channel director EMEA, North America and China, Barco; general manager, Sony Broadcast & Professional Europe; and managing director, Maverick.
|“During the last seven years, the speed of change in live broadcast has accelerated dramatically,” Stanley says. “Calrec has been there to help its customers to stay ahead of those changes by delivering innovative technology to allow them to solve the evolving challenges global broadcasters face. It’s an honor to lead such a prestigious company, which has achieved much success over the years, and to work with our strong team. It’s these people who deliver the innovation and it’s a privilege to be in a position to ensure that we keep doing this.”
|He adds: “Calrec is over 60 years old and its DNA will never change; it has always been and will persist to be fully focused on broadcast audio. The company is dedicated to always having an intimate understanding of the needs of the market and customers, and of course making sure its solutions are fit for purpose for life. Calrec has played a significant role in the transition to creating new, flexible workflows and will continue to develop and deliver advanced solutions as we head further into this new age of audio broadcast.”
Event News