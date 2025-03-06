Can Goat’s Milk Formula Help Fight Sickness? - Oli6 Goat Milk Drink (2025)

Been battling sickness in your household for as long as you can remember? Sounds like you have young kids.

Gastro. Hand, foot and mouth. Conjunctivitis. Ear infection. Chicken pox. RSV. How do they just get one thing after another?! (And then generously share it with you, of course.) You’re not imagining it – kids get sick a LOT.

The Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne reports that it’s normal for a “healthy” child to get up to 12 viral illnesses per year.

Per. Year.

If you’re considering or already using goat’s milk formula, you’ll be pleased to learn that it provides great immune support for kids. So let’s dive into the detail of goat’s milk formula for immunity.