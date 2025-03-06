Can Goat’s Milk Formula Help Fight Sickness? - Oli6 Goat Milk Drink (2025)

Been battling sickness in your household for as long as you can remember? Sounds like you have young kids.
Gastro. Hand, foot and mouth. Conjunctivitis. Ear infection. Chicken pox. RSV. How do they just get one thing after another?! (And then generously share it with you, of course.) You’re not imagining it – kids get sick a LOT.
The Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne reports that it’s normal for a “healthy” child to get up to 12 viral illnesses per year.
Per. Year.
If you’re considering or already using goat’s milk formula, you’ll be pleased to learn that it provides great immune support for kids. So let’s dive into the detail of goat’s milk formula for immunity.
How goat’s milk formula supports the immune system
It mimics human breast milk
Human breast milk (AKA the ideal food source for babies) provides wonderful immune support for babies and toddlers. One of the best things about breast milk is that it’s packed with antibodies to help fight off sickness.
While goat’s milk formula (or any newborn formula for that matter) can’t provide antibodies, it does have quite a bit in common with breast milk:
- The proteins in both breast milk and goat’s milk formula help to moderate inflammation caused by infection.
- Naturally occurring probiotics in both help to strengthen a child’s immune response to help prevent chronic health conditions.
- Goat’s milk formula is naturally closer in composition to breast milk than cow’s milk is, containing up to ten times the amount of prebiotic oligosaccharides by comparison.
It contains immune-boosting probiotics and prebiotics
Prebiotics and probiotics are necessary for maintaining a healthy gut flora, and for protecting against infections and allergies. Goat’s milk formula has both of these, which offer extensive immune support for kids.
While we can’t speak for all brands of goat’s milk formula, we can shed more light on the immune-boosting probiotics and prebiotics in Oli6 Goat Milk Formula.
- Prebiotics – Oli6 Goat Milk Formula contains significantly more oligosaccharides than cow’s milk, and is a better match for human bodies compared to synthetic fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) prebiotics found in other formulas. Specifically, Oli6 products contain 2’ -fucosyllactose (2’-FL) and Lacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT) – both found in human breast milk.
- Probiotics – As well as natural prebiotics, Oli6 (stages 1-4) is fortified with probiotic BB536, which is proven to alleviate gastrointestinal, immunological and infectious diseases.
It can help prevent diarrhoea and tummy upsets
Goat’s milk formula is easier for developing digestive systems to process. It has smaller protein molecules than cow’s milk formula, producing softer curds. Many parents find it a great help in managing babies with tummy sensitivities, and even conditions like CMPI, reflux and colic.
Studies have also found that the natural oligosaccharides in goat’s milk formula promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, while limiting the effects of harmful bacteria which can cause diarrhoea.
This is great news for parents wanting to avoid the nasty digestive symptoms that can come along with illness. No one enjoys changing a diarrhoea nappy.
It contains some of the best vitamins for a baby or toddler’s immune system
Let’s talk vitamins.
Many parents who are sick of being sick (and we hear you on that) turn to over the counter vitamin supplements from the chemist. Don’t we love the idea of a quick fix like this! But medical professionals are sceptical about whether these do much to help, and don’t advise taking vitamin supplements for kids in place of a nutritious and varied diet.
Chances are your child will receive a lot of the vitamins and nutrients they need from what they eat and drink, including their goat’s milk formula.
Oli6 Goat Milk Formula and Toddler Milk Drink contain some of the best vitamins for baby and toddler immune systems, including the following.
- Vitamin C – One serving of Oli6 Toddler Drink provides nearly half (47%) of the recommended daily intake of Vitamin C, which is well known for supporting kids’ immunity. Vitamin C helps form and repair red blood cells, bones, and tissues, helps cuts and wounds heal, boosts the immune system, and keeps infections at bay.
- Zinc – This vitamin helps kids fight off infection, and also support wound healing.
- Magnesium – Goat’s milk naturally has 33% more magnesium than cow’s milk, and it’s another vitamin that’s essential in developing immunity.
- Vitamin A – Vitamin A plays an important role with eyesight, skin, cell production, immune system, and protection from infections. Goat’s milk has 46% more Vitamin A than cow’s milk.
The verdict on goat’s milk formula for immunity
Will giving your child goat’s milk formula stop them from getting sick?
No. If only.
Unfortunately sickness is not only normal, but essential for young kids. Even breastfed babies who get an added layer of protection from antibodies in breast milk still get sick! Illnesses help your child’s immune system ‘toughen up’, so to speak, and develop its own antibodies.
While illnesses are a given, it’s good to know that Oli6 Goat Milk Formula and Toddler Milk Drink help provide immune support for kids by delivering nutrients and vitamins they need to fight off nasty viruses. With adequate nutrition under their belt, your little ones can head off into the world (and even daycare!) with a better chance of minimising sickness.
Learn more about the benefits of goat’s milk formula, and check out real customer reviews of Oli6 Goat Milk Formula on Product Review.
