Can I Do Pilates If I Have a Hernia? — The Pilates Circuit (2025)

The Different Types of Hernias That Affect Movement

While there are several types of hernias, they can all influence your movement and strength in different ways:

Each type of hernia has specific exercises that can either benefit or aggravate the condition, so it’s important to tailor your Pilates routine to your unique needs.

Can I Do Pilates If I Have a Hernia? Here’s What to Know

Pilates is often recommended for its ability to strengthen the core, improve posture, and increase flexibility, all of which are beneficial for individuals with hernias. However, the way you approach Pilates can significantly affect your results.

It’s essential to focus on gentle, controlled movements that strengthen the muscles without putting excessive strain on the affected area.

Working with a certified Pilates instructor who has experience with hernia management is crucial. They can guide you through the right movements while ensuring that your practice doesn’t exacerbate your condition.

When Pilates Can Be Beneficial—And When It’s Not

Pilates can be extremely helpful for people with hernias, particularly in terms of building strength around the affected area. This can promote healing, improve posture, and reduce the risk of further injury. It can also aid in the recovery process after hernia surgery.

However, Pilates may not be suitable in the acute stages of a hernia, particularly if you are in pain or experiencing symptoms like swelling or discomfort.

Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting Pilates, especially if you’ve recently been diagnosed with a hernia.

How to Modify Your Practice for Safety

If you have a hernia, modifying your Pilates practice is key to protecting yourself while still reaping the benefits. Start slow, and don’t push your body to do more than it’s ready for. Some modifications include:

Avoiding high-pressure movements : Exercises that increase intra-abdominal pressure, such as heavy lifting or certain ab exercises, should be avoided.

Focusing on alignment : Proper alignment ensures that you’re engaging the right muscles while minimizing stress on the affected area.

Prioritizing gentle movements: Focus on slow, controlled movements to ensure you’re not overexerting yourself. See Also The Best Stretches & Sports Hernia Exercises

Pilates Exercises for Hernia-Friendly Strength and Mobility

Certain Pilates exercises can help strengthen and mobilize the body without putting strain on the hernia. Here are a few to consider:

#1) Engaging the Core Without Straining It

The core is your body’s powerhouse, and strengthening it can help support a hernia. In Pilates, exercises like pelvic tilts and modified plank variations can help engage the core muscles without putting undue pressure on the hernia.

Focus on activating your deep core muscles and avoid forcing movement in the abdomen.

#2) The Role of Breathwork in Reducing Pressure

Breathwork is an essential part of Pilates and can play a vital role in managing pressure on the hernia. Deep, diaphragmatic breathing helps to relax the body, reduce tension, and alleviate pressure on the abdominal region.

Practice breathing in deeply through the nose and exhaling slowly through the mouth, engaging the core gently on each exhale.

#3) Gentle Movements That Support Healing