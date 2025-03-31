Can I Do Pilates If I Have a Hernia? — The Pilates Circuit (2025)

Hernias can be a cause for concern when it comes to exercise, but Pilates may offer a solution. If you're living with a hernia or recovering from surgery, you might wonder, can I do Pilates if I have a hernia? The short answer is: yes, Pilates can be beneficial, but it’s crucial to approach it with care.
Here’s everything you need to know about Pilates and hernias, and how to ensure your practice is safe and effective.
What Happens to Your Body When You Have a Hernia?
A hernia occurs when an organ or tissue pushes through a weak spot in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. Common types of hernias include inguinal, femoral, and umbilical, all of which can result in pain, discomfort, and limited movement.
When you have a hernia, the pressure in the affected area increases, which can exacerbate symptoms if not managed properly. Exercise that involves high-impact movements or excessive strain can increase this pressure, possibly worsening the hernia or slowing the healing process.
The Different Types of Hernias That Affect Movement
While there are several types of hernias, they can all influence your movement and strength in different ways:
Inguinal Hernia: This is one of the most common hernias, occurring in the groin area. It may cause pain or discomfort during exercises that involve twisting, bending, or lifting.
Umbilical Hernia: Common in newborns but also in adults, this type of hernia occurs near the belly button. Pilates exercises that engage the abdominal muscles could aggravate this condition if not performed gently.
Hiatal Hernia: Affecting the upper stomach area, this hernia can cause acid reflux and discomfort, especially when performing exercises that involve bending over or pressure on the torso.
Each type of hernia has specific exercises that can either benefit or aggravate the condition, so it’s important to tailor your Pilates routine to your unique needs.
Can I Do Pilates If I Have a Hernia? Here’s What to Know
Pilates is often recommended for its ability to strengthen the core, improve posture, and increase flexibility, all of which are beneficial for individuals with hernias. However, the way you approach Pilates can significantly affect your results.
It’s essential to focus on gentle, controlled movements that strengthen the muscles without putting excessive strain on the affected area.
Working with a certified Pilates instructor who has experience with hernia management is crucial. They can guide you through the right movements while ensuring that your practice doesn’t exacerbate your condition.
When Pilates Can Be Beneficial—And When It’s Not
Pilates can be extremely helpful for people with hernias, particularly in terms of building strength around the affected area. This can promote healing, improve posture, and reduce the risk of further injury. It can also aid in the recovery process after hernia surgery.
However, Pilates may not be suitable in the acute stages of a hernia, particularly if you are in pain or experiencing symptoms like swelling or discomfort.
Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting Pilates, especially if you’ve recently been diagnosed with a hernia.
How to Modify Your Practice for Safety
If you have a hernia, modifying your Pilates practice is key to protecting yourself while still reaping the benefits. Start slow, and don’t push your body to do more than it’s ready for. Some modifications include:
Avoiding high-pressure movements: Exercises that increase intra-abdominal pressure, such as heavy lifting or certain ab exercises, should be avoided.
Focusing on alignment: Proper alignment ensures that you’re engaging the right muscles while minimizing stress on the affected area.
Prioritizing gentle movements: Focus on slow, controlled movements to ensure you’re not overexerting yourself.
Pilates Exercises for Hernia-Friendly Strength and Mobility
Certain Pilates exercises can help strengthen and mobilize the body without putting strain on the hernia. Here are a few to consider:
#1) Engaging the Core Without Straining It
The core is your body’s powerhouse, and strengthening it can help support a hernia. In Pilates, exercises like pelvic tilts and modified plank variations can help engage the core muscles without putting undue pressure on the hernia.
Focus on activating your deep core muscles and avoid forcing movement in the abdomen.
#2) The Role of Breathwork in Reducing Pressure
Breathwork is an essential part of Pilates and can play a vital role in managing pressure on the hernia. Deep, diaphragmatic breathing helps to relax the body, reduce tension, and alleviate pressure on the abdominal region.
Practice breathing in deeply through the nose and exhaling slowly through the mouth, engaging the core gently on each exhale.
#3) Gentle Movements That Support Healing
Certain movements can promote circulation and healing without overloading the body. Exercises like leg slides, bridges, and cat-cow stretches can gently mobilize the spine and hips, which supports overall recovery and strengthens muscles around the hernia.
Pilates and Hernia Risks: What You Need to Avoid
When practicing Pilates with a hernia, it's important to avoid exercises that increase abdominal pressure or involve heavy lifting, twisting, and intense core engagement.
Potential Exercises to Avoid
While Pilates can be a great form of exercise for those with a hernia, there are specific movements that should be avoided to prevent further injury:
Twisting motions: Rotational movements, such as those performed in some Pilates exercises, can strain the abdomen and worsen symptoms.
Heavy lifting: Lifting weights or performing exercises that create too much intra-abdominal pressure can put stress on a hernia.
Crunches and sit-ups: These exercises often engage the abdominal muscles too intensely and could exacerbate hernia symptoms.
How to Recognize When You’re Pushing Too Hard
If you feel any sharp pain, discomfort, or a bulging sensation in the area of your hernia, stop the exercise immediately. You should also pay attention to any swelling or unusual sensations that develop during or after your workout.
Always listen to your body and consult your healthcare provider if you experience any negative symptoms.
Recovering Stronger: Pilates After Hernia Surgery
Once you’ve undergone hernia surgery, Pilates can help with the recovery process. It’s important to give yourself time to heal before resuming exercise. Generally, after hernia surgery, you can start Pilates gently after a few weeks, but always follow your surgeon's advice.
Start with gentle exercises and gradually increase intensity as your body heals.
When Can You Safely Resume Your Pilates Routine?
The timeline for resuming Pilates after a hernia will vary depending on your type of hernia, whether you’ve had surgery, and your overall health. Generally, after surgery, you may need to wait 6-8 weeks before returning to your full Pilates routine.
Always check with your doctor to ensure that it’s safe to resume exercise.
The Best Approach to Rebuilding Core Strength
Rebuilding core strength after a hernia requires a gradual approach, focusing on the deeper stabilizing muscles like the transverse abdominis and pelvic floor. Pilates is an excellent method for this, offering controlled movements that restore strength and stability without risk of re-injury.
Start with gentle exercises, using proper technique and breath control, and gradually increase intensity as your core strength improves.
