Can I pick up package at Canada Post w/o the attempted delivery notice? - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Oct 3rd, 2008 1:05 am
Can I pick up package at Canada Post w/o the attempted delivery notice?
Bought something online with tracking number available. CP attempted to deliver yesterday. I know it by the tracking the package at their site. It states that a notice has left and package being delivered to a local postal outlet for pickup. However, I couldn't find the notice. I don't have a drop slot on the door and I think they usually just hang the notice on the outside door handle. Someone must have stole it.
Now my question is can I still go the the outlet to pick up the package without the notice? If yes, what should I bring and tell them? If no, what can I do to claim the package?
Oct 3rd, 2008 1:10 am
Yep, you just need picture ID with the same address showing.
I often pick up parcells on my way home from work when I know they made the delivery attempt (but before I go home to get the parcel delivery slip).
Oct 6th, 2008 9:00 pm
Agreed.
You usually have to wait until night or the next day so the truck can drop it off and they can process it.
If I am expecting something without tracking I will often just call them or drop by and ask to see if it is there.
Oct 6th, 2008 9:03 pm
I would think as long as you have photo ID with the address, it should work.
Oct 7th, 2008 1:26 am
Yup. Usually, especially if you live close by to a Postal Outlet like I do, the postman will drop off your package after a failed/missed delivery attempt. I've sometimes gone to pick up packages about an hour or two after they were attempted to be delivered.
Oct 7th, 2008 2:09 am
the slip has the phone number and it states when the package will be available at the location. mine usually says available after 4pm. if i want to go early i usually give them a call before i go
Oct 7th, 2008 8:31 am
You sure can. My slips usually say available next day after 4 (or 5 can't remember) but if they were sent with a tracking number and signature they are available the same day (after 4 or 5 can't remember).
Oct 7th, 2008 11:16 am
It's either: "Today after 5pm" or "Tomorrow after 1pm". If you don't know, wait till the next day, then go to pick it up. You might also get another delivery slip, and save a little hassle.
