Can I pick up package at Canada Post w/o the attempted delivery notice? - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Bought something online with tracking number available. CP attempted to deliver yesterday. I know it by the tracking the package at their site. It states that a notice has left and package being delivered to a local postal outlet for pickup. However, I couldn't find the notice. I don't have a drop slot on the door and I think they usually just hang the notice on the outside door handle. Someone must have stole it.

Now my question is can I still go the the outlet to pick up the package without the notice? If yes, what should I bring and tell them? If no, what can I do to claim the package?