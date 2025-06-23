Can I take a massage gun in my carry on? (2025)

When traveling with a massage gun, one of the first questions you might have is whether you can bring it in your carry-on. The good news is that massage guns, like the Theragun Pro or Hypervolt, are typically allowed in your carry-on bag, but there are important TSA and airline regulations to keep in mind.

Due to their lithium-ion batteries, massage guns must be stored in your carry-on, as they are prohibited in checked luggage. In this guide, we'll discuss how to safely pack your massage gun, what you need to know about battery-powered devices, and how to ensure a smooth travel experience.

How to travel with a massage gun: essential tips?

To ensure a hassle-free travel experience when flying with your massage gun, consider the following:

Check TSA guidelines

The TSA allows massage guns in both carry-on and checked baggage. However, if your massage gun contains lithium-ion batteries, it must be in your carry-on. Lithium batteries pose a potential fire risk and are prohibited in checked luggage for safety reasons.

Prepare for the screening process

At the airport, you may need to remove your massage gun during security checks, similar to laptops or other electronic devices. To make this process easier, keep the device and its components, like the massage ball and removable batteries, easily accessible in your bag.

Check with your airline

While the TSA allows massage guns, you should also check with your airline for specific rules regarding battery-powered devices. Some airlines have restrictions based on battery capacity. For example, devices with lithium-ion batteries exceeding 100 watt-hours may not be allowed on board.

Use a compact and lightweight device

Consider bringing a compact and lightweight model, such as the Theragun Mini or Hyperice Hypervolt, which are easier to pack and transport. These portable electronic devices are designed to fit easily into your carry-on while still offering the benefits of deep tissue massage.

Properly pack your massage gun

Ensure your massage gun is securely packed in a protective case to prevent damage. If it has removable batteries, pack them separately and ensure they are protected to avoid short circuits or damage during transit.

Air travel regulations for massage guns

When flying with a massage gun, it’s crucial to understand the rules surrounding lithium-ion batteries. Most modern massage guns, including popular models like the Theragun Pro, are powered by lithium batteries, which are allowed in carry-on bags but prohibited in checked luggage. This is because lithium-ion batteries can overheat and pose a fire risk.

The TSA mandates that all devices containing lithium batteries be packed in carry-on luggage. The batteries should be less than 100 watt-hours, which most portable electronic devices like massage guns comply with. If your massage gun exceeds this limit, you may need to get special permission from the airline or consider using a different device.

Safety tips for traveling with a massage gun

To ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid any issues during security screenings, follow these safety tips:

Turn off the device completely

Ensure your massage gun is fully powered down before packing it in your carry-on. If possible, use a travel lock feature to prevent accidental activation during transit.

Pack securely

Use a protective case to store your massage gun and its components, such as attachments and batteries. This will help protect the device and reduce the risk of damage.

Avoid overpacking

Don’t overload your carry-on bag. If your massage gun has removable batteries, store them in separate compartments to prevent accidental activation. Packing your massage gun properly ensures that it stays safe and compliant with airline regulations.

Check with your airline

Some airlines may have additional restrictions for battery-powered devices like massage guns, so it’s a good idea to check their policies before you fly.

Can you use a massage gun on the plane?

While you can bring a massage gun on the plane, using it during the flight may not always be practical. Massage guns can be noisy and cause vibrations, which might disturb other passengers.

Although TSA does not explicitly ban the use of massage guns during flights, it’s best to avoid using them in tight, enclosed spaces where noise and movement can be disruptive. Instead, consider using the device in a more private setting, such as an airport lounge, before or after your flight.

For those dealing with fitness routines or muscle soreness, using your massage gun after a long flight can be beneficial. The device improves blood flow and helps relieve muscle tension, making it an excellent tool for post-flight recovery.

Why portable massage guns are ideal for travel?

For frequent travelers, a portable massage gun like the Theragun Mini is a great option. These devices are lightweight and compact, making them easy to pack and carry in your hand luggage. With a battery life that lasts through several sessions, they are perfect for relieving muscle soreness during or after travel.

Devices like the Theragun Pro offer high-performance percussion massage in a smaller, more travel-friendly package. These models are designed for athletes or individuals who require deep tissue massage while on the go. Their smaller size means they can easily fit into your carry-on while still providing the same powerful muscle relief as larger models.

Practical tips for using a massage gun during travel

Maximize your travel experience by following these practical tips for using your massage gun during your trip:

Charge before your trip

Make sure your massage gun is fully charged before flying, so you have enough power for use during layovers or after your flight. Devices like the Hyperice Hypervolt offer excellent battery life, ensuring your device will last through multiple sessions.

Use during layovers

A quick percussion massage during a layover can help improve blood flow and reduce muscle tension, keeping you refreshed for the next leg of your journey.

Focus on key areas

Target stiff areas like your back, shoulders, and legs after a long flight. A short session with your massage gun will help relieve tension and improve mobility.

Stay hydrated

Using a massage gun helps release toxins and improves blood circulation, so it’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before and after your session.

Stretching and massage combination

After using your massage gun, follow up with some light stretching to further relieve muscle tension and improve your range of motion.

Conclusion: Can I take a massage gun in my carry-on?

Yes, you can bring a massage gun in your carry-on, provided it complies with TSA and airline regulations regarding lithium-ion batteries. Be sure to pack the device safely in your carry-on bag, as lithium batteries are prohibited in checked luggage. Always check with your airline to confirm their specific policies and ensure a smooth travel experience.

Whether you're using it during layovers or after a long flight, a massage gun can be a great tool to help relieve muscle soreness and improve blood flow. By following the tips above and ensuring your device is properly packed and stored, you can travel confidently with your massage gun and enjoy its benefits wherever your journey takes you.

Frequently asked question

1.Can I take a massage gun in my carry-on?

Yes, you can bring a massage gun in your carry-on bag. The TSA allows this item to be carried through security, but if it contains lithium-ion batteries, it must be packed in your carry-on because these batteries are not allowed in checked luggage.

Always check with the airline to ensure compliance with their rules regarding battery-powered devices, especially if you're traveling internationally.

2.Are massage guns allowed on planes?

Yes, massage guns are allowed on planes, but the key factor is the battery. Devices that are battery-powered with lithium-ion batteries should be packed in your carry-on bag. Make sure the device is turned off and stored safely during the flight.

Before bringing a massage gun on a plane, verify with TSA guidelines and confirm with the airline that there are no additional restrictions specific to your carrier.

3.Do massage guns need to be taken out during TSA security screening?

Yes, during the TSA security screening process, you may be required to take your massage gun out of your carry-on bag along with other personal electronic devices like laptops. To avoid delays, keep the device easily accessible, and make sure it’s turned off before reaching the airport. This ensures a smooth process while traveling through security.

4.Can I pack a massage gun in checked luggage?

You can only pack a massage gun in checked luggage if it doesn’t contain lithium-ion batteries. Devices with lithium-ion batteries are banned from checked bags due to fire hazards and must be placed in your carry-on. Always ensure the device is turned off and securely packed to avoid accidental activation.

5.What are the TSA rules for traveling with a massage gun?

The TSA allows massage guns in both carry-on and checked baggage, but if the device is battery-powered with lithium-ion batteries, it needs to be in your carry-on. Make sure the device is turned off and properly packed. It’s important to check your airline's specific policies before bringing the massage gun to ensure compliance with their rules.

6.Can I use a massage gun on a plane?

While you can bring a massage gun on a plane, using it on the plane is generally not allowed. The noise and vibrations from the device can disturb other passengers. Instead, consider using it at the airport before boarding or after landing. Always make sure the device is turned off and packed properly while you're traveling.

7.Do massage guns have lithium batteries, and does that affect air travel?

Yes, most modern massage guns, like the Theragun or Hypervolt, have lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are not allowed in checked luggage, so they must be packed in your carry-on bag. Ensure that the device complies with TSA guidelines and airline rules. Devices with batteries over 100 watt-hours may require special approval from the airline.

8.Can I take a portable massage gun, like the Theragun Mini, on a plane?

Yes, portable massage guns like the Theragun Mini are allowed in carry-on bags. These devices are lightweight and easy to pack for travel. Like other battery-powered devices, they must be packed in your carry-on because of the lithium-ion batteries. Make sure the device is turned off and securely packed for safety while traveling.

9.What happens if I pack a massage gun in my checked luggage with a lithium battery?

If you pack a massage gun with a lithium-ion battery in your checked luggage, it may be removed or flagged by security since lithium-ion batteries are banned from checked baggage. Always pack the device in your carry-on bag to avoid any issues. Failing to follow TSA and airline rules could result in delays or confiscation of the device.

10.Are there any specific airline policies I need to check for massage guns?

Answer: Yes, it’s important to check with the airline before bringing your massage gun on board. While TSA permits these devices, some airlines have additional rules for battery-powered devices based on their lithium battery capacity. Ensure that your massage gun complies with both TSA and airline guidelines to avoid any issues during your travel.