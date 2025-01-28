Can you really treat 'turkey neck' with an at-home device? (2025)

It’s not just Nora Ephron who feels bad about her neck – a slightly saggy décolletage can be a pain point for many of us as we age. What was once a smooth and supple expanse of skin that we barely even noticed now has us doing a little double take in the mirror.

Because the skin below our chin is thinner, it needs extra care and attention, a little like our delicate eyelids and under-eyes. As always, prevention is better than cure, which is why dermatologists tell us to treat the skin on our neck and chest with the same care as we do our faces: cleanse, massage in oil, wear SPF, and all the other good stuff.

However, if you’ve neglected your neck in favour of more glamorous spots, there’s still hope. Thanks to new developments in technology and increased access to salon-grade beauty devices at home, we have faith that firming up that loose skin is not just possible but highly plausible.

Better than relying on faith, though – as that’s not really good enough for us scientific sorts at GH – we enlisted the help of the Good Housekeeping Institute beauty lab experts and our trusty at-home panel to trial the latest neck-toning tools that promise to help firm and smooth with consistent use.

But are they really the neck’s big thing? Here are the ones we back at a glance.

How do a neck toning devices and masks work?

At-home beauty technology is booming, and there’s now a myriad of devices promising to lift, firm, smooth, tighten and tweak every inch of us – including the neck. As you’d expect, high-tech gadgets come at a premium, so you’ll want to feel sure you’re investing in something that’s safe and effective. Enter the Good Housekeeping Institute and our in-depth testing.

‘Home technology such as microcurrent, LED light and gentle radiofrequency heat really can work,’ explains aesthetics guru Dr Galyna Selezneva, who performs (incredible) non-surgical neck lifts using the professional Sylfirm machine. ‘But only if you're going to use them consistently. Buying a device and putting it again in your drawer is not going to do anything for your neck or jowls.’

‘Microcurrent devices are like a workout for your complexion, using low level electric impulses to contact your facial muscles. Think of it as Pilates for the face,’ she explains. ‘There's belief that a facial muscle workout will reduce age-related muscle loss. Every decade we lose approximately 7-10% of muscle bulk, face included. So, even though the instant visual effects from microcurrent might be temporary, we still want to "exercise" the facial muscles regularly to prevent haunted look in the future, which is essentially loss of muscle bulk.’

LED devices, on the other hand, can rejuvenate skin by using different wavelengths of light to encourage collagen production and increase blood flow, making skin firmer and healthier-looking. 'I love LED, it's my favourite at-home technology,' says Dr Galyna.

So, how did we test all this clever tech?

How we tested

With the help of our trusty panel, we trialled seven neck toning devices over a four-week period. We asked testers to give detailed feedback on ease of use, design, instructions and, of course, performance. They focused on specific skin claims, noting any improvement in hydration, plumpness, firming, and smoothing of the neck, as well as any change to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. They assessed how comfortable the microcurrents were, whether the gadgets sat well on the neck, the length of treatment time and the brightness of the LED lights.

In the lab, we used our specialist machine, the Skin Test Centre, to measure the elasticity of testers’ skin on their neck before and after the trial period.

After the month-long trial we whittled it down, and these are the five we'd stick our neck out for.