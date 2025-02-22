✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

Table of Contents
Product Description Customers who viewed this frequently purchased Scotch 2050-48MP 3M 2050 General Painting, 1.88-Inch x 60.1-Yard, 1-Pack Masking Tape, Width, Beige Reycraft Books Dragon’s Hometown Book Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Oral Care Mouthwash to Kill 99% of Germs That Cause Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, ADA-Accepted, 8.5 Fl Oz Lionel 6-12036 FasTrack Grade Crossing O Gauge Carson Dellosa | Numbers 0–120 Mini Bulletin Board Set | 16pcs Carson Dellosa Kind Vibes Kindness Starts Here Poster—Inspirational Wall Art, Educational Poster for Bulletin Board, Office, Homeschool, Classroom Decor (13.37″ x 19″) Celestron | C22463 StarSense Explorer DX 6 SC Telescope Raymond Geddes Scented Ice Cream Putty (Pack of 24) Celestron – 60mm Travel Scope DX – Ideal Portable Refractor Telescope for Beginners – Fully Coated Glass Optics – BONUS Astronomy Software Package – Includes Smartphone Adapter for Digiscoping TMCC Direct Lock On Bachmann Trains – E-Z LUBE – CONDUCTIVE CONTACT LUBE (1 fluid ounce) – For Use With All Scales Quartet Chrome Pocket Pointer, Extends to 24.5 inches, Chrome Finish (V18001) More from Cantu Cantu Avocado Hydrating Hair Milk, 12 fl oz (355 ml) Cantu Care for Kids Nourishing Conditioner, 8 fl oz (Pack of 4) Cantu Care for Kids 6-piece Collection Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream with Shea Butter, 16 oz (Pack of 2) (Packaging May Vary) Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Double Combo Shampoo and Conditioner Cantu Coil Calm Detangler, 8 Fluid Ounce (Pack of 2) Cantu Mens Beard Oil 3.4 Fl Oz (Pack of 3) Cantu Men’s Collection Shaving 3 Step Set Cantu Men’s Shea Butter Smooth Shave Gel, 5 Oz Customers who viewed this frequently purchased Crayola Paper Butterfly Science Kit, STEAM Toy, Gift for Kids, Ages 7, 8, 9, 10 Carson Dellosa Kind Vibes Kindness Starts Here Poster—Inspirational Wall Art, Educational Poster for Bulletin Board, Office, Homeschool, Classroom Decor (13.37″ x 19″) hand2mind-90740 Magnetic Science Kit for Kids 8-12, Kids Science Kit with Fact-Filled Guide, Make Magnets Float and Build a Compass, STEM Toys, 9 Science Experiments Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Oral Care Mouthwash to Kill 99% of Germs That Cause Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, ADA-Accepted, 8.5 Fl Oz Carson Dellosa Multiplicacion Instructional Set—Reference Chart, Multiplication Charts With Multiplication Facts Through 12, Strategy Reference Bookmarks, Math Skills, Spanish Edition (69 pc) RSVP International Endurance Kitchen Baking Tool Collection, Fantastic Fork, Stainless Steel Celestron | C22463 StarSense Explorer DX 6 SC Telescope OUR WEDDING album by Malden holds 160 photos – 4×6 Apollo 3000 Lumen Open Head Overhead Projector with Marker, 15 x 14 x 27 Inches (V3000M) , Gray TickiT Sensory Reflective Sound Buttons – Set of 3 – Safe for All Ages – Mirrored Disks for Babies and Toddlers – Sensory Stacking Toy Deals from across the Beauty department Mast Tattoo Pro Cartridges Needles with Membrane Mixed Sizes Box of 50 Pcs (RL+RS+RM+M1) Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin-E, 3.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1) (103 ml) Glenmal 72 Sheet 540 Pcs Cow Temporary Tattoos for Kids, Birthday Party Decorations Party Supplies Favors Cute Cow Tattoo Sticker Style Milk Gift Ideals for Boys Girls Schools Prizes Themed Selsun Blue Shampoo Naturals Dandruff Medicated 11 Ounce (325ml) (3 Pack) LANGMANNI Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set Velvety Liquid Lipstick Long Lasting Durable Nude Lip Gloss Beauty Cosmetics Set for Girls and Women (16Pcs set) Leinuosen 3 Pack Carbon Lift Teasing Combs with Metal Prong, Hair Pick Comb for Women Hair Styling(Black) Keratinex Anti Breakage Hair Relaxer Cream No Lye, 1 Kit Super NIVEA Soft Refreshingly Soft Moisturizing Cream, Lightweight Moisturizer for Face, Body and Hands, Body Cream Enriched with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, 2.6 Oz Tube, Pack of 3 Picks from theBeauty,As Labeled and 2021collections Marucci 2021 CODE YOUTH BATTING GLOVE BLACK Press on Nails Medium – GLAMERMAID Gothic Ombre Dark Green Glue on Gel Nails with Snake and Eyes Design, Short Almond Reusable UV Finish 24Pcs Fake Nails Acrylic False Nails Manicure Kits for Women Gift Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones The Skyline Collection – Midnight Black (Renewed Premium) D.R. Harris Windsor Aftershave Milk 36pcs Wig Tape for Lace Wigs Double Sided Waterproof Lace Wigs Adhesive, Tape Strips for Lace Front Wig Toupee, Hairpiece Wig Tape Hair Wig Tape for Hair Extension with Hair Wax Stick Edge Control Wax Hampton Forge Hmc01B068D Stellar 14Pc Block Set Mary Tylor Naturals Organic Castor Oil 16 oz — USDA Certified Cold Pressed, Hexane Free, 100% Pure and Natural Pacquin Hand and Body Cream (4 Oz.) – Relieve Dry Skin and Rough Hands/Healing Skin Care Since 1924 Jo Malone Set 5 London Fragrance Sample VIALS Different Scent 0.05oz/ 1.5ml each L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Permanent Hair Color, 6 Light Brown, 100 percent Gray Coverage Hair Dye, Pack of 2 Product Inquiry References

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (1)

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2)

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (3)

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (4)

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (5)

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (6)

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (7)

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (8)

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (9)✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (10)✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (11)✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (12)✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (13)✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (14)✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (15)✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (16)

SKU: RP3379318380In Stock

$21.49 $31.99

🏡 » Catalog » Beauty » Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz

Product Description

Brand: Cantu

Color: as labeled

Features:

  • Eliminates frizz and increases manageability
  • Aloe, Shea butter, honey, and vitamin E promotes healthy hair growth
  • Sulphate-free gel provides right amount of hold, Produces soft, defined curls, Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Cream Gel, Cantu Gel
  • Crème lissante aux graines de lin Poids de larticle : 2 kg, FLAXSEED SMOOTHING cream gel 453 gr, Cantu – Flaxseed Smoothing Crema
  • Gel Flexible fijación fuerte 453GR – Cantu, Eliminates frizz and increases manageability

Details: B08SMJF3XM

Release Date: 11-01-2021

Package Dimensions: 91x93x490

UPC: 817513019845

Department: Beauty

Tags: 2021 As Labeled Beauty Cantu

Customers who viewed this frequently purchased

Scotch 2050-48MP 3M 2050 General Painting, 1.88-Inch x 60.1-Yard, 1-Pack Masking Tape, Width, Beige

Scotch

$1549$24.99

Reycraft Books Dragon’s Hometown Book

Reycraft Books

$2249$33.99

Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Oral Care Mouthwash to Kill 99% of Germs That Cause Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, ADA-Accepted, 8.5 Fl Oz

Listerine

$1149$19.99

Lionel 6-12036 FasTrack Grade Crossing O Gauge

Lionel

$3949$54.99

Carson Dellosa | Numbers 0–120 Mini Bulletin Board Set | 16pcs

Carson Dellosa Education

$2349$34.99

Carson Dellosa Kind Vibes Kindness Starts Here Poster—Inspirational Wall Art, Educational Poster for Bulletin Board, Office, Homeschool, Classroom Decor (13.37″ x 19″)

Carson Dellosa Education

$1349$17.99

Celestron | C22463 StarSense Explorer DX 6 SC Telescope

Celestron

$1,40349$1,759.99

Raymond Geddes Scented Ice Cream Putty (Pack of 24)

$2349$34.99

Celestron – 60mm Travel Scope DX – Ideal Portable Refractor Telescope for Beginners – Fully Coated Glass Optics – BONUS Astronomy Software Package – Includes Smartphone Adapter for Digiscoping

Celestron

$11849$138.99

TMCC Direct Lock On

Lionel

$8149$106.99

Bachmann Trains – E-Z LUBE – CONDUCTIVE CONTACT LUBE (1 fluid ounce) – For Use With All Scales

Bachmann Trains

$3149$43.99

More from Cantu

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Hair Milk, 12 fl oz (355 ml)

Cantu

$2349$33.99

Cantu Care for Kids Nourishing Conditioner, 8 fl oz (Pack of 4)

Cantu

Currently Unavailable

Cantu Care for Kids 6-piece Collection

Cantu

$6149$81.99

Cantu

$3649$51.99

Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream with Shea Butter, 16 oz (Pack of 2) (Packaging May Vary)

Cantu

$2549$37.99

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Double Combo Shampoo and Conditioner

Cantu

$6249$83.99

Cantu Coil Calm Detangler, 8 Fluid Ounce (Pack of 2)

Cantu

$2849$41.99

Cantu

$1949$29.99

Cantu Mens Beard Oil 3.4 Fl Oz (Pack of 3)

Cantu

$3749$51.99

Cantu

Currently Unavailable

Cantu Men’s Collection Shaving 3 Step Set

Cantu

Currently Unavailable

Cantu Men’s Shea Butter Smooth Shave Gel, 5 Oz

Cantu

$3849$53.99

Customers who viewed this frequently purchased

Crayola Paper Butterfly Science Kit, STEAM Toy, Gift for Kids, Ages 7, 8, 9, 10

Crayola

$3749$51.99

Carson Dellosa Kind Vibes Kindness Starts Here Poster—Inspirational Wall Art, Educational Poster for Bulletin Board, Office, Homeschool, Classroom Decor (13.37″ x 19″)

Carson Dellosa Education

$1349$17.99

Junior Learning

$11649$151.99

hand2mind-90740 Magnetic Science Kit for Kids 8-12, Kids Science Kit with Fact-Filled Guide, Make Magnets Float and Build a Compass, STEM Toys, 9 Science Experiments

$4449$60.99

Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Oral Care Mouthwash to Kill 99% of Germs That Cause Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, ADA-Accepted, 8.5 Fl Oz

Listerine

$1149$19.99

Carson Dellosa Multiplicacion Instructional Set—Reference Chart, Multiplication Charts With Multiplication Facts Through 12, Strategy Reference Bookmarks, Math Skills, Spanish Edition (69 pc)

Carson Dellosa Education

$1549$24.99

Insect Lore

$5349$72.99

RSVP International Endurance Kitchen Baking Tool Collection, Fantastic Fork, Stainless Steel

RSVP International

$2249$33.99

Celestron | C22463 StarSense Explorer DX 6 SC Telescope

Celestron

$1,40349$1,759.99

OUR WEDDING album by Malden holds 160 photos – 4×6

Malden

$3949$54.99

Apollo 3000 Lumen Open Head Overhead Projector with Marker, 15 x 14 x 27 Inches (V3000M) , Gray

The Retail Market

$59849$753.99

TickiT Sensory Reflective Sound Buttons – Set of 3 – Safe for All Ages – Mirrored Disks for Babies and Toddlers – Sensory Stacking Toy

TickiT

$3749$51.99

Deals from across the Beauty department

Mast Tattoo Pro Cartridges Needles with Membrane Mixed Sizes Box of 50 Pcs (RL+RS+RM+M1)

MAST TATTOO

$5449$73.99

Mielle Organics

$2649$38.99

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin-E, 3.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1) (103 ml)

Palmer's

$2049$30.99

Onyx

$4949$66.99

Glenmal 72 Sheet 540 Pcs Cow Temporary Tattoos for Kids, Birthday Party Decorations Party Supplies Favors Cute Cow Tattoo Sticker Style Milk Gift Ideals for Boys Girls Schools Prizes Themed

Glenmal

$1849$28.99

St. Ives

$2749$39.99

Selsun Blue Shampoo Naturals Dandruff Medicated 11 Ounce (325ml) (3 Pack)

Selsun Blue

$5349$71.99

Saltair

$5549$74.99

LANGMANNI Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set Velvety Liquid Lipstick Long Lasting Durable Nude Lip Gloss Beauty Cosmetics Set for Girls and Women (16Pcs set)

LANGMANNI

$2949$42.99

Leinuosen 3 Pack Carbon Lift Teasing Combs with Metal Prong, Hair Pick Comb for Women Hair Styling(Black)

Leinuosen

$1649$25.99

Keratinex Anti Breakage Hair Relaxer Cream No Lye, 1 Kit Super

Keratinex

$4049$55.99

NIVEA Soft Refreshingly Soft Moisturizing Cream, Lightweight Moisturizer for Face, Body and Hands, Body Cream Enriched with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, 2.6 Oz Tube, Pack of 3

NIVEA

$2449$35.99

Picks from theBeauty,As Labeled and 2021collections

e.l.f.

$1449$23.99

Marucci 2021 CODE YOUTH BATTING GLOVE BLACK

Marucci

$6449$85.99

Press on Nails Medium – GLAMERMAID Gothic Ombre Dark Green Glue on Gel Nails with Snake and Eyes Design, Short Almond Reusable UV Finish 24Pcs Fake Nails Acrylic False Nails Manicure Kits for Women Gift

GLAMERMAID

$2249$33.99

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones The Skyline Collection – Midnight Black (Renewed Premium)

Beats

$42149$532.99

D.R. Harris Windsor Aftershave Milk

D.R. Harris

$6649$88.99

36pcs Wig Tape for Lace Wigs Double Sided Waterproof Lace Wigs Adhesive, Tape Strips for Lace Front Wig Toupee, Hairpiece Wig Tape Hair Wig Tape for Hair Extension with Hair Wax Stick Edge Control Wax

Goiple

$2249$33.99

Hampton Forge Hmc01B068D Stellar 14Pc Block Set

Hampton Forge

$8649$112.99

MaciRept

$2149$32.99

Mary Tylor Naturals Organic Castor Oil 16 oz — USDA Certified Cold Pressed, Hexane Free, 100% Pure and Natural

Mary Tylor Naturals

$2649$38.99

Pacquin Hand and Body Cream (4 Oz.) – Relieve Dry Skin and Rough Hands/Healing Skin Care Since 1924

iPettie

$2649$37.99

Jo Malone Set 5 London Fragrance Sample VIALS Different Scent 0.05oz/ 1.5ml each

Jo Malone

$4849$65.99

L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Permanent Hair Color, 6 Light Brown, 100 percent Gray Coverage Hair Dye, Pack of 2

L'Oréal Paris

$3249$45.99

Product Inquiry

Have a question about this product? Fill out the form below and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

✨ Cantu Flaxseed Styling Cream Gel with Aloe, Honey, Shea Butter & Vitamin E 16 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

References

Top Articles
5 ELLE Beauty Editors On Their Go-To Red Lipsticks Ahead of Valentine’s Day
'So revolutionary': Why TikTok's 'Red Lipstick Movement' is drawing criticism from liberals and conservatives alike
Untitled @corporatehunter446 - Tumblr Blog | Tumlook
Latest Posts
Watership Down (film) - Wikiquote
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Flash Sale: Get Lipsticks for $11—Selling Out Fast! - E! Online
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 5859

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.