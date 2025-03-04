Captain America: Brave New World ending explained and post-credits scene spoilers (2025)

Captain America: Brave New World sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson firmly in the role of Captain America after taking it on from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Endgame and struggling to come to terms with it in Disney Plus's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The film may have arrived to a lacklustre critical reception and fan reaction, but it has so far taken in an impressive box office haul over its first few days, meaning plenty of viewers have already seen how things play out for Sam in his battle against Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader and Harrison Ford's Red Hulk.

The film also sees Danny Ramirez's Joaquín Torres take on the mantle of the Falcon from Sam, while it picks up a number of plot threads from previous Marvel movies that fans thought had been forgotten.

But how does the film come to an end and how does it set up the rest of the Multiverse Saga? Here's everything you need to know about the ending and post-credits scene for Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America: Brave New World ending explained: What happens to President Thaddeus Ross?

As Brave New World opens, we see the world at the brink of war over the discovery of Adamantium and the Celestial Island (remember that plot line from Eternals?).

Ford's President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross is on a mission to strike a worldwide treaty assuring fair distribution of the Adamantium – plus, he casually asks Sam to rebuild The Avengers. Of course, that has now planted the first seed for the next Avengers films, Secret Wars and Doomsday.

But when Sam's friend, war veteran Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) seemingly attempts to assassinate the President during a visit to the White House, the world is thrown into chaos. Isaiah insists it wasn't him and Sam must get to the bottom of what has happened to his friend.

Things are only made worse when it's revealed that Ross had previously trusted Dr Samuel Sterns (played by a returning Tim Blake Nelson) with his health after a heart failure – before imprisoning him. Sterns, whose disfigured appearance is down to an unfortunate exposure to gamma radiation, attempts to wreak revenge on Ross, poisoning him with pills that, in turn, expose the President to gamma radiation, turning him into the Red Hulk.

Not only that, Sterns is hell-bent on destroying Ross's legacy and treaty and, after years of experimenting, manages to influence men in the President's inner circle by means of mind control, almost causing a war on Earth that Sam and Joaquín barely manage to stop.

Alongside all of this, we meet Giancarlo Esposito's menacing (but ultimately sidelined) Sidewinder, King of the Serpent Society, Sam is forced to grapple with the fact that he's Not Steve Rogers and deal with some imposter syndrome (with little to no interrogation on that) and we're introduced to the new Falcon, Joaquín, who has a passably fun chemistry with Sam.

By the end of the film, following a dramatic scene of Ford's Ross Hulking out, the President accepts a jail sentence, with Wilson going to visit him at The Raft.

In accepting his sentence, he wins back some affection from his estranged daughter, Dr Betty Ross (played by a returning Liv Tyler). Despite Ross's fall from grace, the treaty goes through, meaning the world is (for now) at peace.

Joaquín, who almost dies after plunging himself into the Indian Ocean, recovers in hospital, having a deep meaningful chat with Sam about the cost of their positions.

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who's running to become a congressman, pays Sam a visit, seemingly just to give him a little hug, and Isaiah is freed from prison.

But what of Samuel Sterns?

Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scene explained: How does it set up the future of the MCU?

A post-credits scene sees Samuel Sterns/The Leader warn Sam about various multiverse threats coming their way, as it teases Marvel's future.

He tells him: “All you heroes protecting this world, do you think you’re the only ones? You think this is the only world?

"We’ll see what happens when you have to protect this place from the others.”

He doesn't get more specific than that, but with the release of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps inching ever closer, it's clear there are many more dangers on the horizon.

The tease also sets up Avengers: Secret Wars, which will see our heroes have to battle other heroes and villains from alternate universes to save the day

