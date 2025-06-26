Car experts say this is the best vehicle for dog owners - with special bonus (2025)

The experts have said that if a dog owner is in the market for a new car, there are certain things to look out for when doing your research

Lifestyle Christopher Sharp Trendswatch Reporter 18 Apr 2025

In 2024, data from UK Pet Food showed a whopping 13.5 million dogs were kept as pets in the UK, with 36% of households owning a canine companion. Considering there are over 30 million registered cars in the country, many drivers likely have a furry friend to accompany them on their journeys.

With this in mind, car experts from Auto Express embarked on a mission to find the best vehicle for dog owners. After scouring through the top cars available in the UK, they finally settled on a model from Skoda, a Czech company owned by VW, and their Octavia Estate.

Retailing at around £28,000, the Skoda Octavia Estate's design makes it easy for dogs to hop in and out of the back, thanks to its minimal lip. But that's not all; the car also boasts a special feature to keep your pooch safe and give you peace of mind.

The experts elaborated: "While the cabin's quality is good enough for humans...it also feels tough and robust enough to cope with all your dog can throw at it.

"Skoda's 'dog seat belt' will be an appealing optional extra for many, but it can only be used on the rear seat, so it would be a sensible idea to couple it with the optional backseat protection cover. With 640 litres of boot capacity, the Octavia Estate will easily accommodate a couple of dogs and their accessories."

The Skoda may have taken the lead, but it didn't race ahead unchallenged, with a contender nearly £10,000 cheaper snapping at its heels – the £18,900 Dacia Duster came in an impressively close second.

The car experts noted: "While the low price does come at the cost of luxury, this can actually be an advantage for a dog owner – you won't be spending your whole time worrying about the interior being trashed by canine claws and mud, because the materials in the Duster should be hard-wearing."

Hot on their tails in third place was the electric Skoda Elroq, banishing any doubts electric vehicles might hold for dog owners, particularly concerning range limitations.

The experts were confident, saying: "It's a bit smaller than its older sibling, but the Elroq still provides plenty of space for human and canine passengers.

"You'll be able to venture quite a way to enjoy some truly scenic dog walks, too, because even the smallest...battery provides up to 232 miles of range on a single charge."

Automotive journalist Shane Wilkinson elaborated on the selection criteria, stating: "Just like your human passengers, your four legged friend also deserves to travel in comfort.

"We've chosen cars with large, easily accessible boot areas, and prioritised those that are clean to clean and have useful accessories."

In the world of pet-friendly travel, experts are doling out advice on how to keep your canine companion chill during car rides, including reasons why electric cars might just be the ticket to a more serene journey for your pooch.

Chatting about the perks of going electric, such as choosing an Elroq over its petrol counterpart, Dr Scott Miller shared his insights with the Express: "Battery electric cars provide a smoother and more calming experience.

"The lack of mechanical moving parts, reduced vibrations and noise, and the spacious interiors of EVs create a soothing environment for dogs."