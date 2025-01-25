Cardcaptor Sakura: Leave It To Kero! Theatrical Version Free Online Streaming (2025)

Cardcaptor Sakura Movie 2: The Sealed Card (劇場版カードキャプターさくら 封印されたカード, Gekijōban Kādokyaputā Sakura Fūin Sareta Kādo?) is the second anime film, sequel and the finale to the anime television series adaptation of CLAMP's Cardcaptor Sakura. This can be considered the TV series finale, as it takes place one year after Episode 70. It is also known as Sakura and the Sealed Card. It is then followed by the premiere of the Clear Card sequel, which is still ongoing. The animation was produced by Madhouse,