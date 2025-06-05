Cardi B Goes Green in a Burberry Suit for the 2025 Met Gala (2025)

Cardi B arrived at the 2025 Met Gala wearing a green Burberry suit that took inspiration from the Victorian Era

Underneath, the star wore a silk devoré shirt with ruffled accents at the neckline and cuffs, complemented by green velvet tailored trousers that matched the suit's coat

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has now attended the Met Gala six times, with her first appearance having occurred in 2018

Cardi B is, once again, making the Met Gala go "Up."

On Monday, May 5, the Grammy winner stepped out at the 2025 Met Gala, where she hit the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a luxurious Burberry suit created by Daniel Lee. The textured outfit was an ivy color, a perfect match for her green contacts and eyeshadow.

Underneath, the star wore a silk devoré shirt with ruffled accents at the neckline and cuffs, complemented by green velvet tailored trousers that matched the coat. The look even featured a cutout in the back, showing off the musician’s floral tattoos. “For Cardi’s look, we liked the idea of a tailored, feminine dandy,” Lee told Vogue. “Cardi gives main character energy, and her look reflects this.”

Lee also shared that the inspiration for the look goes way back: “We looked at Victorian dress and corsetry.”

“There was one particular image we found of an emerald green gown from the 19th century: The back of the gown had a circular cut out which, for the time, would have been controversial,” Lee noted. “We liked this idea of non-conformity, keeping with the spirit of Dandyism.”



Vogue announced in October that Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour would be co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala, with LeBron James as honorary chair. The star-studded event is a fundraiser for The Costume Institute and spotlights the museum's spring 2025 exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," also this year's theme.Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton shared that the exhibit, which is inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, explores “the Black dandy as both a concept and an identity signifier.”

The exhibit “presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism,” according to a post on the museum’s Instagram.

The Met Gala's dress code this year is “Tailored for You.” It is a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and suiting. The host committee for the gala includes Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, Regina King, Spike Lee, Angel Reese, Doechii and Usher.

The PEOPLE App is now available in the Apple App Store! Download it now for the most binge-worthy celeb content, exclusive video clips, astrology updates and more!

Cardi B, 32, has attended the Met Gala five times in the past, starting in 2018 before later appearances in 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

For her Met debut, the rapper gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump when she wore a jeweled crown featuring spindles and a gown with a high collar, long sleeves and beaded gloves. The look was from Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Her most recent look in 2024 featured the largest dress we've ever seen, as the voluminous black gown surrounded her on the carpet. She paired the dress with a matching beehive-style headpiece and some green jewels, which matched the carpet's backdrop for “The Garden of Time" theme.

In a behind-the-scenes TikTok clip after the 2024 Met Gala, Cardi revealed that she originally planned to debut an unrecognizable transformation on the carpet in old-lady-like makeup.

Makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl revealed days later that the musician planned on cosplaying as an old lady with wrinkles, gray hair and a full beat — with what she called "facial and body prosthetics." The get-up featured a salt-and-pepper wig as well, although Cardi opted to ditch the idea.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ayo Edebiri, Jon Batiste and More Suit Up with Vogue to Celebrate Upcoming Met Gala and Exhibit

Just last month, Cardi showed off an angular look in a social media post, as she debuted an asymmetrical bob and razor sharp cuts at her bangs for the cover of WWD. Mia Jackson — also known professionally as Tokyo Stylez — created the cutting-edge look and thanked the rapper for "always trusting" her in a post, which showed her rocking the hair with a crisp white blazer dress.

"Coming from a Caribbean family, the goal is always to OWN!" Cardi captioned apictureof her posing for the cover of the magazine. "I’ve been very successful in my career and forever grateful for my success! But in my mind, I know that when I leave this earth, I would like to leave my kids more than property and a music catalog."

She added, "I remember a time I used to be focused on making everyone else proud and meeting everyone else’s expectations, but in this new season, the only person I’m focused on outdoing and making proud is myself. P.S., my dress is from my line! Coming Soon!"

Catch all the minute-by-minute fashion updates from the 2025 Met Gala red carpet right here!

