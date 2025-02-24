Cardiologists say you might need these heart monitoring devices to check your heart health at home (2025)

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., highlighting the importance of staying on top of your heart health and taking proactive measures to manage risk factors and conditions. But while you likely get your blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation levels checked when you visit the doctor, cardiologists say it can be helpful to know your health stats outside of your regularly scheduled appointments.

Fortunately, it's never been easier or more convenient to stay on top of your heart health data outside the doctor's office. Smart watches, home blood pressure cuffs and other devices can provide a fast way to learn more about your heart health, giving you useful data you can take to your health care provider.

These devices aren't perfect, and they don't replace the need to see your doctor regularly, especially if you have risk factors or other heart disease symptoms. But cardiologists generally agree that they can be an important part of your cardiovascular care plan. "I encourage this for the majority of my patients, particularly those with an existing diagnosis," Dr. Yu-Ming Ni, cardiologist and lipidologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Calif., tells Yahoo Life.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here's which home heart health monitoring devices may be most useful, plus who can actually benefit from them, according to cardiologists.

Home blood pressure monitoring cuff

These home devices have become increasingly common with patients, Dr. Basel Ramlawi, system chief of cardiothoracic surgery and co-director of the Lankenau Heart Institute at Main Line Health, tells Yahoo Life. Home blood pressure monitors are similar to the ones that are used in doctor's offices; they typically strap onto your arm, squeeze the arm momentarily, then deliver a blood pressure reading.

While there are blood pressure monitors that go on the wrist, these are usually less accurate than options that secure to your upper arm, Dr. Christopher Tanayan, cardiologist at Northwell Health, tells Yahoo Life.

"These devices are widely accessible, available at pharmacies, local stores or online at relatively low costs," Ramlawi says. "Many patients come to medical visits equipped with printouts or app-generated summaries of their readings, which provide valuable clinical data."

Pros and cons of a home blood pressure cuff

The big benefit of having a home blood pressure cuff is that it allows you to track blood pressure trends over time, Ramlawi says. This is particularly true if you've had high blood pressure readings when at your doctor's office. The data you compile from a home monitor can be shared with your doctor to help determine a pattern. "It helps mitigate 'white coat syndrome,' where blood pressure readings may be artificially high during a doctor's visit due to anxiety," he says.

Advertisement Advertisement

Research into how home blood pressure cuffs may impact your overall blood pressure has had mixed findings. Some studies have determined that people who use these devices have lower blood pressure than those who don't, while others found that blood pressure is similar whether someone uses a cuff or not. However, doctors stress that these devices can provide information to patients and their health care providers that can be used to make well-informed decisions about ongoing care.

Of course, the accuracy of these readings depend a lot on the person using the device, Ramlawi says. "User error — whether in taking measurements or recording data — can limit reliability," he points out. "Additionally, these devices are not a substitute for advanced medical diagnostics."

How to use a home blood pressure cuff

Cardiologists agree that the best way to use a home blood pressure cuff is to get a reading around the same time every day, unless your doctor tells you otherwise.

Ni recommends that his patients get up, brush their teeth and get dressed before taking their blood pressure reading. "They should do this before they eat any food, drink any caffeinated beverages and before they turn on the TV — because anything [on TV] these days can raise your blood pressure," he says.

Advertisement Advertisement

To use a blood pressure cuff, sit at a table with the cuff at arm level and keep your legs uncrossed, Ni says. "Just relax," he adds.

You can take several readings to get a more accurate estimate or just one reading.

iHealth iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor If you're on a budget, the iHealth Track Smart blood pressure monitor also uses an app and is just $35. It has more than 28,000 five-star reviews, so you can feel confident that you're not compromising quality by opting for a less expensive monitor. $40 at Amazon

Smartwatch with health tracking capabilities

Many smartwatches now have features that track health metrics, including electrocardiogram (ECG), a test that measures the electrical activity of the heart. "If you have atrial fibrillation — a heart rhythm disorder — smart watches that have a feature for ECG can be very helpful," Tanayan says.

Smartwatches can also measure heart rate (how many heart beats you have per minute) and oxygen saturation, Ramlawi points out. "In some cases, a smartwatch may alert a user to a potentially serious condition that requires further evaluation," he adds.

Advertisement Advertisement

In addition, step counts and stair counts can be helpful for patients who are looking to ramp up their activity for heart health, Ni says. "But what's more commonly used for me and my patients is heart rate monitoring," he says. Many smartwatches and fitness trackers continuously monitor heart rate and track averages for resting heart rate over time. They can also provide useful information on heart rate variances during exercise and whether you're working in heart rate zones helpful for improving cardiovascular fitness during physical activity.

Pros and cons of smartwatches to track heart health

Smartwatches provide a quick and easy way to stay on top of heart health metrics, and the fact that they’re constantly worn can be helpful, Tanayan says. A small 2022 study also found that people who used a smartwatch with a blood pressure-monitoring feature had better blood pressure and resting heart rate readings after three months than before they used the watch.

But these devices aren't perfect. "It's crucial to understand the limitations," Ramlawi says. "Smartwatches cannot replace medical-grade monitors nor can they provide direct treatment. They are primarily a tool for identifying potential issues that should prompt a visit to a health care professional."

How to use a smartwatch to track heart health

Every smart watch is slightly different, but many will clearly state your heart rate and step count in a place that's easy to find (usually on the main screen or by swiping left or down). More complex features like ECG, however, may require you to enter a separate mode to run a brief test.

Advertisement Advertisement

If you're interested in using a smartwatch to track your heart health, check with your health care provider. They may suggest you regularly write down certain metrics or use an app to record them so you can share them with your doctor at your next visit.

Apple Apple Watch Series 10 Smartwatch See Also Best BP monitoring devices for home use in 2024: Top 6 accurate, easy-to-use options | Mint There are a wide range of smartwatches that can track heart health, but Apple Watches have a good range of features. The Apple Watch series 10 is the latest version, and provides ECG, heart beat and step counts and more. $359 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $359 at Walmart$630 at HSN

There are a wide range of smartwatches that can track heart health, but Apple watches have the most features. The Apple Watch series 10 is the latest version, and provides ECG, heart rate monitoring, step counts and more.

ECG monitor

A home ECG monitor (also known as an EKG monitor) allows you to measure your heart beat and rhythm. People who have certain conditions like atrial fibrillation may benefit from tracking their heart rhythm at home, Ni says.

Research has also found that for those at high risk of atrial fibrillation, using an ECG monitor at home increases the odds of being diagnosed. However, it's not clear how well these devices help prevent complications of the condition, like stroke and heart failure.

Pros and cons of an ECG monitor

An ECG monitor makes it easy to get a reading on your heart rate and rhythm without having to go to the doctor. But an ECG monitor is likely not as helpful for people without an atrial fibrillation diagnosis, Tanayan says. "There are so many things that go into interpreting this data," he says. "Getting a notification [about a heartbeat irregularity] when you have no known diagnosis of atrial fibrillation is not as reliable compared to when you know you have atrial fibrillation." Among other things, Tanayan says these alerts can freak out people for no reason.

How to use an ECG monitor

If you're considering getting an ECG monitor, it's best to check in with your health care provider to see how they want you to use this. That includes when they'd like you to take readings, and how often.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the best way to use an ECG monitor is very similar to how you should use a blood pressure cuff, Ni says. That means sitting down and relaxing before taking your reading, and avoiding taking a reading shortly after exercising or other physical activities.

EMAY EMAY Portable ECG Monitor The Emay portable ECG monitor is a small handheld device that can be used multiple ways (hand-to-hand, hand-to-chest or hand-to-leg) to provide a range of readings and data. It doesn't require you to connect to an app, but rather it stores your data, allowing you to upload it to a computer after the fact. $109 at Amazon

Wellue Wellue Personal EKG Monitor With AI Analysis The Wellue portable EKG monitor sticks to your skin to provide continuous tracking of heart rate for up to 72 hours. It also stores up to 10 ECG readings, which you can upload to the Wellue computer app at your convenience. $188 at Walmart

An automated external defibrillator (AED)

File this under "not for everyone." According to the American Heart Association (AHA), an automated external defibrillator (or AED) is a portable device that delivers an electric shock to the heart during a sudden cardiac arrest when it detects an abnormal rhythm. This shock helps to change the rhythm back to normal.

"Automated external defibrillators are life-saving devices," Ramlawi says. Research backs that up, repeatedly suggesting that having an AED at home can help those who are at risk for serious cardiac events.

Pros and cons of an AED

AEDs can help people who have sudden cardiac arrest, but doctors say they're really only best for someone at risk for these sudden cardiac events.

Advertisement Advertisement

These are also serious medical devices. "Proper training is essential — misuse can lead to dangerous consequences," Ramlawi says.

It's also important to note that during a cardiac arrest, you can't use the device on yourself. You have to have someone else at the ready who is trained in using an AED to apply the pads and deliver the shock. For individuals who live alone or who don't have ready assistance when needed, having an AED at home may not be helpful.

How to use an AED

If you're interested in getting a home AED device, talk to your health care provider or your loved one's health care provider. Proper training is crucial with these devices, both to know when and how to use them.

"While AEDs are now commercially available and easy to purchase, individuals should receive training to ensure safe and effective use," Ramlawi says. The American Heart Association is one organization that provides CPR and AED training online.

HeartStart Philips HeartStart OnSite AED Defibrillator With Portable Emergency Medical Kit The Philips HeartStart OnSite AED Defibrillator is one of the most common home AEDs on the market. It guides users through every step of the process and comes with its own carrying case. $1,576 at Amazon

Overall, it's a good idea to talk to a doctor before investing in a device to monitor your heart health. "There are a lot of products out there, and I have personally recommended some to patients," Ni says. "It's important to get a device that patients can feel confident with."

Advertisement Advertisement

Ramlawi agrees. "Research your options, compare models and consult your doctor to ensure you are tracking the right metrics effectively," he says.

FAQs

Who should be monitoring their heart health at home?

There are two main groups of people who should consider monitoring their heart health at home, according to Ramlawi. One is people with a known diagnosis. "Patients with cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, arrhythmias or aneurysms can use monitoring to manage their condition and provide their doctors with more comprehensive data," he says. The other group is people who are at risk of developing a heart condition but don't have a diagnosis. "People with a family history of heart disease or other risk factors may use home monitoring as an early detection tool," Ramlawi says.

When should you start monitoring your heart health at home?

Technically, you can start monitoring your heart health at home at any time. But Tanayan says it's a good idea to talk to a doctor first to see what you should be looking for, the best tools to help and how to use them. Together, you can come up with a plan to keep track of your heart health and gather data that you can bring to future appointments.

Can you detect an irregular heartbeat at home?

Yes, you can detect an irregular heartbeat at home. An ECG monitor is a good way to do this, although some smart watches also can do an ECG test. Ramlawi just stresses that these devices shouldn't be the only thing you rely on if you get an irregular heartbeat reading. If you get a notice of an irregular heartbeat once, Tanayan says it's unlikely to be a cause for concern. But if this is consistently happening, it's a good idea to flag it to a doctor.

When should you contact your doctor about a heart rate reading?

Doctors agree that heart rate monitors work best when it comes to establishing a pattern. So, if you get one reading that's high or low, but you otherwise feel fine, Ni says there's no need to panic. But if you find that your heart rate is consistently high or low, he says it's worth contacting your doctor for a proper evaluation. "This should always be confirmed with an official, medical-grade device such as a heart rate monitor," he says.

Meet the experts

Dr. Yu-Ming Ni, cardiologist and lipidologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Calif.

Dr. Basel Ramlawi, system chief of cardiothoracic surgery and co-director of the Lankenau Heart Institute at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania

Dr. Christopher Tanayan, cardiologist at Northwell Health in New York City

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.