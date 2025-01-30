Carotenoids profile and total polyphenols in fruits of Pereskia aculeata Miller (2025)

Related papers

Ripe Ora-pro-nobis (Pereskia aculeata miller) fruits express high contents of bioactive compounds and antioxidant capacity TMSAcioly LPV Revista Brasileira de Fruticultura, 2018 Pereskia aculeata Miller is a native cactaceae found from the Northeast to the South of Brazil. This plant is recognized by the high nutritional value of their leaves, which are the most used in cooking and folk medicine. However, studies on the chemical characteristics and antioxidant capacity of the ora-pro-nobis fruits are scarce. Therefore, the aim of this study was to determine the best harvest point of the ora-pro-nobis fruits to optimize the content of bioactive compounds and their antioxidant capacity. The fruits were manually harvested, defined by their peel colors in three maturity stages: unripe (green), intermediate (yellowish green), and ripe (yellow) stages. The following attributes were evaluated: soluble solids (SS), titratable acidity (TA), SS/TA ratio, pH, and content of bioactive compounds, such as total chlorophylls, carotenoids, yellow flavonoids, total phenolic compounds, and antioxidant capacity. There was a decrease in the content of chlorophyll followed by an increase in the of total carotenoids and yellow flavonoids, due to the maturity stage. For the total phenolic compounds, it was not observed significant difference between the stages. The antioxidant capacity was quantified by the ORAC method in lyophilized pulp in the unripe (1.95 mmol 100 g-1 trolox) and ripe (3.85 mmol 100 g-1 trolox) stages. The lowest contents were observed in the intermediate (0.80 mmol 100 g-1 trolox in lyophilized pulp) stage. The maturity stage significantly influenced the bioactive compounds of ora-pro-nobis, which presented higher values of total carotenoids, yellow flavonoids, and antioxidant capacity in ripe fruits. View PDFchevron_right

Phytochemical profile and biological activities of 'Ora-pro-nobis' leaves (Pereskia aculeata Miller), an underexploited superfood from the Brazilian Atlantic Forest ROSANE MARINA PERALTA Food Chemistry, 2019 Pereskia aculeata Miller, known worldwide as ora-pro-nobis, is a highly nutritive species of the Cactaceae family from the Brazilian Atlantic Forest. In this work, we report inedited information on the phenolic profile of P. aculeata leaves, besides a broad study of their antioxidant potential using a set of five different methods. A total of ten phenolic compounds were identified, such as two phenolic acids (caffeic acid derivatives) and eight flavonoids (quercetin, kaempferol and isorhamnetin glycoside derivatives). Caftaric acid was the extract's major phenolic constituent, accounting for more than 49% of the phenolic content, followed by quercetin-3-O-rutinoside (14.99%) and isorhamnetin-O-pentoside-O-rutinoside (9.56%). Overall, the ora-pro-nobis leaf extract showed relevant values of antioxidant capacity, with higher activities than the Trolox in the DPPH and ABTS trials. The antimicrobial activity exhibited by the extract against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria suggests the presence of a broad spectrum of phytochemicals with antibiotic activity. View PDFchevron_right

Phenolic Compounds and Carotenoids from Four Fruits Native from the Brazilian Atlantic Forest Victoria Rosso Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 2014 Fruits from the Atlantic Forest have received increasing interest because they contain high levels of bioactive compounds with notable functional properties. The composition of carotenoids and phenolic compounds from fruits found in the Atlantic Forest (jussara, uvaia, araca, and grumixama) was determined by high-performance liquid chromatography coupled to diode array and mass spectrometry detectors. Uvaia showed the highest levels of carotenoids (1306.6 μg/100 g fresh matter (f.m.)). Gallic acid was the major phenolic compound in araca (12.2 mg GAE/100 g f.m.) and uvaia (27.5 mg GAE/100 g f.m.). In grumixama, eight quercetin derivatives were found; the main carotenoids included all-trans-β-cryptoxanthin (286.7 μg/100 g f.m.) and all-trans-lutein (55.5 μg/100 g f.m.). Uvaia and grumixama contain high amounts of carotenoids, while jussara showed greater levels of phenolic compounds (415 mg GAE/100 g f.m.), particularly anthocyanins (cyanidin 3-rutinoside: 179.60 mg/ 100 g f.m.; cyanidin 3-glucoside: 47.93 mg/100 g f.m.). View PDFchevron_right

Antioxidant activity of different extracts from leaves of Pereskia bleo (Cactaceae) Norihan Mohd Saleh academicjournals.org See Also Is Beta-Carotene Bad For You? The present study was conducted to assess the antioxidant properties of ethanol, ethyl acetate, methanol and hexane extracts from leaves of Pereskia bleo using 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl method (DPPH assay), ferric reducing antioxidant power (FRAP assay) and β-Carotene-Linoleic acid methods. Total phenolic compounds (TPC) and flavonoids of the leaves of P. bleo were measured using Folin-Ciocalteu and HPLC methods respectively. Results of the present study showed that Ethyl acetate extract of P. bleo leaf exhibited significantly (p < 0.05) higher antioxidant activity as measured using DPPH free radical (IC 50 ), FRAP and β-carotene-linoleic assays than that of hexane extract, methanol extract and ethanol extract. Pereskia bleo leaf was also found to contain high amounts of bioactive compounds including total phenolic compounds (109.43 ±0.84 mg GAE/g), epicatechin (575± 0.04 mg/100g), quercetin (110.94 ±0.12 mg/100g), catechin (918 ± 0.01 mg/100 g) and myricetin (9.49±0.55 mg/100g) while the concentrations of α-tocopherol, β-carotene and lycopene were found to be higher (69±0.25, 51.97±1.18 mg/100 g, 92.46±0.41 µg/g), respectively. View PDFchevron_right

Phenolic compounds, carotenoids and antioxidant activity of three tropical fruits Leen Majed Journal of Food Composition and Analysis, 2009 View PDFchevron_right

Determination of Carotenoids, Total Phenolic Content, and Antioxidant Activity of Arazá(Eugenia stipitata McVaugh), an Amazonian Fruit Gloria A Garzon The fruit of Arazá(Eugenia stipitata McVaugh) native to the Colombian Amazon is considered a potentially economically valuable fruit for the Andean economy due to its novel and unique taste. The fruit has an intense yellow color, but its chemical composition and properties have not been well studied. Here we report the identification and quantitation of carotenoids in the ripe fruit using high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) with photodiode array detector (PDA) and atmospheric pressure chemical ionization (APcI) mass spectrometry (MS/MS). The qualitative carotenoid profile of the fruit according to maturity stage was also observed. Furthermore, antioxidant activity of the peel and pulp were assessed using the ferric reducing ability of plasma (FRAP), 2,2′-azino-bis(3-ethylbenzothiazoline-6-sulfonic acid) (ABTS), and 1,1-diphenyl-2-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) methods, in addition to chemical indexes and total phenolic content. Multiple carotenoids were identified in the peel and pulp including four xanthophylls (free and esterified as their mono and diesters) and two carotenes. One of the xanthophylls was tentatively identified as zeinoxanthin, while the others were identified as lutein, zeaxanthin, and β-cryptoxanthin. Carotenes included α-carotene and β-carotene. The total carotenoid content was significantly higher in the peel (2484 ± 421 μg/100 g FW) than in the pulp (806 ± 348 μg/100 g FW) with lutein, β-cryptoxanthin, and zeinoxanthin as the major carotenoid components. The unique carotenoid composition of this fruit can differentiate it from other carotenoid-rich fruits and perhaps be useful in authentication procedures. Overall, results from this study suggest that Colombian Arazámay be a good edible source of carotenoids important in retinal health as well as carotenoids with provitamin A activity. Therefore, Arazáfruit can be used as a nutraceutical ingredient and in production of functional foods in the Colombian diet. View PDFchevron_right

Study of the carotenoid composition in membrillo, guanabana toreta, jobo and mamey fruits Daniele Giuffrida Fruits, 2015 Introduction. Many tropical fruits have great health potential due to the possible presence of bioactive phytochemicals. Natural food composition databases are very important sources of information relative to natural food biodiversity and nutritional properties. The objective of this study was to report for the first time on the native carotenoid composition of the fruit of four tropical species from Panama. Materials and methods. Fully mature fruit were collected in Panama and analyzed by HPLC-DAD-APCI-MS, after carotenoid extraction with acetone. Results and discussion. The carotenoid composition had never been previously reported for two of the investigated fruits, membrillo (Gustavia superba) and guanabana toreta (Annona purpurea). In membrillo, 5 different carotenoids were detected; the content of total carotenoids was 318.6 µg g −1 fresh weight (fw), with β-carotene showing a relative abundance of 75.3%. In guanabana toreta, 11 different carotenoids were detected; the total carotenoid content was 48.3 µg g −1 fw, with β-carotene and zeaxanthin showing a relative abundance of 26.9% and 27.5%, respectively. In jobo (Spondias mombin), 11 different carotenoids were detected; the total carotenoid content was 45.8 µg g −1 fw, with β-cryptoxanthin, α-carotene and β-carotene showing a relative abundance of 25.4%, 10.5% and 8.5%, respectively. In mamey (Mammea americana), 16 different carotenoids were detected; the total carotenoid content was 145.2 µg g −1 fw; in particular, 10 different violaxanthin fatty acid diesters, of both cis and trans isomers, were determined. Conclusion. The consumption of the fruit studied should be promoted both locally and abroad, because of the reported presence of these health-promoting phytochemicals. Keywords: Panama / membrillo (Gustavia superba) / guanabana toreta (Annona purpurea) / jobo (Spondias mombin) / mamey (Mammea americana) / carotenoids / HPLC-DAD-APCI-MS View PDFchevron_right

Identification and quantification of phenols, carotenoids, and vitamin C from papaya (Carica papaya L., cv. Maradol) fruit determined by HPLC-DAD-MS/MS-ESI yogi oktavian Recent studies have demonstrated that vitamin C, phenols, and carotenoids are bioactive compounds that protect the body from oxidative stress, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and some types of cancer. Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the major phytochemicals found in papaya fruit flesh and skin (Carica papaya L., cv Maradol) was conducted in four stages of ripeness, using high-performance liquid chromatography mass spectrometry. Phenolic compounds identified in the fruit skin tended to decrease with ripening. The compounds identified were ferulic acid (277.49 to 186.63 mg/100 gDW), p-coumaric acid (229.59 to 135.64 mg/100 gDW), and caffeic acid (175.51 to 112.89 mg/100 gDW). The following carotenoids, along with vitamin C, increased in flesh with ripening; lycopene (0.36 to 3.40 mg/100 gDW), β-criptoxanthin (0.28 to 1.06 mg/100 gDW), β-carotene (0.23 to 0.50 mg/100 gDW), and vitamin C (25.07 to 58.59 mg/ 100 gDW). These results indicate that stage of ripeness significantly influences the contents of bioactive compounds in papaya fruit. View PDFchevron_right