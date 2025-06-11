Cartoon Network's April Fools Prank Shatters Steven Universe Fans' Hearts (2025)

Steven Universe has earned its place as one of Cartoon Network’s biggest original animated series, easily standing toe-to-toe with the likes of Adventure Time and Regular Show. While the adventures of Finn and Jake and Mordecai and Rigby each have new projects on the way, poor Steven can’t say the same. In a truly eye-popping April Fools Day prank, Cartoon Network’s official social media account in Brazil shared an update that a Steven Universe sequel was in the works. Unfortunately, said sequel was an announcement that was simply a rug pull on fans as the post arrived in the spirit of the season on April 1st.

Cartoon Network’s Brazil X account shared a devastating update for fans in that Rebecca Sugar was working on a new series within the Steven Universe universe. Said series would focus on “Black Diamond,” a character that has been spread around by fans for years but had little impact on the animated show as a whole. The official statement from the network read, “Rebecca Sugar confirms new Steven Universe series about Diamonds, with focus on new character “Black Diamond.” Unfortunately, fans’ hopes were dashed when they realized that Cartoon Network was pulling a fast one to celebrate April Fools Day.

The Steven Universe Revival

This isn’t to say a Steven Universe revival will never happen as creator Rebecca Sugar has thought about bringing the diamonds back. In 2023, Sugar commented on a potential revival of the Cartoon Network favorite, “I know these characters in this world very well, and there’s so many interesting things in store for them and aspects of their personality that they’re still grappling with that I’m interested in exploring. It’s not aneasy answer, because there’s so much, and I’m also so grateful to the Steven Universe’ team, the crew that I worked with for eight years on the show.”

Sugar also took the opportunity to mention working with her co-creators that helped bring Steven Universe to life, “Thanks to them, these characters are so incredibly rich, and this world is so beautifully defined. Even just our rules and our lore and the meaning behind why the characters are the way they are is so full that, if I had an opportunity to work with them again, they really take on a life of their own.”Rebecca has stated in the past that she would love to return to this universe, even with five seasons and over one-hundred and fifty episodes to its name, so there’s a strong possibility we might see Steven make a comeback in some form or fashion.

