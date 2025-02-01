Castle Story Inventory Guide - Page 4 (2025)

S | 3/4

Skull Deposit

Info: Spooky eruption of earth caused by an excess of nearby horror.

Found:

Monsters Inn event

Uses:

Skunkumouse

Info: This little actor is so good you'd never guess he wasn't a mouse! Pet it to see what it found for you!

Crafted:

Drops:

Collection time:

can spawn skunkupines

Skunkupea

Info: A feisty baby skunkupine, also knows as a Skunkupea! Pet it to see what it drops.

Crafted:

Drops:

Collection time:

Skunkupine Dummy

Info: A decorative training dummy.

Found:

Beast Master

Uses:

Skunkupine milk 13 gems each

Info: A nourishing milk used to raise Skunkupea's.

Found:

Uses:

Skunkupine spawns

3 hits to defeat

Found:

Drops on defeat:

Beast Information Nugget

Skunkupining

Info: Does a rose held by a Skunkupine still smell sweet? Only one way to find out! Give it a sniff for Expansion Materials!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Skunku-Pie

Found:

Uses:

Skyfall Cerberus

Info: A watchful watchdog.

Found:

The Lightning Thief event

Drops:

Collection time:

Skyhawk

Info: A beautiful skyhawk. Skyhawks are often allies of elves. Pet them for expansion supplies!

Found:

The Island of Audra

Drops:

Collection time:

Skyhawk feather

Info: A fluttering feather. Found by defeating Skyhawks. Used for crafting.

Found:

The Island of Audra

Uses:

Sky compass

Info: This compass only works from great heights.

Found:

The Island of Audra

Uses:

Sky shard

Info: A cloud that has been overtaken by dark magic. Clear it to stop the magic from spreading!

Found:

The Island of Audra

Drops:

Sleeper Gnome

Info: A mean little wizard who can put people to sleep! Visit it to see what it found for you!

Found:

Sleeping Pretty event

Drops:

Collection time:

Note: will spawn skunkupines

Sleeping Croissant Dragon

Info: This dragon is made of complicated layers of magical dough that smells like gently browned butter.

Found:

House of the Cake Dragons event

Drops:

Collection time:

Sleeping Dahlia

Info: Tend for Calming Water and various petals

Found:

Drops post event:

Collection time:

Sleeping Dog

Info: You know what they say, let sleeping dogs lie! Pet this little fella gently to see what he's found for you.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Sleeping Dragon

Drops: coal, dragon scales, energy, gems, jewels, light armor, longswords, 1000 coins

Sleeping Dragon II

Info: This lazy dragon has been sleeping for eons. Disturb its slumber and you'll receive Energy!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Sleeping Kitty

Info: This itty bitty kitty might be sleeping but it's still like to be pet! Drops Fur, Creep Tooth or more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Sleeping Pug

Info: This dog is deeply asleep but that doesn't mean it doesn't want any pets! Scratch its back for Fur, Creep Tooth or Rat Tail with a rare chance at Fey Crystal!

Crafted:

A Knight's Tail community event

Drops:

Collection time:

Sleeping Terrier

Info: This dog is snoring so loudly! Drops Fur, Rat Tail, or Creep Tooth.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Sleepy Fox

Info: This little fox has been busy filling its den with goodies! See what you can sneak past him while he sleeps!"

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Sleepy Sheep

Info: Some sheep just love to sleep!

Found:

Ivy's Magic Garden event

Drops:

Collection time:

Sleigh

From Gnome for the Holidays event

Drops: chocolate, ice cream, royal sundae, sugar, sugar cane, sweet feast, syrup

Collection time: 7 hours

Sleigh Bell Steed

Info: A noble steed primped out in holiday finery.

Crafted:

Drops:

Collection time:

Thread

Sloth

Info: This fella may by slow, but he's super sweet! Visit him for Sugar Cane and more.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Slumberjack

Info: He sleep chops! Visit for Elvenite, Living Wood, Sap, Earth Wisp, and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Small Bribe

Info: Did Baron leave this here, or did his cousin Wallus? Clear this box for event materials and a chance to find Walrus pets!

Found:

Pfefferknot Feud event

Drops:

Uses:

Small Cloud

Info: A cloud that floats close to the ground. Visit it to find Cloud Stones.

Found:

The Island of Audra

Drops:

Collection time:

spawns Wild Skyhawk (15/15 hits to defeat), Dark Elf (15/15 hits to defeat)

Smiley Slug

Info: This slug is on the search for a snack! Visit for Sap, Mushrooms and more, with a chance of Golden Apples.

Found:

Veggie Party Problem event

Drops:

Collection time:

Smoked fish sandwich

Crafted:

Found:

Uses:

Smoldering Boulder

Info: Mine for hot coals and cave goggles. Drops rare materials.

Found:

The Sleeping Dragon

Drops:

Smoochie Booth

Drops: coins

Snake Charmer

Info: A Snake Charmer! Harvest for Desert Jewels and Jewel Fragments.

Found:

Drops / Uses:

Collection time:

Snake skin

Info: An artefact from a ferocious foe. A trophy from defeating Swamp Snakes.

Found:

Uses:

Snake statue

Info: Gain 11 points every time you collect.

Found:

Monster Hunt Season 45

Drops:

Collection time:

Snapping Tortoise |

2x1

Found:

Monster Hunt season 41

Drops:

Collection time:

Sneezy Skunkupine

Info: This poor lil' skunkupine seems to have caught a bit of a cold. Visit him for Rat Tail, Fur, Creep Tooth and Crops!"

Found:

December 2023

Drops:

Collection time:

Snifflepea

Info: Achoo! This Skunkupea needs your attention. Visit him to see what he's found for you.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Sniffles

Info: This little fella doesn't feel so good! Give him a check-up and see what he's found for you.

Crafted:

Ye Ol' Vet community event

Drops:

Collection time:

Sniffles trap

Info: Chop to lure Sniffles

Found:

Ye Ol' Vet community event

Uses:

Sniffy

Info: Scrappy's lifelong companion! She has a keen sense of smell and can always pick the best ingredients out of a crowd! Visit for Apple Pie, and Apples!

Crafted:

Glimmerwood Bake-Off event

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow Ape

Info: A tamed warrior of the Ice Queen! Pet it to see what it found for you!

Crafted:

Snow Place Like Home event

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow Ape trap

Info: Chop to lure a snow ape! WARNING: Will not work if there is already a monster in your kingdom.

Found:

Snow Place Like Home event

Uses:

Snow Castle

Drops: golden nuggets, jewels, silver ore, stone

Snow Flurry

Info: Brrr! Better cover up when this cloud is near.

Found:

The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge

Uses:

Snow gate

Info: At low enough temperatures, this gate can be quite difficult to open.

Crafted:

Requirements:

Uses:

Snow Globe

Drops: 15,000 coins/7 days

Snow Kitsunecorn

Info:This precious kitsunecorn has fur as white as snow! Pet them to see what they've found for you.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow Knight

Info: A frozen soldier.

Found:

Round and Round We Go event

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow Leopard

Info:This feline's fur is purr-fect for the snow. Visit them to see what they've found for you.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow Pond Kelpie

Info: This frigid Kelpie enjoys swimming under the frozen surface of water. Visit it for Energy with a rare chance at Glimmerdust!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow tower

Info: One of the coldest places to be in the kingdom.

Crafted:

Requirements:

Uses:

Snow wall

Info: A wall so chilly that touching it can give one frostbite.

Crafted:

Requirements:

Uses:

Snow Walrus

Info: A big fluffy walrus that can withstand the coldest storm. Visit for Fish , Mermaid Scales and more, with a chance of Mercury Feasts.

Crafted:

Pfefferknot Feud event

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow Walrus Defender (L45+)

Info: Try to take a Walrus and you will face this defender's wrath! Visit for Troll Horn, Glimmerdust and more, with a chance of Living Wood.

Crafted:

Pfefferknot Feud event

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow Walrus Herder

Info: This Herder stays with the Walruses through rain, sun, and snow. Visit for Trade Tickets, Sugar Cane and more.

Found:

Pfefferknot Feud event

Drops:

Collection time:

Snow Walrus trap

Info: Chop to lure a Snow Walrus.

Found:

Pfefferknot Feud event

Uses:

Snow Walrus Warrior

Info: Do't mess with this Warrior's herd of Walruses. She doesn't play around! Visit for Earth Wisps, Wisp Lanterns and more, with a chance of Expansion Permits.

Found:

Pfefferknot Feud event

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowball pile

Info: This pile has a chance to drop 3-7 snowballs when chopped.

Found:

The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge

Uses:

Snowflake Statue

Info: An honored memorial for all fallen snow. Visit for building supplies!

Crafted:

Permafrost event

Uses:

Snowflakes

Info: Sparkling snowflakes used to build Neva's Ice Castle.

Found:

Ice Queen event

Uses:

Snowkid

Info:This snowkid is extra magical! Visit them and see what they've got up their sleeve!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowman #1

Info: A Christmas decoration.

Crafted:

Requirements:

Uses:

Snowman #2 (different item to the one above)

Info: An ice cold portrayal of the Baron

Found:

The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge

Uses:

Snowman Garden

Info: A snowman who likes to tend gardens in his spare time.

Found:

The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge

Uses:

Snowoman

Info: A jolly snowoman dressed in the cutest of clothes.

Crafted:

Requirements:

Uses:

Snowpile Dragon

Info:This tiny dragon loves playing in the snow! Visit them for a chance to find Mithril and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowy Bear statue

Info: Gain 11 points every time you collect.

Found:

Monster Hunt season 46

Drops:

Snowy Bunnies

Info: These rabbits love playing the snow! Visit them for Cabbages, Carrots and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowy Fawnicorn

Info: This adorable little fawn loves the cold! Pet them to collect Energy.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowy Lighthouse

Info: A wintry building that can guide travelers in the dark.

Found:

Uses:

Snowy Neko Shinobi

Info:Watch out! This agile warrior will scratch, depending on its mood. Visit it for a rare chance at Glimmerdust or Earth Wisp.

Found:

Monster Hunt season 68 (2024-10)

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowy Neko Shinobi trap

Info: Chop to lure a Snowy Neko Shinobi

Found:

Uses:

Snowy Owlbear

Info:Built for cold weather, this beast is tenacious enough to stalk prey through even the worth snow storms.

Found:

Monster Hunt season 47

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowy Owlbear cub

Info:Though it's appearance is cute and timid, the cub of the species still has a beak that can cut through the toughest leather. Visit for a chance at Blue Petals, Piles of Seeds

Found:

Monster Hunt season 47

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowy Owlbear trap

Info: Chop to lure a Snowy Owlbear

Found:

Monster Hunt season 47

Uses:

Snowy Owlets

Info: These fluffy babies have no problem staying warm. Visit them for Creep Tooth, Fur, Bones and more.

Found:

December 2023

Drops:

Collection time:

Snowy Witch

Info: A magical enchantress who was born with a gift that allows her to control ice and snow. Visit her to collect Energy and other supplies!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Soft feathers

Info: A soft feather used for crafting

Found:

Uses:

Solar Flair

Info: It's a sunny delight! Tend for a chance at Silver Ore, Iron Ore, Coal and Jewels!

Found:

Shadow Solstice storybook event

Drops:

Collection time:

Solar Frog

Info: This frog loves basking in the sunlight!

Found:

Shadow Solstice storybook event

Drops:

Collection time:

Solar Froglet

Info: A youthful Solar Frog.

Found:

Shadow Solstice storybook event

Uses:

Collection time:

Solar Henge

From the Shadow Solstice storybook event

Drops: coins, fancy beam, fancy block, royal beam, royal block, simple glue, super glue

Collection time: 4 hours

Solar Kitsunecorn

Info: A mythical beast with vibrant fur that glows like fire. Pet it to see what it found for you!

Found:

The Great Kitsunecorn

Drops:

Collection time:

Solar Storybook

Info: This ancient book is in surprisingly good condition. From defeating Wild Cloud Mares and Night Mares.

Found:

Gem purchase storyline: A Luna Legend goals

Uses:

Solara

Info: A wise nature walker with a snappy attitude! Visit for a chance at Seeker's Coins, Crystals, Lumin Essence, Silver Ore, and more!

Found:

Shadow Solstice storybook event

Drops:

Collection time:

Solaris Dragon

Info: This dragon is enjoying the heat of the sun on its scales. Visit it for Dragon Scales, Longsword or more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Song Bird

Info: A beautiful bird that loves to sing all day long. Visit it for coins and a chance at Spellbound Dew!

Crafted:

Ballad of the Bard event

Drops:

Collection time:

Songbird Perch

Info: These birds sing a lovely tune! Visit for Seeds, Jewels and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Songless Bird

Info: A mystical bird who's lost its voice. Visit it for a chance to find Living Wood and Earth Wisps.

Crafted:

Ballad of the Bard event

Drops:

Collection time:

Songless Bird Trap

Info: Chop to lure a Songless Bird

Found:

Ballad of the Bard event

Uses:

Soothing Balm

Crafted:

Uses:

Sorbet Ram

Info: A sweet ram that just wants to eat sorbet! Pet it to see what it found for you.

Found:

Sabina's Sweet Shop event

Drops:

Collection time:

Soup Cauldron

Info: Soups on! Cauldron has a chance to drop hearty stews.

Found:

The Soup Kitchen event

Drops:

Collection time:

Soup Kitchen

Drops: bacon, breaded fish, carrots, fish, noodles, roast chicken

Sour Owls

Info: Just a couple of sour owls. Pet for a chance at Lemons, Oranges, Jewels, Bones and Eggs!

Crafted:

Animal Farm event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spark Tree

Info: A beautifully glowing tree that seems to hum with energy. Clear to collect Spark Flowers.

Found:

See The Light event

Drops:

Sparkling Lantern

Info: Chop to lure a Mothmonster!

Found:

See The Light event

Uses:

Sparkling Mine

Drops: stone, coal, earth wisp, adamant, wisp lantern, jewel, iron ore, silver, elvenite | forest ore is an additional drop only during the goals associated with The Hidden Forest | dark compass is an additional drop only during the goals associated with The Academy | poisoned jewel drops from Part 3, goal 3 of An Elemental Discovery | mind stone drop added during the goals associated with The Council | sacred stones (part 3 of Trial of Virtues)

Sparking toadstool

Info: Used to craft Toadstool building materials and is earned from tending mushrooms.

Found:

Uses:

Sparrow Perch

Info: A tall tree that can withstand any wind.

Found:

Need For Sparrow Speed event

Uses:

Sparrow Stable

Info: A warm roost for a sparrow to call home.

Found:

Need For Sparrow Speed event

Uses:

crafting building during event

Special Gift Box

Info:

Drops / Uses:

Spell Circle

Info: This spell circle is a great way to up your realm's creep factor!

Crafted:

Trick-Or-Tokens event during October 2020

Uses:

Spell of Flight

Info: A not-so-magical spell to help one fly once fallen from a great height. Hopefully...

Found:

The Island of Audra

Uses:

Spell of Shadows

Info: A spell that invokes dark magic!

Found:

The Council

Uses:

Spellbook

Found:

Uses:

Spellbound Beam

Crafted:

Found:

Uses:

Found:

Spellbound Block

Crafted:

Found:

Uses:

Found:

Spellbound Bloom

limit 1

Found:

under Decorations rather than Nature

Drops:

Collection time:

Spellbound Dew

Info: Used in various Crafting Recipes, and is earned from Harvesting Flowers

Found:

Uses:

The Candy Kingdom

Spellbound Faerie (1x1)

Found:

Uses/Drops:

Collection time:

Spellbound Hive (2x2)

Found:

Uses/Drops:

Collection time:

Spellbound Princess

Info: A slumbering princess deeply asleep on a chaise. Drops Trade Tickets!

Found:

Uses/Drops:

Collection time:

Spellbound Stuffing Pile

Info: A large pile of magical stuffing. The perfect filler for a sad, lonely doll. Clear to find even more Spellbound Stuffing!

Found:

Rally of the Dolls event

Uses:

Spellbound Wardrobe

Info: An enchanted cabinet that bounces with limitless magical power. It's contents are reflections of whomever opens it.

Found:

Beauty is a Beast event

Uses:

Sphinx trap

Info: Chop to lure a Sphinx.

Found:

Tomb Raiders event

Uses:

Spicy feast

Crafted:

Found:

Uses:

Spider Carriage

Info: A creepy crawly carriage. Visit it to find Energy and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spider Monkey |

1x1 animated

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spirit Butterflies

Info: These beautiful butterflies look like they're from another world!

Found:

Uses:

Spirit Essence 0/150

Info: Gather lots of Spirit Essence to summon a Wistful Ghost pet!

Found:

Uses:

Spirit of the Future

Info: Don't be scared of this mystical spirit of the unknown. He'll hold your hand and guide you on your adventures. Visit him for Silver Ore, Jewels, and more.

Found:

Time Trouble event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spirit of the Past

Info: This spirit can show you all of the past adventures you have been on. Visit him for Troll Horn, Wood and more, with a chance at living Wood.

Found:

Monster Hunt s59 (2024-01)

Drops:

Collection time:

Spirit of the Today

Info: Stop and smell the roses. You will likely come face-to-face with this calming spirit. Visit him for Sugar, Bacon and more, with a chance of Living Wood.

Found:

Time Trouble event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spirit Maiden | max 4 | released during the Realm Master in A Pirate's Life for Me event

Info: This ghostly wench won't stand to be crossed! If you want to avoid being cursed, you'll stay on her good side.

Crafted:

Drops:

Collection time:

SpiritWind Faerie

Info: This faerie works extra hard to keep things running smoothly in the realm! Visit her to see what she's found for you.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spitting Camel

Info: A desert camel. Drops Wool and Water.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Splashy Pig

Info: This pig is having a splash! Drops Bacon, and a chance of Truffles and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Splendid Winter Tree | NB: these drops are not cross-referenced and may not be complete

Info: Chop for the best quality gifts!

Found:

Drops:

Uses:

Spooky candle

Found:

Uses:

Spooky gate

Info: A gothic gate for your kingdom.

Found:

Trick or Treat event

Uses:

Spooky Shack

Info: Trade Halloween Tokens for exclusive prizes during the month of October! Win supplies to make Tokens by participating in events!

This item was available in the Death Do Us Part event

Found:

Uses:

Spooky Squash

Info: Beware! This is no smashing pumpkin! Visit for a chance at Mysterious Venom, Prime Cuts, Jewels, Pile of Seeds, and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spooky Strummer

Info: They play eerie tunes under eerie moons.. Visit for a chance at Fey Crystals, Living Wood, Earth Wisps, Simple Glue, and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spooky tower

Info: A gothic tower for your kingdom.

Found:

Trick or Treat event

Uses:

Spooky trap

Info: This is sure to draw a spooky monster out from hiding! Chop to lure a Ghost, Werewolf, or Mummy

Found:

Uses:

Spooky Tree

Drops: Bones, Creep Tooth, and occasionally Living Wood

Spooky wall

Info: A gothic wall for your kingdom.

Found:

Trick or Treat event

Uses:

Spotted Pony

Info: A short little horse who is the child of Ada's horse Patches. Drops Horse Hair, Sugar, Carrots and a chance at Fertilizer.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spotted Walrus Calf

Info: A cutely spotted fluffy friend. Visit for Milk and Fish.

Found:

Pfefferknot Feud event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Bonfire

Info: There is nothing better than enjoying nature in the evening with a bonfire to keep warm.

Found:

Uses:

Spring calf

Info: This cute calf never grows up! Gives milk. High chance for rare drops.

Crafted:

Glimmerwood Egg

goal rewards 4 spring calfs

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring chick (they stay little)

Info: An adorable spring chick that never grows up! Feed for the chance to Glimmerwood Eggs!

Crafted:

Glimmerwood Egg

goal rewards 5 spring chicks

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring clydesdale

Found:

Uses/Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Cyclops

Info: This Cyclops is turning over a new leaf, with some flowers. Visit for Troll Horn, Creep Tooth, and more, with a chance of Troll Essence.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Donkey

Info: This beast has flowers for you!

Crafted:

Ivy's Magic Garden event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring dragon

Info: A natural spirit visiting during Spring Faire!

Found:

Spring Faire Leaderboard

Drops:

Collection time:

Speed up:

Spring Fangpup

Info: A sweet beast with a floral aroma. Pet it to see what it found for you!

Found:

The Fast and Fluttering event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Fawn | max 3

Info: A sweet fawn that smells faintly of flowers. Visit it for a chance of Spellbound Dew and more!

Crafted:

Ivy's Magic Garden event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring flower

Info: Tend for a chance of White, Blue, or Spring Petals.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Flower Queen

Info: Spring is in the air, and this queen's pockets! Visit her a chance of Spellbound Dew, Purple Petals and more!

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Fountain

Info: A beautiful spring fountain! Can be fished for water and rare materials.

Found:

Freshening up with Florals

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Fountain II

Info: A spring fountain that hopefully won't spring a leak!

Found:

Uses:

Spring Garden

From Ivy's Magic Garden event

Drops: earth wisp, golden apple, golden egg, golden nugget, spellbound dew, trade ticket, wisp lantern

Collection time: 8 hours

Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide

Spring Goat

Info: A normally ornery goat that seems to be tamed... Just watch out for the horns, maybe!

Crafted:

Ivy's Magic Garden event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Kitsunecorn

Info: A mythical beast with vibrant fur that smells like fresh blooming flowers. Pet it to see what it found for you!

Found:

Beast Master challenge season 17

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring lamb

Info: This little lamb never grows up! Provides wool. Highest chance to produce prime cuts.

Crafted:

Glimmerwood Egg

goal rewards 2 spring lambs

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Lighthouse

Info: A salt-sprayed coastal building, fully decorated for spring.

Found:

Uses:

Spring Owl

Info: This vibrant owl is a hoot. Visit for Milk, Silver Ore, and more, with a chance of Fey Crystals.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring pavilion

Info: Kick back, relax, and sip some tea!

Found:

The Baron's Tea Party

Uses:

Spring Peacock

cannot be sold

Found:

The Baron's Tea Party

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring piglet

Info: This prissy piglet never grows up! Provides the most bacon. Highest chance to find truffles.

Crafted:

Glimmerwood Egg

goal rewards 3 spring piglets

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring raccoon

Info: A ferociously fun party guest! Pet it to see what items it found for you!

Crafted:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring raccoon trap

Info: No Raccoon can escape this trap! Only 1 monster can be in the kingdom at a time!

Found:

The Baron's Tea Party

Uses:

Spring Rooster

Info: A tamed chicken with a brilliant plumage. Visit for Eggs and more!

Crafted:

Ivy's Magic Garden event

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Satyr

Info: [I]She loves to garden! Visit for a chance at Golden Apples, Lemonade, Orange Cobbler, Apple Pie and more!I]

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Scarecrow

Info: Even scarecrows need some sprucing up with flowers. Visit for Coins, Fancy Beams, and more, with a chance of Royal Beams.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring skunkupea

Info: An adorable baby Spring Skunkupea. Chance to drop Tiny Daisies. Drops Crafting materials.

Crafted:

Drops:

Collection time:

Freshening up with Florals

Spring Squirrel

Info: A seasonal squirrel! Visit for Faeries' Murmur, Pile of Seeds, and more, with a chance of Glimmerdust.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring steed

Info: A beautiful Spring steed. Gives Horse Hair. Medium chance for more drops.

Found:

Freshening up with Florals

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Swingset 2x2

Info: Who doesn't love swinging outside to enjoy the Spring air? Visit for Mushrooms, various Petals, and Glimmerdust.

Found:

Drops:

Collection timer:

Spring Turkey

Info: This turkey looks like a gorgeous flower! Visit for Eggs, Roast Chicken, and more, with a chance of Golden Eggs.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring unicorn

Found:

Drops:

Collection time:

Spring Zoo

Info: A fun place for the kingdom's children to meet and learn about young farm animals!

Found:

Uses:

Sprinklepea

Info: A skunkupea sprinkled with sweetness! Pet him to see what he's found for you.

Found:

A Sweet Tooth Tragedy event

Drops:

Collection time:

Sprinkles | max 3

Info: This guy has quite the sweet-tooth! Visit him to find bronze and silver chocolate coins!

Crafted:

A Sweet Tooth Tragedy event

Drops:

Collection time:

Squidette

Info: Watch out for flying tentavles! This squidette has a rare chance to drop an Expansion Permit or Trade Ticket!

Found:

Monster Hunt season 65 (2024-07)

Drops:

Collection time:

Squidette trap

Info: Chop to lure a Squidette.

Found:

Monster Hunt season 65 (2024-07)

Uses:

Squirrel

Info: A crafty rodent who is great at snitching nuts. Tend him and he might share his Assorted Nuts.

Found:

The Nutcracker Suite event

Drops:

Collection time:

Squirrelcupine

Info: A squirrel who's nuts about nuts.

Found:

Drops:

Collection time: