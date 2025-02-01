Castle Story Inventory Guide - Page 4 (2025)

S | 3/4
Skull DepositFound: market, 1000 coins during the Monsters Inn event
Info: Spooky eruption of earth caused by an excess of nearby horror.
Uses: chop for event items | 1x1 decoration post event
SkunkumouseCrafted: Workshop, 15 minutes - 40 top hats (event item only)
Info: This little actor is so good you'd never guess he wasn't a mouse! Pet it to see what it found for you!
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tails, tomatoes, wheat
Collection time: 22 hours
can spawn skunkupines
SkunkupeaCrafted: Ivy's Magic Nursery, 1 day - 50 skunkupine milk, 25 wheat, 50 blue petals
Info: A feisty baby skunkupine, also knows as a Skunkupea! Pet it to see what it drops.
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, tomato, wheat, skunkupine spawn
Collection time: 4 hours (speed up is 16 gems)
Skunkupine DummyFound: goal prize from the Beast Master event
Info: A decorative training dummy.
Uses: decoration
Skunkupine milk 13 gems eachFound: defeating skunkupines
Info: A nourishing milk used to raise Skunkupea's.
Uses: craft skunkupeas in Ivy's Magic Nursery
Skunkupine spawns3 hits to defeat
Found: flowers, trees, Lair of beasts, Grand Rooted Lilium, Interpret the Wizard (mystic card), Static skunkupine, Squirrelcupine, Molina, Sniffles, Pumpkin Patch Skunkupine, Nut Gnome, Caroling Beasts, Chubby Skunkupine, Cormac, Sasquatch, Tanuki, Gopher, Armadillo, Spring Flower Queen, Woodland Holiday Groundhog, Holiday Fox, The Shadow King, Desert tree, Polar Bearling, Serenading Babies, Supply Barrel, Pack Mule, Harpy Nest, Sunflower Pup, Sneezy Skunkupine, Desert Hyacinth, Desert Rose, Prehistoric Kit, Dancing Frankenpine, Lil' Possessed Pea
Drops on defeat: creep tooth, fur, cider spices, skunkupine milk
Additional information on monsters can be found in the Beast Information Nugget
SkunkupiningFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info: Does a rose held by a Skunkupine still smell sweet? Only one way to find out! Give it a sniff for Expansion Materials!
Drops: 1-2 earth wisps, expansion permit
Collection time: 12 hrs
Skunku-PieFound: trade with Belladonna, Belladonna's inscription trade, one off fortune drop by doing trade with Belladonna, Ivy's Hut, Ivy's Bakery, Armored Shadow Wolf, L10 Trade Post, Maebee the Faerie, Edme, Olive, Saffi, Glimmerstreet Bakery, Armored Anubis, Hummingbird Queen, Lord Ganesh, Goat Faerie, Desert Werehyena, Cake Dragon Den
Uses: item in Boar bait (5 required in a Boar-ing Problem)
Skyfall CerberusFound: reward from goal during The Lightning Thief event , market 50 gems during event only, event adventure drop
Info: A watchful watchdog.
Drops: bone, creep tooth, fur
Collection time: 4 hours
Related item: Cerberus Pup (grows to the Skyfall Cerberus)
SkyhawkFound: reward for completing Part 1 of The Island of Audra within 7 days of release.
Info: A beautiful skyhawk. Skyhawks are often allies of elves. Pet them for expansion supplies!
Drops: 1-3 cloud stones, 5 energy, 1-2 skyhawk feathers
Collection time: 2 days (192 gems to speed up)
Skyhawk featherFound: defeating Wild Skyhawks (from clouds, small clouds), Skyhawk (1-2) (pet) - released during Goal 10, Part 1 of The Island of Audra, Ethan
Info: A fluttering feather. Found by defeating Skyhawks. Used for crafting.
Uses: item in Windchaser Lantern craft (Workshop, 4)
Sky compassFound: reward from Goal 2, Part 4 of The Island of Audra
Info: This compass only works from great heights.
Uses: used for expanding to plot V21
Sky shardFound: market 800 coins | cleared in 20 actions | released during Goal 8 Part 1 The Island of Audra
Info: A cloud that has been overtaken by dark magic. Clear it to stop the magic from spreading!
Drops: lightning stone, cloud stone, glimmerdust, mushrooms, petals (all colours)
Sleeper GnomeFound: drop from the Pretty Princess Chests during the Sleeping Pretty event
Info: A mean little wizard who can put people to sleep! Visit it to see what it found for you!
Drops: earth wisp, living wood, wood
Collection time: 4 hours
Note: will spawn skunkupines
Sleeping Croissant DragonFound: market 175 gems during House of the Cake Dragons event
Info: This dragon is made of complicated layers of magical dough that smells like gently browned butter.
Drops: cocoa beans, ice cream, sugar, sugar cane
Collection time: 6 hours
Sleeping DahliaFound: market 100 gems | 2x 100 coin each
Info: Tend for Calming Water and various petals
Drops post event: blue petals, white petals
Collection time: 10 minutes
Sleeping DogFound: gift with gems September 2021
Info: You know what they say, let sleeping dogs lie! Pet this little fella gently to see what he's found for you.
Drops: ~50 coins, creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, milk, rat tails
Collection time: 8 hoursSleeping Dragon
Drops: coal, dragon scales, energy, gems, jewels, light armor, longswords, 1000 coins
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.
Sleeping Dragon IIFound: 400 gems during the June 2022 sales
Info: This lazy dragon has been sleeping for eons. Disturb its slumber and you'll receive Energy!
Drops: 2325 coins, 5-10 energy
Collection time: 22 hours
Sleeping KittyFound: Gift with gems, August 2024
Info: This itty bitty kitty might be sleeping but it's still like to be pet! Drops Fur, Creep Tooth or more!
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, milk, rat tail
Collection time: 8 hours
Sleeping PugCrafted: Faerie Atrium during A Knight's Tail community event
Info: This dog is deeply asleep but that doesn't mean it doesn't want any pets! Scratch its back for Fur, Creep Tooth or Rat Tail with a rare chance at Fey Crystal!
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, milk, rat tail
Collection time: 8 hours
Sleeping TerrierFound: gift with gems June 2023
Info: This dog is snoring so loudly! Drops Fur, Rat Tail, or Creep Tooth.
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, milk, rat tails
Collection time: 8 hours
Sleepy FoxFound: Gift with gems May 2022
Info: This little fox has been busy filling its den with goodies! See what you can sneak past him while he sleeps!"
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal (rare), fur, milk, rat tail
Collection time: 8 hours
Sleepy SheepFound: market, 500 gems during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Info: Some sheep just love to sleep!
Drops: fangbeast spawn, fertilizer, golden fleece, prime cut, red ribbon, wool
Collection time: +50 coins / 4 hoursSleigh
From Gnome for the Holidays event
Drops: chocolate, ice cream, royal sundae, sugar, sugar cane, sweet feast, syrup
Collection time: 7 hours
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide
Sleigh Bell SteedCrafted: Workshop, 8 hours - 99 sleigh bells, 50 horse hair, 60 gold thread (during event only)
Info: A noble steed primped out in holiday finery.
Drops: carrots, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 8 hours. 32 gems to speed up.
Thread
SlothFound: gift with gems February 2023
Info: This fella may by slow, but he's super sweet! Visit him for Sugar Cane and more.
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, rat tail, sugarcane
Collection time: 4 hours
SlumberjackFound: Gift with gems, April 2024
Info: He sleep chops! Visit for Elvenite, Living Wood, Sap, Earth Wisp, and more!
Drops: earth wisp, elvenite, glimmerdust, living wood, patch of tall grass, plant in a log, sap, wooden beam
Collection time: 7 hours
Small BribeFound: market 50 gems during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Info: Did Baron leave this here, or did his cousin Wallus? Clear this box for event materials and a chance to find Walrus pets!
Drops: Grilled Walrus, Snow Walrus Herder, Red Walrus Calf, Golden Walrus Calf, Black Walrus Calf, Spotted Walrus Calf, Snow Walrus Sea Snack, Snow Walrus Tooth, Snow Walrus Soap, Snow Walrus Brush, Walrus Milk Cheese
Uses: drops prizes (random)
Small CloudFound: market 500 coins, expanding in Island of Audra plots | released in Goal 8, Part 1 of The Island of Audra
Info: A cloud that floats close to the ground. Visit it to find Cloud Stones.
Drops: lightning stone, cloud stone, glimmerdust, mushrooms, petals (all colours)
Collection time: 10 minutes
Related items: Cloud, Small Cloud | spawns Wild Skyhawk (15/15 hits to defeat), Dark Elf (15/15 hits to defeat)
Smiley SlugFound: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Realm Master prize during the Veggie Party Problem event
Info: This slug is on the search for a snack! Visit for Sap, Mushrooms and more, with a chance of Golden Apples.
Drops: ~80 coins, 5080 coins, enchanter's essence, energy (10), faerie jar, glimmerdust, golden apple, golden nugget, living wood, lumin essence, manticore whiskers, mushroom, mysterious venom, rotten cabbage, sap, silver ore, sugar, troll token
Collection time: 6 hours
Smoked fish sandwichCrafted: kitchen, 1 hour - 1 bread, 1 butterfish, 5 cabbage
Found: fish market
Uses: item in plume hive adventure
Current thread: https://forums.storm8.com/showthread.php?71521
Smoldering BoulderFound: market, 40 gems during The Sleeping Dragon event
Info: Mine for hot coals and cave goggles. Drops rare materials.
Drops: normal rock drops (not cross-referenced)Smoochie Booth
Drops: coins
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.
Snake CharmerFound: additional gem purchase (400 gems) resource for the Desert Nights Event August 2016
Info: A Snake Charmer! Harvest for Desert Jewels and Jewel Fragments.
Drops / Uses: decoration post event
Collection time: 3 hours
Snake skinFound: defeat swamp snakes (spawn from marsh trees and marsh reeds), Odette
Info: An artefact from a ferocious foe. A trophy from defeating Swamp Snakes.
Uses: item in Marshland Permit craft
Snake statueFound: market, 150 gems during Monster Hunt Season 45
Info: Gain 11 points every time you collect.
Drops: points during event | post event decoration only
Collection time: 2 hours during event
Snapping Tortoise |2x1
Info:A powerful tortoise that can get quite territorial! Pet for a chance of Trade Tickets, Enchanted Lanterns, and Expansion Permits!
Found: Leaderboard goal prize during Monster Hunt season 41
Drops: earth wisp, enchanted lantern, expansion permit, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 6 hours
Sneezy SkunkupineFound: Baron's Tent December 2023
Info: This poor lil' skunkupine seems to have caught a bit of a cold. Visit him for Rat Tail, Fur, Creep Tooth and Crops!"
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, skunkupine spawn, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 4 hours
SnifflepeaFound: value pack offer at the conclusion of October 2021
Info: Achoo! This Skunkupea needs your attention. Visit him to see what he's found for you.
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tails, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 4 hours
SnifflesCrafted: Faerie Atrium during Ye Ol' Vet community event
Info: This little fella doesn't feel so good! Give him a check-up and see what he's found for you.
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, skunkupine spawn, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 4 hours
Sniffles trapFound: market, 20 gems during Ye Ol' Vet community event
Info: Chop to lure Sniffles
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 10/10 hits to defeat
SniffyCrafted: Glimmerwood Oven during the Glimmerwood Bake-Off event | Scrappy's pet
Info: Scrappy's lifelong companion! She has a keen sense of smell and can always pick the best ingredients out of a crowd! Visit for Apple Pie, and Apples!
Drops: apple, apple pie
Collection time: 12 hours
Snow ApeCrafted: Trade Wagon, 15 snow ape tokens during Snow Place Like Home event
Info: A tamed warrior of the Ice Queen! Pet it to see what it found for you!
Drops: blue petals, fertilizer, living wood, orange petals, magic fruit, purple petals, red petals, white petals
Collection time: 1 hour
Snow Ape trap
Snow Ape trap
Info: Chop to lure a snow ape! WARNING: Will not work if there is already a monster in your kingdom.Found: market, 10 gems during Snow Place Like Home event
Uses: chop to lure a snow ape
Uses: chop to lure a snow apeSnow Castle
Drops: golden nuggets, jewels, silver ore, stone
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.
Snow FlurryFound: Baron's Tent during The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge
Info: Brrr! Better cover up when this cloud is near.
Uses: decoration
Snow gateCrafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Info: At low enough temperatures, this gate can be quite difficult to open.
Requirements: 10 snowflakes, 10 snowballs, 2 icicles
Uses: decorationSnow Globe
Drops: 15,000 coins/7 days
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.
Snow KitsunecornFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info:This precious kitsunecorn has fur as white as snow! Pet them to see what they've found for you.
Drops: 2+ energy, spellbound dew (3)
Collection time: 22 hours
Snow KnightFound: Holiday Carousel during the Round and Round We Go event
Info: A frozen soldier.
Drops: ~60-90 coins, blue fish, butterfish, dire boar spawn, energy (5), fish, fuzzy moss, mermaid scales, water
Collection time: 2 hours
Snow LeopardFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info:This feline's fur is purr-fect for the snow. Visit them to see what they've found for you.
Drops: ~90 coins, creep tooth, earth wisp, elvenite, fey crystal, flyer milk, fur, rat tails, wisp lantern
Collection time: 4 hours
Snow Pond KelpieFound: Baron's Tent limited time gift November 2024
Info: This frigid Kelpie enjoys swimming under the frozen surface of water. Visit it for Energy with a rare chance at Glimmerdust!
Drops: 275 coins, energy (4-40), glimmerdust
Collection time: 22 hours
Snow towerCrafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Info: One of the coldest places to be in the kingdom.
Requirements: 10 snowflakes, 10 snowballs, 2 icicles
Uses: decoration
Snow wallCrafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Info: A wall so chilly that touching it can give one frostbite.
Requirements: 5 snowflakes
Uses: decoration
Snow WalrusCrafted: Trade Wagon during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Info: A big fluffy walrus that can withstand the coldest storm. Visit for Fish , Mermaid Scales and more, with a chance of Mercury Feasts.
Drops: coins, butterfish, catfish, fish, hide, mercury feast, mermaid scales, prime cut, water
Collection time: 12 hours
Snow Walrus Defender (L45+)Crafted: Trade Wagon during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Info: Try to take a Walrus and you will face this defender's wrath! Visit for Troll Horn, Glimmerdust and more, with a chance of Living Wood.
Drops: bone, creep tooth, glimmerdust, living wood, prime cut, troll essence, troll horn, wood
Collection time: 3.5 hours
Snow Walrus HerderFound: Ride a Snow Walrus trade, chopping the Small Bribe Prize during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Info: This Herder stays with the Walruses through rain, sun, and snow. Visit for Trade Tickets, Sugar Cane and more.
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fertilizer, fur, rat tail, sugar cane, tomato, trade ticket, wheat
Collection time: 8 hours
Snow Walrus trapFound: market, 10 gems during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Info: Chop to lure a Snow Walrus.
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 15 hits to defeat
Snow Walrus WarriorFound: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Realm Master prize during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Info: Do't mess with this Warrior's herd of Walruses. She doesn't play around! Visit for Earth Wisps, Wisp Lanterns and more, with a chance of Expansion Permits.
Drops: earth wisp, enchanted lantern, expansion permit, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 6 hours
Snowball pileFound: market during The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge
Info: This pile has a chance to drop 3-7 snowballs when chopped.
Uses: (post event) decoration
Snowflake StatueCrafted: Workshop during the Permafrost event
Info: An honored memorial for all fallen snow. Visit for building supplies!
Uses: 1x1 decoration
SnowflakesFound: Neva (Ice Queen event)
Info: Sparkling snowflakes used to build Neva's Ice Castle.
Uses: various crafts in the Snowy workshop
SnowkidFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info:This snowkid is extra magical! Visit them and see what they've got up their sleeve!
Drops: christmas paths (2), ever-hearth (1), ice block [1 (+15rp)], red sleigh (1), winter mink (1), wreath lamppost (1)
Collection time: 8 hours
Snowman #1Crafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Info: A Christmas decoration.
Requirements: 20 snowflakes, 10 snowballs, 2 icicles
Uses: decoration
Snowman #2 (different item to the one above)Found: Baron's Tent during The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge
Info: An ice cold portrayal of the Baron
Uses: decoration
Snowman GardenFound: Baron's Tent during The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge
Info: A snowman who likes to tend gardens in his spare time.
Uses: decoration
SnowomanCrafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Info: A jolly snowoman dressed in the cutest of clothes.
Requirements: 20 snowflakes, 10 snowballs, 2 icicles
Uses: 1x1 decoration
Snowpile DragonFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info:This tiny dragon loves playing in the snow! Visit them for a chance to find Mithril and more!
Drops: coal (2), dragon scales (1-3), earth wisp (1), energy (5), gems (2), jewels (2), light armor (1), longsword (1), mithril (1)
Collection time: 22 hours
Snowy Bear statueFound: market, 150 gems during Monster Hunt season 46
Info: Gain 11 points every time you collect.
Drops: points during event | post event decoration only
Snowy BunniesFound: gift with gems January 2024
Info: These rabbits love playing the snow! Visit them for Cabbages, Carrots and more!
Drops: 20 coins, cabbage, carrots, corn, tomatoes, wheat, wool
Collection time: 22 hours
Snowy FawnicornFound: New Year Sale 2021
Info: This adorable little fawn loves the cold! Pet them to collect Energy.
Drops: 40 energy, lovecupine (monster)
Collection time: 7 days
Snowy LighthouseFound: Baron's Tent December 2022
Info: A wintry building that can guide travelers in the dark.
Uses: 2x2 decoration
Snowy Neko ShinobiFound: Leaderboard end goal prize during Monster Hunt season 68 (2024-10)
Info:Watch out! This agile warrior will scratch, depending on its mood. Visit it for a rare chance at Glimmerdust or Earth Wisp.
Drops: earth wisp, glimmerdust, living wood, petals (blue), wood
Collection time: 4 hours
Snowy Neko Shinobi trapFound: market, 20 gems during
Info: Chop to lure a Snowy Neko Shinobi
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 15 hits to defeat
Snowy OwlbearFound: Leaderboard end goal prize during Monster Hunt season 47
Info:Built for cold weather, this beast is tenacious enough to stalk prey through even the worth snow storms.
Drops: bacon, bone, creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, jewels, prime cut, rat tail, silver ore
Collection time: 4 hours
Snowy Owlbear cubFound: Value pack at the conclusion of Monster Hunt season 47
Info:Though it's appearance is cute and timid, the cub of the species still has a beak that can cut through the toughest leather. Visit for a chance at Blue Petals, Piles of Seeds
Drops: soft feather, jewels, glimmerdust, petals (blue), pile of seeds Collection time: 6 hours
Snowy Owlbear trapFound: market, 20 gems during Monster Hunt season 47
Info: Chop to lure a Snowy Owlbear
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 10/10 hits to defeat
Snowy OwletsFound: Baron's Tent December 2023
Info: These fluffy babies have no problem staying warm. Visit them for Creep Tooth, Fur, Bones and more.
Drops: bone, creep tooth, fur, jewels
Collection time: 4 hours
Snowy WitchFound: Baron's Tent Limited Time Gift, December 2022
Info: A magical enchantress who was born with a gift that allows her to control ice and snow. Visit her to collect Energy and other supplies!
Drops: bone, creep tooth, earth wisp, energy (2+), glimmerdust, longsword, mermaid scales, milk
Collection time: 22 hours
Soft feathersFound: swan, black swan, Swan pond, Mother goose, Wild turkey, L10 Trade Post, Raven Griffin, Raven Pet, Raven Queen, Raven Atrium, Traveling raven, Maebee the Faerie, Asher, Amara, Lyanna, Tabitha, Olive, Saffi, Oscillated Turkey, Snowy Owlbear cub, Cardinal, Carny Swan, Armored Anubis, Hummingbird Queen, Battle Goose, Cardinal Cawthorne, Mamma Yana's Hut, Lord Ganesh, Mamma Yana's Hut, Goat Faerie, Romantic Dove, Blue Jay Scrub, Spring Turkey, Desert Werehyena
Info: A soft feather used for crafting
Uses: Elite trapper trade (Royal Exchange), Tinker's Trade (Royal Exchange)
Solar FlairFound: reward from goal during the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Info: It's a sunny delight! Tend for a chance at Silver Ore, Iron Ore, Coal and Jewels!
Drops: coal, iron ore, jewels, orange petal, silver ore
Collection time: 2 hours
Solar FrogFound: raised from the Solar Froglet during the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Info: This frog loves basking in the sunlight!
Drops: fish, lemon, mermaid scales, orange, orange petal, spellbound dew, water
Collection time: 9 hours
Solar FrogletFound: reward from goal, market 50 gems during the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Info: A youthful Solar Frog.
Uses: tend 5 times to grow into the Solar Frog
Collection time: 10 minutesSolar Henge
From the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Drops: coins, fancy beam, fancy block, royal beam, royal block, simple glue, super glue
Collection time: 4 hours
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide
Solar KitsunecornFound: 5th individual prize from The Great Kitsunecorn event
Info: A mythical beast with vibrant fur that glows like fire. Pet it to see what it found for you!
Drops: 2+ energy, spellbound dew
Collection time: 22 hours
Solar StorybookFound: defeating a Wild Cloud Mare, defeating a Night Mare | release during Gem purchase storyline: A Luna Legend goals
Info: This ancient book is in surprisingly good condition. From defeating Wild Cloud Mares and Night Mares.
Uses: item in the Cloud Mare craft (Magic Forge, 50), item in the Night Mare craft (Magic Forge, 50)
SolaraFound: reward for completing the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Info: A wise nature walker with a snappy attitude! Visit for a chance at Seeker's Coins, Crystals, Lumin Essence, Silver Ore, and more!
Drops: coins, enchanter's essence, glimmerdust, living wood, lumin essence, mushroom, seeker's coin, seeker's crystal, silver ore, traveler's crystal, wanderer's crystal
Collection time: 8 hours
Solaris DragonFound: Gift with gems, July 2024
Info: This dragon is enjoying the heat of the sun on its scales. Visit it for Dragon Scales, Longsword or more!
Drops: coal, dragon scales, jewels, light armor, longsword
Collection time: 24 hours
Song BirdCrafted: reward from adventure during Ballad of the Bard event
Info: A beautiful bird that loves to sing all day long. Visit it for coins and a chance at Spellbound Dew!
Drops:+~2000 coins, blue petals, glimmerdust, mushroom, orange petals, purple petals, red petals, spellbound dew, white petals
Collection time: 12 hours
Songbird PerchFound: gift with gems May 2023
Info: These birds sing a lovely tune! Visit for Seeds, Jewels and more!
Drops: bread, golden egg, pile of seeds, jewels
Collection time: 22 hours
Songless BirdCrafted: Faerie Atrium during Ballad of the Bard event
Info: A mystical bird who's lost its voice. Visit it for a chance to find Living Wood and Earth Wisps.
Drops: blue petals, earth wisp, glimmerdust, living wood, wood
Collection time: ~2000 coins / 4 hours
Songless Bird TrapFound: market, 20 gems during Ballad of the Bard event
Info: Chop to lure a Songless Bird
Uses: chop to lure event beast
Soothing BalmCrafted: Potion Shop, 2 hours - 20 glimmerdust, 30 faeries' murmur, 5 fey crystals
Uses: Item in goal Lila's Lotion | Thread
Sorbet RamFound: thank you gift during Sabina's Sweet Shop event
Info: A sweet ram that just wants to eat sorbet! Pet it to see what it found for you.
Drops: sugar, wool
Collection time: 4 hours
Soup CauldronFound: 3rd community prize from The Soup Kitchen event
Info: Soups on! Cauldron has a chance to drop hearty stews.
Drops: Hearty Stew
Collection time: 12 hours (speed up 48 gems)Soup Kitchen
Drops: bacon, breaded fish, carrots, fish, noodles, roast chicken
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.
Sour OwlsCrafted: workshop during the Animal Farm event
Info: Just a couple of sour owls. Pet for a chance at Lemons, Oranges, Jewels, Bones and Eggs!
Drops: bone, creep tooth, eggs, fur, jewels, lemon, lemonade, orange, orange cobbler, petals (orange, white)
Collection time: 15 hours
Spark TreeFound: market during See The Light event
Info: A beautifully glowing tree that seems to hum with energy. Clear to collect Spark Flowers.
Drops: living wood, sap, wood
Sparkling LanternFound: market, 20 gems during See The Light event
Info: Chop to lure a Mothmonster!
Uses: chop to lure event monsterSparkling Mine
Drops: stone, coal, earth wisp, adamant, wisp lantern, jewel, iron ore, silver, elvenite | forest ore is an additional drop only during the goals associated with The Hidden Forest | dark compass is an additional drop only during the goals associated with The Academy | poisoned jewel drops from Part 3, goal 3 of An Elemental Discovery | mind stone drop added during the goals associated with The Council | sacred stones (part 3 of Trial of Virtues)
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.
Sparking toadstoolFound: Cottage, Farmhouse, Fountain, Ivy's Hut, mushrooms, mythic mushrooms, Porcini, Toadstool Spire, Music Box, Musical Fern, Edme, Candy Log
Info: Used to craft Toadstool building materials and is earned from tending mushrooms.
Uses: item in toadstool beam
Sparrow PerchFound: market, 50 gems during Need For Sparrow Speed event
Info: A tall tree that can withstand any wind.
Uses: 20 actions to clear. Chop for event items.
Sparrow StableFound: market, 1000 coins during Need For Sparrow Speed event
Info: A warm roost for a sparrow to call home.
Uses: crafting building during event | decoration post event
Special Gift BoxInfo: Chop for Snowman Orbs! From the Holiday Workshop event Dec 2015.
Drops / Uses: 1x1 decoration
Spell CircleCrafted: Spooky Shack during Trick-Or-Tokens event during October 2020
Info: This spell circle is a great way to up your realm's creep factor!
Uses: 2x2 decoration
Spell of FlightFound: reward from Goal 4, Part 2 of The Island of Audra
Info: A not-so-magical spell to help one fly once fallen from a great height. Hopefully...
Uses: used in expanding to plot W20
Spell of ShadowsFound: reward from completing goal 9, part 3 (crafting Haley) of The Council
Info: A spell that invokes dark magic!
Uses: item in Read the Spell (Workshop, 1 goal 10/part 3)
SpellbookFound: Library, Old Thomas house, adventures
Uses: upgrade of Wizard School
Spellbound BeamCrafted: workshop, 5 hours - 2 enchanted beam, 20 spellbound dew, 10000 coin
Found: Erin
Uses: Upgrading various buildings to level 6+, item in Earthen Beam craft (Workshop and Tinker camp, 2), item in Onyx beam craft (Workshop and Tinker Camp, 2),
Found: Interpret the Worker (mystic card)
Spellbound BlockCrafted: workshop, 5 hours - 2 enchanted block, 20 spellbound dew, 10000 coin
Found: Eric, Leo
Uses: Upgrading various buildings to level 6+, item in Earthen block craft (Workshop and Tinker camp, 2), item in Onyx block craft (Workshop and Tinker Camp, 2),
Found: Interpret the Worker (mystic card)
Spellbound Bloomlimit 1
Info: This beautiful blossom drops Spellbound Dew
Found: market 300 gems [60 gem reward if purchased within 5 days of release of goal] | (under Decorations rather than Nature) | Thread
Drops: Spellbound Dew (2 or 4)
Collection time: 2 hours (speed up 8 gems)
Spellbound DewFound: Ivy's hut (0-4 drops), flowers (extremely rare drops), Spellbound Bloom (guaranteed), L5 Moon Crystal Base, Unicorn, Scorched Dahlia, Scorched Rose, Lumi, Agni, Interpret the Wizard (mystic card), Spellbound Hive, Spellbound Faerie, Enchanted Fawnicorn, Fawnicorn, Meadow wolf, L7 Fire Fly Cove, Giant Bloom, Armored Dark Unicorn, Birthday Goat, Witchy alpaca, Gingerman, Gingerman Stack, Solar Kitsunecorn, Red Nose Fawnicorn, Spring Kitsunecorn, Salvatore, L6 Puppet Theatre, Butterfly Grove, Seyndia, Peridae, Arctic Sled, Present Skunkupine, Princess Celeste (guaranteed), Princess Bed, Rainbow Leprechaun, L6 Light Tower, Buninja, Song Bird, Enchanted Lemur, Ana, Pumpkin Dragon, Bamboo Grove, Armored Brimstone Steed, Tiny Reindeer, The Portal, Valentine Fawnicorn, Cupid, Elf Faerie, Snow Kitsunecorn, Spring Garden Lv. 7, Spring Fawn, Idris, Cabbage Patch Dragon, Flower Kitsunecorn, Ancient Owl, Lobstermaid, Renee, Faerie Garden, Aster, Edme, Witchy Cauldron, Academy Flowers, Sugarplum Faerie, Winter Castle, Holiday Ferris Wheel, Shoemaker L10, Cobbler, Wintry Wizard, Rain Faerie, Sad Clown Troll, Paradise Palace, Masked Astrologer, Bumblewee, Sunbathing Mermaid (BT June 2022), Miranda the Piper (event), Owl Mage, Saffie's School, Afternoon Tea Dame, Broom Riding Witch, Vampire Bride and Groom, Spring Flower Queen, Winter Centaur, Joshua, Erin, Toulouse, Star Faerie, Lunar Faerie, Cotton Candy Shrub, Caramel Apple Castle, Bride Gnome, Romantic Fawnicorn, Brilliant Faerie, Can Can Dancer, Sekthid The Scholar, Leona the Beast, Little Library L7, Rosemary and Esper, Celtic Dancer, Winniford The Druid, Leaf Pile Kitsunecorn, Faerie Godmother, Baby Toadlette, Brave Tuftkin, Princess Florenza, Grand Emporium, Frigilda, New Year's Faerie, Mystic Faerie, Gingham the Tailor, Joleen, True Love Faerie, Elida, Beagan, Dancing Couple, Sakura Treeple, Fae Hart, Blooming Hart, Monarch Faerie, Pink Bunnicorn, Blue Bunnicorn, Baby Bunnicorns, Winged Bunnicorn, Pink Winged Bunnicorn, Bunnicorn Shepherd, Eclipse Tortoise, Solar Frog, Magick Royal Mask, Bayoumancer, Banana Hydra, Cauliflorette, Broclette, Lollipop Faerie, Pink Faire Fairy, Girl with a Green Ribbon, Ella, Help Goblin
Info: Used in various Crafting Recipes, and is earned from Harvesting Flowers
Uses: item used to upgrade various buildings to Level 6+ [refer to the Building Guide], item in Windy Tea Celebration craft (15) Prevailian Temple, item used in expanding to J -1 (45), I -2 (30), expanding to Y13 (45) during The Candy Kingdom, item in Build your Body craft (High Climb Mountain, 15), expanding to plot BB13 (45), expanding to plot BC14 (30), item to build the Desert Rock Tomb (45), item in Prepare a Desert Offering craft (Desert Rock Tomb, 15), item to build the Desert Fire Lake (30)
Thread
Spellbound Faerie (1x1)Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses/Drops: all coloured petals, glimmerdust, spellbound dew
Collection time: 12 hours
Spellbound Hive (2x2)Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses/Drops: all coloured petals, spellbound dew
Collection time: 12 hours
Spellbound PrincessFound: Sleeping Pretty Event (Feb '19), Baron's Game Tent
Info: A slumbering princess deeply asleep on a chaise. Drops Trade Tickets!
Uses/Drops: 600 coins, 1-3 Trade Tickets
Collection time: 8 hours
Spellbound Stuffing PileFound: market 35 gems during Rally of the Dolls event
Info: A large pile of magical stuffing. The perfect filler for a sad, lonely doll. Clear to find even more Spellbound Stuffing!
Uses: chop for event items | post event: 1x1 decoration
Spellbound WardrobeFound: item in value pack purchase during the Beauty is a Beast event
Info: An enchanted cabinet that bounces with limitless magical power. It's contents are reflections of whomever opens it.
Uses: collect for event items
Sphinx trapFound: market, 15 gems during Tomb Raiders event
Info: Chop to lure a Sphinx.
Uses: chop to lure event monster
Spicy feastCrafted: kitchen, 4 hours - 25 roast chicken, 5 Ivy's hot sauce, 5 noodle
Found: bountiful table, Thankful Mystery Dinner Table, Interpret the Knight (mystic card), Armored Maxotaur, Thankful Gnomes, Jack Frost, Porridge Cub, Ringo, Queen Bumblewee, Hungry Bear, Damien, Scrawn E. Strongman, The Green Man, Dark Pug Knight, Dolores, Gopher Chef, Ella the Pauper
Uses: item in explore dark caves adventure, upgrading Knight's Hall L3 & L4
Spider CarriageFound: Baron's Tent Limited Time Gift, Oct 2019
Info: A creepy crawly carriage. Visit it to find Energy and more!
Drops: bone, creep tooth, 2+ energy, glimmerdust, troll horn
Collection time: 22 hours
Spider Monkey |1x1 animated
Info: A bouncy monkey that loves to climb! Pet it for a chance of Cocoa Beans, Strawberries, and Sugar Cane!
Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: cocoa beans, all coloured petals, strawberries sugarcane, wheat
Collection time: 22 hours
Spirit ButterfliesFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info: These beautiful butterflies look like they're from another world!
Uses: 1x1 decoration *animated*
Spirit Essence 0/150Found: defeating a monster
Info: Gather lots of Spirit Essence to summon a Wistful Ghost pet!
Uses: craft a wistful ghost
Spirit of the FutureFound: reward for completing the Time Trouble event
Info: Don't be scared of this mystical spirit of the unknown. He'll hold your hand and guide you on your adventures. Visit him for Silver Ore, Jewels, and more.
Drops: enchanter's essence, golden apple, golden egg, golden nugget, jewels, lumin essence, silver ore
Collection time: 16 hours
Spirit of the PastFound: Leaderboard end goal prize during Monster Hunt s59 (2024-01)
Info: This spirit can show you all of the past adventures you have been on. Visit him for Troll Horn, Wood and more, with a chance at living Wood.
Drops: lbone, creep tooth, glimmerdust, living wood, prime cut, troll essence, troll horn, wood
Collection time: 4 hours
Spirit of the TodayFound: adventure drop during the Time Trouble event
Info: Stop and smell the roses. You will likely come face-to-face with this calming spirit. Visit him for Sugar, Bacon and more, with a chance of Living Wood.
Drops: bacon, fangbeast (monster), living wood, plant in a log, sap, sugar, tall patch of grass, truffle, wood, wooden beam
Collection time: 4 hours
Spirit Maiden | max 4 | released during the Realm Master in A Pirate's Life for Me eventCrafted: Mythic Research Centre, 4 hours - 80 troll token, 40 staff token, 75 mithril
Info: This ghostly wench won't stand to be crossed! If you want to avoid being cursed, you'll stay on her good side.
Drops: earth wisp, elvenite, iron ore, jewels, light armor, mithril, silver ore, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 22 hours
SpiritWind FaerieFound: gift from S8 August 2022
Info: This faerie works extra hard to keep things running smoothly in the realm! Visit her to see what she's found for you.
Drops: faeries' murmur, faeriebulb seeds, fey crystal, faerie jar, glimmerdust, living wood, magic fruit, mushroom, mysterious venom, petals (blue, orange purple, red, white), pile of seeds, sugar
Collection time: 5 hours
Spitting CamelFound: reward from the Desert Nights Event August 2016
Info: A desert camel. Drops Wool and Water.
Drops: water, wool
Collection time: 22 hours (speed up 88 gems)
Splashy PigFound: Baron's Tent, August 2022
Info: This pig is having a splash! Drops Bacon, and a chance of Truffles and more!
Drops: bacon, chocolate truffle, fangbeast spawn, golden apple, truffle
Collection time: 2 hours
Splendid Winter Tree | NB: these drops are not cross-referenced and may not be completeFound: released in 2017 and re-released during various December sales
Info: Chop for the best quality gifts!
Drops: adamant, apple, bacon, boar pelt, bread, breaded fish, cake, chocolate, earth wisp, enchanted block, energy, expansion permit, bone, coal, faerie block, faerie jar, faerie offering, fur, hide, hearty feast, iron ore, Ivy's hot sauce, jewels, light armor, living wood, longsword, manticore whisker, mermaid scales, milk, mithril, mysterious venom, mythic essence, orange, orange cobbler, petals (blue, purple), prime cut, purple petal, rat tail, royal block, sap, silver, simple feast, sugar, super glue, syrup, trade ticket, wisp lantern, wooden beam, wool
Uses: clear in 12 actions
Related items: Classic Winter Tree, Grand Winter Tree, Winter White Tree, Splendid Winter Tree
Spooky candleFound: Baron's Game Tent
Uses: 1x1 decoration (not animated
Spooky gateFound: Trick or Treat event, mummy fangpup, Billy the Skelly, Witchiest workshop, Dancing Skeleton
Info: A gothic gate for your kingdom.
Uses: 2x1 decoration
Spooky ShackFound: market, 500 coins
Info: Trade Halloween Tokens for exclusive prizes during the month of October! Win supplies to make Tokens by participating in events!
This item was available in the Death Do Us Part event
Uses: crafting building during event, post event decoration
Spooky SquashFound: Baron's Tent October 2024
Info: Beware! This is no smashing pumpkin! Visit for a chance at Mysterious Venom, Prime Cuts, Jewels, Pile of Seeds, and more!
Drops: glimmerdust, jewels, mysterious venom, petals (blue, orange), pile of seeds, prime cut, rat tail
Collection time: 5 hours
Spooky StrummerFound: Baron's Tent October 2024
Info: They play eerie tunes under eerie moons.. Visit for a chance at Fey Crystals, Living Wood, Earth Wisps, Simple Glue, and more!
Drops: coal, creep tooth, earth wisp, fey crystal, fur, glimmer dust, living wood, rat tail, simple glue, wood
Collection time: 8 hours
Spooky towerFound: Trick or Treat event, mummy fangpup, Billy the Skelly, Witchiest workshop, Dancing Skeleton
Info: A gothic tower for your kingdom.
Uses: decoration
Spooky trapFound: market, 10 gems
Info: This is sure to draw a spooky monster out from hiding! Chop to lure a Ghost, Werewolf, or Mummy
Uses: 1 chop to lure a Ghost, Werewolf, or Mummy monsterSpooky Tree
Drops: Bones, Creep Tooth, and occasionally Living Wood
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.
Spooky wallFound: Trick or Treat event, mummy fangpup, Billy the Skelly, Witchiest workshop, Dancing Skeleton
Info: A gothic wall for your kingdom.
Uses: 1x1 decoration
Spotted PonyFound: goal reward when the Farrier was purchased during February 2024 sales
Info: A short little horse who is the child of Ada's horse Patches. Drops Horse Hair, Sugar, Carrots and a chance at Fertilizer.
Drops: carrots, fertilizer, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 8 hours
Spotted Walrus CalfFound: Ride a Snow Walrus trade, chopping the Small Bribe Prize during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Info: A cutely spotted fluffy friend. Visit for Milk and Fish.
Drops: butterfish, catfish, fish, milk
Collection time: 16 minutes and 40 seconds
Spring BonfireFound: Baron's Tent May 2024
Info: There is nothing better than enjoying nature in the evening with a bonfire to keep warm.
Uses: 1x1 decoration
Spring calfCrafted: Egg Workshop during the Glimmerwood Egg event | goal rewards 4 spring calfs
Info: This cute calf never grows up! Gives milk. High chance for rare drops.
Drops: 10 coins, hide, prime cuts, milk
Collection time: 1 hour
Spring chick (they stay little)Crafted: Egg Workshop during the Glimmerwood Egg event | goal rewards 5 spring chicks
Info: An adorable spring chick that never grows up! Feed for the chance to Glimmerwood Eggs!
Drops: 20 coins, eggs, golden eggs, roast chicken
Collection time: 30 minutes
Spring clydesdaleFound: Baron's Game Tent
Uses/Drops: carrots, fertilizer, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 8 hours
Spring CyclopsFound: Baron's Tent May 2024
Info: This Cyclops is turning over a new leaf, with some flowers. Visit for Troll Horn, Creep Tooth, and more, with a chance of Troll Essence.
Drops: bone creep tooth, glimmerdust, troll essence, troll horn
Collection time: 8 hours
Spring DonkeyCrafted: Garden Shed during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Info: This beast has flowers for you!
Drops: carrots, fertilizer, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 22 hours
Spring dragonFound: 1st and 2nd prize in the Spring Faire Leaderboard
Info: A natural spirit visiting during Spring Faire!
Drops: coal, coins, dragon scales, earth wisp, energy, gems, jewels, longsword, light armor, living wood, orange petals, wood
Collection time: 22 hours
Speed up: 88 gems
Spring FangpupFound: craft in the Atrium during The Fast and Fluttering event
Info: A sweet beast with a floral aroma. Pet it to see what it found for you!
Drops: bacon, coal, earth wisps, iron ore, roast chicken, wisp lanterns
Collection time: 4 hours
Spring Fawn | max 3Crafted: Garden Shed during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Info: A sweet fawn that smells faintly of flowers. Visit it for a chance of Spellbound Dew and more!
Drops: glimmerdust, petals ( blue, orange, purple, red, white) spellbound dew, seal of the faun, wisp essence
Collection time: 2 hours
Spring flowerFound: market, 30 gems
Info: Tend for a chance of White, Blue, or Spring Petals.
Drops: white petals, blue petals and spring petals during event
Collection time: 16 hours
Spring Flower QueenFound: gift with gems, April 2022
Info: Spring is in the air, and this queen's pockets! Visit her a chance of Spellbound Dew, Purple Petals and more!
Drops: ~30 coins, crushed flower, dark pollen, entwined seedling, glimmerdust, kissing dust, purple petals, skunkupine (monster), spellbound dew
Collection time: 5 minutes
Spring FountainFound: reward from goal during the Freshening up with Florals event
Info: A beautiful spring fountain! Can be fished for water and rare materials.
Drops: fish, fuzzy moss, mermaid scales, water
Collection time: 10 minutes
Spring Fountain IIFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info: A spring fountain that hopefully won't spring a leak!
Uses: 2x2 decorationSpring Garden
From Ivy's Magic Garden event
Drops: earth wisp, golden apple, golden egg, golden nugget, spellbound dew, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 8 hours
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide
Spring GoatCrafted: Garden Shed during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Info: A normally ornery goat that seems to be tamed... Just watch out for the horns, maybe!
Drops: earth wisp, elvenite, expansion permit, silky fur, wisp lantern
Collection time: 8 hours
Spring KitsunecornFound: 1st and 2nd Leaderboard prize during Beast Master challenge season 17
Info: A mythical beast with vibrant fur that smells like fresh blooming flowers. Pet it to see what it found for you!
Drops: 4+ energy, spellbound dew (can drop +100 energy)
Collection time: 22 hours
Spring lambCrafted: Egg Workshop during the Glimmerwood Egg event | goal rewards 2 spring lambs
Info: This little lamb never grows up! Provides wool. Highest chance to produce prime cuts.
Drops: 50 coins, prime cuts, wool
Collection time: 4 hours
Spring LighthouseFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info: A salt-sprayed coastal building, fully decorated for spring.
Uses: 2x2 decoration
Spring OwlFound: Baron's Tent May 2024
Info: This vibrant owl is a hoot. Visit for Milk, Silver Ore, and more, with a chance of Fey Crystals.
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystals, fur, jewels, milk, rat tail, silver ore
Collection time: 8 hours
Spring pavilionFound: 3rd community prize from The Baron's Tea Party event, April 2017
Info: Kick back, relax, and sip some tea!
Uses: 2x2 decoration
Spring Peacockcannot be sold
Info: The moving centerpiece of the High Tea Party! Pet it to see what items it found for you!
Found: 5th individual prize from The Baron's Tea Party event, April 2017
Drops: eggs, energy, golden eggs, roast chicken
Collection time: 4 hours
Spring pigletCrafted: Egg Workshop during the Glimmerwood Egg event | goal rewards 3 spring piglets
Info: This prissy piglet never grows up! Provides the most bacon. Highest chance to find truffles.
Drops: 30 coins, bacon, truffles
Collection time: 2 hours
Spring raccoonCrafted: Workshop, 5 minutes - 20 party invites
Info: A ferociously fun party guest! Pet it to see what items it found for you!
Drops: 75 coins, silver, white petals
Collection time: 4 hours
Spring raccoon trapFound: market, 20 gems | 1st individual prize from The Baron's Tea Party event, April 2017
Info: No Raccoon can escape this trap! Only 1 monster can be in the kingdom at a time!
Uses: chop to lure a spring raccoon
Spring RoosterCrafted: Garden Shed during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Info: A tamed chicken with a brilliant plumage. Visit for Eggs and more!
Drops: chocolate eggs, eggs, energy, fangbeast spawn, golden egg, lost page, roast chicken
Collection time: +90 coins / 4 hours
Spring SatyrFound: gift with gems March 2024
Info: [I]She loves to garden! Visit for a chance at Golden Apples, Lemonade, Orange Cobbler, Apple Pie and more!I]
Drops: apple, apple pie, golden apple, lemon, lemonade, oranges, orange cobbler, sugar
Collection time: 18 hours
Spring ScarecrowFound: Baron's Tent May 2024
Info: Even scarecrows need some sprucing up with flowers. Visit for Coins, Fancy Beams, and more, with a chance of Royal Beams.
Drops: 500 coins, fancy beam, fancy block, royal beam, royal block, simple glue, super glue
Collection time: 4 hours
Spring skunkupeaCrafted: Ivy's Magic Nursery, 12 hours - 70 skunkupine milk, 50 wheat, 70 blue petals
Info: An adorable baby Spring Skunkupea. Chance to drop Tiny Daisies. Drops Crafting materials.
Drops: corn, fur, tomato, wheat, spring daisy (rare)
Collection time: 4 hours (speed up 16 gems)
Released during the Freshening up with Florals event
Spring SquirrelFound: Gift with gems, May 2024
Info: A seasonal squirrel! Visit for Faeries' Murmur, Pile of Seeds, and more, with a chance of Glimmerdust.
Drops: faeries' murmur, glimmerdust, petals (blue, orange, purple, red, white), pile of seeds
Collection time: 8 hours
Spring steedFound: Prize from the Freshening up with Florals event
Info: A beautiful Spring steed. Gives Horse Hair. Medium chance for more drops.
Drops: carrots, energy, fertilizer, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 22 hours (once grown)
Spring Swingset 2x2Found: Baron's Tent May 2024
Info: Who doesn't love swinging outside to enjoy the Spring air? Visit for Mushrooms, various Petals, and Glimmerdust.
Drops: glimmerdust, mushroom, petals (blue, orange, purple, red, white)
Collection timer: 16 hours
Spring TurkeyFound: Baron's Tent May 2024
Info: This turkey looks like a gorgeous flower! Visit for Eggs, Roast Chicken, and more, with a chance of Golden Eggs.
Drops: eggs, fangbeast spawn, fertilizer, golden eggs, roast chicken, soft feathers
Collection time: 4 hours
Spring unicornFound: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: energy (2+)
Collection time: 22 hours
Spring ZooFound: market, 225 gems during September 2019 sales
Info: A fun place for the kingdom's children to meet and learn about young farm animals!
Uses: 2x2 decoration
SprinklepeaFound: Mystery box drop during A Sweet Tooth Tragedy event
Info: A skunkupea sprinkled with sweetness! Pet him to see what he's found for you.
Drops: corn, creep tooth, tomatoes, wheat
Collection time: 8 hours (speed up 32 gems)
Sprinkles | max 3Crafted: Workshop during A Sweet Tooth Tragedy event
Info: This guy has quite the sweet-tooth! Visit him to find bronze and silver chocolate coins!
Drops: coal, creep tooth, earth wisp, iron ore, tomatoes
Collection time: 4 hours (speed up 16 gems)
SquidetteFound: Leaderboard end goal prize during Monster Hunt season 65 (2024-07)
Info: Watch out for flying tentavles! This squidette has a rare chance to drop an Expansion Permit or Trade Ticket!
Drops: earth wisp, enchanted lantern, expansion permit, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 6 hours
Squidette trapFound: market, 20 gems during Monster Hunt season 65 (2024-07)
Info: Chop to lure a Squidette.
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 10/10 hits to defeat
SquirrelFound: reward from goal, event adventure, market 60 gems during The Nutcracker Suite event
Info: A crafty rodent who is great at snitching nuts. Tend him and he might share his Assorted Nuts.
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, sugar cane, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 30 minutes
SquirrelcupineFound: Baron's Game Tent
Info: A squirrel who's nuts about nuts.
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, skunkupine spawn, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 4 hours
