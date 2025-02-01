Castle Story Inventory Guide - Page 4 (2025)

S | 3/4

Skull Deposit
Info: Spooky eruption of earth caused by an excess of nearby horror.

Found: market, 1000 coins during the Monsters Inn event
Uses: chop for event items | 1x1 decoration post event

Skunkumouse
Info: This little actor is so good you'd never guess he wasn't a mouse! Pet it to see what it found for you!

Crafted: Workshop, 15 minutes - 40 top hats (event item only)
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tails, tomatoes, wheat
Collection time: 22 hours
can spawn skunkupines

Skunkupea
Info: A feisty baby skunkupine, also knows as a Skunkupea! Pet it to see what it drops.

Crafted: Ivy's Magic Nursery, 1 day - 50 skunkupine milk, 25 wheat, 50 blue petals
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, tomato, wheat, skunkupine spawn
Collection time: 4 hours (speed up is 16 gems)

Skunkupine Dummy
Info: A decorative training dummy.

Found: goal prize from the Beast Master event
Uses: decoration

Skunkupine milk 13 gems each
Info: A nourishing milk used to raise Skunkupea's.

Found: defeating skunkupines
Uses: craft skunkupeas in Ivy's Magic Nursery

Skunkupine spawns

3 hits to defeat
Found: flowers, trees, Lair of beasts, Grand Rooted Lilium, Interpret the Wizard (mystic card), Static skunkupine, Squirrelcupine, Molina, Sniffles, Pumpkin Patch Skunkupine, Nut Gnome, Caroling Beasts, Chubby Skunkupine, Cormac, Sasquatch, Tanuki, Gopher, Armadillo, Spring Flower Queen, Woodland Holiday Groundhog, Holiday Fox, The Shadow King, Desert tree, Polar Bearling, Serenading Babies, Supply Barrel, Pack Mule, Harpy Nest, Sunflower Pup, Sneezy Skunkupine, Desert Hyacinth, Desert Rose, Prehistoric Kit, Dancing Frankenpine, Lil' Possessed Pea
Drops on defeat: creep tooth, fur, cider spices, skunkupine milk
Additional information on monsters can be found in the Beast Information Nugget

Skunkupining
Info: Does a rose held by a Skunkupine still smell sweet? Only one way to find out! Give it a sniff for Expansion Materials!

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: 1-2 earth wisps, expansion permit
Collection time: 12 hrs

Skunku-Pie

Found: trade with Belladonna, Belladonna's inscription trade, one off fortune drop by doing trade with Belladonna, Ivy's Hut, Ivy's Bakery, Armored Shadow Wolf, L10 Trade Post, Maebee the Faerie, Edme, Olive, Saffi, Glimmerstreet Bakery, Armored Anubis, Hummingbird Queen, Lord Ganesh, Goat Faerie, Desert Werehyena, Cake Dragon Den
Uses: item in Boar bait (5 required in a Boar-ing Problem)

Skyfall Cerberus
Info: A watchful watchdog.

Found: reward from goal during The Lightning Thief event , market 50 gems during event only, event adventure drop
Drops: bone, creep tooth, fur
Collection time: 4 hours
Related item: Cerberus Pup (grows to the Skyfall Cerberus)

Skyhawk
Info: A beautiful skyhawk. Skyhawks are often allies of elves. Pet them for expansion supplies!

Found: reward for completing Part 1 of The Island of Audra within 7 days of release.
Drops: 1-3 cloud stones, 5 energy, 1-2 skyhawk feathers
Collection time: 2 days (192 gems to speed up)

Skyhawk feather
Info: A fluttering feather. Found by defeating Skyhawks. Used for crafting.

Found: defeating Wild Skyhawks (from clouds, small clouds), Skyhawk (1-2) (pet) - released during Goal 10, Part 1 of The Island of Audra, Ethan
Uses: item in Windchaser Lantern craft (Workshop, 4)

Sky compass
Info: This compass only works from great heights.

Found: reward from Goal 2, Part 4 of The Island of Audra
Uses: used for expanding to plot V21

Sky shard
Info: A cloud that has been overtaken by dark magic. Clear it to stop the magic from spreading!

Found: market 800 coins | cleared in 20 actions | released during Goal 8 Part 1 The Island of Audra
Drops: lightning stone, cloud stone, glimmerdust, mushrooms, petals (all colours)

Sleeper Gnome
Info: A mean little wizard who can put people to sleep! Visit it to see what it found for you!

Found: drop from the Pretty Princess Chests during the Sleeping Pretty event
Drops: earth wisp, living wood, wood
Collection time: 4 hours
Note: will spawn skunkupines

Sleeping Croissant Dragon
Info: This dragon is made of complicated layers of magical dough that smells like gently browned butter.

Found: market 175 gems during House of the Cake Dragons event
Drops: cocoa beans, ice cream, sugar, sugar cane
Collection time: 6 hours

Sleeping Dahlia
Info: Tend for Calming Water and various petals

Found: market 100 gems | 2x 100 coin each
Drops post event: blue petals, white petals
Collection time: 10 minutes

Sleeping Dog
Info: You know what they say, let sleeping dogs lie! Pet this little fella gently to see what he's found for you.

Found: gift with gems September 2021
Drops: ~50 coins, creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, milk, rat tails
Collection time: 8 hoursSleeping Dragon
Drops: coal, dragon scales, energy, gems, jewels, light armor, longswords, 1000 coins
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.

Sleeping Dragon II
Info: This lazy dragon has been sleeping for eons. Disturb its slumber and you'll receive Energy!

Found: 400 gems during the June 2022 sales
Drops: 2325 coins, 5-10 energy
Collection time: 22 hours

Sleeping Kitty
Info: This itty bitty kitty might be sleeping but it's still like to be pet! Drops Fur, Creep Tooth or more!

Found: Gift with gems, August 2024
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, milk, rat tail
Collection time: 8 hours

Sleeping Pug
Info: This dog is deeply asleep but that doesn't mean it doesn't want any pets! Scratch its back for Fur, Creep Tooth or Rat Tail with a rare chance at Fey Crystal!

Crafted: Faerie Atrium during A Knight's Tail community event
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, milk, rat tail
Collection time: 8 hours

Sleeping Terrier
Info: This dog is snoring so loudly! Drops Fur, Rat Tail, or Creep Tooth.

Found: gift with gems June 2023
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, milk, rat tails
Collection time: 8 hours

Sleepy Fox
Info: This little fox has been busy filling its den with goodies! See what you can sneak past him while he sleeps!"

Found: Gift with gems May 2022
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal (rare), fur, milk, rat tail
Collection time: 8 hours

Sleepy Sheep
Info: Some sheep just love to sleep!

Found: market, 500 gems during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Drops: fangbeast spawn, fertilizer, golden fleece, prime cut, red ribbon, wool
Collection time: +50 coins / 4 hoursSleigh
From Gnome for the Holidays event
Drops: chocolate, ice cream, royal sundae, sugar, sugar cane, sweet feast, syrup
Collection time: 7 hours
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide

Sleigh Bell Steed
Info: A noble steed primped out in holiday finery.

Crafted: Workshop, 8 hours - 99 sleigh bells, 50 horse hair, 60 gold thread (during event only)
Drops: carrots, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 8 hours. 32 gems to speed up.
Thread

Sloth
Info: This fella may by slow, but he's super sweet! Visit him for Sugar Cane and more.

Found: gift with gems February 2023
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, rat tail, sugarcane
Collection time: 4 hours

Slumberjack
Info: He sleep chops! Visit for Elvenite, Living Wood, Sap, Earth Wisp, and more!

Found: Gift with gems, April 2024
Drops: earth wisp, elvenite, glimmerdust, living wood, patch of tall grass, plant in a log, sap, wooden beam
Collection time: 7 hours

Small Bribe
Info: Did Baron leave this here, or did his cousin Wallus? Clear this box for event materials and a chance to find Walrus pets!

Found: market 50 gems during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Drops: Grilled Walrus, Snow Walrus Herder, Red Walrus Calf, Golden Walrus Calf, Black Walrus Calf, Spotted Walrus Calf, Snow Walrus Sea Snack, Snow Walrus Tooth, Snow Walrus Soap, Snow Walrus Brush, Walrus Milk Cheese
Uses: drops prizes (random)

Small Cloud
Info: A cloud that floats close to the ground. Visit it to find Cloud Stones.

Found: market 500 coins, expanding in Island of Audra plots | released in Goal 8, Part 1 of The Island of Audra
Drops: lightning stone, cloud stone, glimmerdust, mushrooms, petals (all colours)
Collection time: 10 minutes
Related items: Cloud, Small Cloud | spawns Wild Skyhawk (15/15 hits to defeat), Dark Elf (15/15 hits to defeat)

Smiley Slug
Info: This slug is on the search for a snack! Visit for Sap, Mushrooms and more, with a chance of Golden Apples.

Found: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Realm Master prize during the Veggie Party Problem event
Drops: ~80 coins, 5080 coins, enchanter's essence, energy (10), faerie jar, glimmerdust, golden apple, golden nugget, living wood, lumin essence, manticore whiskers, mushroom, mysterious venom, rotten cabbage, sap, silver ore, sugar, troll token
Collection time: 6 hours

Smoked fish sandwich

Crafted: kitchen, 1 hour - 1 bread, 1 butterfish, 5 cabbage
Found: fish market
Uses: item in plume hive adventure
Current thread: https://forums.storm8.com/showthread.php?71521

Smoldering Boulder
Info: Mine for hot coals and cave goggles. Drops rare materials.

Found: market, 40 gems during The Sleeping Dragon event
Drops: normal rock drops (not cross-referenced)Smoochie Booth
Drops: coins
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.

Snake Charmer
Info: A Snake Charmer! Harvest for Desert Jewels and Jewel Fragments.

Found: additional gem purchase (400 gems) resource for the Desert Nights Event August 2016
Drops / Uses: decoration post event
Collection time: 3 hours

Snake skin
Info: An artefact from a ferocious foe. A trophy from defeating Swamp Snakes.

Found: defeat swamp snakes (spawn from marsh trees and marsh reeds), Odette
Uses: item in Marshland Permit craft

Snake statue
Info: Gain 11 points every time you collect.

Found: market, 150 gems during Monster Hunt Season 45
Drops: points during event | post event decoration only
Collection time: 2 hours during event

Snapping Tortoise |

2x1
Info:A powerful tortoise that can get quite territorial! Pet for a chance of Trade Tickets, Enchanted Lanterns, and Expansion Permits!
Found: Leaderboard goal prize during Monster Hunt season 41
Drops: earth wisp, enchanted lantern, expansion permit, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 6 hours

Sneezy Skunkupine
Info: This poor lil' skunkupine seems to have caught a bit of a cold. Visit him for Rat Tail, Fur, Creep Tooth and Crops!"

Found: Baron's Tent December 2023
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, skunkupine spawn, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 4 hours

Snifflepea
Info: Achoo! This Skunkupea needs your attention. Visit him to see what he's found for you.

Found: value pack offer at the conclusion of October 2021
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tails, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 4 hours

Sniffles
Info: This little fella doesn't feel so good! Give him a check-up and see what he's found for you.

Crafted: Faerie Atrium during Ye Ol' Vet community event
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, skunkupine spawn, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 4 hours

Sniffles trap
Info: Chop to lure Sniffles

Found: market, 20 gems during Ye Ol' Vet community event
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 10/10 hits to defeat

Sniffy
Info: Scrappy's lifelong companion! She has a keen sense of smell and can always pick the best ingredients out of a crowd! Visit for Apple Pie, and Apples!

Crafted: Glimmerwood Oven during the Glimmerwood Bake-Off event | Scrappy's pet
Drops: apple, apple pie
Collection time: 12 hours

Snow Ape
Info: A tamed warrior of the Ice Queen! Pet it to see what it found for you!

Crafted: Trade Wagon, 15 snow ape tokens during Snow Place Like Home event
Drops: blue petals, fertilizer, living wood, orange petals, magic fruit, purple petals, red petals, white petals
Collection time: 1 hour

Snow Ape trap
Info: Chop to lure a snow ape! WARNING: Will not work if there is already a monster in your kingdom.

Found: market, 10 gems during Snow Place Like Home event
Uses: chop to lure a snow apeSnow Castle
Drops: golden nuggets, jewels, silver ore, stone
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.

Snow Flurry
Info: Brrr! Better cover up when this cloud is near.

Found: Baron's Tent during The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge
Uses: decoration

Snow gate
Info: At low enough temperatures, this gate can be quite difficult to open.

Crafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Requirements: 10 snowflakes, 10 snowballs, 2 icicles
Uses: decorationSnow Globe
Drops: 15,000 coins/7 days
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.

Snow Kitsunecorn
Info:This precious kitsunecorn has fur as white as snow! Pet them to see what they've found for you.

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: 2+ energy, spellbound dew (3)
Collection time: 22 hours

Snow Knight
Info: A frozen soldier.

Found: Holiday Carousel during the Round and Round We Go event
Drops: ~60-90 coins, blue fish, butterfish, dire boar spawn, energy (5), fish, fuzzy moss, mermaid scales, water
Collection time: 2 hours

Snow Leopard
Info:This feline's fur is purr-fect for the snow. Visit them to see what they've found for you.

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: ~90 coins, creep tooth, earth wisp, elvenite, fey crystal, flyer milk, fur, rat tails, wisp lantern
Collection time: 4 hours

Snow Pond Kelpie
Info: This frigid Kelpie enjoys swimming under the frozen surface of water. Visit it for Energy with a rare chance at Glimmerdust!

Found: Baron's Tent limited time gift November 2024
Drops: 275 coins, energy (4-40), glimmerdust
Collection time: 22 hours

Snow tower
Info: One of the coldest places to be in the kingdom.

Crafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Requirements: 10 snowflakes, 10 snowballs, 2 icicles
Uses: decoration

Snow wall
Info: A wall so chilly that touching it can give one frostbite.

Crafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Requirements: 5 snowflakes
Uses: decoration

Snow Walrus
Info: A big fluffy walrus that can withstand the coldest storm. Visit for Fish , Mermaid Scales and more, with a chance of Mercury Feasts.

Crafted: Trade Wagon during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Drops: coins, butterfish, catfish, fish, hide, mercury feast, mermaid scales, prime cut, water
Collection time: 12 hours

Snow Walrus Defender (L45+)
Info: Try to take a Walrus and you will face this defender's wrath! Visit for Troll Horn, Glimmerdust and more, with a chance of Living Wood.

Crafted: Trade Wagon during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Drops: bone, creep tooth, glimmerdust, living wood, prime cut, troll essence, troll horn, wood
Collection time: 3.5 hours

Snow Walrus Herder
Info: This Herder stays with the Walruses through rain, sun, and snow. Visit for Trade Tickets, Sugar Cane and more.

Found: Ride a Snow Walrus trade, chopping the Small Bribe Prize during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fertilizer, fur, rat tail, sugar cane, tomato, trade ticket, wheat
Collection time: 8 hours

Snow Walrus trap
Info: Chop to lure a Snow Walrus.

Found: market, 10 gems during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 15 hits to defeat

Snow Walrus Warrior
Info: Do't mess with this Warrior's herd of Walruses. She doesn't play around! Visit for Earth Wisps, Wisp Lanterns and more, with a chance of Expansion Permits.

Found: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Realm Master prize during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Drops: earth wisp, enchanted lantern, expansion permit, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 6 hours

Snowball pile
Info: This pile has a chance to drop 3-7 snowballs when chopped.

Found: market during The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge
Uses: (post event) decoration

Snowflake Statue
Info: An honored memorial for all fallen snow. Visit for building supplies!

Crafted: Workshop during the Permafrost event
Uses: 1x1 decoration

Snowflakes
Info: Sparkling snowflakes used to build Neva's Ice Castle.

Found: Neva (Ice Queen event)
Uses: various crafts in the Snowy workshop

Snowkid
Info:This snowkid is extra magical! Visit them and see what they've got up their sleeve!

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: christmas paths (2), ever-hearth (1), ice block [1 (+15rp)], red sleigh (1), winter mink (1), wreath lamppost (1)
Collection time: 8 hours

Snowman #1
Info: A Christmas decoration.

Crafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Requirements: 20 snowflakes, 10 snowballs, 2 icicles
Uses: decoration

Snowman #2 (different item to the one above)
Info: An ice cold portrayal of the Baron

Found: Baron's Tent during The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge
Uses: decoration

Snowman Garden
Info: A snowman who likes to tend gardens in his spare time.

Found: Baron's Tent during The Baron's Tent Snowball Challenge
Uses: decoration

Snowoman
Info: A jolly snowoman dressed in the cutest of clothes.

Crafted: Snowy workshop, 10 minutes
Requirements: 20 snowflakes, 10 snowballs, 2 icicles
Uses: 1x1 decoration

Snowpile Dragon
Info:This tiny dragon loves playing in the snow! Visit them for a chance to find Mithril and more!

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: coal (2), dragon scales (1-3), earth wisp (1), energy (5), gems (2), jewels (2), light armor (1), longsword (1), mithril (1)
Collection time: 22 hours

Snowy Bear statue
Info: Gain 11 points every time you collect.

Found: market, 150 gems during Monster Hunt season 46
Drops: points during event | post event decoration only

Snowy Bunnies
Info: These rabbits love playing the snow! Visit them for Cabbages, Carrots and more!

Found: gift with gems January 2024
Drops: 20 coins, cabbage, carrots, corn, tomatoes, wheat, wool
Collection time: 22 hours

Snowy Fawnicorn
Info: This adorable little fawn loves the cold! Pet them to collect Energy.

Found: New Year Sale 2021
Drops: 40 energy, lovecupine (monster)
Collection time: 7 days

Snowy Lighthouse
Info: A wintry building that can guide travelers in the dark.

Found: Baron's Tent December 2022
Uses: 2x2 decoration

Snowy Neko Shinobi
Info:Watch out! This agile warrior will scratch, depending on its mood. Visit it for a rare chance at Glimmerdust or Earth Wisp.

Found: Leaderboard end goal prize during Monster Hunt season 68 (2024-10)
Drops: earth wisp, glimmerdust, living wood, petals (blue), wood
Collection time: 4 hours

Snowy Neko Shinobi trap
Info: Chop to lure a Snowy Neko Shinobi

Found: market, 20 gems during
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 15 hits to defeat

Snowy Owlbear
Info:Built for cold weather, this beast is tenacious enough to stalk prey through even the worth snow storms.

Found: Leaderboard end goal prize during Monster Hunt season 47
Drops: bacon, bone, creep tooth, fey crystal, fur, jewels, prime cut, rat tail, silver ore
Collection time: 4 hours

Snowy Owlbear cub
Info:Though it's appearance is cute and timid, the cub of the species still has a beak that can cut through the toughest leather. Visit for a chance at Blue Petals, Piles of Seeds

Found: Value pack at the conclusion of Monster Hunt season 47
Drops: soft feather, jewels, glimmerdust, petals (blue), pile of seeds Collection time: 6 hours

Snowy Owlbear trap
Info: Chop to lure a Snowy Owlbear

Found: market, 20 gems during Monster Hunt season 47
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 10/10 hits to defeat

Snowy Owlets
Info: These fluffy babies have no problem staying warm. Visit them for Creep Tooth, Fur, Bones and more.

Found: Baron's Tent December 2023
Drops: bone, creep tooth, fur, jewels
Collection time: 4 hours

Snowy Witch
Info: A magical enchantress who was born with a gift that allows her to control ice and snow. Visit her to collect Energy and other supplies!

Found: Baron's Tent Limited Time Gift, December 2022
Drops: bone, creep tooth, earth wisp, energy (2+), glimmerdust, longsword, mermaid scales, milk
Collection time: 22 hours

Soft feathers
Info: A soft feather used for crafting

Found: swan, black swan, Swan pond, Mother goose, Wild turkey, L10 Trade Post, Raven Griffin, Raven Pet, Raven Queen, Raven Atrium, Traveling raven, Maebee the Faerie, Asher, Amara, Lyanna, Tabitha, Olive, Saffi, Oscillated Turkey, Snowy Owlbear cub, Cardinal, Carny Swan, Armored Anubis, Hummingbird Queen, Battle Goose, Cardinal Cawthorne, Mamma Yana's Hut, Lord Ganesh, Mamma Yana's Hut, Goat Faerie, Romantic Dove, Blue Jay Scrub, Spring Turkey, Desert Werehyena
Uses: Elite trapper trade (Royal Exchange), Tinker's Trade (Royal Exchange)

Solar Flair
Info: It's a sunny delight! Tend for a chance at Silver Ore, Iron Ore, Coal and Jewels!

Found: reward from goal during the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Drops: coal, iron ore, jewels, orange petal, silver ore
Collection time: 2 hours

Solar Frog
Info: This frog loves basking in the sunlight!

Found: raised from the Solar Froglet during the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Drops: fish, lemon, mermaid scales, orange, orange petal, spellbound dew, water
Collection time: 9 hours

Solar Froglet
Info: A youthful Solar Frog.

Found: reward from goal, market 50 gems during the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Uses: tend 5 times to grow into the Solar Frog
Collection time: 10 minutesSolar Henge
From the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Drops: coins, fancy beam, fancy block, royal beam, royal block, simple glue, super glue
Collection time: 4 hours
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide

Solar Kitsunecorn
Info: A mythical beast with vibrant fur that glows like fire. Pet it to see what it found for you!

Found: 5th individual prize from The Great Kitsunecorn event
Drops: 2+ energy, spellbound dew
Collection time: 22 hours

Solar Storybook
Info: This ancient book is in surprisingly good condition. From defeating Wild Cloud Mares and Night Mares.

Found: defeating a Wild Cloud Mare, defeating a Night Mare | release during Gem purchase storyline: A Luna Legend goals
Uses: item in the Cloud Mare craft (Magic Forge, 50), item in the Night Mare craft (Magic Forge, 50)

Solara
Info: A wise nature walker with a snappy attitude! Visit for a chance at Seeker's Coins, Crystals, Lumin Essence, Silver Ore, and more!

Found: reward for completing the Shadow Solstice storybook event
Drops: coins, enchanter's essence, glimmerdust, living wood, lumin essence, mushroom, seeker's coin, seeker's crystal, silver ore, traveler's crystal, wanderer's crystal
Collection time: 8 hours

Solaris Dragon
Info: This dragon is enjoying the heat of the sun on its scales. Visit it for Dragon Scales, Longsword or more!

Found: Gift with gems, July 2024
Drops: coal, dragon scales, jewels, light armor, longsword
Collection time: 24 hours

Song Bird
Info: A beautiful bird that loves to sing all day long. Visit it for coins and a chance at Spellbound Dew!

Crafted: reward from adventure during Ballad of the Bard event
Drops:+~2000 coins, blue petals, glimmerdust, mushroom, orange petals, purple petals, red petals, spellbound dew, white petals
Collection time: 12 hours

Songbird Perch
Info: These birds sing a lovely tune! Visit for Seeds, Jewels and more!

Found: gift with gems May 2023
Drops: bread, golden egg, pile of seeds, jewels
Collection time: 22 hours

Songless Bird
Info: A mystical bird who's lost its voice. Visit it for a chance to find Living Wood and Earth Wisps.

Crafted: Faerie Atrium during Ballad of the Bard event
Drops: blue petals, earth wisp, glimmerdust, living wood, wood
Collection time: ~2000 coins / 4 hours

Songless Bird Trap
Info: Chop to lure a Songless Bird

Found: market, 20 gems during Ballad of the Bard event
Uses: chop to lure event beast

Soothing Balm

Crafted: Potion Shop, 2 hours - 20 glimmerdust, 30 faeries' murmur, 5 fey crystals
Uses: Item in goal Lila's Lotion | Thread

Sorbet Ram
Info: A sweet ram that just wants to eat sorbet! Pet it to see what it found for you.

Found: thank you gift during Sabina's Sweet Shop event
Drops: sugar, wool
Collection time: 4 hours

Soup Cauldron
Info: Soups on! Cauldron has a chance to drop hearty stews.

Found: 3rd community prize from The Soup Kitchen event
Drops: Hearty Stew
Collection time: 12 hours (speed up 48 gems)Soup Kitchen
Drops: bacon, breaded fish, carrots, fish, noodles, roast chicken
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.

Sour Owls
Info: Just a couple of sour owls. Pet for a chance at Lemons, Oranges, Jewels, Bones and Eggs!

Crafted: workshop during the Animal Farm event
Drops: bone, creep tooth, eggs, fur, jewels, lemon, lemonade, orange, orange cobbler, petals (orange, white)
Collection time: 15 hours

Spark Tree
Info: A beautifully glowing tree that seems to hum with energy. Clear to collect Spark Flowers.

Found: market during See The Light event
Drops: living wood, sap, wood

Sparkling Lantern
Info: Chop to lure a Mothmonster!

Found: market, 20 gems during See The Light event
Uses: chop to lure event monsterSparkling Mine
Drops: stone, coal, earth wisp, adamant, wisp lantern, jewel, iron ore, silver, elvenite | forest ore is an additional drop only during the goals associated with The Hidden Forest | dark compass is an additional drop only during the goals associated with The Academy | poisoned jewel drops from Part 3, goal 3 of An Elemental Discovery | mind stone drop added during the goals associated with The Council | sacred stones (part 3 of Trial of Virtues)
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.

Sparking toadstool
Info: Used to craft Toadstool building materials and is earned from tending mushrooms.

Found: Cottage, Farmhouse, Fountain, Ivy's Hut, mushrooms, mythic mushrooms, Porcini, Toadstool Spire, Music Box, Musical Fern, Edme, Candy Log
Uses: item in toadstool beam

Sparrow Perch
Info: A tall tree that can withstand any wind.

Found: market, 50 gems during Need For Sparrow Speed event
Uses: 20 actions to clear. Chop for event items.

Sparrow Stable
Info: A warm roost for a sparrow to call home.

Found: market, 1000 coins during Need For Sparrow Speed event
Uses: crafting building during event | decoration post event

Special Gift Box

Info: Chop for Snowman Orbs! From the Holiday Workshop event Dec 2015.
Drops / Uses: 1x1 decoration

Spell Circle
Info: This spell circle is a great way to up your realm's creep factor!

Crafted: Spooky Shack during Trick-Or-Tokens event during October 2020
Uses: 2x2 decoration

Spell of Flight
Info: A not-so-magical spell to help one fly once fallen from a great height. Hopefully...

Found: reward from Goal 4, Part 2 of The Island of Audra
Uses: used in expanding to plot W20

Spell of Shadows
Info: A spell that invokes dark magic!

Found: reward from completing goal 9, part 3 (crafting Haley) of The Council
Uses: item in Read the Spell (Workshop, 1 goal 10/part 3)

Spellbook

Found: Library, Old Thomas house, adventures
Uses: upgrade of Wizard School

Spellbound Beam

Crafted: workshop, 5 hours - 2 enchanted beam, 20 spellbound dew, 10000 coin
Found: Erin
Uses: Upgrading various buildings to level 6+, item in Earthen Beam craft (Workshop and Tinker camp, 2), item in Onyx beam craft (Workshop and Tinker Camp, 2),
Found: Interpret the Worker (mystic card)

Spellbound Block

Crafted: workshop, 5 hours - 2 enchanted block, 20 spellbound dew, 10000 coin
Found: Eric, Leo
Uses: Upgrading various buildings to level 6+, item in Earthen block craft (Workshop and Tinker camp, 2), item in Onyx block craft (Workshop and Tinker Camp, 2),
Found: Interpret the Worker (mystic card)

Spellbound Bloom

limit 1
Info: This beautiful blossom drops Spellbound Dew
Found: market 300 gems [60 gem reward if purchased within 5 days of release of goal] | (under Decorations rather than Nature) | Thread
Drops: Spellbound Dew (2 or 4)
Collection time: 2 hours (speed up 8 gems)

Spellbound Dew
Info: Used in various Crafting Recipes, and is earned from Harvesting Flowers

Found: Ivy's hut (0-4 drops), flowers (extremely rare drops), Spellbound Bloom (guaranteed), L5 Moon Crystal Base, Unicorn, Scorched Dahlia, Scorched Rose, Lumi, Agni, Interpret the Wizard (mystic card), Spellbound Hive, Spellbound Faerie, Enchanted Fawnicorn, Fawnicorn, Meadow wolf, L7 Fire Fly Cove, Giant Bloom, Armored Dark Unicorn, Birthday Goat, Witchy alpaca, Gingerman, Gingerman Stack, Solar Kitsunecorn, Red Nose Fawnicorn, Spring Kitsunecorn, Salvatore, L6 Puppet Theatre, Butterfly Grove, Seyndia, Peridae, Arctic Sled, Present Skunkupine, Princess Celeste (guaranteed), Princess Bed, Rainbow Leprechaun, L6 Light Tower, Buninja, Song Bird, Enchanted Lemur, Ana, Pumpkin Dragon, Bamboo Grove, Armored Brimstone Steed, Tiny Reindeer, The Portal, Valentine Fawnicorn, Cupid, Elf Faerie, Snow Kitsunecorn, Spring Garden Lv. 7, Spring Fawn, Idris, Cabbage Patch Dragon, Flower Kitsunecorn, Ancient Owl, Lobstermaid, Renee, Faerie Garden, Aster, Edme, Witchy Cauldron, Academy Flowers, Sugarplum Faerie, Winter Castle, Holiday Ferris Wheel, Shoemaker L10, Cobbler, Wintry Wizard, Rain Faerie, Sad Clown Troll, Paradise Palace, Masked Astrologer, Bumblewee, Sunbathing Mermaid (BT June 2022), Miranda the Piper (event), Owl Mage, Saffie's School, Afternoon Tea Dame, Broom Riding Witch, Vampire Bride and Groom, Spring Flower Queen, Winter Centaur, Joshua, Erin, Toulouse, Star Faerie, Lunar Faerie, Cotton Candy Shrub, Caramel Apple Castle, Bride Gnome, Romantic Fawnicorn, Brilliant Faerie, Can Can Dancer, Sekthid The Scholar, Leona the Beast, Little Library L7, Rosemary and Esper, Celtic Dancer, Winniford The Druid, Leaf Pile Kitsunecorn, Faerie Godmother, Baby Toadlette, Brave Tuftkin, Princess Florenza, Grand Emporium, Frigilda, New Year's Faerie, Mystic Faerie, Gingham the Tailor, Joleen, True Love Faerie, Elida, Beagan, Dancing Couple, Sakura Treeple, Fae Hart, Blooming Hart, Monarch Faerie, Pink Bunnicorn, Blue Bunnicorn, Baby Bunnicorns, Winged Bunnicorn, Pink Winged Bunnicorn, Bunnicorn Shepherd, Eclipse Tortoise, Solar Frog, Magick Royal Mask, Bayoumancer, Banana Hydra, Cauliflorette, Broclette, Lollipop Faerie, Pink Faire Fairy, Girl with a Green Ribbon, Ella, Help Goblin
Uses: item used to upgrade various buildings to Level 6+ [refer to the Building Guide], item in Windy Tea Celebration craft (15) Prevailian Temple, item used in expanding to J -1 (45), I -2 (30), expanding to Y13 (45) during The Candy Kingdom, item in Build your Body craft (High Climb Mountain, 15), expanding to plot BB13 (45), expanding to plot BC14 (30), item to build the Desert Rock Tomb (45), item in Prepare a Desert Offering craft (Desert Rock Tomb, 15), item to build the Desert Fire Lake (30)
Thread

Spellbound Faerie (1x1)

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses/Drops: all coloured petals, glimmerdust, spellbound dew
Collection time: 12 hours

Spellbound Hive (2x2)

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses/Drops: all coloured petals, spellbound dew
Collection time: 12 hours

Spellbound Princess
Info: A slumbering princess deeply asleep on a chaise. Drops Trade Tickets!

Found: Sleeping Pretty Event (Feb '19), Baron's Game Tent
Uses/Drops: 600 coins, 1-3 Trade Tickets
Collection time: 8 hours

Spellbound Stuffing Pile
Info: A large pile of magical stuffing. The perfect filler for a sad, lonely doll. Clear to find even more Spellbound Stuffing!

Found: market 35 gems during Rally of the Dolls event
Uses: chop for event items | post event: 1x1 decoration

Spellbound Wardrobe
Info: An enchanted cabinet that bounces with limitless magical power. It's contents are reflections of whomever opens it.

Found: item in value pack purchase during the Beauty is a Beast event
Uses: collect for event items

Sphinx trap
Info: Chop to lure a Sphinx.

Found: market, 15 gems during Tomb Raiders event
Uses: chop to lure event monster

Spicy feast

Crafted: kitchen, 4 hours - 25 roast chicken, 5 Ivy's hot sauce, 5 noodle
Found: bountiful table, Thankful Mystery Dinner Table, Interpret the Knight (mystic card), Armored Maxotaur, Thankful Gnomes, Jack Frost, Porridge Cub, Ringo, Queen Bumblewee, Hungry Bear, Damien, Scrawn E. Strongman, The Green Man, Dark Pug Knight, Dolores, Gopher Chef, Ella the Pauper
Uses: item in explore dark caves adventure, upgrading Knight's Hall L3 & L4

Spider Carriage
Info: A creepy crawly carriage. Visit it to find Energy and more!

Found: Baron's Tent Limited Time Gift, Oct 2019
Drops: bone, creep tooth, 2+ energy, glimmerdust, troll horn
Collection time: 22 hours

Spider Monkey |

1x1 animated
Info: A bouncy monkey that loves to climb! Pet it for a chance of Cocoa Beans, Strawberries, and Sugar Cane!
Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: cocoa beans, all coloured petals, strawberries sugarcane, wheat
Collection time: 22 hours

Spirit Butterflies
Info: These beautiful butterflies look like they're from another world!

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses: 1x1 decoration *animated*

Spirit Essence 0/150
Info: Gather lots of Spirit Essence to summon a Wistful Ghost pet!

Found: defeating a monster
Uses: craft a wistful ghost

Spirit of the Future
Info: Don't be scared of this mystical spirit of the unknown. He'll hold your hand and guide you on your adventures. Visit him for Silver Ore, Jewels, and more.

Found: reward for completing the Time Trouble event
Drops: enchanter's essence, golden apple, golden egg, golden nugget, jewels, lumin essence, silver ore
Collection time: 16 hours

Spirit of the Past
Info: This spirit can show you all of the past adventures you have been on. Visit him for Troll Horn, Wood and more, with a chance at living Wood.

Found: Leaderboard end goal prize during Monster Hunt s59 (2024-01)
Drops: lbone, creep tooth, glimmerdust, living wood, prime cut, troll essence, troll horn, wood
Collection time: 4 hours

Spirit of the Today
Info: Stop and smell the roses. You will likely come face-to-face with this calming spirit. Visit him for Sugar, Bacon and more, with a chance of Living Wood.

Found: adventure drop during the Time Trouble event
Drops: bacon, fangbeast (monster), living wood, plant in a log, sap, sugar, tall patch of grass, truffle, wood, wooden beam
Collection time: 4 hours

Spirit Maiden | max 4 | released during the Realm Master in A Pirate's Life for Me event
Info: This ghostly wench won't stand to be crossed! If you want to avoid being cursed, you'll stay on her good side.

Crafted: Mythic Research Centre, 4 hours - 80 troll token, 40 staff token, 75 mithril
Drops: earth wisp, elvenite, iron ore, jewels, light armor, mithril, silver ore, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 22 hours

SpiritWind Faerie
Info: This faerie works extra hard to keep things running smoothly in the realm! Visit her to see what she's found for you.

Found: gift from S8 August 2022
Drops: faeries' murmur, faeriebulb seeds, fey crystal, faerie jar, glimmerdust, living wood, magic fruit, mushroom, mysterious venom, petals (blue, orange purple, red, white), pile of seeds, sugar
Collection time: 5 hours

Spitting Camel
Info: A desert camel. Drops Wool and Water.

Found: reward from the Desert Nights Event August 2016
Drops: water, wool
Collection time: 22 hours (speed up 88 gems)

Splashy Pig
Info: This pig is having a splash! Drops Bacon, and a chance of Truffles and more!

Found: Baron's Tent, August 2022
Drops: bacon, chocolate truffle, fangbeast spawn, golden apple, truffle
Collection time: 2 hours

Splendid Winter Tree | NB: these drops are not cross-referenced and may not be complete
Info: Chop for the best quality gifts!

Found: released in 2017 and re-released during various December sales
Drops: adamant, apple, bacon, boar pelt, bread, breaded fish, cake, chocolate, earth wisp, enchanted block, energy, expansion permit, bone, coal, faerie block, faerie jar, faerie offering, fur, hide, hearty feast, iron ore, Ivy's hot sauce, jewels, light armor, living wood, longsword, manticore whisker, mermaid scales, milk, mithril, mysterious venom, mythic essence, orange, orange cobbler, petals (blue, purple), prime cut, purple petal, rat tail, royal block, sap, silver, simple feast, sugar, super glue, syrup, trade ticket, wisp lantern, wooden beam, wool
Uses: clear in 12 actions
Related items: Classic Winter Tree, Grand Winter Tree, Winter White Tree, Splendid Winter Tree

Spooky candle

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses: 1x1 decoration (not animated

Spooky gate
Info: A gothic gate for your kingdom.

Found: Trick or Treat event, mummy fangpup, Billy the Skelly, Witchiest workshop, Dancing Skeleton
Uses: 2x1 decoration

Spooky Shack
Info: Trade Halloween Tokens for exclusive prizes during the month of October! Win supplies to make Tokens by participating in events!
This item was available in the Death Do Us Part event

Found: market, 500 coins
Uses: crafting building during event, post event decoration

Spooky Squash
Info: Beware! This is no smashing pumpkin! Visit for a chance at Mysterious Venom, Prime Cuts, Jewels, Pile of Seeds, and more!

Found: Baron's Tent October 2024
Drops: glimmerdust, jewels, mysterious venom, petals (blue, orange), pile of seeds, prime cut, rat tail
Collection time: 5 hours

Spooky Strummer
Info: They play eerie tunes under eerie moons.. Visit for a chance at Fey Crystals, Living Wood, Earth Wisps, Simple Glue, and more!

Found: Baron's Tent October 2024
Drops: coal, creep tooth, earth wisp, fey crystal, fur, glimmer dust, living wood, rat tail, simple glue, wood
Collection time: 8 hours

Spooky tower
Info: A gothic tower for your kingdom.

Found: Trick or Treat event, mummy fangpup, Billy the Skelly, Witchiest workshop, Dancing Skeleton
Uses: decoration

Spooky trap
Info: This is sure to draw a spooky monster out from hiding! Chop to lure a Ghost, Werewolf, or Mummy

Found: market, 10 gems
Uses: 1 chop to lure a Ghost, Werewolf, or Mummy monsterSpooky Tree
Drops: Bones, Creep Tooth, and occasionally Living Wood
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide.

Spooky wall
Info: A gothic wall for your kingdom.

Found: Trick or Treat event, mummy fangpup, Billy the Skelly, Witchiest workshop, Dancing Skeleton
Uses: 1x1 decoration

Spotted Pony
Info: A short little horse who is the child of Ada's horse Patches. Drops Horse Hair, Sugar, Carrots and a chance at Fertilizer.

Found: goal reward when the Farrier was purchased during February 2024 sales
Drops: carrots, fertilizer, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 8 hours

Spotted Walrus Calf
Info: A cutely spotted fluffy friend. Visit for Milk and Fish.

Found: Ride a Snow Walrus trade, chopping the Small Bribe Prize during the Pfefferknot Feud event
Drops: butterfish, catfish, fish, milk
Collection time: 16 minutes and 40 seconds

Spring Bonfire
Info: There is nothing better than enjoying nature in the evening with a bonfire to keep warm.

Found: Baron's Tent May 2024
Uses: 1x1 decoration

Spring calf
Info: This cute calf never grows up! Gives milk. High chance for rare drops.

Crafted: Egg Workshop during the Glimmerwood Egg event | goal rewards 4 spring calfs
Drops: 10 coins, hide, prime cuts, milk
Collection time: 1 hour

Spring chick (they stay little)
Info: An adorable spring chick that never grows up! Feed for the chance to Glimmerwood Eggs!

Crafted: Egg Workshop during the Glimmerwood Egg event | goal rewards 5 spring chicks
Drops: 20 coins, eggs, golden eggs, roast chicken
Collection time: 30 minutes

Spring clydesdale

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses/Drops: carrots, fertilizer, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 8 hours

Spring Cyclops
Info: This Cyclops is turning over a new leaf, with some flowers. Visit for Troll Horn, Creep Tooth, and more, with a chance of Troll Essence.

Found: Baron's Tent May 2024
Drops: bone creep tooth, glimmerdust, troll essence, troll horn
Collection time: 8 hours

Spring Donkey
Info: This beast has flowers for you!

Crafted: Garden Shed during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Drops: carrots, fertilizer, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 22 hours

Spring dragon
Info: A natural spirit visiting during Spring Faire!

Found: 1st and 2nd prize in the Spring Faire Leaderboard
Drops: coal, coins, dragon scales, earth wisp, energy, gems, jewels, longsword, light armor, living wood, orange petals, wood
Collection time: 22 hours
Speed up: 88 gems

Spring Fangpup
Info: A sweet beast with a floral aroma. Pet it to see what it found for you!

Found: craft in the Atrium during The Fast and Fluttering event
Drops: bacon, coal, earth wisps, iron ore, roast chicken, wisp lanterns
Collection time: 4 hours

Spring Fawn | max 3
Info: A sweet fawn that smells faintly of flowers. Visit it for a chance of Spellbound Dew and more!

Crafted: Garden Shed during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Drops: glimmerdust, petals ( blue, orange, purple, red, white) spellbound dew, seal of the faun, wisp essence
Collection time: 2 hours

Spring flower
Info: Tend for a chance of White, Blue, or Spring Petals.

Found: market, 30 gems
Drops: white petals, blue petals and spring petals during event
Collection time: 16 hours

Spring Flower Queen
Info: Spring is in the air, and this queen's pockets! Visit her a chance of Spellbound Dew, Purple Petals and more!

Found: gift with gems, April 2022
Drops: ~30 coins, crushed flower, dark pollen, entwined seedling, glimmerdust, kissing dust, purple petals, skunkupine (monster), spellbound dew
Collection time: 5 minutes

Spring Fountain
Info: A beautiful spring fountain! Can be fished for water and rare materials.

Found: reward from goal during the Freshening up with Florals event
Drops: fish, fuzzy moss, mermaid scales, water
Collection time: 10 minutes

Spring Fountain II
Info: A spring fountain that hopefully won't spring a leak!

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses: 2x2 decorationSpring Garden
From Ivy's Magic Garden event
Drops: earth wisp, golden apple, golden egg, golden nugget, spellbound dew, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 8 hours
Information about this item can be found in the Building Guide

Spring Goat
Info: A normally ornery goat that seems to be tamed... Just watch out for the horns, maybe!

Crafted: Garden Shed during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Drops: earth wisp, elvenite, expansion permit, silky fur, wisp lantern
Collection time: 8 hours

Spring Kitsunecorn
Info: A mythical beast with vibrant fur that smells like fresh blooming flowers. Pet it to see what it found for you!

Found: 1st and 2nd Leaderboard prize during Beast Master challenge season 17
Drops: 4+ energy, spellbound dew (can drop +100 energy)
Collection time: 22 hours

Spring lamb
Info: This little lamb never grows up! Provides wool. Highest chance to produce prime cuts.

Crafted: Egg Workshop during the Glimmerwood Egg event | goal rewards 2 spring lambs
Drops: 50 coins, prime cuts, wool
Collection time: 4 hours

Spring Lighthouse
Info: A salt-sprayed coastal building, fully decorated for spring.

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Uses: 2x2 decoration

Spring Owl
Info: This vibrant owl is a hoot. Visit for Milk, Silver Ore, and more, with a chance of Fey Crystals.

Found: Baron's Tent May 2024
Drops: creep tooth, fey crystals, fur, jewels, milk, rat tail, silver ore
Collection time: 8 hours

Spring pavilion
Info: Kick back, relax, and sip some tea!

Found: 3rd community prize from The Baron's Tea Party event, April 2017
Uses: 2x2 decoration

Spring Peacock

cannot be sold
Info: The moving centerpiece of the High Tea Party! Pet it to see what items it found for you!
Found: 5th individual prize from The Baron's Tea Party event, April 2017
Drops: eggs, energy, golden eggs, roast chicken
Collection time: 4 hours

Spring piglet
Info: This prissy piglet never grows up! Provides the most bacon. Highest chance to find truffles.

Crafted: Egg Workshop during the Glimmerwood Egg event | goal rewards 3 spring piglets
Drops: 30 coins, bacon, truffles
Collection time: 2 hours

Spring raccoon
Info: A ferociously fun party guest! Pet it to see what items it found for you!

Crafted: Workshop, 5 minutes - 20 party invites
Drops: 75 coins, silver, white petals
Collection time: 4 hours

Spring raccoon trap
Info: No Raccoon can escape this trap! Only 1 monster can be in the kingdom at a time!

Found: market, 20 gems | 1st individual prize from The Baron's Tea Party event, April 2017
Uses: chop to lure a spring raccoon

Spring Rooster
Info: A tamed chicken with a brilliant plumage. Visit for Eggs and more!

Crafted: Garden Shed during Ivy's Magic Garden event
Drops: chocolate eggs, eggs, energy, fangbeast spawn, golden egg, lost page, roast chicken
Collection time: +90 coins / 4 hours

Spring Satyr
Info: [I]She loves to garden! Visit for a chance at Golden Apples, Lemonade, Orange Cobbler, Apple Pie and more!I]

Found: gift with gems March 2024
Drops: apple, apple pie, golden apple, lemon, lemonade, oranges, orange cobbler, sugar
Collection time: 18 hours

Spring Scarecrow
Info: Even scarecrows need some sprucing up with flowers. Visit for Coins, Fancy Beams, and more, with a chance of Royal Beams.

Found: Baron's Tent May 2024
Drops: 500 coins, fancy beam, fancy block, royal beam, royal block, simple glue, super glue
Collection time: 4 hours

Spring skunkupea
Info: An adorable baby Spring Skunkupea. Chance to drop Tiny Daisies. Drops Crafting materials.

Crafted: Ivy's Magic Nursery, 12 hours - 70 skunkupine milk, 50 wheat, 70 blue petals
Drops: corn, fur, tomato, wheat, spring daisy (rare)
Collection time: 4 hours (speed up 16 gems)
Released during the Freshening up with Florals event

Spring Squirrel
Info: A seasonal squirrel! Visit for Faeries' Murmur, Pile of Seeds, and more, with a chance of Glimmerdust.

Found: Gift with gems, May 2024
Drops: faeries' murmur, glimmerdust, petals (blue, orange, purple, red, white), pile of seeds
Collection time: 8 hours

Spring steed
Info: A beautiful Spring steed. Gives Horse Hair. Medium chance for more drops.

Found: Prize from the Freshening up with Florals event
Drops: carrots, energy, fertilizer, horse hair, sugar
Collection time: 22 hours (once grown)

Spring Swingset 2x2
Info: Who doesn't love swinging outside to enjoy the Spring air? Visit for Mushrooms, various Petals, and Glimmerdust.

Found: Baron's Tent May 2024
Drops: glimmerdust, mushroom, petals (blue, orange, purple, red, white)
Collection timer: 16 hours

Spring Turkey
Info: This turkey looks like a gorgeous flower! Visit for Eggs, Roast Chicken, and more, with a chance of Golden Eggs.

Found: Baron's Tent May 2024
Drops: eggs, fangbeast spawn, fertilizer, golden eggs, roast chicken, soft feathers
Collection time: 4 hours

Spring unicorn

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: energy (2+)
Collection time: 22 hours

Spring Zoo
Info: A fun place for the kingdom's children to meet and learn about young farm animals!

Found: market, 225 gems during September 2019 sales
Uses: 2x2 decoration

Sprinklepea
Info: A skunkupea sprinkled with sweetness! Pet him to see what he's found for you.

Found: Mystery box drop during A Sweet Tooth Tragedy event
Drops: corn, creep tooth, tomatoes, wheat
Collection time: 8 hours (speed up 32 gems)

Sprinkles | max 3
Info: This guy has quite the sweet-tooth! Visit him to find bronze and silver chocolate coins!

Crafted: Workshop during A Sweet Tooth Tragedy event
Drops: coal, creep tooth, earth wisp, iron ore, tomatoes
Collection time: 4 hours (speed up 16 gems)

Squidette
Info: Watch out for flying tentavles! This squidette has a rare chance to drop an Expansion Permit or Trade Ticket!

Found: Leaderboard end goal prize during Monster Hunt season 65 (2024-07)
Drops: earth wisp, enchanted lantern, expansion permit, trade ticket, wisp lantern
Collection time: 6 hours

Squidette trap
Info: Chop to lure a Squidette.

Found: market, 20 gems during Monster Hunt season 65 (2024-07)
Uses: chop to lure event monster. 10/10 hits to defeat

Squirrel
Info: A crafty rodent who is great at snitching nuts. Tend him and he might share his Assorted Nuts.

Found: reward from goal, event adventure, market 60 gems during The Nutcracker Suite event
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, sugar cane, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 30 minutes

Squirrelcupine
Info: A squirrel who's nuts about nuts.

Found: Baron's Game Tent
Drops: corn, creep tooth, fur, rat tail, skunkupine spawn, tomato, wheat
Collection time: 4 hours
