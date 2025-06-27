Castor Oil: Regrow your Eyelashes and Eyebrows with One Drop of This Oil (2025)

Share this post: Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on Email

Most women want to have long lush eyelashes because they are a sign of beauty and they enhance your appearance. Now that thick, dark eyebrows are all the rage, you may also be looking for a way to improve eyebrow growth and make them grow faster. You may not realize this, but castor oil can help to encourage both eyelash and eyebrow growth.

Castor oil helps to improve the thickness and appearance of eyelashes and eyebrows because it has a number of benefits for hair growth. Castor oil contains many nutrients and it helps to moisturize the skin area around your eyebrows creating the perfect environment for hair growth. The hydrating effect of castor oil as well as its antimicrobial properties on eyelashes helps them to naturally grow long and prevents eyelashes falling out.

There are many reasons why you need to strengthen your eyelashes and eyebrows. For example, infections, dermatitis or toxins in the air, can affect the health of your eyelashes and cause them to fall. Also, many women find that waxing or plucking eyebrows can affect regrowth and end with thin or even no eyebrows at all.

In this article, you will find out how to use castor oil to get beautiful lashes and deep, thick eyebrows. First of all, let’s look at the benefits of castor oil for your hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes.

The Benefits of Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows

It’s not just the moisturizing effect of castor oil that keeps hair looking great. Castor oil contains many nutrients and minerals that nourish and strengthen your eyelashes and eyebrows.

Castor oil contains a high amount of ricinoleic acid, in fact, this fatty acid accounts for about 90% of the volume. This is a unique fatty acid which has many benefits for your hair, lashes, and eyebrows.

Anti-inflammatory

The anti-inflammatory properties of castor oil improve the skin around your eyebrows and your eyelids. This can help to reduce inflammatory skin responses than can cause eyelash fall or thinning eyebrows.

The Cleveland Clinic reports that inflammation around the hair follicle hinders growth and can result in weaker strands of hair.7

A study into the anti-inflammatory properties of ricinoleic acid found that it has remarkable anti-inflammatory properties. When applied topically, castor oil can help to reduce skin inflammation.1

Castor oil is antimicrobial

Castor oil can help to kill off skin infections that can cause eyelash loss or bald patches in your eyebrows. For example, Dr. Weil says that eyelash loss can occur because of an eyelid infection or mite infection.2

The journal ISRN Pharmacology reported that castor oil contains antimicrobial properties and is useful in treating various skin infections. The report also stated that castor oil seed extracts are useful for hair loss and reducing inflammation.3

Also, the antioxidant properties of castor oil help to rid your skin and eyelids of free radicals that can build up because of toxins in the air.

Rich in vitamins and minerals

In addition to its moisturizing effect, castor oil is a rich source of vitamins and minerals to help give you attractive eyelashes and thicker eyebrows.

A study on the health benefits of castor oil from 2015 found that it contains vitamins A, C, and B6. Castor oil is also a source of calcium and iron. Interestingly, the researchers in this study also confirmed castor oil’s antibacterial and antifungal properties.4

Encouraging Hair Growth

Apart from castor oil helping to keep your eyelashes and eyebrows healthy and shiny, castor oil can help encourage healthy hair growth. There has been scientific research on the properties of castor oil’s effect on preventing hair loss and encouraging hair regrowth.

The Journal of Ethnopharmacology reported that castor oil can help to prevent hair loss in people with androgenic alopecia. Researchers found that ricinoleic acid inhibits a compound associated with hair loss – prostaglandin D2 (PGD2). The study concluded that natural remedies containing ricinoleic acid have the potential to be used in “high-efficacy hair loss treatment.”5

Regarding the role of prostaglandin D2 in male pattern baldness, research has found that balding men have more PGD2 on their scalp. Therefore many treatments to reverse the effects of hair loss concentrate on inhibiting PGD2.6

What is Best Type of Castor Oil for Eyebrows and Eyelashes?

There are two types of castor oil that are great for helping you get gorgeous eyelashes and thick eyebrows.

The most common type is regular cold pressed castor oil that has a pale color and a mild aroma. The other type of castor oil that has become very popular for boosting eyebrow and eyelash growth is Jamaican black castor oil (JBCO).

Jamaican black castor oil has a much darker color because ash from the roasted castor seeds is added during the extraction process.

For many people it comes down to a matter of personal preference in using castor oil or Jamaican black castor oil on their eyelashes and eyebrows. However you should always make sure that your castor oil is 100% organic and for cosmetic use.

Where to buy castor oil? Many natural food stores or pharmacies stock 100% organic castor oil. Or you can buy castor oil or Jamaican castor oil online. Buying online has the advantage because you can read users’ reviews of the product to find the best castor oil for your hair. For example this organic castor oil has thousands of reviews and this Jamaican black castor oil has more than 5000 reviews.

How to Use Castor Oil for Eyelash Regrowth

Castor oil can do a lot to improve the quality of your eyelashes and stimulate eyelash growth. When you regularly apply castor oil or Jamaican black castor oil to your eyelashes, you will find that they will soon look beautiful naturally.

The best way to apply castor oil to grow the perfect eyelashes is to use an eyeliner brush and apply it directly to the base of your eyelashes. Remember, that castor oil is fairly thick and you will only need a small amount on each eyelid. You should also avoid getting castor oil into your eye as it can cause irritation.

When to apply castor oil to your eyelashes?

Many women find that before going to bed is the best time to put castor oil on their eyelashes. This gives the oil plenty of time during the night to strengthen and hydrate your eyelashes.

How to apply castor oil to your eyelashes:

Here are some easy steps that you can take to start boosting the look and health of your eyelashes using castor oil:

Before going to bed, cleanse your face and remove any makeup, mascara, and eyeliner with a gentle makeup remover. Put a small amount of cold pressed organic castor oil or Jamaican black castor oil on the end of an eyeliner brush or a mascara brush. Carefully apply the castor oil to your eyelashes. Leave overnight for best results. In the morning, carefully remove the castor oil using a makeup remover. Repeat daily until you have thick beautiful eyelashes.

Remember that it will take some time and patience before you notice results. However, with regular use, castor oil will give you beautiful, thick attractive eyelashes.

Jamaican black castor oil and olive oil eyelash mask

You can also combine Jamaican black castor oil with other ingredients to create an eyelash mask to encourage the growth of thick, long eyelashes. This is the perfect home remedy if you have thinning eyelashes.

Extra virgin olive oil is a great ingredient to nourish your eyelashes and keep them healthy. Olive oil contains vitamin E as well as many other proteins and minerals that will help to add volume to your eyelashes.

How to use:

It is very easy to combine olive oil and Jamaican black castor oil to make a natural eyelash mask. Here are the steps:

Combine equal amounts of olive oil and Jamaican black castor oil. Apply a small amount to your eyelashes using a mascara brush. Leave overnight so the eyelashes absorb all the nutrients. Use a gentle makeup remover to remove the castor oil from your eyelashes. Use 2-3 times a week to thicken your eyelashes until you get the desired results.

How to Use Castor Oil to Regrow Eyebrows

After you have applied castor oil to your eyelashes, it’s now time to turn attention to your eyebrows. The moisturizing and nourishing effect of castor oil on your eyebrows helps to provide the perfect environment for getting beautiful eyebrows.

Many women have found that Jamaican black castor oil is an effective solution for regrowing eyebrows. However, if the smoky aroma of JBCO is too strong, regular organic cold pressed castor oil will work just as well on your eyebrows.

When to apply castor oil to your eyebrows?

If you have trouble regrowing eyebrows because they have been plucked, waxed or shaved, castor oil can help to return your eyebrows to their former glory. You should apply castor oil before going to bed to allow your eyebrows enough time to absorb the nutrients.

How to apply castor oil to grow thicker eyebrows

Castor oil should be part of your skin care regime if you want to grow thicker eyebrows. You can use castor oil on your eyebrows by following these few easy steps:

Wash your face and make sure to remove all grime from your eyebrows. Pat dry. Using an eyeliner brush, apply a small amount of castor oil or Jamaican black castor oil to the eyebrows. Make sure that all your hairs are thoroughly coated. Use a dry cotton swab to remove any excess oil. Leave overnight so your eyebrows get the full benefit from castor oil. Wash your face in the morning to remove all the castor oil. Repeat the castor oil eyebrow treatment 2-3 times a week until you have thicker, fuller eyebrows.

As with the natural treatment for eyelashes, using castor oil on your eyebrows will take some time. However, after a few weeks, you should notice that your eyebrows are fuller, thicker, and growing faster.

