Casualty spoilers: Will Stevie Nash die as Rida Amaan is assaulted? (2025)

Stevie Nash’s life-and-death surgery becomes a living nightmare for Rida Amaan in Casualty.

The seventh instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs airs on BBC One, Saturday, April 26 2025 at 9.25 pm (See our TV Guide) and picks up directly from the previous episode with tough scenes for fans of Stevie and Rida.

Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh lays down the law with Flynn Byron and there are rumours that Jan Jenning is for the chop!

Stevie Nash faces an uncertain future

Stevie Nash and Rida Amaan’s lives are horrifyingly intertwined in tough scenes on Casualty this week.

Picking up directly from the previous events, Stevie’s life is on the line as she undergoes emergency surgery.

Terrified Stevie (Elinor Lawless) believes that she’s in good hands with senior surgeon Russell Whitelaw and her friends, doctor Nicole Piper and nurse Rida Amaan. Unfortunately, once she’s under the knife, Russell (Robert Bathurst) discovers that the situation is much more grave than anticipated…

Suspecting Stevie has cancer, he decides on a major, invasive procedure, which will have life-changing consequences for the medic. With so much on the line, the atmosphere is intense, and it suddenly becomes a waking nightmare for Rida.

While Nicole (Sammy T. Dobson) takes a short break, creepy Russell pushes up against the nurse and pins her against the operating table, leaving her frozen in fear.

He steps away when Nicole returns to finish the operation. Meanwhile, panicked and petrified Rida (Sarah Seggari) begins making mistakes during a critical moment.

Will Stevie die?

Is Jan Jenning for the chop?

There are rumours flying around the ambulance call centre that Jan Jenning’s job is in danger!

The department is undergoing a performance review and Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) hears through the grapevine from co-worker that if they fail, Jan will be forced to take the fall.

In her misguided bid to help, Indie takes a series of unorthodox steps, which includes calling Jacob Masters and Teddy Gowan directly while they’re on shift. Jacob (Charles Venn) is perplexed but Teddy (Milo Clarke) is furious that she’s broken protocol.

Needless to say, Indie is in DEEP trouble!

What consequences will she suffer?

Also in Casualty this week

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) turns up at Holby after receiving a call about Stevie. As the clock ticks and she anxiously awaits news on her dangerously ill friend, Faith is joined by fiancee Iain Dean…

Will Russell have good news for Stevie’s nearest and dearest?

After her terrifying assault, shellshocked Rida breaks down in private, unable to find anyone to confide in.

Instead she turns her hand to what she does best and takes care of cancer patient Cara Harris (Laura Pitt-Pulford).

Later, Russell calls her into his office alone and manipulates the situation, leaving Rida open to more danger…

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is running the ED in the wake of Flynn Byron’s outburst.

With Flynn (Olly Rix) determined to stay on shift, Dylan spells out what the clinical lead can and can’t do on his watch.

Suitably chastised, Flynn becomes determined to redeem himself. Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), however, isn’t buying Flynn’s act and tells him so!

Is Flynn fighting a losing battle?