Cate Blanchett, Heston Blumenthal, FKA twigs: best original Observer photography (2025)

  • Michael Kiwanuka performing at the Hammersmith Apollo in promotion of his new album Small Changes.

    Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

  • Harlequins’ Will Evans goes up for a line out during their Premiership match against Saracens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

    Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

  • ‘We belong in the picture’:Jason Allen-Paisant, Jamaican poet, writer and academic.

    Photograph: Richard Saker/The Observer

  • Eel Pie Island on the River Thames has a reputation for bohemian residents living in quirky houses. This one was once a recording studio owned by Pete Townsend.

    Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer

  • ‘I love an apple crumble – just don’t talk to me while I enjoy myself’: Olympian Dame Denise Lewis speaks to Observer Food Monthly about her Life on a Plate.

    Photograph: Pål Hansen/The Observer

  • ‘I was taking on a monumental challenge’: Billy Monger photographed for the magazine. The racing driver talks about why being a double amputee hasn’t slowed him down.

    Photograph: Billy Monger/The Observer

  • ‘It’s part of who I am’:Heston Blumenthal photographed for the magazine. The chef speaks about the bipolar diagnosis that saved his life.

    Photograph: David Vintiner/The Observer

  • Hannah Mossman Moore photographed in London for the Observer New Review for an article about her new BBC podcast Stalked.

    Photograph: Pål Hansen/The Observer

  • Michelin-starred chef Paul Ainsworth tastes and rates Easter treats with the help of his daughter Cici.

    Photograph: Alex Lake/The Observer

  • A byelection is scheduled in Runcorn and Helsby after MP Mike Amesbury quit having been handed a suspended prison sentence for punching a constituent.

    Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

  • FKA twigs on stage at Aviva Studios in Manchester.

    Photograph: Richard Saker/The Observer

  • ‘I was sexualised, patronised and ridiculed’: Charlotte Church photographed at her retreat space The Dreaming in Rhayader,central Wales.

    Photograph: Gareth Iwan Jones/The Observer

  • ‘We’re here to stop the Russians from taking the black sea’: Captain Oleksandr and the crew of his Ukranian patrol boat in the Black Sea off Odesa.

    Photograph: Alessio Mamo/The Observer

  • Cate Blanchett photographed to accompany an interview in the magazine. More from the shoot can be seen here.

    Photograph: Rachell Smith/The Observer

  • Photographer Joel Meyerowitz and artist and writer Maggie Barrett have been happily married for many years. The film Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other has been made about their relationship.

    Photograph: Amit Lennon/The Observer

  • Restaurant chain Fowl, Fallow and Roe has a dedicated content creation team. Staff dedicate every Monday at Fowl to making dishes on camera for its YouTube channel and social media accounts.

    Photograph: Amit Lennon/The Observer

  • ‘Many Rastas were chased away, but we’re determined to remain.’ Ras Paul pictured with his vinyl collection at his home in Shashamene, Ethiopia. Rastafarians who sought a spiritual homeland in the country face eviction and arrest for flying the flag of Haile Selassie’s empire.

    Photograph: Fred Harter/The Observer

  • Georgina Hayden’s recipes for a spring feast.

    Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

  • ‘Boxing let me be angry’: author and boxer Anna Whitwham photographed in the ring for the magazine.

    Photograph: Hamish Brown/The Observer

  • Writer Kate Mossman on her enduring love of ageing, male rockers from the 80s.

    Photograph: Suki Dhanda/The Observer

