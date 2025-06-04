CBB bosses issue serious warning to Mickey Rourke after 'unacceptable' remark (2025)

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke has been issued a stern warning by Big Brother after making an unacceptable, homophobic remark towards his housemate JoJo Siwa.

The drama will be played out in tonight's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, which sees Mickey, 72, asking the Karma singer about her sexuality before making cruel digs. He is called out by JoJo, 21, and Chris Hughes before being called into the Diary Room and given a strong warning. In the shocking moment, Mickey asks JoJo: “Do you like girls or boys?”

After revealing that her partner is non-binary, Mickey responds: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.” Later on, Mickey asks Chris if everyone has to vote one another out of the house. Mickey says “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

JoJo, who overhears, then says: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning," while Chris Hughes tells Mickey he can't say that.

After asking JoJo where the smoking area is, Mickey exclaims: “I need a fag.” He then gestures to JoJo and says, “I’m not talking to you.” Once again, Chris pulls him up on his language, as Mickey responds: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

JoJo is left upset by his comments as Chris comforts her. Shortly after the remark, Mickey is called to the Diary Room by Big Brother, as he's given a stern warning. As Big Brother reads the exchange to Mickey, he's asked if he understands how his language could be offensive to his housemates or the public.

Mickey says, “Yeah I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it," before being given a formal warning. He's then told that further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to him being removed from the Big Brother house.

Asked by Big Brother if there's anything he'd like to say before exiting the diary room, the actor says: “I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions - I’m just talking smack you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

It's not the first time the actor has caused controversy during his time in the house. Mickey made viewers feel uncomfortable during his entrance on Monday night, as he appeared to briefly gyrate against AJ's behind before eyeing her up and down during his introduction to the crowd.

Dressed in a figure-hugging jumpsuit, AJ attempted to professionally brush it off by smiling and telling the 72-year old to "stop looking at me!" But he proceeded to ask her to come with him.

The moment caused an uproar on X, formerly known as Twitter, with fans expressing their dismay. "Someone get some security for AJ from Mickey Rourke because what the hell was that????" wrote one, while another penned: "Is Mickey Rourke OK?"

