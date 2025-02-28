CBD Gummies | 100% Organic Hemp | Vegan & Gluten Free (2025)

Where Do You Ship Your Products?

BATCH offers free shipping on orders $75+ (and all subscriptions) to all 50 states. We alsooffer free shipping on returns and/or exchanges. Depending on where you live, the time it may take for your exchanged product to reach you may vary. All orders are processed within 1-2 business days. Orders are not shipped on weekends or holidays. The delivery timeframe is typically 3-7 business days. If we are experiencing a high volume of orders, shipments may be delayed by a few days. Please allow additional days in transit for delivery. If there will be a significant delay in the shipment of your order, we will contact you via email or telephone regarding the status of the order. If for some reason a wrong address was given or written at the time of check-out on our site, we reserve the right to not re-ship your order or replace it. We reserve the right at any time to terminate a shipment, payment, should certain circumstances occur.

Will CBD Get Me High?

No. Our CBD Gummies will not get you high. This is because our products have trace concentrations of THC, less than the legally required 0.3%. This means that you can enjoy the effects of CBD without feeling high or euphoric as with a higher THC product. We also test our BATCH blend internally and use third-party testing to ensure you safely enjoy your CBD experience. Note: Our Recreation THC Gummies do offer a elevated experience and should be taken with caution.

What's The Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana?

Cannabis sativa, usually just referred to as cannabis, is the overarching term that comes from the scientific name for the plant (aka binomial nomenclature—the Latin names for plant and animal species). From here, cannabis can be identified as being in one of two distinct groups: hemp vs marijuana. Hemp became legal in all 50 United States with the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. It is often used for its fiber (in ropes or textiles) or for therapeutic supplements. Marijuana, on the other hand, is only legal for recreational use in 11 states. As defined by the FDA, hemp is the term for a cannabis plant with very little THC content (less than 0.3% by dry weight). This is important to distinguish because THC is the psychoactive compound that produces intoxicating effects. That’s why CBD doesn’t get users high. Marijuana, on the other hand, is bred through seed genetics to have as much THC as possible. For reference, most marijuana contains between 15-25% THC. Because marijuana contains much more of the compound, it does get users high. The 0.3% threshold which is drawn by the FDA is widely criticized as being arbitrary. Users could consume much more than 0.3% THC and still feel no intoxicating effects. Nonetheless, a line must be drawn somewhere to protect consumers. For more on the differences check out our blog post: Hemp Vs. Marijuana: What’s The Difference?

When Should I Try CBD?

While much of this depends on your preference, we've seen a lot of customers try CBD before bed or while at home to see how they tolerate it first. Furthermore, finding your perfect blend and dose can take time, so it's best to start smaller with the recommended dose on the product and then work up until the desired effects are achieved. Here are some more tips to help you make the most of your CBD experience: +Some individuals prefer natural wellness solutions or may wish to try these before they escalate to prescription medications. If you feel as though CBD might be the best approach to some of the minor wellness issues you're experiencing, now might be the perfect time to incorporate CBD into your routine! +Try CBD only when you've verified that there are no potential drug interactions, you're not taking any supplements that could interact with CBD, and you've successfully reached out to a healthcare professional to discuss more about whether CBD is right for you.

+Try CBD when you feel most comfortable. Whether you’re attempting to kick back after a long day or you have a weekend to yourself and you’re interested in what CBD might have to offer you, taking CBD when you feel completely comfortable might enhance the experience and alleviate any anxiety you feel going in.