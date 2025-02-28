CBD Gummies | 100% Organic Hemp | Vegan & Gluten Free (2025)

Where Do You Ship Your Products?
BATCH offers free shipping on orders $75+ (and all subscriptions) to all 50 states. We alsooffer free shipping on returns and/or exchanges. Depending on where you live, the time it may take for your exchanged product to reach you may vary. All orders are processed within 1-2 business days. Orders are not shipped on weekends or holidays. The delivery timeframe is typically 3-7 business days. If we are experiencing a high volume of orders, shipments may be delayed by a few days. Please allow additional days in transit for delivery. If there will be a significant delay in the shipment of your order, we will contact you via email or telephone regarding the status of the order. If for some reason a wrong address was given or written at the time of check-out on our site, we reserve the right to not re-ship your order or replace it. We reserve the right at any time to terminate a shipment, payment, should certain circumstances occur.
Will CBD Get Me High?
No. Our CBD Gummies will not get you high. This is because our products have trace concentrations of THC, less than the legally required 0.3%. This means that you can enjoy the effects of CBD without feeling high or euphoric as with a higher THC product. We also test our BATCH blend internally and use third-party testing to ensure you safely enjoy your CBD experience. Note: Our Recreation THC Gummies do offer a elevated experience and should be taken with caution.
What's The Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana?
Cannabis sativa, usually just referred to as cannabis, is the overarching term that comes from the scientific name for the plant (aka binomial nomenclature—the Latin names for plant and animal species). From here, cannabis can be identified as being in one of two distinct groups: hemp vs marijuana. Hemp became legal in all 50 United States with the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. It is often used for its fiber (in ropes or textiles) or for therapeutic supplements. Marijuana, on the other hand, is only legal for recreational use in 11 states. As defined by the FDA, hemp is the term for a cannabis plant with very little THC content (less than 0.3% by dry weight). This is important to distinguish because THC is the psychoactive compound that produces intoxicating effects. That’s why CBD doesn’t get users high. Marijuana, on the other hand, is bred through seed genetics to have as much THC as possible. For reference, most marijuana contains between 15-25% THC. Because marijuana contains much more of the compound, it does get users high. The 0.3% threshold which is drawn by the FDA is widely criticized as being arbitrary. Users could consume much more than 0.3% THC and still feel no intoxicating effects. Nonetheless, a line must be drawn somewhere to protect consumers. For more on the differences check out our blog post: Hemp Vs. Marijuana: What’s The Difference?
When Should I Try CBD?
While much of this depends on your preference, we’ve seen a lot of customers try CBD before bed or while at home to see how they tolerate it first. Furthermore, finding your perfect blend and dose can take time, so it’s best to start smaller with the recommended dose on the product and then work up until the desired effects are achieved. Here are some more tips to help you make the most of your CBD experience: +Some individuals prefer natural wellness solutions or may wish to try these before they escalate to prescription medications. If you feel as though CBD might be the best approach to some of the minor wellness issues you’re experiencing, now might be the perfect time to incorporate CBD into your routine! +Try CBD only when you’ve verified that there are no potential drug interactions, you’re not taking any supplements that could interact with CBD, and you’ve successfully reached out to a healthcare professional to discuss more about whether CBD is right for you.
Will CBD Show Up On A Drug Test?
This is one of the most common questions that people ask BATCH. Can I fail a drug test from taking a full-spectrum CBD product? What if I accidentally take too much? Will I get high? You can see how paranoia stemming from online rumors and misconceptions can be a major obstacle to overcome before considering CBD as a viable path along your wellness journey. The reality is that it’s very unlikely that you would ever fail a drug test due to CBD use, especially under normal usage circumstances. Although full-spectrum CBD products include trace amounts of THC, all reputable sellers ensure their products meet the federal guidelines of containing less than 0.3% THC by weight. This ensures that the product could never get you high. That being said, never buy CBD products from a brand or store that doesn’t offer lab results for their products. Although it technically is possible to fail a drug test due to CBD, it is unlikely even under extreme circumstances (regularly consuming 100+ mg daily for multiple months). Nevertheless, at BATCH we would recommend not consuming CBD if you must pass a drug test. Topical CBD products, like lotions or balms, are applied directly to your skin and are not ingested orally. With these, there is no risk of failing a drug test because the cannabinoids in the product do not enter your bloodstream. Rather, they stay in the two layers of skin closest to the surface: the epidermis and dermis. Despite not being absorbed into the users bloodstream, CBD topical products can provide targeted relief for a number of ailments. For more information, take a look at our blog post: Can CBD Ruin A Drug Test?
What's The Most Effective Way To Take CBD?
You should first think about how you like to ingest CBD. Some users like the earthy taste of full-spectrum hemp products, but others prefer a different method. At BATCH we have: Oils, Gummies, Topicals, andSoftgels.
The most effective method will always depend on how you enjoy the experience. We recommend starting off slow to figure out your dosage type.
How Much CBD Should I Take And How Often?
GUMMIES CBD Gummies - Take 1-2 gummies during the day, at night, or as needed. Each square contains 25 mg CBD. Nighttime CBD + CBNGummies - Take 1-2 gummies before bed as needed. Each square contains 25 mg CBD + 15 mg CBN. Gold Reserve Gummies - Chew 1 gummy either during the day or at night. It may take 1-2 hours to experience full effects. Take more or less as needed. Most say 1-2 times a day is sufficient. These are our most potent gummies to date, so try these with ease. Recreation THC Gummies: We recommend starting with 1/2 gummy and moving up to a full gummy if necessary (please wait at least 90 minutes before doing so!). Each square contains 25 mg CBD + 5 mg THC. For a thorough breakdown of how to choose and what to expect, check out our blog post: How To Find Your Ideal CBD Dosage.
What Is The Entourage Effect?
The Entourage Effect is a term for the synergistic benefit derived from all compounds found in the hemp plant. CBD is just one beneficial cannabinoid, but when paired with THC, minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and other hemp compounds, a greater therapeutic benefit is achieved than any one compound in isolation. CBD, THC, minor cannabinoids, and even some terpenes all interact with your Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Your ECS regulates a wide range of biological processes (sleep, appetite, memory, immune function, pain response to name a few). By pairing CBD with other compounds that interact with the ECS, it increases the effectiveness of CBD. Dr. Ethan Russo is a leader in medicinal cannabis research and has shared multiple papers supporting the Entourage Effect. Many users have experienced little to no benefit from CBD isolate products, but have been helped greatly by full-spectrum products due to the Entourage Effect. A 2020 study also found that cannabinoids and terpenes have a combined entourage effect, which may also have an impact on the treatment of mood disorders. It also suggests that terpenes may be a beneficial addition to overall cannabis-based effects.
