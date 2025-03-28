CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Sample Papers 2025: Sample Question Papers of Skill Subjects Released, Download Now! (2025)

CBSE Sample Paper and Marking Scheme 2025: As the CBSE has scheduled the Information Technology exam tomorrow. CBSE has released the sample paper of Information Technology skill subjects for Class 10 for the 2025 Board Exams. Download the Information Technology sample question paper with marking scheme in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Skill Subject: General Instructions: 1. Please read the instructions carefully.

2. This Question Paper consists of 21 questions in two sections: Section A & Section B.

3. Section A has Objective type questions whereas Section B contains Subjective type questions.

4. Out of the given (5 + 16 =) 21 questions, a candidate has to answer (5 + 10 =) 15 questions in the allotted (maximum) time of 2 hours.

5. All questions of a particular section must be attempted in the correct order.

6. SECTION A - OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (24 MARKS):

i. This section has 05 questions.

ii. Marks allotted are mentioned against each question/part.

iii. There is no negative marking.

iv. Do as per the instructions given.

7. SECTION B – SUBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (26 MARKS):

i. This section has 16 questions.

ii. A candidate has to do 10 questions.

iii. Do as per the instructions given.

iv. Marks allotted are mentioned against each question/part.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Sample Question Papers 2024-25 Find below the sample question paper of Information Technology for the academic year 2024-25 for class 10. SECTION A: OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS Q. 1 Answer any 4 out of the given 6 questions on Employability Skills (1 x 4 = 4 marks) 1. What is the importance of effective communication in a workplace? (a) Reducing office expenses (b) Enhancing team collaboration and productivity (c) Increasing employee vacation days (d) Improving office aesthetics 2. High expectations from self can leave with chronic anxiety and stress, thus leading to_____________ stress. (a) Physical (b) Emotional (c) Social (d) Financial 3. John notices that the cost of raw materials is lower in a different supplier's locationcompared to his current supplier. He decides to switch to the new supplier to save money. Which function that the entrepreneur is doing?

1. What is a style in LibreOffice Writer? a) A method of typing b) A collection of all formatting information c) A tool for drawing shapes d) A spell-check feature 2. Which of the following is an example for absolute cell referencing? (a) C5 (b) $C$5 (c) $C (d) #C 3. Which of the following tabs is by default active when the Table of Contents, Entries orBibliography dialog box is opened? (a) Entries (b) Background (c) Styles (d) Type 4. Which of the following is true about Track Changes feature of Writer? (a) You cannot record a change made in the document. (b) A comment of a particular author only can be deleted (c) Any change made to the document is permanent. (d) None of the above 5. Imagine you are a financial analyst tasked with analyzing quarterly sales data for amultinational corporation. The data is stored in separate sheets within an Excelworkbook, each representing sales figures from different regions (e.g., North Zone, EastZone, South Zone). How can you efficiently view and compare quarterly sales data from multipleregions in a single spreadsheet to identify trends and relationships?

(a) By creating separate charts for each region's data. (b) By using the Consolidate function to combine information from all regional sheets into one summary sheet. (c) By manually copying and pasting data from each region's sheet into a new sheet. (d) By deleting unnecessary data from each region's sheet. 6. Sore lower back is caused due to _________________. (a) reaching forward frequently (b) no lumbar support (c) no upper back support from chair (d) reaching forward for long periods Q. 3 Answer any 5 out of the given 6 questions (1 x 5 = 5 marks) 1. What is the extension of spreadsheet file in Calc? (a) .odb (b) .odt (c) .odg (d) .ods 2. Which of the following is the shortcut key to open the Templates dialog box? (a) Ctrl+Alt+N (b) Ctrl+Shift+N (c) Ctrl+Alt+T (d) Shift+Alt+T 3. Which style category would you use to format a section containing text, graphics, andlists?

a) Page Style b) Paragraph Style c) Character Style d) Frame Style 4. It is a reference point for the graphics which is created while positioning any image. This point could be the page, or frame where the object is either a paragraph, or even acharacter in a word processor. (a) Wrap Text (b) Anchoring (c) Alignment (d) BookMark 5. Which of the following is an invalid Macro Name? (a) 1formatword (b) format word (c) format*word (d) Format_word 6. A fresh food cafeteria helps to maintain the ______________ of the employee. (a) Health (b) Morale (c) Productivity (d) Engagement Q. 4 Answer any 5 out of the given 6 questions (1 x 5 = 5 marks) 1. Which of the following feature is used to jump to a different spreadsheet from the current spreadsheet in LibreOffice Calc? (a) Macro (b) Hyperlink (c) connect (d) Copy

2. Which of the following operations cannot be performed using LibreOffice Calc? (a) Store and manipulate data (b) Create graphical representation of data (c) Analysis of data (d) Mail merge 3.The details associated with an entity are called ____________. (a) Table (b) Attributes (c) Records (d) Primary key 4. The _____________ data is a combination of letters, numbers or special characters. (a) Structured (b) Unstructured (c) Semi-structured (d) Alphanumeric 5. Which kind of hazards can occur in IT industry? (a) Biological (b) Chemical (c) Physical (d) Ergonomic 6. In a Query Design wizard, which of the following buttons is clicked to move a field from ‘Available fields’ list box to ‘Fields in the query‘ list box? (a) > (b) <9 (c) ∨ (d) ∧ Q. 5 Answer any 5 out of the given 6 questions (1 x 5 = 5 marks) 1. Identify the mode, where we can modify in the structure of table?

a. Datasheet view b. Structure view c. Design view d. All of the above 2. What is the primary purpose of a query in a database? (a) To enter new records (b) To create reports (c) To retrieve specific data (d) To design forms 3. Which of the following is NOT true about forms? (a) It is the front end for data entry (b) It can contain text fields (c) Graphics can be inserted on the form (d) It can accept only fixed number of records 4. For an organisation, the proper security procedures will reduce ________________. (a) liabilities (b) insurance (c) business revenue (d) operational charges of the company 5. Which of the following is not an example of ignition sources of open flames? (a) Gas ovens (b) Lighters in smoking areas (c) Welding torches (d) space heaters 6. Which action contributes to a healthy and safe working environment?

(a) Keeping emergency exits clear (b) Leaving cables loose on the floor (c) Ignoring safety warnings (d) Using unapproved software 🡻 🡻 🡻 To view and access the complete sections, click on the link below to download PDF: CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Sample Question Paper 2024-25 Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Marking Scheme 2024-25 The marking scheme helps students by giving them the exact idea of what is needed to get good scores and grades in examination. It explains how each answers will be scored, the question weightage for exam, and makes understand what the teacher are looking for in your answer. By knowing the marking scheme students can focus on important topics and practice accordingly and see how well they are doing. To access the marking scheme for class 10 Information Technology sample paper 2025, click on the link below to download the marking scheme in PDF format: