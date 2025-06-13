Celebrity Big Brother's Daley Thompson brands housemates 'rats' after eviction (2025)

Daley Thompson has become the third housemate to be voted out of the Channel 4 reality show Celebrity Big Brother after he was put up for eviction alongside Patsy Palmer

19 Apr 2025

Celebrity Big Brother's Daley Thompson was the third contestant to leave the house after a tense public vote.

The sportsman remarked that his time on the show had been "a blast" upon his departure.

Daley shared with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best how "fantastic" his experience in the house was and even suggested they should try living there for a few weeks.

In his post-eviction interview, he expressed: "I would have liked to have stayed longer but I was quite happy to come out.

"The problem with it is, no matter what goes on in there, it's you lot out here," gesturing towards the audience.

He continued by saying he didn't hold "high hopes" for his fellow contestants, describing them as "They have been funny, revealing, great people."

Confronted with the reasons behind his nominations, the athlete remarked: "None of them surprised me because they're all rats."

He firmly denied allegations of not doing his share of chores, asserting: "I promise you on my child's life," and explained that he regularly did the washing up and made tea for everyone, reports the Mirror.

Daley felt that he was perceived as a threat by the other housemates. Reflecting on his interactions, he said: "I was chatting to everybody, offering people advice if they wanted it and I was generally trying to be friendly with everyone."

However, he also noted that "Jealously always rears its ugly head."

Reflecting on his fellow housemates' tactics, Daley admitted he wasn't in it to win: "It's not something I had any control over," he shared frankly.

He continued by emphasising the difference in background: "In there, all you can do, I think is, all I could do is just try and be the person that I am, whereas all the people in there – they're all performative artists, there are some people who are professional reality stars, if you do that all the time, you know how to play the game. And it is a game."

he stated. While he expressed contentment over leaving the house, Daley mentioned he had "no real control" over the decision.

In a light-hearted comment about host Will Best, he quipped that he himself wasn't "famous enough" for Best to join the show. On the topic of victory ambitions, Daley asserted: "No, it's absolutely out of my control, I'd have been happy to come out first or last, on that boy's head," gesturing towards his son.

In related news earlier this week, fans learned that soap icon Patsy Palmer was up for eviction yet again, alongside athletic hero Daley Thompson, who had managed to evade elimination previously.

Daley found himself nominated by four of his housemates in their third round of nominations, with Patsy being one of those who chose him.

Patsy Kensit received five nominations from fellow housemates, including presenter Angellica Bell and Love Island finalist Chris Hughes. She was also voted for by RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard, former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, and The Only Way is Essex's Ella Rae Wise.

The latest evictions follow Tuesday night's second eviction, where presenter Trisha Goddard was voted out of the house after being up against Patsy and Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd.

Patsy had six nominations, while Jack and Trisha were named by four housemates each. Trisha lost the public vote.

Prior to Trisha's eviction, former Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant was voted out by the public just days after entering the house and has since expressed his desire to return.

Meanwhile, Mickey Rourke was asked to leave the house over the weekend due to "unacceptable behaviour," for which he has apologised.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Thursday on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player at 9pm