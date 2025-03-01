Celebrity Hairstylists Swear By These Curl Creams for Defined and Bouncy Curls (2025)

We spent 396 hours testing 22 curl creams to find the best of the bunch. Testers incorporated them into their regular beauty routines, assessing each product’s performance and consistency, its hydrating effects, and our overall results. After six weeks of regular use, we narrowed our list to 10 curl creams that consistently outperformed the rest.

The right curl cream can transform natural curls (which tend to be dryer than straight hair) into soft, bouncy ringlets while eliminating frizz. But it’s not just about achieving definition without the crunch factor—you want a curl cream that will enhance and encourage your hair’s natural curl pattern, says Irinel de León , celebrity hairstylist and brand ambassador for Ouidad. “Curl creams are often more moisturizing and contain conditioning properties to help curls be the best version of themselves.”

The DevaCurl SuperCream is our top pick for its ability to add definition to natural curls while minimizing frizz. For something a little more lightweight, we love the whipped texture of Curlsmith’s Hold Me Softly Style Balm . It also adds great definition and does not dry down with a crunchy feel.

Best Overall Bumble & Bumble Curl Defining Cream $16 at Amazon$16 at Sephora$36 at Target What We Like Creates super bouncy curls

Nourishes hair

Lightweight What to Consider Can feel crunchy if you use too much Key Ingredients: HydraSculpt blend, oil and butter blend, rich moisture mix︱Size: 2, 8.5 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes Bumble and Bumble’s Curl Defining Cream hydrates, nourishes, and defines curls for an absolutely stunning look. We were so impressed with how much bounce this product provided—even though the cream is thick, it feels super lightweight once distributed throughout the hair. The formula is nourishing, too. It left hair feeling hydrated and soft, proof that the formula’s UV Filters are effective at shielding against sun damage. Our testers loved this one, but some reviewers noted it might leave your hair feeling crunchy if you use too much. Irianna, tester with type 3B hair: “This curl cream defines my curls and makes them bouncier while also feeling very moisturized.”

Best for Bounce DevaCurl SuperCream Rich Coconut-Infused Definer $34 at Amazon$34 at Ulta$34 at Jcpenney.com What We Like Creates tight, defined curls

Reduces frizz

Has just the right amount of weight What to Consider Amount of product for the price Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, glycerin, hydrolyzed jojoba protein︱Size: 5.1 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes DevaCurl’s SuperCream produced results worthy of curly hair dreams. It left hair looking phenomenal with more defined curls, less frizz, and just enough weight to keep styles in place. The formula has a thick consistency and is loaded with nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil, glycerin, and hydrolyzed jojoba protein. We were really impressed by how well this curl cream enhanced natural curls and texture. There isn’t anything about the formula we would change. Our only wish is for more fluid ounces per package. Michelle, tester with type 2B hair: “My curls were more defined, tight, and curly. I noticed an immediate difference after the first use. My hair was not frizzy when using the curl cream.”

Best Budget Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Curl Envy Cream $8 at Amazon$8 at Target$9$8 at Walmart What We Like Affordable and available at most drugstores

Creates healthy and voluminous curls

Frizz control

What to Consider Lemon scent might not suit everyone Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter︱Free of: Alcohol, parabens, sulfates, phthalates︱Size: 6, 8.3 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes Look no further than Marc Anthony’s Strictly Curls Curl Cream for a high-quality curl cream with a drugstore price tag. Our testers were blown away by its performance, especially how well it reduced and controlled frizz. She also loved how moisturized and nourished her curls felt after using this product. She also noticed that, after using this product consistently for six weeks her hair felt revitalized and refreshed. While some may enjoy the subtle lemon scent of this product, we recognize it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Kelsey, tester with type 2B/2C hair: “Without any type of curl cream my hair is a giant frizzy disaster. This curl cream does a great job of taming it and helping me get more defined curls. It provides great frizz protection for my hair which is usually hard to do.”

Best for Thick Hair Amika Defining Cream $30 at Amazon$30 at Sephora$30 at Kohls.com What We Like Thick formula complements thick hair

Hair feels soft after use

Super hydrating

Thick formula complements thick hair

Hair feels soft after use

Super hydrating

What to Consider Not compatible with all leave-in conditioners Key Ingredients: Tapioca starch, sea buckthorn oil, oat peptide︱Size: 6.7 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes This formula from Amika has just the right consistency to tame a thick head of curls but isn't so heavy that it weighs hair down. Our tester with type 4C hair loved how hydrated and soft her hair felt after using the product and loved its delightful scent. The product is easy to distribute evenly into the hair, and you don't need to use a ton of it even on thick hair. Our only complaint is that the formula doesn't mix well with leave-in conditioners universally, so you may need to do a little trial and error to find the right combo. Chantia, tester with type 4C hair: "My hair felt very hydrated and nourished with this curl cream, especially when I used it for my Bantu knots—every strand got moisturized, and the cream really got to sit in there. My hair was so smooth and pleasing to touch/run my fingers through when I took the Bantu knots out."

Best for Fine Hair Mizani True Textures Curl Enhancing Lotion $26 at Amazon$26 at Sephora$26 at Jcpenney.com What We Like Leaves curls shiny

Noticeable results after first use

Hair feels smoother after consistent use What to Consider Not a lot of product for the price Active Ingredients: Dimethicone, olive oil, coconut oil︱Size: 5 oz︱Cruelty-Free: No Mizani True Textures Curl Enhance Lotion is thick enough for curls but not so thick that it weighs down fine hair types. Curls looked shiny and defined after the first application. With consistent use over time, our tester noticed her hair getting softer and smoother to the touch, too. We appreciate how much hydration this curl cream provides. The moisturizing ingredients in this curl cream made curls look healthy and extra bouncy. We just wish the formula came in larger sizes since thick, curly hair can take a lot of product. Samantha, tester with type 3B hair: “I noticed the difference in my curls immediately after applying. This curl lotion is lightweight and makes my hair look shiny and defined. After scrunching and diffusing it, my curls definitely felt more bouncy."

Best for Air-Drying Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream $36 at Amazon$16 at Sephora$16 at Nordstrom What We Like Bouncier, fuller curls even when air-drying

Curls last longer

Easy to work through hair What to Consider Baby powder scent Key Ingredients: Argan oil, polyquaternium-11, hydrolyzed vegetable protein︱Size: 2.5, 8.5 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes If you’re hoping to skip the hair dryer, this Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream is the curl cream for you. This formula left our tester’s curls looking fantastic whether she used a diffuser or let them air-dry. Her curls were bouncier, and fuller, and lasted longer with this cream than with previous products she’d used. The cream’s argan oil also kept her curls from frizzing out. Despite the definition she got, the baby powder scent was a bit off-putting (however, it may not bother other users). Ally Hirschlag, associate editorial director with type 2C/3A hair: “It never failed to give me full, bouncy, defined curls every time I used it. I love that I can let my hair air-dry and get a similar effect as when I diffuse it.”

Best for Wavy to Loose Curls Oribe Curl Control Silkening Crème $46 at Amazon$46 at Sephora$42 at Dermstore What We Like Improves curl definition

Makes hair feel silky

Subtle, floral, woodsy scent What to Consider Doesn’t entirely do away with frizz Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, apricot oil, coconut oil︱Size: 5 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes Oribe’s Curl Control Silkening Creme delivers soft waves and loose curls that look (and feel) silky smooth. The formula has a medium thickness and is made with avocado oil and coconut oil, which offer hydration, while apricot oil softens and smooths the hair. It’s truly a heavenly blend for wavy hair. Our wavy-haired tester’s curls looked more defined after using this cream, and she appreciated that it didn’t leave her hair feeling crunchy or weighed down in any way. A little goes a long way, so you get your money’s worth out of this product, but we do wish it was a little less expensive. Elizabeth, tester with type 2B/2C hair: “After I used this cream for the first time, I practically gasped—the difference was immediate and obvious. My curls looked amazing, with great definition and structure.”

Best for Thick, Coarse Hair Ouai Curl Crème $32 at Amazon$32 at Sephora$32 at Target What We Like A little goes a long way on thicker hair

Hair feels healthier after consistent use

Reduces frizz What to Consider Leftover residue if too much is applied Key Ingredients: Linseed, chia seed, coconut oil, babassu oil︱Size: 8 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes Ouai's Curl Crème is thick, creamy, and perfect for someone with thick, coarse, curly hair. Our tester really enjoyed using this one and loved how well it defined her curls. The formula contains ultra-hydrating babassu oil, which left her hair feeling oh-so-soft and reduced frizz. A little goes a long way with this formula—a big perk for thick hair, which often requires a lot of product. It also has a lovely, floral scent. We love how much our tester said her hair health improved with consistent use of this cream. Katlyn, tester with type 3A/3B hair: “If you have thick, coarse, curly hair, this is the product for you. It helps reduce frizz and gives you shine while providing nice definition.”