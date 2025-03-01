Celebrity Hairstylists Swear By These Curl Creams for Defined and Bouncy Curls (2025)

TL;DR
The DevaCurl SuperCream is our top pick for its ability to add definition to natural curls while minimizing frizz. For something a little more lightweight, we love the whipped texture of Curlsmith’s Hold Me Softly Style Balm. It also adds great definition and does not dry down with a crunchy feel.
The right curl cream can transform natural curls (which tend to be dryer than straight hair) into soft, bouncy ringlets while eliminating frizz. But it’s not just about achieving definition without the crunch factor—you want a curl cream that will enhance and encourage your hair’s natural curl pattern, says Irinel de León, celebrity hairstylist and brand ambassador for Ouidad. “Curl creams are often more moisturizing and contain conditioning properties to help curls be the best version of themselves.”
We spent 396 hours testing 22 curl creams to find the best of the bunch. Testers incorporated them into their regular beauty routines, assessing each product’s performance and consistency, its hydrating effects, and our overall results. After six weeks of regular use, we narrowed our list to 10 curl creams that consistently outperformed the rest.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best Lightweight:
Best for Bounce:
DevaCurl SuperCream Rich Coconut-Infused Definer at Amazon$34
Best for Thick Hair:
Best for Fine Hair:
Best for Air-Drying:
Best for Wavy to Loose Curls:
Best for Thick, Coarse Hair:
Best for Minimal Buildup:
PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Cream at Amazon$28
What We Like
Creates super bouncy curls
Nourishes hair
Lightweight
What to Consider
Can feel crunchy if you use too much
Key Ingredients: HydraSculpt blend, oil and butter blend, rich moisture mix︱Size: 2, 8.5 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
Bumble and Bumble’s Curl Defining Cream hydrates, nourishes, and defines curls for an absolutely stunning look. We were so impressed with how much bounce this product provided—even though the cream is thick, it feels super lightweight once distributed throughout the hair. The formula is nourishing, too. It left hair feeling hydrated and soft, proof that the formula’s UV Filters are effective at shielding against sun damage. Our testers loved this one, but some reviewers noted it might leave your hair feeling crunchy if you use too much.
Irianna, tester with type 3B hair: “This curl cream defines my curls and makes them bouncier while also feeling very moisturized.”
Best Lightweight
Curlsmith Hold Me Softly Style Balm
What We Like
Doesn’t weigh down hair
Reduces frizz
Adds shine to curls
What to Consider
Somewhat tricky to evenly distribute through hair
Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, resurrection flower, aloe extract︱Size: 2, 8, 16 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
We love the lightweight, whipped texture of Curlsmith Hold Me Softly Style Bomb. The formula is made with coconut oil, resurrection flower, and aloe extract, leaving our tester with type 3A/B hair soft, shiny, and moisturized.
It also seriously reduces frizz. This curl cream delivers on its promises, but just be sure to really work it in throughout your hair—it’s a little challenging to distribute evenly.
Kimberly, tester with type 3A/3B hair: ”It’s a lighter weight product, but it still actually does something for my hair...It feels soft and bouncy but not covered or weighed down by gunk.”
Best for Bounce
DevaCurl SuperCream Rich Coconut-Infused Definer
What We Like
Creates tight, defined curls
Reduces frizz
Has just the right amount of weight
What to Consider
Amount of product for the price
Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, glycerin, hydrolyzed jojoba protein︱Size: 5.1 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
DevaCurl’s SuperCream produced results worthy of curly hair dreams. It left hair looking phenomenal with more defined curls, less frizz, and just enough weight to keep styles in place. The formula has a thick consistency and is loaded with nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil, glycerin, and hydrolyzed jojoba protein.
We were really impressed by how well this curl cream enhanced natural curls and texture. There isn’t anything about the formula we would change. Our only wish is for more fluid ounces per package.
Michelle, tester with type 2B hair: “My curls were more defined, tight, and curly. I noticed an immediate difference after the first use. My hair was not frizzy when using the curl cream.”
What We Like
Affordable and available at most drugstores
Creates healthy and voluminous curls
Frizz control
What to Consider
Lemon scent might not suit everyone
Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter︱Free of: Alcohol, parabens, sulfates, phthalates︱Size: 6, 8.3 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
Look no further than Marc Anthony’s Strictly Curls Curl Cream for a high-quality curl cream with a drugstore price tag. Our testers were blown away by its performance, especially how well it reduced and controlled frizz. She also loved how moisturized and nourished her curls felt after using this product.
She also noticed that, after using this product consistently for six weeks her hair felt revitalized and refreshed. While some may enjoy the subtle lemon scent of this product, we recognize it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.
Kelsey, tester with type 2B/2C hair: “Without any type of curl cream my hair is a giant frizzy disaster. This curl cream does a great job of taming it and helping me get more defined curls. It provides great frizz protection for my hair which is usually hard to do.”
Best for Thick Hair
Amika Defining Cream
What We Like
Thick formula complements thick hair
Hair feels soft after use
Super hydrating
What to Consider
Not compatible with all leave-in conditioners
Key Ingredients: Tapioca starch, sea buckthorn oil, oat peptide︱Size: 6.7 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
This formula from Amika has just the right consistency to tame a thick head of curls but isn’t so heavy that it weighs hair down. Our tester with type 4C hair loved how hydrated and soft her hair felt after using the product and loved its delightful scent.
The product is easy to distribute evenly into the hair, and you don’t need to use a ton of it even on thick hair. Our only complaint is that the formula doesn’t mix well with leave-in conditioners universally, so you may need to do a little trial and error to find the right combo.
Chantia, tester with type 4C hair: "My hair felt very hydrated and nourished with this curl cream, especially when I used it for my Bantu knots—every strand got moisturized, and the cream really got to sit in there. My hair was so smooth and pleasing to touch/run my fingers through when I took the Bantu knots out."
Best for Fine Hair
Mizani True Textures Curl Enhancing Lotion
What We Like
Leaves curls shiny
Noticeable results after first use
Hair feels smoother after consistent use
What to Consider
Not a lot of product for the price
Active Ingredients: Dimethicone, olive oil, coconut oil︱Size: 5 oz︱Cruelty-Free: No
Mizani True Textures Curl Enhance Lotion is thick enough for curls but not so thick that it weighs down fine hair types. Curls looked shiny and defined after the first application. With consistent use over time, our tester noticed her hair getting softer and smoother to the touch, too.
We appreciate how much hydration this curl cream provides. The moisturizing ingredients in this curl cream made curls look healthy and extra bouncy. We just wish the formula came in larger sizes since thick, curly hair can take a lot of product.
Samantha, tester with type 3B hair: “I noticed the difference in my curls immediately after applying. This curl lotion is lightweight and makes my hair look shiny and defined. After scrunching and diffusing it, my curls definitely felt more bouncy."
Best for Air-Drying
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
What We Like
Bouncier, fuller curls even when air-drying
Curls last longer
Easy to work through hair
What to Consider
Baby powder scent
Key Ingredients: Argan oil, polyquaternium-11, hydrolyzed vegetable protein︱Size: 2.5, 8.5 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you’re hoping to skip the hair dryer, this Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream is the curl cream for you. This formula left our tester’s curls looking fantastic whether she used a diffuser or let them air-dry. Her curls were bouncier, and fuller, and lasted longer with this cream than with previous products she’d used. The cream’s argan oil also kept her curls from frizzing out. Despite the definition she got, the baby powder scent was a bit off-putting (however, it may not bother other users).
Ally Hirschlag, associate editorial director with type 2C/3A hair: “It never failed to give me full, bouncy, defined curls every time I used it. I love that I can let my hair air-dry and get a similar effect as when I diffuse it.”
Best for Wavy to Loose Curls
Oribe Curl Control Silkening Crème
What We Like
Improves curl definition
Makes hair feel silky
Subtle, floral, woodsy scent
What to Consider
Doesn’t entirely do away with frizz
Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, apricot oil, coconut oil︱Size: 5 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
Oribe’s Curl Control Silkening Creme delivers soft waves and loose curls that look (and feel) silky smooth. The formula has a medium thickness and is made with avocado oil and coconut oil, which offer hydration, while apricot oil softens and smooths the hair. It’s truly a heavenly blend for wavy hair.
Our wavy-haired tester’s curls looked more defined after using this cream, and she appreciated that it didn’t leave her hair feeling crunchy or weighed down in any way. A little goes a long way, so you get your money’s worth out of this product, but we do wish it was a little less expensive.
Elizabeth, tester with type 2B/2C hair: “After I used this cream for the first time, I practically gasped—the difference was immediate and obvious. My curls looked amazing, with great definition and structure.”
Best for Thick, Coarse Hair
Ouai Curl Crème
What We Like
A little goes a long way on thicker hair
Hair feels healthier after consistent use
Reduces frizz
What to Consider
Leftover residue if too much is applied
Key Ingredients: Linseed, chia seed, coconut oil, babassu oil︱Size: 8 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
Ouai's Curl Crème is thick, creamy, and perfect for someone with thick, coarse, curly hair. Our tester really enjoyed using this one and loved how well it defined her curls. The formula contains ultra-hydrating babassu oil, which left her hair feeling oh-so-soft and reduced frizz.
A little goes a long way with this formula—a big perk for thick hair, which often requires a lot of product. It also has a lovely, floral scent. We love how much our tester said her hair health improved with consistent use of this cream.
Katlyn, tester with type 3A/3B hair: “If you have thick, coarse, curly hair, this is the product for you. It helps reduce frizz and gives you shine while providing nice definition.”
Best for Minimal Buildup
PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Cream
What We Like
Doesn't cause buildup or scalp discomfort
Adds shine and moisture
Reduced frizz
What to Consider
Too much product can leave hair feeling crunchy
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, cacay oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, cocoa butter, sweet almond oil︱Size: 15 oz︱Cruelty-Free: Yes
There’s a lot to like about Pattern's Styling Cream, but what stood out to us the most is that it doesn’t cause buildup—even with daily use. Also, throughout testing, our tester’s scalp never felt itchy, greasy, or affected in any way.
Beyond that, this cream left curls looking more defined, reduced frizz, and locked in moisture, likely thanks to ingredients such as shea butter, sunflower oil, and cocoa butter. We really love this product, but it’s worth noting that a little goes a long way, and using too much product can leave your curls feeling crunchy.
Amanda, tester with type 3C/4A hair: “This product, using it wet or dry, really added lots of moisture and shine to my hair. It also didn't flake after drying, even when added with other products in my regimen.”
What to Look for When Buying Curl Creams
- Hydrating Ingredients: Keep an eye out for ingredients such as argan, avocado, and coconut oils, as well as mango or shea butter to help hydrate and nourish your curls. Ensuring your curls are adequately moisturized will keep them looking strong and healthy, as opposed to dry and frizzy.
- The Right Consistency: Depending on the porosity of your hair, you may need either a heavier or lighter curl cream. Once you determine how well your hair can absorb and retain moisture, you can choose a corresponding formula.
- Slip: Slip basically refers to how slick your hair feels after applying product. The more slip a product has, the easier it is to spread and distribute over your strands. You'll want to choose a product that gives slip so detangling and styling are easier.
How We Tested Curl Creams
We believe in using the products we recommend, so we prioritize testing them in real-life settings and in our NY-based Lab.
- Curl Creams Tested:22
- Testing Period:Six weeks
- Methodology:Our testing panel, which consisted of 22 testers with different curl types, used a total of 22 curl creams. Each tester applied their assigned cream to their hair and used it one to two times per week.
- Factors Considered:Performance, hydration, consistency, and overall feel
FAQ
What does a curl cream do?
Curl creams create a protective film around the hair shaft, which helps to smooth the cuticle and make curls more manageable. Most formulas include nourishing ingredients that can help boost moisture or impart a shiny finish.
How should curl cream be applied?
Start with clean, wet hair. Use your hands to evenly distribute the product. Starting at the back of your head, work one section at a time and use one hand, suggests León. “I rake through the curls and gently squeeze at the ends,” she says. “Stay at least one inch from the scalp as creams can weigh hair down and create buildup on the scalp.”Allow your hair to air-dry, or blow-dry using a diffuser attachment to ensure the heat is evenly distributed. It’s best to start with a little bit of product and add more curl cream or water accordingly.
Can I mix different curl creams?
Most curl creams aren’t meant to be mixed and matched with one another, but they can play well with other leave-in creams and oils. Make sure you allow each product to set in before applying the next.
Meet Our Expert
We consulted the following expert for their insights on curl creams.
- Irinel de León is a celebrity hairstylist and brand ambassador for Ouidad.
Why Trust Byrdie
Ashley Ziegler is a lifestyle writer specializing in beauty and fashion. She also tests products and services so she can stand behind her recommendations. She is always on the lookout for high-quality hair products, and even though she has straight hair, has tried several of the curl creams on this list in her daughter’s type 2B/2C hair.