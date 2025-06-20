CEO of famous UK seaside town theme park speaks out on big Universal news (2025)

The UK Universal theme park and resort will be the first in Europe (Image: Getty)

The CEO of a major UK theme park has spoken out on the plans for a Universal theme park to be built in the UK. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the project will go ahead following negotiations with Universal Destinations & Experiences. Set to be the first Universal theme park and resort in Europe, the attraction will be a major gain for the UK economy. Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has thrown her support behind the announcement, saying: “I am thrilled that Universal has chosen the UK as the country to invest in. It is wonderful that Sir Keir Starmer’s government have supported this venture. The industry has at last been recognised as an area worth investing in. This will bring inbound tourism as well as supporting the UK economy.”

READ MORE: 'I visited UK town getting gigantic new theme park - 1 thing surprised me'

She added: “It is the most significant global development in our industry within the UK in my lifetime.” It is estimated the 476-acre complex could attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year and will create roles across construction, artificial intelligence and tourism. The UK government is also predicted to gain an additional £14.1bn in tax revenue over a 20-year period. Of the millions of tourists predicted to visit, approximately one-third is expected to come from overseas in a major lift to the tourism industry. See Also Brits could be fined £5000 for simple mistake with a common item in the airport “I hope this project will give our government the determination to understand the value of leisure and entertainment and demonstrate their commitment to our industry,” Ms Thompson said. “I have supported this project from the start.” Universal is set to be constructed on the site of the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford and would create an estimated 28,000 jobs before opening in 2031.

READ MORE:

UK island theme park plans huge extension after fire forced neighbour to close

UK theme park plans massive change by 2027 with new rollercoaster

The 3.5bn UK theme park that would've been 'British Disneyland' but never opened

Trending

Invalid email We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the project will go ahead (Image: Getty)