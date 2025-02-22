Ceramic Cuticle Pusher (2025)

Shipping Rates and Policies

What Are The Standard Delivery Fees And Times?

We charge a flat rate for shipping, as follows:

2,95€ for Spain (we ship to the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands with a shipping fee of €2.95. Please note that the Canary Islands are excluded from our shipping service).

4,95€ for Italy, France, Belgium and Portugal.

7€ Germany & The Netherlands.

10€ UK, Ireland, Austria, Poland, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

20€ Bulgaria.

25€ for Switzerland*.



We currently offer free shipping to the countries listed above, except UK and Switzerland, for orders over 49€. Free shipping for Spain orders over 39€. Free shipping for UK orders over 59€. Free shipping to Switzerland for orders over 99€. Free shipping total must equate to the minimum amount or over following the application of discount codes and/or Gift Cards. Certain restrictions may apply. For customers in Switzerland, we are doing our best to find a better solution and reduce the costs of shipping. Thank you for understanding.

FOR SPAIN, the order preparation time takes 1.5 business days, and around 3-4 business days (in total) to be delivered to you, from the day you order to the day it arrives.

FOR ITALY, the order preparation time may take 2-3 business days, and it may take an additional 2-3 business days to be delivered to you, for a total of 4-6 days from the day you order to the day it arrives.

FOR REST OF EUROPE, the order preparation time takes 1.5 business days, and around 4-5 business days (in total) to be delivered to you, from the day you order to the day it arrives.

FOR UK AND SWITZERLAND

The order preparation time may take up to 2 business days, and around 4-5 business days (in total) to be delivered to you, from the day you order to the day it arrives. However, please note that from time to time we do experience additional delays due to customs. Please contact us if you have any questions about your package. Please note, that customers from Switzerland (and countries outside of the EU) may need to pay Taxes and Duties for any order. Please see our FAQs section for more information.

Please be aware that during busy periods such as Black Friday, sales, and promotions, there may be a delay of up to 2 additional business days in shipping times. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.

Customs & Import Fees

Customers from Switzerland (and countries outside of EU) may need to pay Taxes and Duties for any order.

When goods are imported into a different country or customs territory, there can be a charge applied called 'Customs Duty' that is charged by the local customs authority where the goods are being imported. If Customs Duty is required by your territory, you'll be responsible for paying it to the authorities. Whether Customs Duty is payable, and by how much, depends on your country's specific regulations.

If you do have to pay Customs Duty though, the amount payable is usually calculated based on the value of the goods and the type of goods being imported.

If you decide to refuse the customs fee, your parcel will be returned to Le Mini Macaron. We will process your order for a refund and in some instances, a custom handling fee may be deducted from your refund.

If you're still unsure on whether you'll be subject to customs fees, we recommend contacting your local customs office for more information before placing your order with us.