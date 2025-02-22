Ceramic Cuticle Pusher (2025)

Table of Contents
Ceramic Cuticle Pusher Details Details How to How to Shipping Shipping Rates and Policies What Are The Standard Delivery Fees And Times? Shipping Shipping Rates and Policies What Are The Standard Delivery Fees And Times? Customer Reviews References

Ceramic Cuticle Pusher (1)

Ceramic Cuticle Pusher (2)

Sale price12.00 €

This exfoliating pen revitalizes your nails & cuticles for nail health, in between manis.

During cuticle removal, it gently applies a fragrant lavender oil to moisturize the nail bed.

Ceramic Cuticle Pusher (3)

Ceramic Cuticle Pusher

Sale price12.00 €

Revitalize your nails on-the-go, and with very little fuss! This exfoliating pen restores nails & helps remove cuticles in between manicures. With its ceramic tip, the pen polishes and gently helps to remove cuticles, oh so easily. As it exfoliates and smoothes, it brings out the natural beauty of the cuticle and nail bed. Infused with lavender oil and vitamin E, this cuticle pusher leaves you with naturally lovely results.

Why we love it:

  • Enhances natural nail beauty
  • Exfoliates & smoothes cuticles & nail surface
  • On-the-go pen format
  • Fresh scent of lavender
  • Vegan

  1. Rub the nail carefully to the edge of the cuticle.
  2. Gently push back the cuticles.
  3. Cleanse the nails and cuticles thoroughly using a nail brush, then rinse with water.

Shipping Rates and Policies

What Are The Standard Delivery Fees And Times?

We charge a flat rate for shipping, as follows:

  • 2,95€ for Spain (we ship to the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands with a shipping fee of €2.95. Please note that the Canary Islands are excluded from our shipping service).

  • 4,95€ for Italy, France, Belgium and Portugal.

  • 7€ Germany & The Netherlands.

  • 10€ UK, Ireland, Austria, Poland, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

  • 20€ Bulgaria.

  • 25€ for Switzerland*.


We currently offer free shipping to the countries listed above, except UK and Switzerland, for orders over 49€. Free shipping for Spain orders over 39€. Free shipping for UK orders over 59€. Free shipping to Switzerland for orders over 99€. Free shipping total must equate to the minimum amount or over following the application of discount codes and/or Gift Cards. Certain restrictions may apply. For customers in Switzerland, we are doing our best to find a better solution and reduce the costs of shipping. Thank you for understanding.

FOR SPAIN, the order preparation time takes 1.5 business days, and around 3-4 business days (in total) to be delivered to you, from the day you order to the day it arrives.

FOR ITALY, the order preparation time may take 2-3 business days, and it may take an additional 2-3 business days to be delivered to you, for a total of 4-6 days from the day you order to the day it arrives.

FOR REST OF EUROPE, the order preparation time takes 1.5 business days, and around 4-5 business days (in total) to be delivered to you, from the day you order to the day it arrives.

FOR UK AND SWITZERLAND

The order preparation time may take up to 2 business days, and around 4-5 business days (in total) to be delivered to you, from the day you order to the day it arrives. However, please note that from time to time we do experience additional delays due to customs. Please contact us if you have any questions about your package. Please note, that customers from Switzerland (and countries outside of the EU) may need to pay Taxes and Duties for any order. Please see our FAQs section for more information.

Please be aware that during busy periods such as Black Friday, sales, and promotions, there may be a delay of up to 2 additional business days in shipping times. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.

Customs & Import Fees

Customers from Switzerland (and countries outside of EU) may need to pay Taxes and Duties for any order.

When goods are imported into a different country or customs territory, there can be a charge applied called 'Customs Duty' that is charged by the local customs authority where the goods are being imported. If Customs Duty is required by your territory, you'll be responsible for paying it to the authorities. Whether Customs Duty is payable, and by how much, depends on your country's specific regulations.

If you do have to pay Customs Duty though, the amount payable is usually calculated based on the value of the goods and the type of goods being imported.

If you decide to refuse the customs fee, your parcel will be returned to Le Mini Macaron. We will process your order for a refund and in some instances, a custom handling fee may be deducted from your refund.

If you're still unsure on whether you'll be subject to customs fees, we recommend contacting your local customs office for more information before placing your order with us.

See Also
3 Ways to Use a Cuticle Pusher - wikiHowThis Underrated Nail Tool Will Improve Your At-Home Mani GameWhat is a Cuticle Pusher? How to use a cuticle pusher?How To Use Cuticle Remover Correctly for a Salon-Worthy Mani, According to Nail Pros

Customer Reviews

Be the first to write a review

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

Ceramic Cuticle Pusher (2025)

References

Top Articles
The Social and Cultural Significance of Body Art and Tattooing - Tattoo Insight
Medizinische Tattoos - Lebensretter und Boost für das Selbstwertgefühl
The Worldwide History of Tattoos
Latest Posts
Tattoos and Identity: How Body Art Shapes and Reflects Who We Are
Body Art: A Guide To The Historical And Cultural Significance Of Tattoos - The Dermatology Review
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 6363

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.