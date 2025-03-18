Ceramic Cuticle Pusher (2025)

Shipping Rates and Policies

All online orders are shipped within 1-2 business days of the order being received (not including weekend days). Domestic orders are shipped from the United States via DHLand take an average of 3 - 5 business days. Please note that these times do not include weekends and holidays.

Please be aware that during busy periods such as Black Friday, sales, and promotions, there may be a delay of up to 2 additional business days in shipping times. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.

We charge the following flat-rate shipping fees:

USD $5 for the United States on orders under $55

International Shipping

Orders are shipped from the United States via Access Worldwide for international and take an average of 10-20 business days for international shipments (although sometimes up to 40, depending on the country). Please note that these times do not include weekends and holidays.

We charge the following flat-rate shipping fees:

USD $5 for Canada on orders under $75

U SD $10 for Malaysia and Singapore on orders under $75

USD $15 for Japan on orders under $100

From time to time, your local country’s customs may hold the shipment and request that you pay customs duties; this is rare but it can happen on occasion. All customs duties are the sole responsibility of the customer and we are not liable.

Shipping Restrictions

We ship to military addresses, like FPO (Fleet Post Office) and APO (Army Post Office), and outside the continental United States (Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Guam).

Please note the following:

Shipping time may take around 21 business days or more.

Once the package leaves the continental US, we cannot guarantee final delivery. The buyer takes responsibility for the package.

We prefer to ship to non-military addresses or addresses within the 48 continental United States as we can guarantee delivery. If you would like delivery to the above or international addresses, we can certainly do so but please understand that the arrival of the package will be the buyer’s responsibility.

Tracking Information

Once your order ships, you will receive an email from us with your tracking number. Please note that all US shipments can be tracked via DHL, and international shipments may be tracked via Access Worldwide or DHL, depending on your country. If you have trouble tracking your package, feel free to email us with your order number, and we can check its status for you.