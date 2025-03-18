Ceramic Cuticle Pusher (2025)

This exfoliating pen revitalizes your nails & cuticles for nail health, in between manis.
During cuticle removal, it gently applies a fragrant lavender oil to moisturize the nail bed.
Ceramic Cuticle Pusher
Ceramic Cuticle Pusher
Details
Revitalize your nails on-the-go, and with very little fuss! This exfoliating pen restores nails & helps remove cuticles in between manicures. With its ceramic tip, the pen polishes and gently helps to remove cuticles, oh so easily. As it exfoliates and smoothes, it brings out the natural beauty of the cuticle and nail bed. Infused with lavender oil and vitamin E, this cuticle pusher leaves you with naturally lovely results.
Why we love it:
- Enhances natural nail beauty
- Exfoliates & smoothes cuticles & nail surface
- On-the-go pen format
- Fresh scent of lavender
- Vegan
How to
- Rub the nail carefully to the edge of the cuticle.
- Gently push back the cuticles
- Cleanse the nails and cuticles thoroughly using a nail brush, then rinse with water
Shipping
Shipping Rates and Policies
All online orders are shipped within 1-2 business days of the order being received (not including weekend days). Domestic orders are shipped from the United States via DHLand take an average of 3 - 5 business days. Please note that these times do not include weekends and holidays.
Please be aware that during busy periods such as Black Friday, sales, and promotions, there may be a delay of up to 2 additional business days in shipping times. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.
We charge the following flat-rate shipping fees:
- USD $5 for the United States on orders under $55
International Shipping
Orders are shipped from the United States via Access Worldwide for international and take an average of 10-20 business days for international shipments (although sometimes up to 40, depending on the country). Please note that these times do not include weekends and holidays.
We charge the following flat-rate shipping fees:
- USD $5 for Canada on orders under $75
- USD $10 for Malaysia and Singapore on orders under $75
- USD $15 for Japan on orders under $100
From time to time, your local country’s customs may hold the shipment and request that you pay customs duties; this is rare but it can happen on occasion. All customs duties are the sole responsibility of the customer and we are not liable.
Shipping Restrictions
We ship to military addresses, like FPO (Fleet Post Office) and APO (Army Post Office), and outside the continental United States (Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Guam).
Please note the following:
- Shipping time may take around 21 business days or more.
- Once the package leaves the continental US, we cannot guarantee final delivery. The buyer takes responsibility for the package.
- We prefer to ship to non-military addresses or addresses within the 48 continental United States as we can guarantee delivery. If you would like delivery to the above or international addresses, we can certainly do so but please understand that the arrival of the package will be the buyer’s responsibility.
Tracking Information
Once your order ships, you will receive an email from us with your tracking number. Please note that all US shipments can be tracked via DHL, and international shipments may be tracked via Access Worldwide or DHL, depending on your country. If you have trouble tracking your package, feel free to email us with your order number, and we can check its status for you.
