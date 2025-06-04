‘Certified Fresh’ thriller starring Meghann Fahy, Drop, now available to watch at home (2025)

April brought a lot of big movies to movie theaters, including 2025’s top-grossing movie to date in A Minecraft Movie and, as our WTW review put it, the first truly great movie of the year in Sinners. Those are still playing exclusively in movie theaters, but another well-reviewed movie that got a little overshadowed (at least at the box office) in between those massive movies is now available to watch at home — Drop, the thriller starring Meghann Fahy.

Directed by Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon from a script by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, Drop sees Fahy play Violet, a widowed mother who goes on her first date in years with someone she’s been messaging for a while, Henry (Brandon Sklenar). However, things go off the rails when she is bombarded with anonymous messages threatening her and her son if she does not do whatever they ask.

You can now buy or rent Drop via digital on-demand platforms in the US, with the movie available on Prime Video just after midnight on April 29 (9 pm PT for those on the West Coast). The movie is also going to be available on platforms like Apple TV, Fandango at Home and more. It is still playing in movie theaters until at least Thursday, May 1, if you want to watch Drop on the big screen.

Drop originally premiered in movie theaters on April 11, and it was quickly given a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Among some of the high marks given to the movie were its “stylish and emotional execution” while also calling Fahy’s performance a “breakout” following her previously notable roles in The White Lotus season 2 and The Perfect Couple.

We don’t have any information as of yet on when Drop is going to be added as part of the library of a major streaming service. As far as the where though, we have a pretty good guess — Peacock, as Drop is a Universal Pictures movie.

If you’re curious about what other 2025 new movies are arriving for at-home viewing this week, Death of a Unicorn and The Friend both make their digital debuts on April 29.

Check out the trailer for Drop if you feel like you need a sneak peek before opting to watch it via digital on-demand:

