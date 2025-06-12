CFOs Gather in Boston to Seize Opportunity: Spring 2025 CFO Leadership Conference (2025)

Built for CFOs, by CFOs, the agenda is packed with visionary keynotes, tactical breakout sessions, and candid conversations with peers navigating similar challenges. Here is a sneak peak of some of the keynote sessions shaping the agenda.

Visionary Keynote Sessions Include:

Is the Cost of Healthcare Benefits Eroding Your Company's Profit Margins?

Marybeth Gray of Marsh McLennan Agency delivers strategic solutions for tackling one of the fastest-growing business expenses—without compromising talent retention or competitiveness.

M&A from the CFO's Frontline: Crafting a Winning Playbook

Leaders from Trexon, SHR LLC, and Travelers share real-world perspectives on what makes or breaks M&A deals, and how CFOs can drive value through diligence, risk management, and strategic execution.

How Strategic CFOs Navigate Emerging Trends

Tipalti CFO Sarah Spoja explores the evolving role of finance leaders in an era of transformation and disruption.

The 2025 agenda also feature an exceptional line-up of CFOs from across industries who will share firsthand insights on growth, innovation, digital transformation, and leadership. Keynote Speakers include David Marberger of Conagra Brands, Julianna Hayes of Philo, Lauren StClair of NerdWallet, and Madhu Ranganathan, retired CFO and current audit committee member for Bank of Montreal and Akamai Technologies. Their diverse experiences—from scaling startups to transforming global enterprises—will offer attendees a rare opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

With 300+ finance leaders expected to attend, the Spring 2025 CFO Leadership Conference promises a powerful blend of insight and action- exactly what today's CFOs need to thrive in a world that won't wait.

Find out more about this must attend event:

Spring 2025 CFO Leadership Conference | Boston, MA | June 2-4th, 2025

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,500+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

Media Contact

Kristin Todd, CFO Leadership Council, 1 5086410465, [emailprotected], https://cfoleadershipcouncil.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CFO Leadership Council