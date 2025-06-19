Characters height and weight « EarthBound (2025)

Characters height and weight
How height are the characters and how much do they weight?
Ness in Magicant
How height are the characters and how much do they weight? I figured out from brawl that Ness and Lucas are only a few cm less then Sonic, so I tried to figure it out and I figured out it could have been 90 cm that they are. I think Ness, Lucas and Ninten are like 90 cm and weight like 30 kg. Post youre ideas of how height and how much the characters from the Mother/Earthbound game series weight.
Posted about 15 years ago
An unusual blend of herbs and spices
While Mother did reveal details like that in some of the guide books, Mother 2 never had those kinds of details revealed. It’s all just guesswork, I’m afraid.
Posted about 15 years ago
M_A_X
Love at first sight
I was going to come in here and chastise you for your grammar… then I saw all these kilo_ grams and cento _ meters and it scared me so I left
Clinton
I don’t know if getting stats from SSBB on height is the best way to try and get an accurate reading on things when Olimar is canon wise only a bit taller than the diameter of a quarter when he has his suit on.
I think the fact that Ness is pretty much Ninten and Lucas is pretty much Ness as far as story roles go is a good way to get a reading on stuff like this though. So, what are Ninten’s stats?
Posted about 15 years ago
M_A_X
Love at first sight
^ Just because they all play the same role in different games of the same series, doesn’t mean they have to be physically similar in stature. It’s completely asinine and I have no idea how you put the pieces together in such a way as to reach that kind of conclusion.
Posted about 15 years ago
Kumatora is Epic
Totally guessing.
Ninten: 95lbs.
Loid: 90lbs.
Ana: 97lbs.
Teddy: 120lbs.
Ness: 100lbs.
Jeff: 92lbs.
Paula: 95lbs.
Poo: 99lbs.
Lucas: 95lbs.
Boney: 23lbs. (is that normal for a dog?)
Kumatora: 115lbs.
Duster: 125lbs.
Posted about 15 years ago
jeffy05
Dude, Duster is at least 180. He’s a big guy.
Posted about 15 years ago
An unusual blend of herbs and spices
As I said, there are some actual numbers for Ninten, Ana and Lloyd and Teddy: 152cm (42kg), 143cm (36kg), 149cm (40kg), and 188cm (78kg) respectively.
Posted about 15 years ago
PsiPaula4
You are wrong about Ninten, Ana, Loid and Teddy. I converted their stats from the encyclopedia into feet and pounds, and got this:
Ninten-
HT: 5ft, WT: 93lbs
Loid-
HT: 4ft 10in, WT: 88lbs
Ana-
HT: 4ft 8in, WT: 79lbs
Teddy-
HT: 6ft 2in, WT: 172lbs.
So yeah…the Ninten guess with his weight was pretty close; and so was Loid’s. Here’s something to say about Ness…you know how people say he’s fat in EarthBound? Especially that cop who says, “Bring it on, fat boy!” So I’d say he’s heavier than 100 pounds…also because he’s probably a bit taller than Ninten. (Because Ness is older in EB than Ninten is in Mother) It’s my guess though.
Another thing about your guesses, I think Paula is a lot lighter than Ness, Jeff and Poo. Simmilarly to how light Ana is compared to the others in the group.
Anyways…these are my guesses on Ness, Paula, Jeff, Poo, Lucas, Kumatora and Duster.
Ness-
HT: 5ft 4in, WT: 142 lbs (The cop in Onett implies that he’s fat, and Paula’s mom says he lost weight after he escorts Paula home at the end of the game. So let’s leave it at a 24 BMI.)
Paula-
HT: 5ft, WT: 97 lbs
Jeff-
HT: 5ft 2in, WT: 115 lbs
Poo-
HT: 5ft 7in WT: 121 lbs
Lucas-
HT: 5ft 4in (I heard somewhere Ness and Lucas were the same height…) WT: 112 lbs
Kumatora-
HT: 5ft 6in, WT: 118 lbs
Duster-
HT- 5ft 11in, WT: 155 lbs
heck…my guesses. But what I said above about the Mother 1 characters are true.
NOW HERE’S THE REAL QUESTION, PEOPLE. HOW MUCH DOES POKEY WEIGH? …I’m scared…
Posted about 15 years ago (edited about 15 years ago)
well I’ve hear from some guy at DA who hacked SSBB, that Lucas’ model was slightly more taller than Ness’ (counting out the curl of his hair)
Posted about 15 years ago
Guesses:
EarthBound:
Ness: 5 ft, 8 in, 128-130 lbs
Paula: 5 ft, 7 in, 100-108 lbs
Jeff: 5 ft, 9 in, 120-125 lbs
Poo: 5 ft, 11 in, 128-132 lbs
Thoughts: Yeah, I said Poo was heavier than Ness, but remember that Poo is one year older and probably has a good amount taller and more muscular. I always though Jeff would be slightly taller and thinner than Ness, much like Luigi compared to Mario.
Mother 3:
Lucas: 5 ft, 9 in, 115-130 lbs.
Kumatora: 5 ft, 9 in, ~120 lbs.
Duster: 6 ft, 1 in, 155 lbs
Thoughts: Lucas and Jeff… I could see them being arround the same height and weight, if not Lucas being a bit more on the thinner side. I think Duster would be a good amount taller than anybody, probably around the same height as Flint would be.
Posted about 15 years ago
jeffy05
Jeff is probably a little on the chubby side because he doesn’t get very much exercise sitting down with all those gadgets and inventions haha.
Posted about 15 years ago
