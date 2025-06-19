Characters height and weight « EarthBound (2025)

Kumatora is Epic: Totally guessing. Ninten: 95lbs.

Loid: 90lbs.

Ana: 97lbs.

Teddy: 120lbs.

Ness: 100lbs.

Jeff: 92lbs.

Paula: 95lbs.

Poo: 99lbs.

Lucas: 95lbs.

Boney: 23lbs. (is that normal for a dog?)

Kumatora: 115lbs.

Duster: 125lbs.

You are wrong about Ninten, Ana, Loid and Teddy. I converted their stats from the encyclopedia into feet and pounds, and got this:

Ninten-

HT: 5ft, WT: 93lbs

Loid-

HT: 4ft 10in, WT: 88lbs

Ana-

HT: 4ft 8in, WT: 79lbs

Teddy-

HT: 6ft 2in, WT: 172lbs.

So yeah…the Ninten guess with his weight was pretty close; and so was Loid’s. Here’s something to say about Ness…you know how people say he’s fat in EarthBound? Especially that cop who says, “Bring it on, fat boy!” So I’d say he’s heavier than 100 pounds…also because he’s probably a bit taller than Ninten. (Because Ness is older in EB than Ninten is in Mother) It’s my guess though.

Another thing about your guesses, I think Paula is a lot lighter than Ness, Jeff and Poo. Simmilarly to how light Ana is compared to the others in the group.

Anyways…these are my guesses on Ness, Paula, Jeff, Poo, Lucas, Kumatora and Duster.

Ness-

HT: 5ft 4in, WT: 142 lbs (The cop in Onett implies that he’s fat, and Paula’s mom says he lost weight after he escorts Paula home at the end of the game. So let’s leave it at a 24 BMI.)

Paula-

HT: 5ft, WT: 97 lbs

Jeff-

HT: 5ft 2in, WT: 115 lbs

Poo-

HT: 5ft 7in WT: 121 lbs

Lucas-

HT: 5ft 4in (I heard somewhere Ness and Lucas were the same height…) WT: 112 lbs

Kumatora-

HT: 5ft 6in, WT: 118 lbs

Duster-

HT- 5ft 11in, WT: 155 lbs

heck…my guesses. But what I said above about the Mother 1 characters are true.

NOW HERE’S THE REAL QUESTION, PEOPLE. HOW MUCH DOES POKEY WEIGH? …I’m scared…