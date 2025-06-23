Charlotte Chilton addresses Conor Maynard denying paternity of baby in cryptic post (2025)

Charlotte Chilton has expressed gratitude to her fans for their support as she addressed the paternity test results from Conor Maynard for the first time.
The Traitors star, 32, shocked fans last year when she announced British artist Conor Maynard was the father of her “miracle” baby, Penelope, after they met at the wrap party for the BBC series in January 2024 through mutual friend Harry Clark.
However, the Can’t Say No singer, also 32, has constantly denied being the child’s father.
After months of dodging the claims, Maynard took to social media in March to issue a statement revealing he had taken a paternity test, conducted under legal supervision, confirmed he had not fathered the five-month-old.
Since then, Chilton has continued to share moments from her life with Penelope on social media but had not directly addressed Maynard’s statement—until now.
Conor Maynard has consistently denied he’s the father
In an Instagram story, she wrote: “A lot of people want me to address the comments regarding Conor. There will be a time and a place for this.
“Unfortunately I am not allowed to do this right now… Just know I love all the support I have received and I appreciate all the love we continuously have been receiving!!
“Love Charlotte and Penelope xxx.”
Her message hints that more information may be revealed in the future, although it's unclear when and how much she will share.
Meanwhile, Maynard’s statement last month claimed that the DNA test was conducted in the presence of legal teams and proved he was not the biological parent.
His statement in full read: “Today I’ve received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope's father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end.
“All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news – there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten.
She took to her Instagram Stories to address things
“I wish Charlotte and her family all the best.”
In the wake of Maynard’s statement last month, friends of Chilton say she’s “bitterly disappointed” by the paternity test results and they claim she still believes he is the father.
Explaining how Maynard has distanced himself from Chilton since she went public with her pregnancy, they continued: “He refused to take her calls or answer messages, and instead put everything into the hands of his lawyers.
“It’s all been on his terms. He couldn’t wait to tell the world about the paternity test after getting the results.”
Maynard’s representatives have strongly rejected reports suggesting that a second paternity test is being planned.
In a statement to MailOnline, they clarified: “It is very difficult to understand how the location of the paternity test would have changed the results.
Chilton pictured with her daughter Penelope
“To be clear, this test was conducted by a registered nurse in the presence of Charlotte’s legal representative.”
The statement further emphasised that the results had definitively settled the issue, adding, “The results have clearly drawn a line under the matter, and we can only hope that Charlotte can find a way to move forward.”
Following his legal team’s statement, Maynard shared a photo on social media marking a new personal milestone—his move into a new home with his partner.
In the post, he captioned the image: “On to a new chapter... (the photo was taken on a grey, miserable day so I edited the sky... I wanted to use the second slide but Kitty wouldn’t let me),” alongside a picture of him and his girlfriend in the driveway of their newly purchased property.