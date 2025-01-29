Check CPU and GPU temperatures ??? | Razer Insider (2025)

Hi, I was just wondering where I can see the temperatures of my cpu and gpu, I have tried looking in synapse but can only moderate the fan speeds I don't know where to see the actual temp (I have a Blade 15 base model 2019)

what is the max temp and average temp while gaming? My gaming notebook was always at 95-96c

Max temps for your CPU is 100C and GPU is 88C.

I would say HWmonitor or speedfan.

HWmonitor - https://www.cpuid.com/softwares/hwmonitor.html

SpeedFan - https://www.almico.com/sfdownload.php

so I don't run the risk of any malware by downloading HWmonitor ?

As long as you get it from a reliable source you should be fine.

I would recommend three base software for Blade that I use from blade 14 ages, Intel XTU (Undervolting cpu, monitor temperature, benchmarks stress test), Afterburner (gpu monitor, Undervolting, overclocking, on screen display (OSD) that’s really nice to be able to check hardware info while gaming), and HWINFO64 (best hardware and most accurate and detailed (has also battery, ssd, vrm etc sensor) sensor that I know).

Is that average or max? For average it’s too high, actually max as well, on that area you’re on throttle point where on some titles it will bring performance drop that may ruin gaming experience, for hardware parts inside is also not good for long run. I’d check internal like cleaning fans, or maybe repasting (hardware wise), software wise maybe cpu Undervolting or limiting turbo boost or FPS, higher values make cpu hotter.

Thanks for your information, and yes, the high temp is all the time whatever gaming. I did bring to the warranty for repasting and cleaning fan. However, the temp still remains high level.

What they told me is that the i7 9Gen cpu is always under high temp, so they suggest me that max the fan speed all the time. But i am not sure if the laptop will damage if the heat is so high all the time.

For undervolting, I have no knowledge to do so, and it will lose my warranty if it makes and malfunction.

All the time on mid 90ish isn’t good even cpu

max

can handle 100, . Yes 9th gen, 8 gen, 10 gen, 7 gen, 6 gen cpu are hot because they still use 14 nm chips since 2016 especially on thin light categories like blade laptops, that’s why poeple is doing Undervolting, limiting or even disabling turbo boost for the good of their unit. Software tweak like cpu Undervolting won’t avoid the guarantee, it would only bring maybe BSOD if you put the value too low, won’t brick your unit like bios moding. Actually repasting is way more risky if you’re talking about avoiding guarantee;)

However if you’re doing good repasting it shouldn’t be like 90ish average, probably they don’t do repasting rightly or use a good thermal compound. I use not the best thermal and I can keep the temperature mostly on 80ish areas, on some cpu crazy titles it might still spike to low 90ish on 2018 model 8750H for 2 years.

