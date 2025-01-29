Check CPU and GPU temperatures ??? | Razer Insider (2025)

Page 1/1

what is the max temp and average temp while gaming? My gaming notebook was always at 95-96c

magictim

what is the max temp and average temp while gaming? My gaming notebook was always at 95-96c Max temps for your CPU is 100C and GPU is 88C.

Mottzilla

I would say HWmonitor or speedfan. HWmonitor - https://www.cpuid.com/softwares/hwmonitor.html SpeedFan - https://www.almico.com/sfdownload.php so I don't run the risk of any malware by downloading HWmonitor ?

SpaceFox666

so I don't run the risk of any malware by downloading HWmonitor ? As long as you get it from a reliable source you should be fine.

SpaceFox666

Hi, I was just wondering where I can see the temperatures of my cpu and gpu, I have tried looking in synapse but can only moderate the fan speeds I don't know where to see the actual temp (I have a Blade 15 base model 2019) I would recommend three base software for Blade that I use from blade 14 ages, Intel XTU (Undervolting cpu, monitor temperature, benchmarks stress test), Afterburner (gpu monitor, Undervolting, overclocking, on screen display (OSD) that’s really nice to be able to check hardware info while gaming), and HWINFO64 (best hardware and most accurate and detailed (has also battery, ssd, vrm etc sensor) sensor that I know). MSI after burner OSD HWINFO64 Sensor (sorry it was on stress test after, it’s on background the detailed one, if there’s anything wrong like thermal throttling or hot temperatures it’ll show red values) magictim

what is the max temp and average temp while gaming? My gaming notebook was always at 95-96c Is that average or max? For average it’s too high, actually max as well, on that area you’re on throttle point where on some titles it will bring performance drop that may ruin gaming experience, for hardware parts inside is also not good for long run. I’d check internal like cleaning fans, or maybe repasting (hardware wise), software wise maybe cpu Undervolting or limiting turbo boost or FPS, higher values make cpu hotter.

Joikansai

I would recommend three base software for Blade that I use from blade 14 ages, Intel XTU (Undervolting cpu, monitor temperature, benchmarks stress test), Afterburner (gpu monitor, Undervolting, overclocking, on screen display (OSD) that’s really nice to be able to check hardware info while gaming), and HWINFO64 (best hardware and most accurate and detailed (has also battery, ssd, vrm etc sensor) sensor that I know). MSI after burner OSD HWINFO64 Sensor (sorry it was on stress test after, it’s on background the detailed one, if there’s anything wrong like thermal throttling or hot temperatures it’ll show red values) Is that average or max? For average it’s too high, actually max as well, on that area you’re on throttle point where on some titles it will bring performance drop that may ruin gaming experience, for hardware parts inside is also not good for long run. I’d check internal like cleaning fans, or maybe repasting (hardware wise), software wise maybe cpu Undervolting or limiting turbo boost or FPS, higher values make cpu hotter. Thanks for your information, and yes, the high temp is all the time whatever gaming. I did bring to the warranty for repasting and cleaning fan. However, the temp still remains high level. What they told me is that the i7 9Gen cpu is always under high temp, so they suggest me that max the fan speed all the time. But i am not sure if the laptop will damage if the heat is so high all the time. For undervolting, I have no knowledge to do so, and it will lose my warranty if it makes and malfunction.

