Check out this property for sale on PrimeLocation! (2025)

Situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac of just 18 quality homes off Torquay's prestigious Ilsham Marine Drive and enjoying wide elevated views over the surrounding wooded hillsides as well as sea and coastal views into Lyme Bay, this three bedroom detached reverse level house also enjoys well-proportioned accommodation which in recent years has been extended and enhanced by the present owners. Being reverse level, the property enjoys the optimum views from the main living level, with the double aspect sitting room flowing through to a study area which in turn links to a separate dining room and beyond into the kitchen/breakfast room which is a particular feature of the property. Three double bedrooms, a bathroom and separate shower room as well as a utility compliment the property, with a double garage and mature terraced gardens completing this lovely home. The property is located in a peaceful tucked away close and yet is easily accessible to the scenic Ilsham Valley and beautiful walks on the picturesque South Devon coastal footpaths. A local parade of shops, cafés and restaurants can be found within walking distance at nearby Wellswood ‘village’ and the Torquay harbour plus Meadfoot Beach are within close proximity. EPC Rating: D

Owner Insight

"In 2019 we decided that we wanted to change our lifestyle and having enjoyed boating for many years, decided to swap London for a quieter town on the south coast, close to the sea, and Torquay was our preferred option. We wanted to ensure that our next purchase was in a good district and were directed to the Wellswood area as it offered us a lot – the convenience of a local shops coupled with the charm of a ‘village’ atmosphere and lots of lovely walks on the doorstep. We have also enjoyed the lovely open views from the house, across the tree lined hillsides of Torquay and the sea views into Lyme Bay. These are things that we have never tired of during our time living here and will certainly miss upon leaving. Whilst having thoroughly enjoyed our time in Torquay the call of our family has lead to us making the very difficult decision of returning to the London area to be close to them, but we will be taking lots of wonderful memories of our time on the English Riviera with us."

Step Inside

A sloping driveway and stepped approach leads to a front door from where there are beautiful elevated views over the surrounding area to the sea at Lyme Bay and across the wooded Wellswood to the tree lined Lincombes and Warberries hillsides. Wide and very light reception hall with window to the front, understairs storage cupboard and further double cupboard with hanging rail and shelf. Bedroom 2 is a bright room with window to the front enjoying the open views, natural wooden flooring and built-in wardrobes. Shower room with shower cubicle, vanity unit, bidet and WC. Tiling to walls, ladder style heated towel rail, extractor fan and obscure glazed window. Bedroom 3 also enjoying the open views.

Step Upstairs

From the Reception Hall stairs rise to the First Floor Landing with hatch to loft space and large window enjoying the open views. Sitting room with windows to the front and side again enjoying the glorious views, feature fireplace and two storage cupboards. Exposed natural wooden flooring followed through to the study with a pair of oak doors to the dining room (originally used as a fourth bedroom and could easily be reverted back if required), with durable wood effect flooring and patio doors opening to the rear garden.

Kitchen/Breakfast Room

The kitchen/breakfast room is a particular feature of the property being extended and refitted in recent years by our clients, fitted with a comprehensive range of two tone units and quartz working surfaces Two built-in pyrolytic self cleaning electric ovens, AEG induction hob with further two ring gas hob and large falcon professional cooker hood over, integrated dishwasher and provisions for American style fridge/freezer. Peninsular island with inset sink unit, integrated dishwasher and cupboards. Cupboard housing the Worcester gas fired boiler, large roof lantern and French doors to the garden. Utility with provision for washing machine, double base unit, work top with sink unit, space for fridge/freezer and durable wood effect flooring. Window and door to the side. Bedroom 1 with window enjoying the beautiful views and French doors to the garden. Bathroom with 'P' shaped bath, wash hand basin and WC. Extractor fan and Velux window.

Step Outside

To the front is a sloping lawned garden planted with a variety of mature shrubs and double width driveway leading to the integral double garage with twin up and over doors. The rear garden is tiered with private gravelled patio adjoining the house beyond which is banking and rockery, planted with an abundance mature shrubs and palm trees. Stepped pathways to either side of the garden rise up to the first tier, laid to lawn providing a private seating area enjoying the open and sea views. Mature shrub beds and pathway rise to a further lawned tier, screened by fencing, also enjoying the sea views with wooden garden shed. The rear of the garden has been left to nature.

Additional Information

Access: The property is accessed via a sloping driveway and stepped approached.

Heating: Gas Central Heating.

Services: Mains Electric, Gas, Water & Drainage are connected.

We are advised that Superfast Broadband is available in the area, with limited mobile phone signal.

Council tax band - ‘F’ (Torbay Council). Full charge payable for 2024/2025 is £3,225.23.

Our Area

Torquay is nestled on the warm South Devon coast being one of three towns along with Paignton and Brixham which form the natural east facing harbour of Torbay, sheltered from the English Channel. Torbay's wide selection of stunning beaches, picturesque coastline, mild climate and recreational facilities reinforce why it has rightfully earned the renowned nickname of the English Riviera.

Torquay Is Well Connected

By Train: Torquay Train Station has some direct lines to London Paddington and Birmingham and is just one stop from the main line Newton Abbot. By Air: Exeter Airport provides both UK and international flights. By Sea: Torquay Marina provides a safe haven for boats in all weathers, sheltered from the prevailing south-westerly winds. Regional Cities of Exeter & Plymouth approximately 22 miles and 32 miles respectively. Magnificent Dartmoor National park approximately 12 miles.

Directions

What3words: ///truth.acute.policy Sat nav: TQ1 2PJ. From our office in St Marychurch turn right onto Babbacombe Road (A379) and continue for approximately 1.3 miles. Shortly after passing St Matthias Church turn left into Ilsham Road. Proceed through the shopping parade and past Kents Cavern, turning left into Ilsham Marine Drive. Continue along Ilsham Marine Drive, turning right into Bishops Close and then first left into Bishops Rise, where the property will be found on the right hand side.

Garden

Tiered gardens enjoying the sea views.

Parking - Double Garage

Parking - Driveway