Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's CSK Captaincy Return Ends In Humiliating Loss vs KKR | Cricket News (2025)

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ended in disaster as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cruised to victory in just 10.1 overs, chasing a total of just 104 in their IPL 2025 clash. CSK registered their lowest-ever IPL total at home collapsing to in 103/9 in 20 overs. Dhoni was dismissed for just 1 run after walking in to bat at No. 9, as the batting unit fell apart. Sunil Narine took three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana got two each. The win takes KKR up to third spot in the IPL 2025 table, while CSK stay at ninth.(SCORECARD)
Watch: 'Knuckleball by NDTV' Podcast - CSK Special
IPL 2025 Highlights - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score, straight from Chepauk Stadium, Chennai:
22:45 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Thank you!
That's a wrap for today's IPL 2025 action. A complete one-sided affair, with KKR outclassing CSK at their own den. Join us tomorrow for a Super Saturday, as Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad host Punjab Kings.
Thank you. Goodnight!
22:41 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Can KKR get a win streak?
L, W, L, W, L, W. Kolkata Knight Riders have won every alternate game in IPL 2025, but are still very much in the playoff hunt. They take on in-form Punjab Kings at Mullanpur next, on April 15, against former skipper Shreyas Iyer.
22:39 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Candid admission by Dhoni
"Quite a few nights haven't gone our way. Need to look deep down inside," says MS Dhoni after the defeat. CSK have arguably beenthe worst team in the tournament, with their batting let them down time and time again.
A lot for Dhoni and co. to think about when they take on LSG on Monday, April 14.
22:35 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: CSK outclassed
Chennai Super Kings have been completely and utterly outplayed by KKR tonight. Their team just does not look like one suited for T20 cricket, and the batting has let them down yet again. 5 straight losses, and for the first-time ever, three defeats in a row at home.
A terrible return to captaincy for MS Dhoni.
22:30 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Emphatic win
Complete domination with ball and bat. KKR have had a topsy-turvy season, but their wins have been convincing. A huge net-run-rate boost as well, and they provisionally rise up to 3rd in the IPL 2025 table. Narine shone with a sensational all-round play, and everyone chipped in too.
22:28 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: KKR WIN
Victory for Kolkata Knight Riders! Rinku Singh smashes one out of the park, KKR have chased it down in just 10.1. They've utterly outclassed CSK at their own den, who slump to their fifth-straight defeat.
KKR 107/2 (10.1) beat CSK 103/9 (20) by 8 wickets.
22:25 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: 4, Rinku
First boundary for Rinku Singh. Doesn't get the entire timing on it, but enough to send it through mid-wicket for 4. 6 comes off the over, KKR are one hit away from an excellent victory at the Chepauk stadium.
KKR 98/2 (10)
22:19 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Dropped
CSK put down a catch. Vijay Shankar at long on the culprit. Rahane didn't time Ashwin's delivery that well, but survives here. Another economical over on the whole, just 5 off it. KKR need 12 more to win.
KKR 92/2 (9)
22:14 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: OUT!
Narine gone! Noor Ahmad strikes first ball. Narine won't get to his half-century, but he's done his job. 3 wickets with the ball, 44 runs with the bat. KKR are cruising to victory against CSK. The visitors have sent Rinku Singh up the order!
KKR 85/2 (7.1)
22:12 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: TWO SIXES!
Sunil Narine looks in terrific form today. 3 wickets with the ball, and he is now up to 44 with the bat off just 17 balls. Two sixes off Ashwin, one over square-leg and the next over long-off. KKR need just 19 more runs for victory.
KKR 85/1 (7)
22:10 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: 4 more
Narine ends the over with another boundary. Through deep square leg for 4. 18 comes off Khaleel's third over, rare bad day for him. KKR need just 33 runs to win, with 14 overs remaining.
KKR 71/1 (6)
22:05 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: SIX!
What a shot! Ajinkya Rahane sends Khaleel over the ropes at deep square leg for a maximum. Terrific timing by the KKR captain. KKR continue the quick flow of runs, as they romp towards victory. And Narine now! 6 more, between mid-wicket and long on.
KKR 66/1 (5.4)
22:02 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: FOUR
Glorious from Ajinkya Rahane. Classy straight drive to get off the mark. 50 up for KKR in just 4.3 overs. Tricky wicket, but the openers have done a superb job to relieve any pressure that could've been put on them.
KKR 53/1 (5)
21:59 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: OUT!
BOWLED! Anshul Kamboj gets his first wicket in CSK colours. Bit of a blind swing by De Kock, misses the delivery completely and sees the stumps dismantled. First wicket for the home side, but de Kock has done well.
KKR 46/1 (4.1)
21:57 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Narine hammering Ashwin
Sunil Narine is going berserk! Welcomes Ashwin with a drive through the covers, and now pummells him over fine leg for 6. Superb start by KKR, showing the home side how to bat on a difficult wicket.
KKR 46/0 (4)
21:55 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Third six for QDK!
Quinton de Kock is feasting here. Took a few balls to settle in, but he's now sent Khaleel to the cleaners. A second six of the over, third one tonight. Pitched very short, and hooked over fine leg for a maximum. Ashwin will bowl the next over.
KKR 34/0 (3)
21:52 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: SIX, QDK!
One more maximum for Quinton de Kock. Second one of the evening. Pick-up shot, over fine-leg. Same approach as the one that was saved by Kamboj, but this one was hit harder and sails into the stands.
KKR 28/0 (2.4)
21:49 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Top fielding!
Sensational work in the deep by Anshul Kamboj at fine-leg. Almost the catch of the tournament! De Kock smashed it hard, and it was almost certainly going to be a six. Kamboj gets his right hand to it, and saves 3 runs. Earns the applause of the CSK unit.
KKR 20/0 (2.1)
21:45 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: SIX more!
Quinton de Kock now takes his chance! Pitched short-ish by Anshul Kamboj and de Kock helps it over square-leg, all the way. Next ball is poor too, as Kamboj oversteps and concedes a no-ball. Fortunately for CSK, de Kock is unable to maximize the free-hit.
KKR 15/0 (1.2)
21:43 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: SIX!
Khaleel was bowling a great over to Quinton de Kock, but Sunil Narine smashes a six on his very first ball. Excellent shot, over mid-wicket. Pressure on the South African, but Narine makes sure they get some runs at the first.
KKR 7/0 (1)
21:38 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Khaleel to start
Khaleel Ahmed is set to take the new ball. 6 wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2025, he has had an impressive season. Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine are out to open the batting for the men in purple, as expected.
21:33 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Can CSK do something different?
CSK must go for an out-of-the-box strategy with their bowling today. Maybe hand the opening overs to a spinner. Remember, they won't have Pathirana either, because they used Hooda as an impact batter. With KKR likely to open with two left-handers, perhaps Dhoni can deploy Ashwin in the powerplay again.
21:28 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: MS Dhoni's dismissal
MS Dhoni's dismissal will be looked back with doubt. There seemed to be a faint spike on UltraEdge as the ball passed the bat, but it was deemed inconclusive by the umpire. Could CSK have scored 20-25 more had he stayed? It's a big 'what if'.
21:27 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Terrific bowling display
An outstanding bowling performance by the Knight Riders. From choosing to open the bowling with Moeen Ali, to Harshit Rana's decisiveness, and the spin duo of Narine and Chakravarthy. The pitch is paradise for bowlers, but surely 104 should be chased down.
21:24 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: 103/9
Lowest-ever total at home for CSK. Some boundaries at the end by Shivam Dube to help them past the 100-run mark, but a batting display to forget nevertheless. Three wickets for Sunil Narine, who out-witted the middle order. Dube top-scores with 31.
CSK 103/9 (20 overs)
KKR Target: 104
21:18 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: 4 more
Shivam Dube is adding some runs at the end here. Short delivery by Vaibhav Arora, Dube swings, top edge and it goes through fine leg for a boundary. CSK inching closer to the 100-run mark in the final stages.
CSK 97/9 (19.3)
21:16 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: One over to go
Six runs off Harshit's final over. He ends with figures of 2/16, excellent bowling by the pacer. Should've picked a wicket more, had catches not been dropped. Dube is playing it out till the end, but CSK are still staring at their lowest-ever home total.
CSK 90/9 (19)
21:12 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: 4!
Shivam Dube picks up 4! Trying to up the scoring however much possible here. Two dots to start the over of Harshit, but Dube increases the score with a good shot down the ground. That was hit hard.
CSK 88/9 (18.3)
21:03 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: OUT!
Noor Ahmad departs, Vaibhav Arora gets his first wicket of the night. CSK have avoided their lowest-ever IPL scoe, but CSK's lowest-ever total at home is 109 vs Mumbai Indians in 2019. That is still very much possible.
CSK 80/9 (17.3)
20:53 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Can CSK avoid lowest-ever total?
Chennai Super Kings' lowest-ever total in IPL history is 79. They're still four runs short of that score, and Shivam Dube is stranded at the other end. Chance for KKR to make history here. CSK are in tatters.
CSK 75/8 (15.3)
20:52 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: OUT!
MS Dhoni OUT! LBW! Sunil Narine gets his third wicket. Trapped on the pads, umpire raised his finger, Dhoni went for the review. Minute spikes on UltraEdge as the ball passes the bat, but the umpire deems it inconclusive to overturn the decision. CSK are 8-down!
CSK 75/8 (15.3)
20:45 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Hooda gone!
The Impact Player change has failed miserably. Deepak Hooda departs, Varun Chakravarthy gets his second wicket. A nothing shot by the out-of-form batter, and Vaibhav Arora takes a sharp diving catch at mid-wicket. And here comes Dhoni!
CSK 72/7 (14.2)
20:40 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: OUT! Impact Player!
GONE! Jadeja tries to go for a cut, gets a soft edge and a sharp catch taken by Quinton de Kock. Sunil Narine gets his second wicket. And still no MS Dhoni! Deepak Hooda has walked in as the Impact Player at No. 8. That means no Matheesha Pathirana for CSK's bowling department today.
CSK 71/6 (14)
20:36 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: No MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja has come in to bat at No. 7. MS Dhoni remains in the dressing room. CSK look completely out of sorts, and KKR are in supreme control. CSK's run-rate is under 5.4, they've looked clueless so far.
CSK 70/5 (13)
20:33 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Ashwin OUT!
OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin looked totally uncomfortable at the crease, and departs for a 7-ball 1. Four dots in a row against Harshit Rana, tries to go big on the last ball of the over, but the timing is lacking. Harshit gets his second wicket.
KKR 70/5 (12.5)
20:28 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Ashwin promoted
Ravichandran Ashwin has been promoted up the order, and sent in to bat at No. 6, ahead of Dhoni and Jadeja. Dhoni batted as high as No. 5 in the previous game for CSK, so this is a unique strategy taken by the men in yellow.
Meanwhile, Moeen Ali completes his spell. 1/20 in 4 overs. Job well done.
CSK 69/4 (12)
20:26 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: GONE!
Sunil Narine clean bowls Rahul Tripathi! Rahul Tripathi's painful knock at the crease ends. 22-ball 16 made by the right-hander. Gaikwad's replacement has not worked at all. Second wicket of the tournament for Narine. KKR fully on top.
CSK 65/4 (11)
20:19 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: OUT!
KKR finally get the wicket of Vijay Shankar! Varun Chakravarthy strikes. Shankar looks to go for the big shot, but does not get the full connection on it. Straight to Moeen Ali and deep square leg. KKR get their third wicket inside the first 10 overs.
KKR 59/3 (9.4)
20:14 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Narine starts well
Tidy start to his spell by Sunil Narine. Concedes just 6 runs. He'll be hoping to make up with his bowling after dropping Shankar in the field earlier on. The mystery spinner has taken only one wicket so far this season.
CSK 56/2 (9)
20:10 (IST)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: 4 more
First boundary for Rahul Tripathi. Helps bring up 50 for KKR. Two glaring opportunities put down by the team in purple. Could this come back to haunt them? For now, CSK's run-rate is barely at run-a-ball.
CSK 50/2 (8)