Chicago Bears receive incredible draft news from Saints (2025)

The Chicago Bears own the No. 10 pick in the draft's first round.
By Jordan Sigler | Last updated Apr 11, 2025
The Chicago Bears own the No. 10 pick in the draft’s first round. Who the Bears can land with that pick will largely be determined by how many quarterbacks are taken in the first round.
Elite talents like OT Will Campbell, DT Mason Graham, TE Tyler Warren, and RB Ashton Jeanty are ideal prospects for Chicago. However, they could be gone unless enough teams are desperate enough for a quarterback within the first nine selections.
The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets are all teams that were known to need a long-term solution at quarterback. However, because scouts are down on QBs in the 2025 class, some of those teams are expected to take s higher-graded player at another position.
A report dropped on Friday afternoon that will shake up the draft.
Derek Carr news changes the draft
Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network , New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is weighing options, including surgery, to deal with a shoulder injury. He might miss the 2025 season due to the issue.
“The Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery,” Rapoport posted on X.
The #Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say.
Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery. pic.twitter.com/QNdc9ipE8P
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2025
The Saints own the No. 9 pick in the draft.
There could be a run on quarterbacks in the top 10
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl Brigham Young at ColoradoDec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculated on the reason why a report on Carr’s injury is surfacing with less than two weeks before the draft. Florio thinks Carr’s representation is trying to boost the chances for a run on quarterbacks where teams might trade up to take signal caller before the Saints are on the board.
“Regardless, it makes the Saints even more likely to pick quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 9, ” Florio wrote. “Which makes it more likely for anyone picking after No. 9 to consider trying to leapfrog the Saints.
“If you’re wondering why this is getting out 13 days before round one, go back and read the last paragraph. Carr would have no reason to want to be undermined by the drafting of Sanders. Now that the cat is out of the bag regarding his shoulder injury, there’s an increased chance he’ll be gone before the Saints can put his name on the card.”
The Bears, who don’t need a quarterback after taking Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in 2024, have a better chance of drafting one of the best players in the draft at No. 10 due to the Saints situation. They could receive a top six or seven talent at No. 10.
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago BearsChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
