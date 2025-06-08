Chicago Bears receive incredible draft news from Saints (2025)

The Chicago Bears own the No. 10 pick in the draft’s first round. Who the Bears can land with that pick will largely be determined by how many quarterbacks are taken in the first round.

Elite talents like OT Will Campbell, DT Mason Graham, TE Tyler Warren, and RB Ashton Jeanty are ideal prospects for Chicago. However, they could be gone unless enough teams are desperate enough for a quarterback within the first nine selections.

The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets are all teams that were known to need a long-term solution at quarterback. However, because scouts are down on QBs in the 2025 class, some of those teams are expected to take s higher-graded player at another position.

A report dropped on Friday afternoon that will shake up the draft.

Derek Carr news changes the draft