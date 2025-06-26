Chicago Fire Fan-Favorite Remembers His Character Getting Killed Off On The Show, And I’m Not Crying, You Are (2025)

As it continues to air amid the 2025 TV schedule, Chicago Fire is still bringing the action and hitting fans in their feels. Throughout the show's 13 seasons, there have been a revolving door of cast members. Some have lasted quite a long time, while others only a season or two. Although most characters that have left Firehouse 51 willingly left, there have been a few that were unfortunately killed off, leaving fans heartbroken. With that, Yuri Sardarov is opening up about Otis’ death, and let's just pretend I don’t have tears in my eyes.

Sardarov was an original cast member on the NBC drama, playing firefighter Brian “Otis” Zvonecek during the first seven seasons. Following an intense Season 7 finale that saw 51 rushing to the scene of fire at a mattress factory, Otis suffered severe injuries. He sacrificed himself to protect civilians from a boiler explosion, and he died at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center with Cruz by his side in the Season 8 premiere. Although the character's bittersweet exit may have seemed sudden, it was actually something that Sardarov knew in his heart it was right, telling TV Insider:

I’ve known Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, who created the show in conjunction with [Dick] Wolf. I’d known them prior, and they were the ones who came to me with the opportunity to do the show. I was so grateful. It’s still the greatest thing to ever happen to me. The community, friendships we built. We are a family. Any time I’m in Chicago, I see Joe [Miñoso]. I see Miranda [Rae Mayo].. I moved to where I moved to in LA because Monica Raymund let me stay at her house during COVID, and I fell in love with the area. We were a family. There came a point I told Derek and said, 'I think I’m ready to go.' It was my decision. I didn’t know how they were going to write me off.

I can't imagine being an actor and receiving the news that your character is being written out of a show. However, I'm glad that Sardarov left of his own accord. Still, the end result was one of the most heartbreaking moments on Chicago Fire. Not only did Cruz have to say goodbye to Otis, but Joe Miñoso also had to bid farewell Sardarov and vice versa in real life. When it came to his character's final moments, Sardarov apparently had quite a time:

There is a finality to it. So, it was deeply emotional. In that scene where I’m dying and on my deathbed and [Joe] Cruz is next to me. The emotion I’m conjuring is very real because that was the last scene I shot. It’s difficult when you have purpose as a person. When you’re on a network television show and waking up every day at 5 a.m. when it’s -20.

While there was a finality to Otis’ death, it was still quite devastating and gruesome. It's hard not to wonder whether Otis could've been naturally written out in another way. However, during a previous interview, Sardarov said that the death was necessary since he wanted to move on, and it was something that fans wouldn't expect. Apparently, he and series co-creator Derek Haas talked about it for a long time. Now, I’m crying all over again just thinking about it.

Even though Yuri Sardarov felt it was time for him to leave Chicago Fire, it doesn’t sound like it was easy. Even today, over five years after his exit, he still keeps the series close to him, occasionally sharing photos from set on his Instagram. It also wasn’t easy for him to completely move on, as he admitted that it’s taken a while for him to figure out what’s next. Still, he says that the end result was ultimately worth it:

You’re outside with your brothers and sisters, carrying a ladder all day and sweating in your suit. Then suddenly to not have that, it’s a real shock to the system. It has taken me some time, if I’m being honest, to figure out what’s next for me. I do think for all of us not to become Sebastian’s, sometimes we have to take the hard road and walk away from the thing that is giving us pleasure and humble ourselves a little bit here and there.

Chicago Fire has seen some brutal deaths throughout its run, including Shay's in Season 3 and Hawkins' demise in Season 11. Otis’ tragic death in Season 8 is certainly hard to forget. As long as Fire continues, I'll remain worried about the fates of the main characters. I just hope that whatever happens, any actor who exits will be satisfied with the conclusion of their character's arc like Yuri Sardarov is. Anyone wanting to relive the show's toughest installments can stream them with a Peacock subscription.