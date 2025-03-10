Chief Justice Allows U.S. to Continue Freeze on Foreign Aid Payments (2025)

Pinned
Zach Montague, Michael Crowley and Adam Liptak
Reporting from Washington
The Supreme Court’s chief justice allowed a continued freeze on payments for past aid work.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. on Wednesday night handed the Trump administration a victory for now in saying that the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department did not need to immediately pay for more than $1.5 billion in already completed aid work.
A federal judge had set a midnight deadline for the agencies to release funds for the foreign aid work, which was withheld in the wake of the president’s Day 1 directive to gut U.S. spending overseas.
The Trump administration, in an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court just hours before the deadline, said the judge had overstepped his authority and interfered with the president’s obligations to “make appropriate judgments about foreign aid.”
Chief Justice Roberts issued an “administrative stay,” an interim measure meant to preserve the status quo while the justices consider the matter in a more deliberate fashion. The chief justice ordered the challengers to file a response to the application on Friday, and the court is likely to act not long after.
However tentative, the stay was nonetheless the first victory for the administration in a deluge of cases that the justices could hear over President Trump’s blitz of executive actions.
In another aggressive move on Wednesday to carry out the president’s directive, lawyers for the Trump administration said that it was ending nearly 10,000 U.S. Agency for International Development and State Department contracts and grants.
The pair of administration actions stunned diplomats and aid workers already reeling from mass firings at U.S.A.I.D., which funds food, health, development and democracy programs abroad, and which the Trump administration has systematically dismantled. A former senior U.S.A.I.D. official said the cuts account for about 90 percent of the agency’s work and tens of billions of dollars in spending
The cuts deal “a catastrophic blow to USAID’s implementing partners and the populations they serve, likely bankrupting many, and shuttering lifesaving and important programs forever,” a group of agency workers and partners said in a fact sheet distributed Wednesday night.
Several aid workers and U.S.A.I.D. officials said that at least some money for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, had been eliminated, including for elements of the program that were previously deemed essential lifesaving work and exempted from the aid freeze.
Other terminated contracts included ones with urban search and rescue teams in Virginia and California that deploy to afflicted areas in the wake of natural disasters such as the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria two years ago, according to the former U.S.A.I.D. official. That program had also previously been granted a humanitarian exception from the foreign aid freeze by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Trump administration lawyers outlined the steep foreign aid cuts in a status report on the administration’s progress in complying with a Feb. 13 order by Judge Amir H. Ali of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia. In the order, he said the government must disburse funding already promised to foreign aid contractors and grant recipients who work around the world and who say the U.S.-backed programs save countless lives and enhance America’s influence abroad.
Mr. Trump and other top U.S. officials insist that foreign aid, which makes up roughly 1 percent of the federal budget, has grown wasteful and detached from America’s vital interests.
But critics warn that Mr. Trump is making a calamitous mistake, saying his assault on foreign aid “dangerously undermines America’s ability to win,” as Liz Schrayer, president of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, said in a statement.
The moves on Wednesday were the latest twists in the tug of war between the Trump administration and the legal system, in which administration officials have stated that they are working to comply with directives while simultaneously looking for ways around them.
After Mr. Trump in January ordered agencies to pause nearly all foreign aid spending for 90 days while officials reviewed individual projects, aid groups sued. They argued that the pause jeopardized their missions and the lives of millions of people who depend on the programs the U.S. government has funded for decades.
On Feb. 13, Judge Ali issued an order requiring agencies to release funds for any “contracts, grants, cooperative agreements, loans or other federal foreign assistance award that was in existence as of Jan. 19,” the day before Mr. Trump took office.
But group after group, including the ones that brought the lawsuit, has reported that funding was never restored. At the hearing on Tuesday, lawyers told Judge Ali that the only reasonable explanation was that the government had never taken steps to lift the blanket pause on foreign aid.
The administration argued in the filing that because the agencies had raced ahead to review the grants and contracts and determined that all but a fraction of them would be canceled, it had met the court’s demands by finishing “a good-faith, individualized assessment” of its programs.
“U.S.A.I.D. is in the process of processing termination letters with the goal to reach substantial completion within the next 24 to 48 hours,” it said. “As a result, no U.S.A.I.D. or State obligations remain in a suspended or paused state.”
According to the filing, the government identified around 3,200 contracts and grants that it decided to retain and was “committed to fully moving forward with the remaining awards.”
Judge Ali repeatedly pressed a lawyer representing the government to clarify whether any funds had been released since his directive earlier this month. The lawyer was unable to point to any sign that the aid money was flowing, and Judge Ali issued a new midnight deadline for the government to pay any outstanding invoices or drawdown requests that had come due before his Feb. 13 order.
According to Pete Marocco, the top Trump appointee in charge of foreign aid, the continued holdup was at least in part because of logistical issues. U.S.A.I.D. is facing roughly $1.5 billion in payment requests and the State Department has around $400 million more outstanding, Mr. Marocco said, which could not be handled immediately.
“These payments cannot be accomplished in the time allotted by the court and would instead take multiple weeks,” he wrote in a document supporting the government’s argument for more time filed on Wednesday.
In their own submissions on Wednesday, groups that had brought the legal challenge against the Trump administration listed a ream of complaints about how the Trump administration has proceeded.
Among them, lawyers argued that Trump officials “have added new layers of review to all disbursements of foreign assistance funds, including requiring line-by-line policy justifications for payments for past work that has already been approved through normal approval processes.”
Lawyers pointed to sworn statements by aid workers who said that because they had been unable to access funds as recently as Tuesday, they had been unable to go about their work overseas, including disbursing H.I.V. medications purchased with U.S. aid.
The State Department issued a waiver for PEPFAR weeks ago, allowing funding to flow to those programs. But several statements filed on Wednesday said that invoices related to PEPFAR still had not been paid.
Statements filed in support of the groups suing on Wednesday detailed other harms.
“Within my portfolio this means that starving children will not receive ready-to-use therapeutic foods, pregnant and breastfeeding women will not be screened for malnutrition, and refugee households will not be provided vouchers to purchase food for their families,” one worker wrote in a declaration.
Lawyers for the government said Judge Ali’s deadline to keep aid flowing was unrealistic.
“Additional time is required because restarting funding related to terminated or suspended agreements is not as simple as turning on a switch or faucet,” they wrote.
Lawyers for the aid groups also asked the court on Wednesday to allow them to call Mr. Marocco and Mr. Rubio to testify. In the filing they said that administration lawyers had “indicated that they would resist” Mr. Rubio being deposed under the apex doctrine, a legal theory that protects high-level executive branch officials from burdensome demands and potential harassment.
But the plaintiff’s lawyers noted that administration lawyers have said that Mr. Rubio had “personal involvement” in decisions about the foreign aid funding, making his testimony essential.
Andrew Duehren
Andrew Duehren writes about tax and fiscal policy.
News Analysis
Republicans gamble on a budget plan that helps the rich and cuts aid to the poor.
The Republican Party won the last election in no small part because of its new appeal with working-class voters, a shift that left many in Washington wondering if a sustained political realignment was afoot.
But the economic agenda Republicans are now putting together on Capitol Hill would by and large help rich Americans, all while teeing up cuts to programs that provide health care and food to the poor.
The disconnect has left some Republicans nervous about whether they are abandoning their newfound base of support. Democrats, eyeing that vulnerability, are hammering Republicans for planning to take from the poor to give to the rich, a line of attack that they believe helped lift them back into power during President Trump’s first term.
Who is helped and who is harmed by Republicans’ plans are shaping up to be central questions for G.O.P. lawmakers as they try to squeeze legislation through their narrow majorities in Congress. The House on Tuesday adopted a budget blueprint that calls for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in spending reductions, alongside $300 billion in new funding for defense and border programs and an increase in the debt limit.
The House vote was just the first step in what could be a circuitous path to turning the plans into law. The Republican Senate has its own ideas for the party’s agenda, and the two chambers will have to agree on the broad strokes of the legislation before they can proceed to passing it along party lines.
Some House Republicans who supported the budget outline this week said they hoped that the Senate would ultimately tear up their plans. Making the math work in the House plan would almost certainly require cuts to programs for the poor like Medicaid, which provides health care to more than 70 million Americans. Representative Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Republican, said he had pitched Mr. Trump on avoiding deep cuts to Medicaid.
“He does not want Medicaid cuts on hard-working people. He knows this is the new majority. It is the new majority of the Republican Party, and it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “The Senate is going to straighten it out.”
The difficulty springs from Republicans’ expensive tax agenda. However their plans evolve, they will want to cut taxes, and fiscal hawks in the party are demanding that they also cut spending to help fill that fiscal hole. Because the federal government most heavily taxes the rich and focuses much of its spending on the poor, broad cuts to both taxes and spending would be regressive, or advantaging the rich over the poor, analysts say.
“They’re cutting taxes in a regressive manner and cutting spending, which is also regressive,” said Kyle Pomerleau, who studies tax policy at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.
The American tax system is progressive, with the top 1 percent of Americans paying more than 30 percent of the taxes the federal government collects every year, according to Treasury Department data. So tax cuts like the ones Republicans hope to enact would provide their largest benefits to rich Americans who pay the most in tax, meaning the policy is regressive even if it still returns money to the working class.
Consider the top Republican tax priority this year: continuing the tax cuts the party passed into law in 2017. Among the measures that expire at the end of the year are lower marginal tax rates across income brackets, an expanded standard deduction and a more generous child tax credit, which is aimed at low- and middle-income Americans.
Most Americans saw lower taxes because of the bill, and Republicans see it as a political imperative to keep the existing cuts in place. Doing so would offer comparatively little to poor Americans who do not pay much tax. An analysis from the Tax Policy Center, a think tank, showed that Americans in the bottom 20 percent of earners, who make up to $33,900, would see on average a 0.6 percent — or $130 — increase in their after-tax income if the tax cuts were extended.
That’s smaller than the 1.8 percent boost the think tank expects for Americans on average. And it is far smaller than the 3.2 percent, or $70,350, increase in after-tax income that extending the tax cuts would provide to the top 1 percent, who make more than $1 million a year.
Republicans are considering additional tax cuts that could provide even more benefits to high-income Americans. Even corporate tax breaks that help grow the economy still flow mainly to the owners of businesses, who are typically wealthy.
Another idea under consideration would be to lift a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that was put in place as part of the 2017 tax cuts. Any increase in the so-called SALT deduction would accrue to higher-income Americans who may owe a lot of property taxes on their valuable homes, for example.
Republicans defend their tax plans, which they argue can help grow the economy and in turn help lift wages for working-class Americans. Representative Jodey C. Arrington, Republican of Texas and the chairman of the House Budget Committee, believes that pairing spending cuts with tax cuts can juice the economy by reducing the amount the federal government has to borrow to pay for the tax cut.
“So if you are cutting taxes, they’ll say that the crowding out of private capital because you are borrowing more will kind of offset some of the positive economic growth potential that will come from lowering taxes,” he said this week. “But when you’re cutting spending, you’re reducing that crowding-out effect.”
Because their plans are still preliminary, Republicans have not yet detailed how they will achieve the spending cuts called for in the House budget blueprint. They have said they do not want to take away health care from children and other vulnerable Americans, though many of them appear open to rescinding enhanced federal aid for adults covered by the expansion of the program under the Affordable Care Act.
Under that law, the federal government pays for much of the cost of providing care to Americans who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, equivalent to $20,780 for an individual or $35,630 for a family of three, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal think tank.
Republicans are debating cutting the amount of money the federal government gives to states to provide health care to those people, a change that could endanger coverage for more millions of such Americans. For low-income Americans, the loss of Medicaid would likely be a greater loss in value than any gains provided by a cut in their income taxes.
“Cuts to Medicaid, for low-income and moderate-income families, are likely to overwhelm any tax cut that they get,” Brendan Duke, the senior director of federal fiscal policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said.
During the campaign, Mr. Trump proposed a slew of novel tax policies that were targeted at working-class voters, including ending taxes on overtime, tips and Social Security. Republican lawmakers are not sure if they can find the money to afford several of those ideas, which in any case may not do much to help low-income Americans who don’t owe income taxes.
For some Republicans, pursuing an agenda that cuts taxes and spending is frustrating, given the way the party’s support has changed over time. Such an agenda may have made some political sense back when Republicans received more of their support from rich Americans. Not anymore, said Oren Cass, a founder of the think tank the American Compass and a leading voice in the so-called New Right.
“They have this old script they think they’re supposed to be reading off that says we’re going to cut taxes for high-income families and cut benefits for the poor,” he said. “That was always an incredibly dumb script, but it was one that the Republican Party thought it should be pursuing once upon a time. And now the Republican Party doesn’t think they should be pursuing it, but they’re still blindly wandering forward as if that’s what they’re supposed to do.”
Adam Liptak
Covers the Supreme Court
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. blocked a trial judge’s ruling that had required the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department to immediately pay what the government said was about $2 billion for work already completed under existing contracts and grants.
Chris Cameron
Reporting from Washington
The Trump administration escalates layoffs of federal workers.
The Trump administration moved forward on Wednesday with plans for more mass firings across the government, hours after President Trump reiterated his support for Elon Musk and his effort to shrink the federal bureaucracy.
Thousands of federal workers have already been fired in recent weeks, primarily those with probationary status. The Office of Personnel Management, the agency that manages the federal work force, also said that about 75,000 workers had accepted deferred resignation offers to quit their jobs in exchange for seven months of pay and benefits.
Several recent polls show more Americans disapprove of Mr. Musk’s efforts to cut the federal work force than approve, and Republican House members have been met with raucous opposition at town halls. At his first cabinet meeting, Mr. Trump made clear he fully backed Mr. Musk, asking, “Is anybody unhappy with Elon?” As nervous laughter began to ripple around the room, he continued: “If you are, we’ll throw him out of here.”
Russell T. Vought, the head of the White House budget office, and Charles Ezell, the acting head of the Office of Personnel Management, circulated a memo to government leaders calling for agencies to prepare plans for additional “large-scale reductions” in the federal work force in March and April.
Denigrating the federal bureaucracy as “bloated” and “corrupt,” the seven-page memo called for agencies to be drastically cut — in some instances to the fullest extent allowed by the law. One line in the memo said agencies “should focus on the maximum elimination of functions that are not statutorily mandated.”
The memo said that plans for the next stage of the cuts should be submitted by March 13. Plans for “phase 2” of the cuts should be submitted by April 14.
In addition to the layoffs, the memo also suggested that possible “proposed relocations of agency bureaus and offices from Washington” could occur, indicating that some agencies based in or near the nation’s capital may be moved “to less-costly parts of the country.”
It is unclear which agencies may be targeted for relocations. In his cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday, President Trump suggested that the Education Department — which he has previously said should be shut down entirely — was one agency that could be relocated.
“You go around Washington, you see all these buildings, the Department of Education,” Mr. Trump said. “We want to move education back to the states where it belongs.”
The memo also outlined a few exceptions to the sweeping plans for layoffs, saying that the Postal Service, military service members and positions related to national security, border security, immigration or public safety would be exempt.
Implementation of the cuts would be left to agency leaders, the memo said, while adding that they “should collaborate with their DOGE team leads.” Members of Mr. Musk’s team have been assigned to government agencies and gained access to agency computer systems and records databases.
Late on Wednesday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order that further empowered DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency, to scrutinize and withhold payments by agencies. The order directed each agency to compile a database of all payments issued — each with a written justification for the payment — that would be posted publicly.
The order also appeared to enact a freeze on all government credit cards used by employees — with exceptions for disaster relief and “other critical services” — for the next 30 days. That order appeared to acknowledge that the freeze could stretch the limits of executive authority, saying that it should be carried out “to the maximum extent permitted by law.”
Ben Shpigel
President Trump said on social media tonight that Wayne Gretzky, the greatest hockey player ever, had been staying “low key” about wanting his native Canada to remain its own country because Gretzky “is my friend, and he wants to make me happy.” Trump has floated the idea that Gretzky — who in November attended Trump’s victory party at Mar-a-Lago — could run for prime minister of Canada, which Trump has repeatedly said he wants to annex and make the 51st state.
Adam Liptak
Covers the Supreme Court
Trump seeks a prompt Supreme Court review of his power to fire officials.
The Trump administration told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that developments in the first case arising from the president’s blitz of executive actions to reach the justices would require prompt action.
The court ruled last week that President Trump could not, for now, remove a government lawyer who leads the watchdog agency that protects whistle-blowers. But the court’s order said that it would hold the government’s emergency application “in abeyance” and might soon return to the issue.
The ruling noted that a trial judge’s temporary restraining order shielding the lawyer, Hampton Dellinger, was set to expire on Wednesday.
After a hearing on Wednesday, the judge, Amy Berman Jackson of the Federal District Court in Washington, extended her order until Saturday to provide time for her to write an opinion in the matter. In a letter to the justices, Sarah M. Harris, the acting solicitor general, wrote that developments since they last acted had underscored the need for a prompt resolution.
Mr. Dellinger has been busy, she wrote. In his role as the head of the Office of Special Counsel, he filed challenges to the firings of six probationary employees before the Merit Systems Protection Board, which temporarily reinstated them on Tuesday.
“In short, a fired special counsel is wielding executive power, over the elected executive’s objection, to halt employment decisions made by other executive agencies,” Mr. Harris wrote. The merit board, moreover, she wrote, “is being led by a chairman who has herself been fired by the president, only to be reinstated by a district court.”
All of that means the justices must act soon, Ms. Harris wrote.
“The government respectfully asks that this court at a minimum continue to hold the application in abeyance, if the court does not grant it now,” she wrote. “Once the district court issues its final decision, presumably on March 1, it may become necessary for the government to request further relief.”
Chris Cameron
Reporting from Washington
An executive order signed by President Trump this evening further empowered DOGE, the team behind his expansive effort to reshape the federal government, to scrutinize payments by agencies. The order appeared to enact a freeze of all government credit cards used by employees — with an exception for disaster relief and “other critical services” — for the next 30 days. The order also appeared to acknowledge that the freeze could stretch the limits of executive authority, saying that it should be carried out “to the maximum extent permitted by law.”
Chris Cameron
Reporting from Washington
A memo from Russell Vought, a top White House official, that called on federal agencies to prepare for additional mass firings, also suggested that possible “proposed relocations of agency bureaus and offices from Washington” could occur, indicating that some agencies based in or near the nation’s capital may be moved “to less-costly parts of the country” as part of drastic changes to the federal bureaucracy envisioned by President Trump and Elon Musk.
Chris Cameron
Reporting from Washington
The memo said that agencies should submit plans for the changes “no later than April 14,” but it was unclear which agencies may be targeted for relocations. In a cabinet meeting earlier today, President Trump suggested that the Education Department was one agency that could be relocated.
Devlin Barrett
Reporting from Washington
The Justice Dept. moves to dismiss cases filed against police and fire departments over hiring practices.
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday that she was dismissing discrimination cases filed against police and fire departments over what the previous administration called racially unfair hiring practices.
In doing so, Ms. Bondi accused the Biden administration of trying to force local governments to use quotas to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, or D.E.I.
“American communities deserve firefighters and police officers for their skill and dedication to public safety — not to meet D.E.I. quotas,” she said in a statement.
The cases were based on a legal theory often referred to as “disparate impact” — meaning that while there may not have been evidence of intentional discrimination in hiring practices, the net effect was to not hire many people of color or women.
The Trump administration has said that such an approach is both unfair and risky, because police and fire personnel perform lifesaving work. More broadly, conservatives have long argued that discrimination cases brought by the government should be based on intentional acts of discrimination, not decisions that result in inequitable hiring decisions.
Chad Mizelle, Ms. Bondi’s chief of staff, posted on social media that the cases involved settlements in Georgia, Indiana, Maryland and North Carolina.
In the Maryland case, the State Police reached an agreement last year with the Justice Department in which the police would adopt different written and physical fitness tests; pay $2.75 million in back pay to applicants who were disqualified because of how they scored on past tests; and hire up to 25 applicants who were not hired because of their scores on those older tests.
The Justice Department brought that case after determining that the hiring process for state troopers violated the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Black candidates on the written test, and discriminating against female candidates on the physical test.
Lisa Friedman
Reporting from Washington
Trump says E.P.A. layoffs will cut staff by 65 percent.
During his cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Trump casually mentioned that Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, intended to fire 65 percent of employees, an incision so deep that officials said it would hobble the E.P.A.
Mr. Trump said Mr. Zeldin “thinks he’s going to be cutting 65 or so percent of the people from environmental. And we’re going to speed up the process, too, at the same time.”
Within minutes, managers at the agency said they received a White House memo telling them to prepare for mass layoffs.
The memo, which was sent to leaders of multiple agencies, said that the federal government “is costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt.” It did not mention the 65 percent goal, but laid out steps for the E.P.A. to prepare for what is known as a reduction in force, which would result in eliminating jobs.
Hours later, an E.P.A. official said Mr. Trump was referring to overall agency budget cuts and not a 65 percent reduction in personnel.
The E.P.A. had 15,123 full-time employees at the end of December, according to the latest budget. A reduction of 65 percent would mean the loss of nearly 10,000 jobs, which would devastate the agency responsible for clean air and clean water, said Marie Owens Powell, the president of the agency’s biggest union, the American Federation of Government Employees.
Ms. Owens Powell said the administration had not informed the union about its 65 percent goal and that she had heard about it first from Mr. Trump on television.
“This is so much bigger than just 65 percent of the employees,” she said. “What does it really mean? It means 65 percent less people available to respond to natural disasters, which are happening more frequently, not less. It would mean 65 percent less people to respond to hazardous cleanups, to do air monitoring and lead abatement.”
Nicole Cantello, president of federation’s Local 704, which represents employees in the Midwest, said the result was that “polluters would have a holiday.”
Trump administration officials “really have no idea what we do, and they don’t want to see us as people who are protecting human health and the environment, and doing good,” she said. “They just want to attack us as faceless bureaucrats.”
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, the leading Democrat on the committee that oversees the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a statement that Mr. Zeldin was repeatedly asked at his confirmation hearing whether he supported mass layoffs.
“Each time, he responded that he looked forward to working collaboratively with E.P.A.’s dedicated staff,” Mr. Whitehouse said. “It is now clear that the fix was in from the very beginning, to help the looters and polluters who bankrolled President Trump’s campaign.”
The fossil fuel industry, which includes petrochemical manufacturers, donated heavily to Mr. Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to remove regulations that add to their costs. He has populated the senior ranks at the E.P.A. with people who have served as lawyers and lobbyists for the oil and chemical industries, many of whom worked in his first administration to weaken climate and pollution protections.
Mr. Trump and Mr. Zeldin have repeatedly said they intend to ensure the country has clean air and water. Mr. Whitehouse said that “cannot mask the cruel reality that those goals fail if E.P.A. is disabled.”
In the past weeks, the Trump administration has fired 388 probationary employees at the agency and put 168 others on administrative leave, most of whom work on protecting poor and minority communities that face disproportionate levels of pollution.
During his first term Mr. Trump promised to eliminate the E.P.A. “in almost every form,” leaving “only tidbits” intact at the agency responsible for protecting the air and water from pollution, toxic chemicals and climate change.
The agency saw severe cuts to both its budget and staffing during those years, but it began rebuilding during the Biden administration. It was budgeted to have about 17,000 full-time employees this year, roughly the staffing levels last seen during the Obama administration.
Myron Ebell, a longtime critic of the E.P.A. who led the agency transition team during Mr. Trump’s first term, said a 65 percent cut was a start. He said the E.P.A. had largely fulfilled its mission and could be downgraded to an agency that monitors and assists state environmental agencies.
“It could be an awful lot smaller,” said Mr. Ebell, who does not accept the overwhelming scientific consensus that the planet is warming because of human activity.
The White House memo was issued by Russell T. Vought, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, along with Charles Ezell, the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management. It said that voters “registered their verdict on the bloated, corrupt federal bureaucracy” in the November election.
“Tax dollars are being siphoned off to fund unproductive and unnecessary programs that benefit radical interest groups, while hurting hard-working American citizens,” it said. The memo directs agency heads to develop “agency reorganization plans” by March 13 and said those plans should seek to achieve “a significant reduction” in the number of full time employees as well as “a reduced real property footprint.”
The E.P.A. was created by President Richard M. Nixon in 1970, the year after the Cuyahoga River in Ohio became so polluted that it caught fire and shocked the nation. The fire helped galvanize a national environmental movement and Congress passed a series of major laws, including the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act.
Under the Biden administration, the E.P.A. became a focal point for another environmental crisis, climate change. The agency moved to limit the greenhouse gases from automobiles and power plants that scientists say are dangerously heating the planet.
Michael D. Shear
Michael D. Shear has covered the White House for 16 years.
What is the White House press pool, and why is Trump seizing control of it?
The White House announced on Tuesday that it was seizing control of the press pool covering President Trump, becoming the first administration in decades to insist that it will decide which news organizations, and which reporters, are allowed to be close enough to question the president in places like the Oval Office and Air Force One.
On Wednesday night, Eugene Daniels, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, responded by announcing that the group’s board of directors, which represents news organizations that cover the president, would no longer distribute pool reports from the White House’s chosen correspondents.
“This board will not assist any attempt by this administration or any other in taking over independent press coverage of the White House,” wrote Mr. Daniels, who is also a reporter for Politico. “This move from the White House threatens the independence of a free press in the United States. It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president.”
The move by the White House, and the response from the correspondents’ association, raises questions: What is the press pool? Why does it exist? Why is this different from what has happened in the past?
Here is what to know:
What is the press pool?
The White House press pool was created during President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s term to solve a practical problem: When the president makes news on the road or at the White House, which of the hundreds of White House correspondents get to be there?
The answer, developed through cooperation between news organizations and presidential administrations of both parties, was the creation of a small group of correspondents, TV cameras and photographers who would be the eyes and ears of the broader White House press corps in those small settings.
The arrangement works like this: The White House agreed to let a group of reporters be with the president in those locations, while the choice of which correspondents were in the group was left to the White House Correspondents’ Association. The W.H.C.A., created in 1914, is an independent group whose members are accredited to cover the president.
The composition of the pool has changed over time, but it currently includes three wire service reporters; two print or online reporters; a radio reporter; four photographers; and a television crew, including a producer, an audio technician and a camera operator.
For decades, the correspondents’ association and news organizations have decided which of their journalists to rotate into those slots, in part to ensure that the White House, regardless of party, did not have the ability to select only “friendly” outlets that could ask questions of the president.
Once that is decided, the names are communicated to the White House, which helps arrange the logistics required to grant access to the Oval Office, Air Force One or other secured areas.
What does the White House want to change?
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said on Tuesday that the White House would decide who rotated into the pool slots, not the correspondents’ association. That allows the Trump administration to handpick which journalists relay the president’s activities to the public.
“Moving forward, the White House press pool will be determined by the White House press team. Legacy outlets who have participated in the press pool for decades will still be allowed to join, fear not. But we will also be offering the privilege to well-deserving outlets who have never been allowed to share in this awesome responsibility.”
The change comes at a moment when the White House is chipping away at the ability of major news organizations to cover it. Mr. Trump’s press staff had already kicked The Associated Press out of the pool for refusing to abide by the president’s demand to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.
The A.P. has been kicked off Air Force One, as well.
On Wednesday, the administration announced that a television crew from Newsmax, a conservative network, and correspondents from The Blaze and Axios would be part of the pool at the White House. The administration said that The A.P. would continue to be barred from the pool and that Reuters would also not be allowed to participate.
It is not clear which news organizations will be allowed to join Mr. Trump during an expected trip to Florida over the weekend.
What do members of the pool actually do?
The pool reporter sends out a pool report documenting the president’s remarks, movements and actions for the rest of the press corps. In 2003, Mike Allen, then a Washington Post reporter, was the pool reporter on Air Force One during President George W. Bush’s secret trip to Baghdad. Mr. Allen later documented the takeoff:
“8:25 p.m. Air Force One was rolling. 8:27 p.m. Air Force One was airborne. Journalists peeked out the shades and saw that the plane had on none of the running lights that are customarily visible, including the red or green ones on the wings. The movie ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines’ had begun playing in the press cabin. 8:45 p.m. The plane seemed to be going unusually fast.”
Pool reports have documented historical presidential moments. In 2023, a Wall Street Journal reporter, Sabrina Siddiqui, traveled secretly with President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to Ukraine’s war-torn capital. As the pool reporter, she delivered numerous reports documenting the president’s travel and meetings in Ukraine.
“Due to security concerns, pool has agreed not to share real-time updates on the president’s movements. Full details of how he got here and methods of transportation are also being held until the president is safely out of the country.”
In addition to covering remarks and actions by the president in small spaces, news organizations and the White House have historically agreed to have a “protective pool” to ensure that the public receives timely information about the president’s health and safety.
To that end, a press pool travels wherever the president goes in vans that are part of the presidential motorcade. If the president travels to the U.S. Capitol in his motorcade, the press pool will accompany him. When the president travels in his motorcade through the streets of Moscow or Istanbul, the press goes along. If the president plays golf for several hours, the press pool will wait nearby — sometimes in the vans — to ensure it can report quickly if something happens to the president.
The need for the protective pool has been proved repeatedly over the decades. An unofficial pool of campaign reporters was with Mr. Trump during the 2024 campaign when he was shot during a Pennsylvania rally. In 1981, the pool was with President Ronald Reagan during an assassination attempt at the Washington Hilton. Judy Woodruff was in the protective pool that day as a reporter for PBS.
Who does the White House want in the pool?
The White House has not specified exactly, but Ms. Leavitt has said she wants to increase access for podcasters, social media influencers and other creators of “news-related content.”
In recent weeks, the administration has moved to increase access for partisan figures who are sympathetic to the administration, such as the podcast host Sage Steele and Brian Glenn of the Right Side Broadcasting Network.
Many news organizations are interested in being part of the pool, which gives reporters an up-close view of the president’s actions and the chance to ask the president questions. But until now, only members of the correspondents’ association could be part of the pool.
The association’s membership is broad and amounts to several hundred correspondents. To gain full membership, correspondents must first acquire a Capitol Hill press credential, live in the area and cover the White House full time.
“The W.H.C.A. reserves membership for outlets that have demonstrated commitment to the beat and to high-quality, fact-driven journalism,” the association says on its website.
One of the biggest roadblocks to participation in the press pool is the cost.
Whenever a reporter boards Air Force One or travels in the president’s motorcade, the cost of that travel is billed to the news organizations. Taxpayers do not pay for the media’s expenses. Hotels, food, internet and ground-based transportation are all billed back to the news organizations as well.
That can get costly. Traveling with the president on short, domestic trips can cost several thousand dollars per person. Overseas trips to places like Asia or Africa or Europe often cost tens of thousands of dollars per person. A television network that sends multiple people to cover the president on a foreign trip often spends in excess of $100,000 over a weeklong trip.
An individual blogger or a small, online news organization is often not in the position to pay those costs. And since they have access to the pool reports from the bigger organizations, most smaller or independent journalists make the decision — voluntarily — not to participate in the press pool system.
Rebecca Elliott
President Trump said Wednesday that he would tighten financial controls on Venezuela by declining to renew an oil license the Biden administration granted in 2022. The move could hurt Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, which operates in Venezuela.
“The regime has not been transporting the violent criminals that they sent into our Country (the Good Ole’ U.S.A.) back to Venezuela at the rapid pace that they had agreed to,” Trump said.
Neither Chevron nor the State Department immediately responded to requests for comment.
Rebecca Elliott
He did not mention Chevron in his post on the social media platform Truth Social, saying only that he would reverse concessions granted on Nov. 26, 2022. That’s when the Treasury gave Chevron permission to expand operations in Venezuela. The license is up for renewal on March 1.
David E. Sanger
David E. Sanger has covered five presidents, and writes often on the revival of superpower conflict, which is also the subject of his latest book.
Trump says Ukraine should look to Europe for security guarantees as he seeks its mineral wealth.
President Trump told his cabinet on Wednesday that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was expected to come to Washington to sign a framework agreement enabling the United States to share in the country’s mineral wealth, but he insisted the United States would not be providing security guarantees to Ukraine in return.
Obtaining such guarantees from Washington, the only nuclear-armed power truly capable of standing up to Russia, had been Mr. Zelensky’s central demand. His greatest concern is being forced into a cease-fire, only to discover Russia uses the time to rebuild its military, regroup and attempt to seize his country again.
But Mr. Trump made clear that if there are to be any such promises, they will have to come from Europe, with little backup from Washington.
“I’m not going to provide security guarantees beyond very much,” he said at his first cabinet meeting, which was dominated by discussion of the firing of government workers and other efforts being overseen by Elon Musk, who has taken an outsized role in the administration. “We’re going to have Europe do that.”
Mr. Trump had not spoken publicly about what role, if any, the United States would play in deterring Russia from one day restarting the conflict. He stood in silence on Monday when Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, repeatedly brought up the topic of security guarantees at a joint news conference at the White House.
Mr. Trump’s flat statement that the United States would not be party to any security guarantees may accelerate an end to the fighting, but ultimately could embolden President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. The Russian leader is far more likely to agree to a cease-fire if he knows that the United States would not step in should he change his mind and attack again.
And Mr. Trump’s statement may cement Europe’s fear that he has essentially switched sides in the war, and is seeking a broader normalization of relations with Russia. The prospect that Europe may find itself in the position of supporting Ukraine and continuing to isolate Russia, while Mr. Trump takes the opposite position, has rattled NATO allies and led the incoming German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to declare that Germany must seek “independence from the U.S.A.”
Mr. Trump’s Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, has argued that the existence of an American financial interest in Ukraine’s reserves of titanium, lithium, uranium and rare earth minerals is the best security guarantee that the country could have.
“I call it an economic security guarantee,” Mr. Bessent said last weekend. He has been negotiating the minerals agreement with Mr. Zelensky and his aides.
Mr. Trump has cast the mineral agreement as compensation for what the United States has spent in Ukraine so far — an amount he has vastly inflated to $350 billion. In fact, the most generous estimates of what the United States has spent over the past three years is roughly half of that amount, even if one includes the cost of replenishing of American stockpiles — money that remains in the United States.
The idea of involving the United States in the monetization of Ukraine’s natural resources actually began with the Ukrainians, during the Biden administration. At the time the essence of the concept was the revenue from the mining would cover future military expenditures and the rebuilding of the most devastated parts of the country.
But under Mr. Trump, the negotiation took a very different turn, one more reminiscent of a colonial power demanding tribute.
Mr. Bessent was sent to Kyiv a little more than a week ago to get Mr. Zelensky to sign a deal that would have required the country to pay $500 billion to the United States. The Ukrainian leader refused, sparking a confrontation with the United States that included Mr. Trump calling him a “dictator,” while refusing to use the same word to describe Mr. Putin.
In the interest of keeping the uneasy relationship with Washington alive, however, Mr. Zelensky appears to have changed his objectives. His hope is to sign something on Friday in Washington that can be described as the mining deal Mr. Trump has demanded, but that would be more of a memorandum of understanding, with many of the details to be worked out later.
A draft of the document, obtained by The New York Times, contained only vague references to protecting Ukraine. It says the United States “supports Ukraine’s effort to obtain security guarantees needed to establish lasting peace.” During the cabinet meeting, Mr. Trump made clear what that means: The French and British can send what he termed “so-called peacekeepers” if they want, but he will have nothing to do with it.
European officials are far from agreeing to what such a force might look like. But the purpose and shape of the force could make a very big difference.
A peacekeeping force of the kind that Mr. Trump talked about might require 100,000 troops or more — a figure bigger than Britain, France and Germany could muster without pulling key forces from other missions, including those tied to defending NATO territory. An “observer” force could be much smaller — some officials say 10,000 troops or so — but it would, as the name implies, simply observe any violations, and report them.
An even smaller force could be a “tripwire” that would bring in a larger response to any military moves by the Russians, but that only works if the United States and its allies are prepared to respond.
Weak security agreements are familiar to the Ukrainians: In December 1994 they agreed to the “Budapest Memorandum,” in which they gave up their nuclear weapons — inherited from the old Soviet Union, and still controlled from Moscow — and the United States, Britain and Russia agreed “to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.”
The agreement proved worthless when Russia seized Crimea and went to war in the Donbas in 2014. And while the agreement brought the Ukrainians arms and intelligence support in 2022 at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, neither Britain nor the United States provided troops.
Natan Odenheimer and Alan Yuhas
Trump shares AI video of Gaza as a luxury resort, drawing scorn.
President Trump on Tuesday night shared an AI-generated video depicting the devastated Gaza Strip as an opulent resort emblazoned with his name, less than a week after he appeared to back off his proposal to displace Palestinians en masse from the territory and assert U.S. control over it.
It was not immediately clear where the video originated or who made it, and Mr. Trump did not add any comment to the social media post that shared it. Versions of the video had appeared on social media sites including LinkedIn, X and Instagram in recent weeks. The video shared on Mr. Trump’s account appeared to have been downloaded from Rumble, a Florida-based video platform popular on the right.
The video was immediately scorned by many Palestinians, much as Arab nations rejected Mr. Trump’s plan when he announced it early this month.
“It’s a fantasy,” said Ahmed al-Soufi, the mayor of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where huge numbers of displaced people live in tents amid rubble. “If Mr. Trump wants to give Palestinians a place to live in dignity and a future, he must give them a state alongside Israel.”
The video begins with scenes of people, including gunmen, walking through the ruins of heavily damaged streets, then quickly transitions to images of development and then beachside luxury. Scenes variously show a child holding a balloon shaped like Mr. Trump’s head; a large golden statue of the president; and a man throwing money in the air on a beach.
Some signs of AI-generated imagery are more subtle than others. One scene shows a man who resembles the billionaire Elon Musk, a close adviser to the president, eating bread with six fingers on one hand. Other scenes show belly dancers with beards and green head scarves on a beach; Mr. Trump dancing with a woman at a nightclub; and Mr. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel sitting shirtless at a pool with drinks.
Mr. Trump proposed in early February that the United States take control over Gaza and permanently remove the entire Palestinian population of about two million people to countries like Egypt and Jordan. The leaders of those nations and others swiftly rejected the plan, and experts said the forced deportation or transfer of a civilian population is a violation of international humanitarian law, a war crime and a crime against humanity.
Last week, Mr. Trump seemed to concede that his efforts to persuade Egypt and Jordan had failed, telling Fox News in an interview that he was “a little surprised” by those countries’ response.
“I’ll tell you, the way to do it is my plan,” he told the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade. “I think that’s the plan that really works. But I’m not forcing it. I’m just going to sit back and recommend it.”
He also spoke of his proposal in the past tense, saying, “I liked my plan. I thought my plan was good.”
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the video.
The militant group Hamas, which has tried to demonstrate its continued control of Gaza over the course of a cease-fire with Israel in recent weeks, rejected the vision presented in the video on Wednesday.
“We strongly condemn, in the harshest terms, the disgraceful video published by U.S. President Donald Trump, which contains unethical scenes that violate the customs, morals and traditions of our Palestinian people,” said Ismail al-Thawabta, the director of the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza.
During his first term, Mr. Trump outlined a Middle East peace plan that strongly favored Israel while offering the Palestinians the possibility of a fragmented state with limited sovereignty. This month, the president remained ambiguous about whether he supported a two-state solution.
“It doesn’t mean anything about a two-state or a one-state or any other state,” he said at a White House news conference.
Aaron Boxerman contributed reporting.
Eileen Sullivan
Reporting from Washington
An independent review board temporarily reinstated six fired federal workers.
Six fired federal workers will be temporarily reinstated after a decision this week by the Merit Systems Protection Board, the first step toward what lawyers representing fired employees hope will be the restoration of thousands of jobs cut by the Trump administration.
The board, an independent agency that considers appeals from federal workers about employment actions, announced its decision late Tuesday. It will remain in effect through April 10 so that the Office of Special Counsel can continue investigating the fired employees’ complaints. The six employees come from six different federal agencies.
“I find that there are reasonable grounds to believe that each of the six agencies engaged in a prohibited personnel practice,” Raymond A. Limon, a member of the board, wrote in his order.
The decision ultimately could apply more broadly to thousands of other government employees who have been fired because they were on probationary status and relatively new in their positions.
Both the lawyer investigating the personnel actions, the special counsel Hampton Dellinger, and the chairwoman of the three-person board considering the claims, Cathy Harris, were also fired by Mr. Trump earlier this month. They are both fighting their own removals through the legal system, and federal judges have reinstated them temporarily.
Mr. Dellinger leads the Office of Special Counsel, the watchdog agency meant to protect whistle-blowers. He was fired on Feb. 7, but a federal judge ordered that the firing be put on hold until March 1.
The Merit Systems Protection Board that Ms. Harris presides over includes three members — two Democrats, including Ms. Harris, and one Republican. They were each appointed by presidents and have been confirmed by the Senate. They have seven-year terms that are designed to overlap. No more than two of the three members can be from the same political party.
In a slew of lawsuits challenging the firings since Mr. Trump has been in office, several federal judges have directed plaintiffs to make their arguments to the independent boards set up to handle them. In the case of the six fired probationary employees, that is the Merit Systems Protection Board.
The mass firings, which the Trump administration has characterized as necessary cost-cutting measures, are increasing the caseload at the government’s independent review boards. Last fall, the Merit Systems Protection Board received about 100 new cases a week. Between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22, it received 1,845.
On Feb. 21, Mr. Dellinger filed requests with the board to pause the firings of six probationary employees from the departments of Agriculture, Education, Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and the Office of Personnel Management.
Lawyers from a legal advocacy group Democracy Forward and the Alden Law Group hope that the pause will extend to their other clients, probationary employees from nine federal agencies, who have also filed complaints with Mr. Dellinger’s office. Registering complaints with his office is the first step to contesting their dismissals.
As of Wednesday, nearly 20,000 probationary employees have been fired, according to a New York Times analysis.
The probationary firings at the center of the claims Mr. Dellinger is pursuing before the merit protection board are just one phase of Mr. Trump’s strategy to gut the federal work force.
The next phase, which is recently underway, directs agencies to make significant “reductions in force.”
On Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management published guidance for agencies to carry out those “large-scale” cuts, which Mr. Trump called for in a Feb. 11 executive order.
Those cuts are likely to bring additional court challenges.
Paul Sonne
Reporting from Berlin
U.S. and Russian officials will hold talks on restoring their embassy staffing in Moscow and Washington.
Officials from the United States and Russia will meet Thursday in Istanbul to discuss resolving issues hindering their diplomatic missions in each other’s countries, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov, said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in Washington have been operating with skeletal staffing after years of expulsions of diplomats and restrictions on operations. Both are subject to frequent protests.
Mr. Lavrov’s announcement adds to the head-spinning shift in relations between two long-adversarial nations, whose negotiating teams met last week in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, for their most extensive discussions in years. The sides committed to collaborating to end the war in Ukraine, considering economic and investment opportunities and re-establishing normal diplomatic relations.
Speaking on a visit to Doha, the Qatari capital, Mr. Lavrov said the diplomats would “meet to address systemic problems” arising from the tit-for-tat restrictions on embassy activities that both sides imposed in previous years.
“A meeting on this matter will take place tomorrow in Istanbul,” Mr. Lavrov said. “Following its outcome, we will gain clarity on the pace and effectiveness of our progress,” he added, suggesting that it would offer a gauge on how quickly Washington and Moscow could move on other issues.
President Trump’s rapid rapprochement with the Kremlin has unnerved Ukraine and American allies in Europe.