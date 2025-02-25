Chief Nutrition Cashew Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar Review (2025)

Welcome to the latest instalment of my 52 Bars in 52 Weeks Protein Bar Review Series. This week I took a look at the Chief Nutrition Cashew Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar.

If you’ve been paying attention to this series you might be wondering why I’m reviewing a second bar from Chief Nutrition. I’ve included this Collagen one as well because it couldn’t be more different to the Chief Traditional Beef Protein Bar. The Beef Protein Bar was more akin to jerky or biltong for a start.

But this shortbread bar is also miles away from a traditional protein bar – it’s more akin to a biscuit. As well as putting nutrition at the top of their priorities Chief Nutrition is all about innovation and bringing something new to the menu. As someone who craves variety in my food, I’m endlessly appreciative of brands with the courage to take risks and be innovative.

Let’s check it out.

If you want to try their bars for yourself, you can grab some from Chief Nutrition or hit Goodness Me like I did. I often nab the bars on sale there.

Chief Nutrition Cashew Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar First Impressions

Protein Bar Quick Details

Price

RRP:$5.95 (or 12 bars for $53.95 from the Chief Nutrition website )

Flavours available

Choc Salted Caramel, Choc Mint, Protein Choc Peanut Butter, Double Choc, Hazelnut Brownie, Peanut Butter, Cashew Shortbread, Lemon Tart.

Protein Bar Packaging

The packaging is plain and understated. Unlike almost every brand out there Chief has opted for just one colour rather than two, with different coloured fonts and complementary background bubbles to help with contrast. Overall it’s aesthetically pleasing but doesn’t stand out on the shelf.

Interestingly there’s also no picture of the bar itself – a modern touch? Feels modern. I don’t think it matters too much, especially when half of the product packaging imagery out there doesn’t resemble the bar inside anyway. The nutrition info panel and ingredients list are both displayed prominently on the back and you’ll be pleased to notice how short that list is. Really nicely done overall.

Protein Bar Nutritional Claims

11g Collagen

15.7g Protein

Low sugar

5 Star Health Rating

I Quit Sugar Approved

What does the ‘I Quit Sugar Approved’ sticker mean? It means that products have met the below criteria:

Contain less than 1.5 teaspoons of sugar per serve and contain no artificial colours, preservatives or MSG. Contain approved and recommended sugar substitutes: natural fruit, rice malt syrup, stevia, monkfruit OR accepted sugar substitutes (if less than 1.5tsp of sugar per serve): honey, maple syrup, molasses, dates, erythritol, xylitol, maltose, coconut sugar, raw, brown or white sugar. Sustainable or reusable packaging Ethical production practices Minimal processing for food-related products

Protein Bar Taste Test

Protein Bar Appearance

The bar looks like shortbread. I feel like this review is going to be heavy on mentions of shortbread, but it’s just because it’s been aptly named. It looks like a delicious biscuit. Nothing else to add.

Protein Bar Aroma

It smells faintly of cashew but mostly like shortbread with a white chocolate hint.

Protein Bar Texture

The one thing I love about a bar that isn’t coated with chocolate is that it’s not a melt risk. This makes this bar a great choice for hot hikes.

The texture is remarkably similar to shortbread in that it falls away instantly when you bite into it, and is crumbly and biscuit-like. It has a powdery consistency and is relatively dry in your mouth.

Protein Bar Flavour

The flavour takes time to develop but eventually is a sweet creamy oaty cashew flavour. It’s simultaneously savoury and sweet but the more of the bar you eat, the more domineering the sweetness becomes.

Halfway through I stopped enjoying it, and by the end it had definitively crossed the line and was sickly sweet. The aftertaste was dizzyingly sweet. If you love sugar, then you’ll love this. If you prefer a more natural/healthy flavour you may struggle to enjoy it.

Rating out of 5 (0= terrible, 5= amazing): 4/5

This bar divided the taste testers. One wanted to give it 3.5 as they couldn’t finish it. The other one enjoyed the mild flavour and wanted to give it 4.5. I averaged and went with 4/5 for fairness.

Ultimately I wished the bar would pick a lane, either savoury or sweet, and then be really good at that flavour rather than trying to be two things at once.

Protein Bar Nutritional Analysis

Ingredients List

Cashews [61%], grass-fed collagen [25%], tapioca starch, pure organic maple syrup, MCT oil powder (MCT Oil, acacia fibre), camu camu, vanilla bean powder, pure monk fruit.

Contains tree nuts (cashews). May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Protein sources: Grass-fed collagen, cashews.

Grass-fed collagen, cashews. Fibre source: Acacia fibre (from MCT oil powder), cashews.

Acacia fibre (from MCT oil powder), cashews. Carbs source: Tapioca starch, pure organic maple syrup, monk fruit.

Tapioca starch, pure organic maple syrup, monk fruit. Fat source: Cashews, MCT oil powder.

Cashews, MCT oil powder. Unhealthy Ingredients:None stand out as unhealthy; however, maple syrup adds simple sugars, which, while natural and organic, can spike blood sugar if consumed in excess. This is unlikely to occur in a 45g protein bar, unless you ate a lot of them.

Nutrition Information Panel

Protein (15.7g per bar)

The protein is primarily collagen, which is excellent for joint and connective tissue health, making it beneficial for hiking. However, collagen lacks some essential amino acids found in complete proteins like whey, so it’s less ideal for muscle recovery.

Carbohydrates (6g, 2.5g sugars)

With low carbs and natural sweeteners like maple syrup and monk fruit, the bar provides a modest energy boost without causing rapid spikes in blood sugar. This suits low-intensity activities or short hikes.

Fat (13.7g, 2.6g saturated)

The healthy fats from cashews and MCT oil provide sustained energy, ideal for longer hikes. MCT oil is quickly metabolized into ketones, offering a unique energy source for endurance activities.

Fibre (3.1g)

The fibre content supports digestive health and stabilises blood sugar levels. Acacia fibre is a prebiotic, promoting gut health – a bonus for maintaining energy metabolism during hikes.

Sodium (16mg)

Sodium is very low, so hikers will need additional electrolyte sources.

Vitamin C (30mg)

Vitamin C boosts collagen synthesis and supports immune function, particularly beneficial in outdoor environments where hikers might face physical stress or exposure to pathogens.

Key Takeaways Chief Nutrition Cashew Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar

The Chief Nutrition Collagen Protein Cashew Shortbread Bar is a nutrient-dense option for sustained energy and joint health, though it lacks sufficient carbs for intense or long hikes.

Protein Bar (45g)

Cost per bar: $5.95

Cost per 100g: $13.22

Cost per gram of protein: $0.38

Flavour

4/5

Consumption Recommendation

This bar is best consumed during low- to moderate-intensity hikes or as a pre-hike snack. It offers long-lasting energy from fats and protein and supports joint health, and it’s a very healthy choice overall.

Protein Bar FAQs

Why is Vitamin C a good ingredient to include in protein bars for hiking?

Vitamin C supports immune function and enhances collagen synthesis, aiding joint recovery and resilience during hiking.

How does hydrolysed collagen powder compare to hydrolysed whey protein powder?

Collagen is great for connective tissue health but lacks complete essential amino acids for muscle repair, which whey provides.

What is camu camu powder, and what does it do?

Camu camu is a fruit rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting immunity and reducing inflammation. It’s great to see this in a protein bar.

How does bamboo fibre compare to other commonly used fibres in protein bars?

Bamboo fibre is high in insoluble fibre, aiding digestion without fermenting, unlike prebiotic fibres like acacia, which support gut bacteria.

What’s the difference between a cashew and an activated cashew nut?

Activated cashews are soaked and dehydrated to enhance digestibility and nutrient absorption, while regular cashews are raw or roasted.

When’s the best time for hikers to eat protein bars for performance and why?

High protein bars like this are ideal for pre-hike fuel or post-hike muscle recovery. The protein and fibre help stabilise blood sugar, providing sustained energy on tough trails or a protein boost right after a strenuous climb.

Why is dark chocolate more bitter than milk chocolate?

Dark chocolate is more bitter than milk chocolate because it has a higher cocoa content, no milk solids, and typically fewer added sugars to counteract the natural bitter taste.

Where can I find more protein bar reviews?

Follow @thehikersnutritionist on Instagram for regular protein bar reviews and flavour comparisons. Otherwise, stay tuned to this website for a new protein bar review every single week.

Disclaimer