Chinese company bought British Steel to close it, Nigel Farage rages (2025)

“We were quite far apart to be clear. We made a substantial offer that was comparable to the work we did with Tata.”

Interviewed on Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Mr Reynolds insisted: “I was negotiating in good faith, and believed that they were.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage revealed he believes the Chinese company bought it so they could close it. And Mr Reynolds effectively ruled out Chinese companies from involvement in Britain’s steel industry in the future. One of the mills Jingye wanted to keep control of supplies Network Rail with 95% of its steel.

British Steel’s Chinese owners wanted to keep control of four mills even though it planned to shut the Scunthorpe blast furnaces. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Jingye was determined to close the Scunthorpe steel works, risking thousands of jobs, and stopped buying raw materials.

Mr Phillips interjected: “This half a billion you offered them?”

Mr Reynolds replied: “Yes, effectively. Their request was for more than double that.

“I had never, until fairly recently, had it put to me by them the option that they would wish to retain four very important mills – Network Rail gets 95% of its needs from one of those mills, for instance – but lose the blast furnace and supply direct from China.”

Mr Phillips said in response: “Jingye is said to be strongly influenced by the Chinese Communist Party, you yourself used some very bright language about the company.

“This morning, you have said, more or less, they were extortionists.

“Do you detect the hand of the Chinese Government, or the Chinese Communist Party?”

Mr Reynolds said: “I’m not accusing the Chinese state of being directly behind this. I actually think they will understand why we could not accept the proposition that was put to us, in terms of losing that essential national capacity.”

The Business Secretary has said there is now a "high trust bar" for Chinese companies controlling UK businesses.

Asked whether the Government could trust Chinese firms after Jingye's handling of British Steel, Jonathan Reynolds told Mr Phillips it would depend on which sectors they operated in.

He said: "I think we have got to be clear about what is the sort of sector where, actually, we can promote and co-operate, and ones frankly where we can't. I wouldn't personally bring a Chinese company into our steel sector."

He added: "I think steel is a very sensitive area. I don't know when the Boris Johnson government did this, what the situation was, but it's a sensitive area."

Mr Reynolds declined to comment on other sectors, such as nuclear power, where he would be unwilling to see Chinese investment.

But asked whether there was a "high trust bar" for dealing with firms from the country, he said: "Yes, we have got to recognise that."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage accused the Chinese Communist Party of deliberately sabotaging British Steel.

Mr Farage told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: "This is a big strategic decision by the CCP."

Asked for his evidence to support that claim, he said: "You can call it intuition if you like.

"I am 100% certain they bought British Steel to close British Steel."

Mr Reynolds admitted the Government expects to lose money running British Steel, but allowing it to collapse would have cost £1 billion.

He told Trevor Phillips: "The losses, the annual losses, net losses, in the last set of accounts were £233 million. Actually, that can be improved upon, but I am accepting your point that we would expect to lose money on this.

"I would ask the public to compare that to the option of spending a lot more money to reach a deal that would have seen a lot of job losses and Jingye remain as a partner.

"Or the cost of the complete collapse of British Steel, easily over £1 billion in terms of the need to respond from Government, to remediate the land, to look after the workforce."