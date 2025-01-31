Choosing the best bathroom aids and adaptations - Which? (2025)

The ability to wash independently is part of a daily routine that many of us are keen to hold onto as we get older. However, bathing can prove tricky if you have accessibility issues.

On this page, we explore adaptations designed to make your bathroom easier to use. Our list includes quick solutions, such as bath boards, seats and cushions – ideal if you're working with a limited budget.We also cover larger adaptations, such as bath lifts, along with telecare products, such as flood detectors and fall monitors.

Even if you’re not yet at the stage of needing specialist bathroom equipment, adapting the space in anticipation of future needs is an excellent way to futureproof your home.

Grab rails for the bathroom and shower

The bathroom is the most obvious place for support rails, as you're moving in and out of the bath or shower when it's often wet and slippery.

Plastic rails are the safest option in a wet area, especially if you choose one with a raised grip to prevent your hands from slipping. Metal rails in the bathroom should be earth-bonded for protection against electrical incidents.

Grab bars can also help provide stability next to the loo when you're adjusting clothing or getting on and off the seat. A rail next to the washbasin will provide extra support if you're balance is poor when standing.

Make sure you pay attention to the claimed load capacity of the grab rail. Simple grab rails can be on sale for as little as £10, while larger, foldout rails can cost closer to £250.

Non-slip bathroom flooring

Cheap, non-slip mats are readily available and cheap. However, the best, and safest, option is to install specialist safety flooring – this might be rubber or vinyl-based and/or incorporate quartz crystals, aluminium oxide or silicon carbide to make the floor non-slip. Well-known slip-resistant floor manufacturers include Altro, Polyflor and Tarkett.

Laying a non-slip mat on the bottom of your bath (or shower) is equally important to prevent slips and falls. These come in a range of shapes and sizes, and fix to the bath with sucker feet. Expect to spend £15-30.

Anti-slip adhesive strips and shapes for the bath also perform the same function, as do spray-on slip-resistant materials.

Walk-in showers

As using a bath becomes more difficult, you might want to opt for a walk-in shower or a standalone shower cubicle to replace it. A walk-in shower can cost anywhere between £200 to £2,000, depending on the quality of materials used.

A walk-in shower (also called a ‘level-access’ shower) is essentially one without a step that you could potentially trip on. These are well-suited for most users with mobility concerns. They often come with drainage pumps, along with sloped or ramped floors to minimise water leaking into the rest of the bathroom.

If leakage is a major concern, a low-level-access shower with a minimal cubicle entrance height of around 1cm could also work.

Wet-floor areas and wet rooms

A wet-floor area or a whole wet room is a bathroom that has been adapted with waterproofed flooring and walls. A showerhead is fixed to the wall and water runs directly onto the bathroom floor and into a drain, with no tray needed.

Wet rooms are useful if bathroom space is limited and you want to completely avoid having a shower tray. However, it’s vital to have non-slip flooring.

Shower seats

Although you can use portable shower stools or chairs in the shower, the most stable option is to get a seat fixed into the shower cubicle or wet-floor area. Ensure the seat is fixed at the right height for you and that grab rails, to be used in conjunction with the seat, are fixed at exactly the right spots. An occupational therapist (OT) will be able to advise you on this.

A sturdy wall-mounted shower seat will likely cost you £50-150. Make sure you note the claimed weight capacity and follow the accompanying instructions when deciding on its positioning.

Shower controls

Some shower controls are specifically designed to be easy to turn, grip and reach. They may also have preset dials and larger displays.

Showers with thermostatic controls ensure that the water is kept at an even temperature, or within a certain range. This prevents any possibility of scalding, or of the water becoming uncomfortably cold.

Baths

If you struggle to get into and out of the bath but still enjoy a relaxing soak in warm water, there are alternative types of baths that could help.

Walk-in baths

Walk-in baths have a door built into the side, so you don’t have to climb over and risk a fall. They come in a range of shapes and sizes, from short walk-in baths with a small door (designed for sitting in) to long baths with a whole side panel that opens out, suitable for those who like a long soak lying down.

It's worth noting that you have to get inside before you start running the water – make sure you've got the heating on so you don’t get cold while waiting for the bath to fill up. You also have to wait until the water has drained away before opening the door to get out.

Walk-in baths don't come cheap, with many costing £1,000-3,000.

Baths with a built-in seat

These baths have a seat moulded into the shell itself, at the opposite end to the taps. They serve the same purpose as a portable bath seat – allowing you to sit half-immersed in the bath – but baths with an integral seat tend to be more comfortable than a portable bath seat, as the latter normally has drainage holes or slats.

As with portable seats, you will need some upper body strength to manoeuvre from the seat into the bath, and then to get out. Plus, these baths aren’t suitable for reclining in, as the seat often gets in the way.

Shallow baths

If you struggle to climb over the rim of your bath and don’t mind the water being shallow, you might consider buying a bath that’s lower than the standard height. This might still require some agility and strength, but less than you'd need with a standard-sized bath.

Bath boards and seats

Investing in either of these accessories can help increase your comfort while you're washing.

Bath boards – These fit across the width of the bath. You can use them to help you get in and out, and they provide a solid seat to sit on once you’re in. They’re designed for people with limited strength, although you still need to be fairly agile to use one. Bath boards are more suitable to use for showering in the bath, with a shower cord attached to your bath taps, or in conjunction with a bath seat, where the board forms a stable base from which you can lower yourself on to the seat.

– These fit across the width of the bath. You can use them to help you get in and out, and they provide a solid seat to sit on once you’re in. They’re designed for people with limited strength, although you still need to be fairly agile to use one. Bath boards are more suitable to use for showering in the bath, with a shower cord attached to your bath taps, or in conjunction with a bath seat, where the board forms a stable base from which you can lower yourself on to the seat. Bath seats –These are often used in conjunction with bath boards, but a seat gets you more immersed in the water. It's ideal if you have limited mobility around your knee joints and limited strength in your arms. Some look like normal chairs, while others are more like low stools that wedge inside the bath. Bath seats with legs usually stay put with rubber suction pads.

You can browse reviews for bath boards and seats from theResearch Institute for Disabled Consumers (RIDC)andLiving Made Easy

Other bath aids

Bath cushions offer support for your neck and back while you’re lying in the bath. An OT can advise on which ones are most appropriate for you, and where to place them.

offer support for your neck and back while you’re lying in the bath. An OT can advise on which ones are most appropriate for you, and where to place them. Bath steps sit beside the bath to help you get in and out. You need good balance and agility to use them safely and they can be useful when used in conjunction with a fixed grab rail.

sit beside the bath to help you get in and out. You need good balance and agility to use them safely and they can be useful when used in conjunction with a fixed grab rail. Body dryers are worth considering If your lack of mobility limits your use of a towel to dry yourself. Like hand dryers, they produce jets of warm air to dry your whole body. A wall-mounted dryer can be placed either inside or outside the shower cubicle.

are worth considering If your lack of mobility limits your use of a towel to dry yourself. Like hand dryers, they produce jets of warm air to dry your whole body. A wall-mounted dryer can be placed either inside or outside the shower cubicle. Long-handled washing aids such as long-handled body brushes and sponges can help you to clean hard-to-reach areas of your body without having to twist and turn.

such as long-handled body brushes and sponges can help you to clean hard-to-reach areas of your body without having to twist and turn. Non-slip mats will help to prevent falls when placed on the bottom of your bath or shower. Alternatives include anti-slip adhesive strips and shapes for the bath, or spray-on, slip-resistant materials.

will help to prevent falls when placed on the bottom of your bath or shower. Alternatives include anti-slip adhesive strips and shapes for the bath, or spray-on, slip-resistant materials. Tap turners are small gadgets that attach to your taps to help you turn them on and off if you have limited strength or dexterity.

are small gadgets that attach to your taps to help you turn them on and off if you have limited strength or dexterity. Wall-mounted soap dispenser can help if you’re regularly frustrated by bars of soap slipping out of your hand, or by having to bend down to pick up a bottle of shower gel.

Bath lifts

If your mobility is severely limited, an OT may suggest you get a bath lift, which lifts your body from underneath, or a bath hoist, which pulls you up from above. Although these can be expensive, they may still be cheaper – and sometimes more appropriate – than adapting your bathroom to meet your needs.

Motor-driven removable bath lifts

These are reinforced plastic seats that fix to the inside of the bath with rubber suckers. They’re operated using a battery-powered waterproof handset. You get on to the seat at bath-rim height, use the handset to lower the seat into the bath and then raise it when you’re ready to get out.

This type of lift often has a supportive backrest, some of which angle back, allowing you to recline in the bath. To use this type of bath lift, you need to have enough agility to be able to move your legs over to the side to get into and out of the bath.

Although it’s possible to remove these lifts from the bath, some models are easier to remove than others. The rechargeable batteries need charging regularly.

Inflatable cushion bath lifts

These are inflatable plastic seats that sit inside the bath, and you inflate them using an electric pump. You position yourself on top of the seat, which is level with the rim of the bath, and it then deflates, immersing you in the water. When you’re ready to get out, you can reflate the seat using the electric pump to take you back to rim level.

They’re the easiest type of bath lift to remove from the bath.

Hydraulic (manual) removable bath lifts

Manual bath lifts work in a similar way to powered removable lifts, lowering you into the bath and then raising you up again when you’re ready to get out. However, the motion is controlled by the weight of the person and the buoyancy of the water, using a hydraulic mechanism.

Your body weight sitting on the chair slowly lowers the lift. Then, when you’re ready to get out of the bath, you sit upright and push down on the bath rims to release the hydraulic piston, which is set at a personalised weight. This, combined with the buoyancy of the water, lifts you back up.

For this type of lift, you need to be flexible enough to raise your arms as high as shoulder height. You also need more arm strength and sitting balance than you need with powered lifts.

Fixed ‘band’ bath lifts

Fixed bath lifts are sometimes known as band lifts, as they work using a large fabric band on a roller. The band is fitted to the wall beside the bath by means of a wall-mounted unit. The other end of the band then slots into a floor-mounted bracket that sits beside the bath, so the band lies across the width of the bath.

You sit on the taut band, press a button and then it lowers you into the bath as the band slowly extends. To raise the lift, you press another button, which tightens the band to lift you back up.

The advantage of band lifts is that they lower you right to the bottom of the bath so you can lie back and have a proper soak. However, one big disadvantage is that there's no back support, so you need to have good sitting balance. They’re also the most expensive option for a bath lift.

Bath hoists

Bath hoists raise your body from above, rather than lifting from below.

Although they’re more expensive than bath lifts, the advantage is that they raise you high enough so you don’t have to lift your legs over the bath rim. This makes them more suitable for people with limited hip and knee mobility.

Hoists that fix to the floor

These are attached to a pole that slots into a base plate fixed next to the bath. You sit on a swivel seat or sling, which rises up and moves over the rim of the bath and then lowers you in.

Powered floor-fixed bath hoists use either rechargeable batteries or mains electricity, and you control them with a remote handset. Manual hoists work by another person winding a handle, so tend to be used by people who have a carer.

Mobile versions of this type of bath hoist are also available, which can be useful if you want to use the hoist in more than one room. The base of the hoist is wedged underneath the bath to keep it firmly in place.

Bath hoists that fix to the ceiling

These use a ceiling track, which has the advantage of taking up less bathroom space, but you need to make sure you've got a very strong ceiling. These hoists work in the same way as floor hoists, lifting you up and over the bath rim, although a sling normally replaces the plastic seat.

Can I get bathroom aids and adaptations for free?

Equipment such as bath boards and seats or minor home adaptations are sometimes provided free of charge by local authorities, regardless of your financial situation – your local OT should be able to advise.

Alternatively, you can contact your local social services department via the Gov.uk website. Local authorities will only fund care, equipment or alterations that they have assessed as being necessary.

Adapting your bathroom might be more expensive than buying additional equipment and bath aids. But remember that costs do vary widely depending on your specific wants and needs, and on the quality of materials and design.

A completely new bathroom suite can cost anywhere from £300 to £2,000 before installation, but specialist adaptations can increase the amount substantially. Nevertheless, adapting your bathroom to suit current or anticipated needs is likely to be a worthwhile investment.

Bathroom adaptations grant

If you have a chronic illness or disability that prevents you from easily getting in and out of the bath, you may be eligible for a Disabled Facilities Grant to cover bathroom adaptations.

Social services or your local environmental health department may offer DFGs of up to £30,000 (in England) to eligible people who want to make necessary home improvements. They also sometimes offer low-cost loans. However, your income and savings have to be assessed first, and referrals from an OT are normally required.

Where to buy bathroom aids and adaptations

Buying bathroom adaptations can be expensive, which is why you need to ensure you're placing trust in reputable retailers. Whether you're shopping online or in-store, make sure you scrutinise the shop's returns policy.

Popular online retailers that stock bathroom aids and adaptations include:

Careco stocks a wide range of bathroom and shower aids and manages showrooms across the UK – you can find your nearest one on its website.

stocks a wide range of bathroom and shower aids and manages showrooms across the UK – you can find your nearest one on its website. Argos is a popular retailer for smaller bathroom accessories, including shower seats, bath boards and anti-slip mats. Its cheapest shower stools cost around £25.

is a popular retailer for smaller bathroom accessories, including shower seats, bath boards and anti-slip mats. Its cheapest shower stools cost around £25. B&Q sells a selection of walk-in baths and showers.

sells a selection of walk-in baths and showers. Complete Care Shop sells bath lifts, shower chairs, shower trolleys, grab rails and more. Bath lifts start from around £200 and rise closer to £1,000.

sells bath lifts, shower chairs, shower trolleys, grab rails and more. Bath lifts start from around £200 and rise closer to £1,000. Fenetic Wellbeing is a Yorkshire-based company that has a decent range of home aids, including commodes, shower stools and chairs and bath lifts.

Getting advice and support on bathroom aids and adaptations

While adapting your bathroom doesn’t have to be especially complicated, it’s a good idea to get advice from a registered occupational therapist before – and during – the planning. An assessment will help to pinpoint your needs and find out which adaptations and equipment will be best for you.

If you are finding it difficult to manage various everyday tasks, request a free needs assessment from your local authority. This will look at your care and support needs and decide if you are eligible for state support.

Some people are put off the idea of specialist equipment because they worry it will make their bathroom look ‘institutional’, like a hospital or care home. If this is a worry for you, you might want to consider customising your bathroom suite with the help of a specialist bathroom fitter – ideally one that is a member of the British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA).