Choosing The Right Bathtub For Post-Stroke Recovery (2025)

Maintaining personal hygiene is challenging for stroke patients due to limited mobility, and bathing can seem like a chore. However, it is essential for their physical and emotional health. While it may take some adjustments and adaptive tools, stroke patients can learn to bathe safely and independently. This may involve making modifications to the bathroom, such as installing grab bars and non-slip mats, and using assistive devices like shower chairs and handheld showerheads. Additionally, showers are generally safer than bathtubs for stroke patients due to the reduced risk of falling. However, for those who prefer baths, bathtub seats or bath benches can aid in comfort and safety.

After a stroke, patients often experience limited mobility, hemiplegia, hemiparesis, or spasticity. As a result, tasks that were once simple can become challenging and exhausting. However, maintaining personal hygiene is important for physical health, self-confidence, and emotional well-being.

Reduced Fall Risk

Adaptability

Showers can be adapted to suit the needs of stroke patients more easily than bathtubs. Essential assistive devices, such as a shower chair, non-slip bath safety strips, and shower grab rails, can be installed in showers to enhance safety and stability. These devices provide extra support when transferring in and out of the shower and can help prevent slips and falls.

Accessibility

Showers are more accessible than bathtubs for individuals with limited mobility. Bathtubs require stepping over a high side, which can be difficult and dangerous for stroke patients. Showers, on the other hand, offer a more open and level entry, making it easier for patients to enter and exit safely.

Drowning Prevention

Bathtubs can pose a drowning risk for stroke patients, especially if they experience seizures or lose consciousness. Showers eliminate this risk as the patient is not immersed in water, reducing the chances of accidental drowning.

Hygiene and Independence

Showers can promote better hygiene and independence for stroke patients. With showers, patients can more easily reach all parts of their bodies for thorough cleaning. Additionally, showers can be fitted with handheld showerheads, making it convenient to rinse all areas. This level of accessibility and control empowers stroke patients to maintain their hygiene independently.

Install a bath transfer bench

A bath transfer bench is a great option for stroke patients who need to use a bathtub. It allows the user to remain seated while moving in and out of the tub, reducing the risk of falling. Here are some detailed instructions on how to install and use a bath transfer bench:

Choosing the Right Bench

First, you need to select a suitable transfer bench. There are a few things to consider:

The size of your bathtub: Ensure there is enough space inside the tub for the length of the bench, and for the user to stand and sit.

Seat size: Measure the required seat depth—from the user's backside to the back of their knees, plus an extra inch or two.

Weight capacity: Most standard benches support 250-300 pounds, while heavy-duty versions can accommodate up to 500 pounds.

Height adjustability: Opt for a bench with adjustable legs to accommodate different user heights and ensure a level, secure platform.

Materials: Choose a bench made from corrosion-resistant materials, such as aluminium and plastic. Plastic seats should have drain holes to prevent mould.

Comfort: Padded benches are more comfortable for extended periods, especially for individuals with thinner or bony builds.

Backrest: A backrest provides support and safety but may slow transfers.

Suction cups or rubber feet: Suction cups prevent slipping, but rubber-tipped feet may be better for certain floor surfaces.

Installing the Bench

Measure your bathroom to ensure there is enough space for the bench to sit flat on the floor, allowing room for the user to move safely.

Place the bench so that the user will face the showerhead when seated.

Adjust the height of the bench to the user's needs. The user should be able to sit without straining or dropping onto the seat.

Test the bench before each use to ensure it is level and stable. A wobbly bench could be dangerous.

Using the Bench

Before using the bench, gather all your bathing supplies within reach to avoid having to walk on a slippery floor during your shower.

Test the water temperature with your wrist before getting in.

Have someone nearby to assist you if needed, and keep a bell or another way to call for help within reach.

When using the bench, stand in front of it with the back of your legs touching the seat.

Slowly lower yourself onto the bench, using grab bars or handholds for support if necessary.

Scoot back as far as possible with both legs outside the tub, then bring your legs over the edge and into the tub.

By following these steps, you can make bathing safer and more comfortable for a stroke patient using a bathtub.

Use a non-skid and waterproof chair in the shower

After a stroke, maintaining personal hygiene can be challenging. However, it is essential for both physical health and emotional well-being. To make bathing easier and safer, here is some detailed information on using a non-skid and waterproof chair in the shower:

Showering while sitting down is often recommended for individuals who have experienced a stroke and may have limited mobility. A non-skid and waterproof chair provides stability and reduces the risk of slipping, which is especially important on wet and soapy surfaces.

Choosing a Suitable Chair

When selecting a shower chair, look for one specifically designed for shower use, preferably with rubber tips or rubber feet. These features will help the chair grip the floor of the shower effectively. Additionally, opt for a chair with handholds or armrests, as they will make it easier to raise and lower yourself.

Enhancing Safety and Comfort

To enhance safety and comfort, consider adding a non-slip shower chair cushion. These cushions are typically made of soft foam and have adhesive backing, making them easy to install. The cushioning provides warmth and comfort while also helping to prevent slipping. Ensure the cushion has strategic vents or drainage holes to prevent water buildup.

Additional Tips for a Safe Shower Experience

Install grab bars or rails for extra support when entering and exiting the shower, as well as when sitting down or standing up.

Use a handheld showerhead for easier rinsing while seated.

Before stepping out of the shower, put on socks or slippers with non-skid soles to prevent slipping on wet floors.

Always test the water temperature with your wrist before showering to avoid scalding.

Keep essential supplies like soap, washcloths, shampoo, and towels within reach to avoid any need to step out on wet surfaces during your shower.

By following these guidelines and making some simple modifications, individuals recovering from a stroke can maintain their independence and safety while attending to their personal hygiene needs.

Install grab bars and rails

Grab bars and rails are an essential addition to a bathroom to aid a stroke patient's recovery and can help prevent dangerous, even life-threatening, injuries. They are especially useful for those with strong upper body strength, providing extra support when moving or standing.

There are several types of grab bars and rails to choose from:

Straight grab bars: These come in a variety of lengths and finishes and can be installed anywhere in the bathroom.

Curved grab bars: These have an “S” or wave shape that looks more stylish and less utilitarian. They may also be easier to use as the curved design can provide added stability in case of a fall.

Multi-use safety bars: These provide the same support as straight and curved bars but also have a towel bar or shelf for shampoo, soap, etc.

Safety rails: These resemble stair handrails and are installed in areas where a longer bar is necessary, such as from the sink area to the tub/shower in a large bathroom.

Moveable grab bars: These are ideal for conserving space in a small area as they fold flat against the wall until needed.

Angled grab bars: These can be angled at 90 degrees for stability in a corner or slightly angled for areas with an uneven surface.

When installing grab bars and rails, it is critical that they are firmly attached to the wall. They should be screwed into wall studs or, if this is not possible, use an anchoring device. Grab bars can be placed vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, depending on your needs.

At the entry to the shower or tub: Install a grab bar vertically in front of the shower or tub to facilitate entry and exit. A smaller grab bar (12-18 inches) works well, although longer ones can accommodate users of various heights.

In the shower or tub: Horizontal grab bars mounted inside the tub or shower provide added stability, whereas diagonal grab bars provide added stability when lowering to sit on a shower seat. Generally, a 16-inch grab bar or a multiple of 16 (32 or 48 inches) works best.

By the toilet: Horizontal grab bars around toilets should be installed 33 to 36 inches from the floor. A vertical grab bar can also be placed above the toilet to provide support in case of lightheadedness after standing.

When installing grab bars, it is important to use the correct tools and techniques. Here are some key steps:

Use a stud finder to locate the wall studs.

Mark the mounting locations on the wall with painter's tape.

Use a drill and the correct drill bits to make pilot holes.

Fasten the grab bar with screws.

Test the strength of the bar by applying moderate pressure.

Use a long-handled brush or wash mitten

Maintaining personal hygiene is a major step in recovering from a stroke. However, the challenge of keeping up with personal hygiene after a stroke is very real. Limited mobility, hemiplegia, hemiparesis, or spasticity can make previously simple tasks seem exhausting.

A long-handled brush or wash mitten with a strap can be a useful tool for stroke patients. Here are some tips on how to use these aids effectively:

Reach and Grip:

The long handle on these tools makes it easier for stroke patients to reach areas like the back, legs, and feet without straining. This is especially helpful for those with limited mobility or weakness in their arms. The strap on the brush or mitten ensures a secure grip, reducing the risk of the item slipping out of the hand and causing further injury.

Hygiene and Safety:

It is important to keep the long-handled brush or wash mitten clean and dry when not in use. This helps maintain good hygiene and prevents the growth of bacteria, which could lead to infections. Additionally, ensure that the handle has a non-slip surface to prevent it from slipping out of the hand when wet.

Technique:

When using a long-handled brush or wash mitten, be gentle with your strokes. Stroke patients often have sensitive skin, so avoid vigorous scrubbing. Use mild soap or body wash and warm water, and test the water temperature with your wrist before beginning. Rinse thoroughly and pat the skin dry with a soft towel.

Convenience and Accessibility:

Keep the long-handled brush or wash mitten easily accessible in the bathroom. Consider storing it in a place that does not require reaching or bending, such as on a low shelf or in a shower caddy. This promotes independence and makes the tool readily available when needed.

Practice and Assistance:

Using a long-handled brush or wash mitten may take some practice to get used to. It is important to maintain a safe environment and have assistance nearby when bathing. If needed, ask a trusted friend or family member to help until you feel confident in your ability to manage independently.

By following these tips and adapting your bathing routine with tools like long-handled brushes or wash mittens, you can make the process of maintaining personal hygiene after a stroke safer and more manageable.

