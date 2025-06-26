Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn full fight card, undercard and fight times (2025)

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will step into the ring on Saturday night to finally settle the score after years of trash talking as they look to honour their family legacies more than 30 years on from when their fathers fought

One of the biggest grudge matches in boxing will finally be settled this weekend as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn square off to honour their family names at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.

After all the trash talking, clashes on social media, altercations and egg smashing, it will come down to heart, skill and bravery inside the ring as these two bitter rivals put everything to bed. This showdown is a long-time coming after the original bout in 2022 was called off over Benn's failed drug test. His suspension was lifted last year, allowing the fight to get the green light.

There has been plenty of insults exchanged between the pair and unsavoury scenes, with even promoters Eddie Hearn and Ben Shalom sucked into the pre-fight animosity, further adding to the event's billing as the biggest boxing clash this year. There will be some other great fights on the card, with Anthony Yarde, Lyndon Arthur, Liam Smith and Chris Billam-Smith all involved on what is set to be an electric night of boxing. Here, we take you through all the fights on the card this Saturday night.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn - 10pm

More than 30 years after their fathers last fought for the second time in 1993, Eubank Jr and Benn will put it all on the line looking to protect their family legacies at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both fighters have agreed to fight at a catchweight of 160lbs, with Eubank adhering to a rehydration clause that prevents him from exceeding 170lbs on fight night. Benn will be stepping up two weight categories to fight Eubank - who will be seen as the favourite due to his superior size, stature and experience. Benn has never lost a fight in his career but has never come up against a fighter of Eubank's pedigree. Eubank has lost three times but has won his last two fights.

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur - 9pm

Fans are going to be treated to a trilogy bout between these two fighters as they both get back in the ring together following a win each for either man. The first fight stretches back to 2020 when Arthur shocked his rival to claim victory on split decision, but Yarde hit back the following year in the rematch when he KO'd Arthur with a huge right in the fourth round. Since that last fight, Yarde has challenged for a world title as he went up against the feared Artur Beterbiev but was knocked out in the eighth round. He has won his next three fights and will be looking to continue his momentum against Arthur, who became IBO champion in 2023 but lost unanimously to Dmitrii Bivol later that year.

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna - 8pm

It wasn't long ago that Smith came up against Eubank Jr himself in two enthralling fights that saw him stop his rival in the first fight before being stopped himself in the rematch. This is the Liverpudlian's first bout since that difficult night almost two years ago as he looks to inflict McKenna first ever career defeat after 19 straight victories. Smith will be relieved to finally get back in the ring after his initial comeback fight against Josh Kelly on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois was scrapped after "Beefy" suffered a bout of illness.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton - 7pm

This is a crucial fight for Billam-Smith as it's his first fight since losing his WBO world title to Gilberto Ramirez at the end of last year, following that painful unanimous decision defeat. The 34-year-old was catapulted into the spotlight following his famous win over Lawrence Okolie in 2023 saw him become a world champion, but he will now have to rebuild against American fighter Glanton, who is an accomplished cruiserweight dubbed "Bulletproof" who has only lost twice. Glanton has won his last three fights by way of knockout and this could be an exciting and explosive match-up between two men who like putting on a show.

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke - 6pm

English champion Riley was supposed to fight Isaac Chamberlain earlier this year before his rival withdrew due to injury - so he will be eager to sink his teeth into this one as he bids for Clarke's British title. This is a big showdown for these two fighters at this stage of their career and comes after Clarke lost to Leonardo Mosquea on a split decision in Monaco at the end of last year. Previously he had won all of his first 10 fights and still holds his British title as he looks to get back to winning ways. Riley, meanwhile, is unbeaten in his career after winning his first 12 fights and comes into this one after knocking out Dan Garber in just two rounds in December.