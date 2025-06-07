Chris Packham sparks fury as he plasters ‘bullying’ eco-warrior posters (2025)

Chris Packham has sparked fury after putting up “wanted-style” posters of oil company bosses. (Image: Chris Peckham/X)

TV presenter and wildlife campaigner Chris Packham has sparked fury after putting up “wanted-style” posters of oil company bosses across the London Underground. The posters, which Packham shared in a post on X, featured the faces of fossil fuel CEOs including Shell’s Wael Sawan and BP’s Murray Auchincloss with the words: “Wanted for murdering life on Earth.” The naturalist, who is a well-known climate campaigner, said: “Up until now we've focused on fossil fuel companies. But companies are made up of people - and these people know that they are working against the interests of all life on Earth. They need calling out.” In a follow-up post, he added: “In the UK I’m petitioning for a ban of fossil fuel ads and sponsorships - for too long these corporations have had unlimited £££ to greenwash their dirty reputations in schools, sports and everywhere in between - it must change.”

Up until now we've focussed on fossil fuel companies . But companies are made up of people– and these people know that they are working against the interests of all life on earth . They need calling out . pic.twitter.com/Z2gD6EEIXq — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) April 4, 2025

The move has divided opinion, with many people accusing the TV presenter of going too far. One person said: “Absolutely appalling. How is this not bullying and persecution?” Another added: “Bullying and harassment more like…Grow up.” A third wrote: “You need locking up with the other eco-terrorists.” Others claimed the posters put individuals at risk. One user said: “I see you’ve gone full extremist and are now taking action that you know will likely place this man’s safety in jeopardy. A despicable act.” See Also Asteroid big enough to wipe out cities could still strike Moon Another posted: “If it wasn’t for those people you would have no clothes on your back, no pharmaceuticals, no packaging for your food. Hypocrite.” But some backed Packham’s actions. One person simply said: “Well done.”

Peckham is a well-known climate campaigner. (Image: Getty)

Another added: “Let’s collaborate with industry leaders for innovation that prioritizes sustainability. Transformation starts when we engage for change.” Packham’s posters are part of a wider campaign. His online petition, which has gained more than 42,000 signatures, is calling for a UK-wide ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship. The petition argues that fossil fuel promotions are misleading and compares the move to the 2003 ban on tobacco advertising. According to the petition page, fossil fuel firms spend over £4 billion on sports sponsorships alone, which Packham says helps to “greenwash their dirty reputations.”

