Christian Bale's Best Villain Roles, Ranked: American Psycho and More (2025)

Christian Bale is not afraid of going to the dark side.
While Bale, 50, is certainly recognized for his role as the selfless superhero Batman, the Academy Award-winning actor is arguably best known for his role as ultimate bad boy Patrick Bateman. Bale’s villainous character in 2000’s American Psycho has become synonymous with corporate greed and toxic masculinity, all while wielding a chainsaw.
More than 20 years after Bale taught Us to background check our first dates, he stretched his villain muscle again in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher. In a noir-style performance, Bale served as the antithesis of all things joyful and good — the ultimate bad guy of the multiverse.
“There’s a great pleasure in playing a villain,” Bale said of his Thor: Love and Thunder character during a 2022 press event. “It’s a lot easier to play a villain than it is to play a hero — Chris [Hemsworth] had a much tougher job. You know, everyone is fascinated with the bad guys, immediately.”
Thank You!
You have successfully subscribed.
Deal of the Day
Over 5,000 Shoppers Bought These Comfy Flip Flops in The Last Month — They’re Now 30% off!View Deal
Related: Chloe Sevigny Says Working With Christian Bale Was ‘Really Challenging’
Bale went on to say that a well-written bad guy can evoke both hatred and empathy, adding that when an actor successfully plays a villain “you sort of understand maybe why this guy is making awful decisions.”
“He is a monster and he is a butcher, but is possibly a little understanding of why he came to be that way,” he concluded.
From a polarizing political figure to an all-powerful demigod, here are Bale’s most iconic villain roles, ranked:
Credit: Cover Images
Ranking Christian Bale's Best Villain Roles: From ‘American Psycho’ to ‘Vice’
Christian Bale is not afraid of going to the dark side.While Bale, 50, is certainly recognized for his role as the selfless superhero Batman, the Academy Award-winning actor is arguably best known for his role as ultimate bad boy Patrick Bateman. Bale’s villainous character in 2000’s American Psycho has become synonymous with corporate greed and toxic masculinity, all while wielding a chainsaw.More than 20 years after Bale taught Us to background check our first dates, he stretched his villain muscle again in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher. In a noir-style performance, Bale served as the antithesis of all things joyful and good — the ultimate bad guy of the multiverse.“There’s a great pleasure in playing a villain,” Bale said of his Thor: Love and Thunder character during a 2022 press event. “It’s a lot easier to play a villain than it is to play a hero — Chris [Hemsworth] had a much tougher job. You know, everyone is fascinated with the bad guys, immediately.”[ami-related id="3630920" pwaid="" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/chloe-sevigny-says-working-with-christian-bale-was-challenging/" title="" hiddentitle="Chloe Sevigny Says Working With Christian Bale Was ‘Really Challenging’" target="" thumb="true" imgsrc="" imgid="" format="standard" flag="" channel="9" showpromotitle="true" source_type="AI" source_by="559"]Bale went on to say that a well-written bad guy can evoke both hatred and empathy, adding that when an actor successfully plays a villain “you sort of understand maybe why this guy is making awful decisions.”“He is a monster and he is a butcher, but is possibly a little understanding of why he came to be that way,” he concluded.From a polarizing political figure to an all-powerful demigod, here are Bale’s most iconic villain roles, ranked:
Credit: Cover Images
Jim Davis — ‘Harsh Times’
The 2005 film tackled a slew of difficult topics, from the state of veteran’s affairs and support in this country to United States’ international policy and how it impacts communities in third-world countries. While Bale played protagonist Jim Davis, a troubled Army Ranger struggling to return to civilian life, he is arguably villainous in his actions — the only “language” Bale’s character understands is violence and he wields it with a vengeance.
Credit: Cover Images
Walter Wade Jr. — ‘Shaft’
Bale took on the bad guy role of Walter Wade Jr., a sleazy, racist and rich New York City playboy who brutally murders Trey Howard (Mekhi Phifer) and sets off a chain of events that only highlight his depravity. Through his actions, Bale’s character embodies racist real estate policies, upper-class snobbery, and shameless elitism. By the end of the film, viewers love to hate Bale’s Walter Wade.
Credit: Cover Images
Melvin Purvis — ‘Public Enemies’
While Bale technically played a protagonist, his portrayal of FBI agent Melvin Purvis navigating J. Edgar Hoover’s Bureau leans more bad than good. Because Bale’s character is relentless in his pursuit of so-called “justice,” he ends up blurring the lines between “right” and “wrong” until there’s very little difference between him and the criminals he is hunting.
Credit: Marvel Studios
Gorr the God Butcher — ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
At a time when the MCU universe had what many considered to be a “villain problem,” Bale delivered a masterclass in bad guy acting via his portrayal of Gorr the God Butcher. Despite being one of Marvel’s most notable and powerful supervillains — and Thor’s greatest adversary — viewers found themselves feeling sorry for Bale’s Gorr, who vowed to kill all the Gods after they refused to intervene and save his mother, wife and child.
Credit: Matt Kennedy/picture-alliance/Cover Images
Dick Cheney — ‘Vice’
While accepting the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Bale thanked Satan — yes, like, the Devil himself – for giving him the inspiration he needed to play former Vice President Dick Cheney.
“Thank you Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” Bale said after accepting the award. “I’ll be cornering the market on charisma-free a–—. What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?”
In the film, Bale portrayed Cheney as a power-hungry politician who will stop at nothing to amass as much influence over the federal government and foreign policy as possible, especially post-9/11. In 2019, Cheney told an audience member during a speaking engagement at Beloit College that he had never seen the movie, but that his granddaughter believed it portrayed him as a “real badass.”
Credit: Cover Images
Patrick Bateman — ‘American Psycho’
More than 20 years after 2000’s American Psycho hit theaters, Bale’s Bateman is still one of the first characters to come to mind when movie-lovers think of serial killers. The investment banker living a secret life as a murderer wasn’t just a hateable character for his murderous rampages – his materialistic, self-indulgent personality gave viewers even more of a reason to both despise him and become (for better or worse) infatuated with him. Now a cult classic in every sense of the word, Bale’s portrayal solidified him as an actor who can do it all.
In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies