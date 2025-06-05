Christian ethics four views (Wilkens, Steve) (2025)

Book Review: Christian Ethics Four Views Matt Allen Virtue Ethics, Natural Law Ethics, Divine Command Ethics, and Prophetic Ethics were presented and defended by various authors, experts in their fields. This book review was written as a hermeneutical investigation of each author's faithfulness to the Scriptural texts. downloadDownload free PDFView PDFchevron_right

Christian ethics as an adequate ethical system in the context of modern culture: a theological analysis and critical evaluation Noel Woodbridge The aim of this article is to analyse the theological basis of Christian ethics and to evaluate Christian ethics in terms of criteria for an adequate ethical system. The article draws attention to the moral crisis facing modern culture, hence the need for an adequate ethical system. Several contemporary ethical systems are evaluated and found to be lacking in many important areas. In spite of the challenge of contemporary ethical systems and ethical dilemmas confronting Christian ethics today, and some problematic areas in Christian ethics, the article finds that Christian ethics is a valid ethical system with a sound theological basis.

Reenvisioning Christian Ethics: An Introduction and Invitation Darryl W Stephens Religions, 2020 This article by the guest editor introduces the theme of this special issue of Religions, reveals some of his underlying convictions and assumptions regarding the task of reenvisioning Christian ethics, and introduces each of the eight articles in this collection. Rather than a discipline, Christian ethics might more accurately be described as a field of scholarly endeavor engaging a range of partner disciplines. Each contributor was invited to offer a distinct perspective on this task, contributing to a collective reenvisioning of the field. The guest editor describes his underlying convictions, that the task of reenvisioning Christian ethics is real, perspectival, dialogical, collaborative, and purposeful. Correspondingly, he sees the task as awe-filled, discerning, responsive, participatory, and hopeful. Envisioned is a confluence of intersectional, interdisciplinary, and intercultural approaches expanding beyond the academy and even beyond the Christian in order to partner with all members of global society for the common good, shared justice, and full flourishing of all of creation.

The Blackwell Companion to Religious Ethics William Schweiker Oxford: Blackwell Publishers, 2005. Written by internationally renowned scholars, this Companion maps the moral teachings of the world's religions, and also charts new directions for work in the field of religious ethics. Edited by William Schweiker

BOOK BY DR. MWITA JAMES, PhD- An Introduction to Biblical Worldview Thinking and Christian Ethics Dr James Mwita Inkedhubwriters, 2022 This book sheds light while giving an excellent grounding in an overall knowledge and understanding the bibilical concepts based on relevant model adopted to understand Christian ethics has the Biblical worldview at its core. It dictates all the levels in the model. The biblical worldview represents the foundational assumption of Christian ethics. The biblical worldview has practical and ethical consequences across the life spectrum, including defining the principles, truths, and beliefs we value, affecting the rules we live by and discerning between good and evil and therefore morality, and impacting the decisions we make and actions we take, thus determining all the aspects of the model. This course is packed with interesting facts about the bible and yet it is founded deeply on scholarly perspective.

Christian Ethics Y Bakkavemana

Book Review: Victor Lee Austin, Christian Ethics: A Guide for the Perplexed Travis Pickell Theology , 2014

Studies in Christian Ethics review of Peter Singer and Christian Ethics Charles Camosy Studies in Christian Ethics, 2013 Review by David Albert Jones

A Problem With Christian Ethics Richard Schoenig Christianity's claim of privileged access to correct morality has always been a key element in its ability to attract and retain adherents. Jesus' Sermon on the Mount has been considered the most complete and authoritative exposition of Christian ethics this side of the Ten Commandments. In this article I will argue that the moral authority of Jesus and some important aspects of Christian ethics can be called into question by a number of seriously flawed moral imperatives from the Sermon on the Mount.

Constructing a non-foundational theological approach to Christian ethics Andre van Oudtshoorn 2020 Postmodernism challenges the idea of any foundational truth on which theoretical and operational systems may be built. This has led to a meta-ethical revision of the presuppositions underlying different ethical systems. This article offers a meta-ethical critique of the possibility of constructing a Christian ethical system. It is argued that the general concept of ethics cannot be used as a foundation on which to build any Christian ethical system, as the Christian faith opposes a number of key meta-ethical assumptions for ethics. At the same time Christianity must be careful not to isolate itself from rational ethical debates through succumbing to the temptation of fideism. While the Christian faith may utilise certain ethical categories, and must permit itself to be judged by other ethical systems, it also has to develop its own unique response to reflect the faith, hope and love which the good news of Christ offers to broken sinners in a broken world.

Book Review: Handbook of Theological Ethics: Gilbert Meilaender and William Werpehowski (eds.), The Oxford Handbook of Theological Ethics (Oxford: OUP 2007, 27.50, pp. 546. ISBN 978--0--19--922722--8) Michael Northcott The Expository Times, 2008

The Distinctiveness of Christian Ethics J. Alexander Sider International Journal of Systematic Theology, 2003 Christian ethics is often done in a fashion that makes fundamental theological convictions take a back seat to symbolic abstractions that serve public policy analysis. John Colwell's Living the Christian Story: The Distinctiveness of Christian Ethics 1 not only brings theological convictions into the foreground, but in particular calls attention to the Holy Spirit as chastening practical reason. The book's argument is straightforward, and on analogy to a musical score it is simple in notation and impressive in instrumentation. Throughout, Colwell is concerned to answer two conjoined questions he thinks lie at the heart of Christian ethics: in what does the distinctiveness of Christian ethics consist, and how can that distinctiveness be marked, credibly, effectively and persuasively, by the world outside the bounds of the church? In a word, Colwell's answer to the first question is that Christian ethics is distinctive because it invites people to participate in the story of the gospel. As such, Christian ethics will be accessible to the watching world to the degree that it takes the form of an invitation to enter into the Christian life. If, in other words, the church's voice is to be both hearable and distinctive it will have to be faithful to its calling to witness to the story of Jesus Christ. And that, Colwell argues, will not be merely a matter of setting out a catalogue of claims, beliefs and contentions; it will have to be a matter of life. As he puts it:

Christian biblical ethics: the application of biblical norms to today Patrick Hartin Koers - Bulletin for Christian Scholarship, 1991 Christian theologians give many different interpretations to the Scriptures, particularly with regard to their ethical perspectives and their application to the present. A n examination and criticism o f various approaches adopted at present to the ethical dimension o f the Scriptures is undertaken. A distinction is made between the revealed and lasting message o f the Scriptures and the message that is conditioned by culture and hence subject to change. Using the thought o f Ricoeur and Hauerwas an approach is presented which attempts to do justice to the twofold polarity o f the world o f the Bible and the world o f today. In order to preserve a scenario o f concreteness, attention is given to one practical example, namely the issue o f homosexuality. After investigating the Scriptural approach to this question, an attempt is made to see how this issue can be viewed from a Christian perspective in the context o f the present world.

Introduction to Christian Social Ethics David C Jones Christian ethics is the study of the way of life that conforms to the will of God. It concerns not only the personal virtues of the individual and interpersonal relationships between individuals, but also the social structures of human beings living in community, especially those institutions God has ordained with specific functions for the sake of human flourishing. These are principally marriage and the family, civil government, and the visible church institute. For further study, I recommend the following: Richard J. Mouw, ABRAHAM KUYPER: A SHORT AND PERSONAL INTRODUCTION (2011). "Theological Foundations for an Evangelical Political Philosophy," by Nicholas Wolterstorff in TOWARD AN EVANGELICAL PUBLIC POLICY, ed. Ronald J. Sider & Diane Knippers (2005), 140-62. "In the Arena: Practical Issues in Concrete Political Engagement," by Stephen Monsma & Mark Rodgers in TOWARD AN EVANGELICAL PUBLIC POLICY, ed. Ronald J. Sider & Diane Knippers (2005), 325-41.

MODULE THREE CONTEMPORARY ETHICAL CHALLENGES BacCom CUEA christian ethics

The Ethical Perspectives of the Eastern Christian Churches Scaria Kanniyakonil Christian ethics (moral theology) is a particular form of systematic theology which focuses on the practical life of faith. On the other hand, moral philosophy, or philosophical ethics reflect the nature of moral life and what constitutes right and wrong behaviour, without any reference whatsoever to God's revelation and to Christian beliefs. As a separate discipline and area of theological study, Christian ethics is a late development in Christian history. However, the subject matter of Christian ethics is found in the original sources of Christian life and faith. There are different kinds of ethical approaches in Christian tradition, such as Jewish, Protestant, Anglican, Eastern Christian, and Catholic. Although there are not many writings in Eastern Ethics, the ethical outlook of the east is relevant today. Moreover, many are not aware of the richness of the eastern ethical outlook. The main purpose of this chapter is to introduce the ethical perspectives of the Eastern Churches.

The law and the gospel in ethical decision-making Frank Morgret 1984

Theistic Ethics : Toward a Christian Solution David Baggett 1999 THE ASBURY THEOLOGICAL JOURNAL provides a scholarly forum for thorough discussion of issues relevant to Christian thought and faith, and to the nature and mission of the Church. The Journal addresses those concerns and ideas across the curriculum which interface with Christian thought, life, and ministry. The primary resource for contributions to The Journal is the Asbury Seminary faculty who engage in dialogue with both the roots of our religious heritage and Contemporary thought Scholars from other academic disciplines and various backgrounds are invited to submit articles for publication.

Using the Bible in Christian Ethics Cara Beed Journal of Religion and Business Ethics, 2014