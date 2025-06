Ciotola barba in Dorato - Gold plated brass Shaving mug (2025)

Le parti metalliche presenti nel prodotto non possono essere pulite con sostanze abrasive ma semplicemente utilizzando un panno di pelle di daino o, nel caso di persistenza di macchie o aloni, un panno di cotone inumidito in alcol denaturato.

The Zebu horn is material which is sensitive to temperature and humidity changes. Being a natural substance, its color could fade, and it might lose its original shine over time, especially as regards those objects which often come in contact with water. Heat sources (radiators, flames, halogen lamps, etc.) might cause torsions and defoliation. In case of dehydration we recommend the periodic application of a thin layer of ecological linseed oil or Vaseline, using a dry pad. Washing, when required, must be done by hand, with lukewarm water and mild detergents. Do not leave the material to soak and dry it thoroughly before storing it. The metal parts are not to be cleaned with abrasive substances but simply by using a buckskin cloth, or else in the case of persistent stains or smudges, with a cotton cloth dampened in denatured alcohol.