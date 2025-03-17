CIVILS, A United Kingdom Trademark of TGR (Import & Export) Limited. Application Number: UK00004167987 :: Trademark Elite Trademarks (2025)

LIVE Current Status - Examination

The CIVILS trademark was assigned an Application Number #UK00004167987 by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). Trademark Application Number is a Unique ID to identify the CIVILS mark in UKIPO.

The CIVILS mark is filed in the category of Class 016 Paper and cardboard;printed matter;bookbinding material;photographs;stationery and office requisites, except furniture;adhesives for stationery or household purposes;drawing materials and materials for artists;paintbrushes;instructional and teaching materials;plastic sheets, films and bags for wrapping and packaging;printers' type, printing blocks. , Class 020 Furniture, mirrors, picture frames;containers, not of metal, for storage or transport;unworked or semi-worked bone, horn, whalebone or mother-of-pearl;shells;meerschaum;yellow amber. , Class 006 Common metals and their alloys, ores;metal materials for building and construction;transportable buildings of metal;non-electric cables and wires of common metal;small items of metal hardware;metal containers for storage or transport;safes. , Class 008 Hand tools and implements, hand-operated;cutlery;side arms, except firearms;razors. , Class 009 Scientific, research, navigation, surveying, photographic, cinematographic, audiovisual, optical, weighing, measuring, signalling, detecting, testing, inspecting, life-saving and teaching apparatus and instruments;apparatus and instruments for conducting, switching, transforming, accumulating, regulating or controlling the distribution or use of electricity;apparatus and instruments for recording, transmitting, reproducing or processing sound, images or data;recorded and downloadable media, computer software, blank digital or analogue recording and storage media;mechanisms for coin-operated apparatus;cash registers, calculating devices;computers and computer peripheral devices;diving suits, divers' masks, ear plugs for divers, nose clips for divers and swimmers, gloves for divers, breathing apparatus for underwater swimming;fire-extinguishing apparatus.

Based on TGR (Import & Export) Limited, the CIVILS trademark is used in the following business: Stationery; adhesives for stationery or household purposes; adhesive tapes; paintbrushes; brushes; pads, rollers and applicators, all for the application of paints, preservatives or decorating substances; paint trays and containers; paint guards; stencils; pencils; carpenters pencils; parts, fittings, components and accessories for the aforesaid goods. , Door hardware, not of metal; door fittings, not of metal; door accessories, not of metal; door handles, not of metal; door knobs, not of metal; door knockers, not of metal; letters and numerals, not of metal; hooks (door-) of non-metallic materials; door stops, not of metal; locks, other than electric, not of metal; padlocks, not of metal; sash jammers (uPVC coated); cable restrictors (uPVC coated); door handles, not of metal; handles made of plastics for doors; window handles (non-metallic-); plastic window handles; uPVC letter plates; furniture and goods of wood or of plastic; tub trugs, of plastic; trug buckets, of plastic; flexi-tubs, of plastic benches, work benches, sawhorses, ladders, step ladders, seats, stools, boxes, work boxes, toolboxes, containers; tool storage, step stools; parts, fittings and accessories for all aforesaid goods, as far as included in this class. , Common metals and their alloys; building materials of metal; Ironmongery and items of metal; door furniture of metal; door hardware (Metal-); door fittings of metal; ironwork for doors; door accessories (Metal-); door handles of metal; lever lock and lever latch door furniture (Metal-); door knobs of common metal; door knockers; door tidy; escutcheons of metal; thumb turns; metal hooks; cabin hooks; metal door plates; finger plates of metal; push plates; metal kick plates; letter plates of metal; letters and numerals of common metal, except type; metal door viewers (non-magnified); door stops of metal; door cabinet furniture of metal; metal handles; metal knobs; metal hardware; metal hinges; hasps of metal; staples for construction use; latches of metal; metal gate latches; locks of metal; mechanical push-button locks (non-electric); non-electric combination locks; metal brackets; handrail brackets; corner plates and braces; worktop connectors; fasteners of common metal; fixings of metal; fixing nails of metal; fixing plates of metal; fixing bolts of metal; fixing devices of metal; bolts of metal; door closers, non-electric; concealed door closers, non-electric; padlocks; aluminium padlocks; laminated padlocks; combination padlocks; sliding door locks of metal; door chains of metal; safes; combination key safes; safety cash boxes; security boxes of metal; boxes of metal; metal locks for windows; sash jammers; cable restrictors; panic hardware; wall plugs; washers; nuts; bolts; screws; nails; staples; step stools made of metal; step ladders of metal; parts, fittings and accessories for all the aforesaid goods, as far as included in this Class. , Hand tools and accessories for hand tools hand implements; hand tools and hand implements for use in construction work; hand tools and hand implements for use in carpentry; hand tools and hand implements for use in bricklaying; hand tools and hand implements for use in plastering; hand tools and hand implements for use in dry walling; hand tools and hand implements for use in horticulture; hand tools and hand implements for use in agriculture; hand tools and hand implements for use in gardening; hand tools and hand implements for use in forestry; hand tools and hand implements for use in decorating; hand tools and implements for use by plumbers, or for use in plumbing; brushes (steel-) (hand operated tools); garden rollers; lawn rollers; spiked rollers; tamping rollers; spades; shovels; rakes; pickaxes; mattocks; garden trowels; weeding forks; digging forks; spanners; spanner sets; sheers; ratchets; ratchet sets; ratchet handles; ratchet wrenches; wrenches; wrench sockets; combination wrench sockets; socket sets; socket wrenches; universal sockets; screwdrivers; screwdriver bits; bit sets; drills; hand drills; combination drill sets; hammer bits; drill attachments; countersinks; hammers; mallets; axes; mauls; pencils; carpenters pencils; trowels; brick trowel; plastering trowel; gauging trowel; pointing trowel; brick jointer; line pins [hand-operated tools]; files; chisels; chisel sets; cold chisels; bolster chisels; brick bolster chisels; electricians' bolster chisels; demolition bars; pry bar; utility bar; moulding bar; wrecking bar; wire brushes; sharpening stone; planer file; hex keys; hex key sets; wrenches; wrench sets; adjustable wrenches; pliers; plier set; VDE pliers; mini pliers; locking pliers; bolt cutters; side cutters; wire cutters; wire strippers; scissors; utility knives; retractable knives; folding knives; snap off knives; knife blades; sharpening tools and apparatus; serrated blades; pocket knives; saws (hand tools); wood saws; hacksaw; hacksaw blades; saw blades;; circular saw blades; jigsaw blades; cutting discs; grinding discs; polishing discs; buffing discs; grindstones; abrasive sheets; abrasive discs; sander sheets; mitre box; mitre cutter; mitre sanders; mitre vices; nail pullers; nail sets; nut drivers; floorboard saw; coping saw; coping saw blades; holesaws; jabsaws; pullsaws; clamps [hand-operated tools; spreader clamps; combination clamps; vices [hand operated-tools]; multi angle vices;; caulk guns; chalk line anchors; box; line and chalk line reels;; tool holsters; tool belts; pouches for attachment to tool belts; tool bags or tool holsters for attachment to tool belts; drill holster; hammer pouch; hammer and nail pouch; double nail pouch; parts and all fittings for all of the aforesaid goods. , Rules; alloy rules; carpenters rules; measuring tapes; measuring rules; measuring wheels; utility squares; combination square; measuring apparatus and instruments; tape rules; levels; bubble and carpenter levels; spirit levels; scaffold spirit levels; torpedo levels; digital spirit levels; laser measuring systems; marking gauges; electrical and optical guidance and distance measuring devices for use with power tools; lasers; lasers for use to provide a reference point for the user of a tool to work from, or for attachment to tools for use in aligning the tool relative to its work surface, or being for marking or alignment purposes; lasers for measuring distances or for use in alignment; instruments or devices for measuring; levelling, marking or alignment; telecommunications pouches; pouches for telephones and mobile phones; telephone and mobile phone holders; cells and batteries; protective industrial clothing; protective work clothing; protective safety gloves; safety spectacles; dust masks; safety goggles; clothing, footwear and headgear for the protection against accident, injury, fire, acids, contamination and irradiation; safety footwear; knee pads; parts, fittings, components and accessories for the aforesaid goods. .

Trademark Information, Current Status and Owner(s)

Application Number UK00004167987 Word Mark CIVILS Current Status Examination Priority-Claim International Filing Deadline: Sep 03, 2025 See more options for trademark protection in International Countries: Priority Claim Must Be Filed Within Six Months of Foreign Filing. the United States: $299/class + govt fee. Apply Now Australia: $299/class + govt fee. Apply Now China: $344/class + govt fee. Apply Now Canada: $379/class + govt fee. Apply Now European Union: $699/3 classes + govt fee. Apply Now India: $299/class + govt fee. Apply Now Filing Date Monday, March 3, 2025 Mark Type Word Trademark Owner EH6 8LB

UNITED KINGDOM Trademark Correspondent Edinburgh EH3 8JB

UNITED KINGDOM

Trademark Goods and Services Description

