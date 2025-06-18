Clarkson's beer recalled over 'possible health risk' days after huge shop launch (2025)

Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Lager is recalling two popular products over a "possible health risk" just days after it announced it would be landing on Sainsbury's supermarket shelves

Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Lager has issued a recall for two of its popular products due to a "possible health risk". It comes just days Hawkstone announced their award-winning premium lager and cider will be landing on the shelves in another big supermarket.

On the Hawkstone website an update reads: "Fresh from our launches in Waitrose and Co-op Societies, we're heading to your local Sainsbury's from 6 April. Look out for your favourite British lager and cider the next time you're in the alcohol aisle."

The larger and cider has been a popular choice of drink at Jerremy's The Farmer's Dog pub in recent months and Jeremy has even launched a competition to give away 1,000 kegs of the stuff to local pubs completely free of charge.

This poses a potential threat to those with allergies or intolerances to wheat or gluten, including individuals with coeliac disease. The Cotswold Brewing Company Limited, responsible for producing the affected items, has advised customers to return them for a refund.

The Food Standards Agency released a statement cautioning: "If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease, do not consume them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

All batches of Hawkstone Black in 440ml cans and Hawkstone Spa Lager in 330ml cans are subject to the recall, reports the Express.

Clarkson, who launched his beer and cider brand in 2021, has seen his range of premium British beverages soar in popularity since their inception as a local project using barley from his Diddy Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

He has described the venture as a "fun business", noting that socialising with brewers often involves enjoying a few pints, which he prefers over "When you go out with people in brewing, they actually have a pint - and then usually another. I enjoy that a lot more than water at lunch."

The former Top Gear presenter humorously revealed that he had considered naming the beer "Lager McLagerface", but this idea was rejected by marketing experts for not conveying a premium brand image.

According to Coeliac UK, approximately one in 100 people are affected by coeliac disease. This autoimmune disorder is triggered by gluten intolerance and can lead to symptoms such as digestive problems and tiredness.

Coeliac disease symptoms can vary, but commonly include digestive issues like diarrhea, abdominal pain, and bloating, as well as fatigue, weight loss, and in some cases, skin rashes or neurological problems.

There's no cure for coeliac disease, but following a gluten-free diet should help control symptoms and prevent the long-term complications of the condition. Even if you have mild symptoms, changing your diet is still recommended because continuing to eat gluten can lead to serious complications.