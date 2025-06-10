Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (2025)

Alicia RaceClimate Resilience Policy Advocate

I’ve had too many close calls with increased tornado activity here in Louisville, KY, and the summer heat seems more unbearable each year. After a winter that brought terrible storms, I’m bracing for “Danger Season,”—the period between May and October when North America experiences its worst climate impacts. It seems to be starting earlier and lasting longer.

Danger Season 2025 may bring even more extreme impacts as the climate crisis intensifies—this information makes me fear for the safety of my family and my loved ones. I allow myself to feel fear and grieve for what is lost. I think of the words in Frank Herbert’s Dune:

“Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me.”

This helps me remember that I won’t allow fear to keep me from finding courage and fighting for a safer world—for my son, for my community, for all of us.

When climate change comes knocking at our door, we need to be prepared. That is why we must tackle the climate crisis and the affordable housing crisis at the same time.

See Also
Record global temperatures in March illustrate threat to climate goalsWisconsin sees record start to the fire season as climate change drives more blazes | Great Lakes NowIsraeli environmentalist reimagines approach to climate activism in Middle East - The EagleHow Trump’s war on climate and equity is impacting ‘woke investing’

Home looks different for all of us, and because of that we must pursue equitable solutions to make people safer where they live.

From flooded trailers in KY

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (2)

…to fallen trees in South Carolina when Hurricane Helene cut an 800 mile path across the southeast…

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (3)


and mobile homes destroyed by hurricanes.

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (4)

When the lack of air conditioning behind prison doors makes extreme heat a death sentence,

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (5)

and when people who are experiencing homelessness must find relief where they can when a heat dome encompasses Portland.

See Also
Loyola Launches New Campus Climate Survey | The Loyola Phoenix

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (6)

When the sea has forced its way right through the doors of Summer Haven homes,

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (7)

and when fire consumes everything that a family has worked for.

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (8)

When families must pack up what they can and evacuate,

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (9)

and renters and public housing are hit particularly hard…

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (10)

even if we’re safe in our doorway, we won’t thrive if our community is not prepared

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (11)

…because we can’t do this alone.

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (12)

“The measure of whether or not a community is resilient is how it protects people from the inevitable.” –Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director for Housing NOLA

Climate-driven risk will make the ongoing housing crisis worse and would have disproportionate impacts on low-income families and communities of color, including people who are incarcerated or experiencing homelessness.

Right now, we need elected officials and government agencies from the local to the federal level doing everything possible to ensure people have safe, affordable, climate-resilient housing and resources to recover from disasters. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is an essential agency for meeting our housing needs, yet Elon Musk is attempting to cut staff and render HUD inoperable in his illegal grab for power.

Thankfully, he’s facing pushback. The Government Accountability Office has committed to investigating the impact on fair housing enforcement in response to a petition led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee. We’ll need sustained action to keep Elon’s hands off HUD and to invest in affordable, climate-safe housing nationwide.

Call your Senators today and tell them to keep Elon’s hands off HUD and to invest in affordable, climate-safe housing.

For talking points, refer to this national letter signed by UCS and housing justice organizations.

Climate at Your Door: The Climate and Housing Crisis in 11 Sobering Photos (2025)

References

Top Articles
Incredible action film starring Jason Statham is now available for free
Why You Shouldn’t Miss Binance Smart Chain’s (BSC) Hard Fork and Ruvi AI’s (RUVI) Rapid Growth As The Bull Run is Approaching | Cryptopolitan
Celebrity Big Brother stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes say bond is ‘platonic’
Latest Posts
Canada Election Candidates: Canada Elections 2025: Key candidates, major parties, issues - All you need to know | World News - The Times of India
'Baseless': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ridiculed for 'Spreading Misinformation' During Awkward Rant About Teenage Sperm Counts Dropping
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 6119

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.