Clinical efficacy and safety of a new single-incision axillary vein puncture technique for totally implantable venous access ports (2025)

The percutaneous placement of TIVAPs via internal jugular vein puncture remains the prevailing clinical practice due to the superficial location and larger diameter of the right internal jugular vein, facilitating ease of venipuncture. However, previous studies have highlighted its inherent limitations, encompassing concerns related to cosmetic appearance, tunnel-related adverse events such as subcutaneous infections, discomfort in the neck area, challenges in advancing tunneling devices, inaccurate catheter length measurement, and catheter-associated venous thrombosis13. Despite the administration of local anesthesia, patients have reported experiencing discomfort during the creation of the subcutaneous tunnel, occasionally accompanied by localised ecchymosis10. The creation of subcutaneous tunnels and the use of dual-incisions for the puncture site and port placement are the primary drawbacks associated with this approach.

This study demonstrating the advantages of an alternative single-incision technique for TIVAPs placement. Utilizing the axillary vein puncture method, several of the aforementioned challenges were minimized. Some studies have proposed several advantages of using the axillary vein approach for TIVAPs implantation: (1) When accessed via the axillary vein, the catheter enters the vessel before passing through the gap between the clavicle and the first rib, avoiding compression and preventing the occurrence of pinch-off syndrome14,15. In the study, Group S did not experience pinch-off syndrome. (2) The proximity of the axillary vein to the proximal segment of the artery reduces the likelihood of arterial puncture. Even in cases of accidental puncture of the axillary artery, effective hemostasis can be promptly achieved due to the absence of bony structures obstructing compression11. In the study, there were only 1 case (0.85%) in Group S and 1 case (0.45%) in Group D with arterial mispenetration, all of which were corrected through adequate compression.

In this research, a new percutaneous axillary vein port placement technique was employed12. In this method, the authors introduced several critical parameters: AB = (3.89 ± 0.40) cm, α = (25.84 ± 5.54)°, and β = (66.18 ± 10.26)°, which can be adjusted under ultrasound guidance. In the study, relying on reliable surface markings and ultrasound, a technical success rate of 99.1% was achieved, which aligns closely with data reported in previous studies16,17, demonstrating a high rate of success. This underscores the feasibility of utilizing this new method for axillary vein puncture.

In fact, during the surgical procedures, Group S did not incur severe adverse events such as haemopneumothorax or air embolism, indicating the safety of implementing the axillary vein puncture based on this new method.

The mean procedural time for the single-incision axillary vein puncture method we utilized was 26min, notably shorter than the duration required for the conventional internal jugular vein approach. A distinct benefit observed in Group S was the absence of localised ecchymosis, attributed to the avoidance of subcutaneous tunneling. This highlights one of the advantages of the single-incision axillary vein puncture method over the traditional internal jugular vein approach. Conversely, other facets of immediate adverse events did not demonstrate disparities with Group D. It is plausible that in elderly patients with limited subcutaneous tissue, surgeons deliberately lean towards the single-incision approach, steering clear of subcutaneous tunnels, which could contribute to a lower recorded incidence of immediate adverse events in Group D compared to the actual occurrences.

Infectious adverse events represent a prevalent cause for TIVAPs explantation18, with reported incidences ranging from 5.6–8%19,20. The multifaceted nature of its risk factors encompasses aspects such as procedural mishandling during implantation, neutropenia in patients, a history of malignancy, and prolonged usage of glucocorticoid medications. Nonetheless, in the investigation, a total of 7 (2.1%) cases of infectious adverse events were encountered, encompassing instances of local infection and CRBSI. Robust maximum barrier protection protocols were implemented throughout the procedures, ensuring that surgeries were conducted, and TIVAPs were subsequently employed. Given that the majority of patients were undergoing intravenous chemotherapy for malignant tumors, implying an immunosuppressed and malignant state, the demand for comprehensive exploration into the risk factors associated with infectious adverse events and the establishment of standardized treatment protocols becomes all the more pressing.

Another critical adverse events to address is catheter-related thrombosis (CRT). Prior investigations have identified risk factors associated with CRT, encompassing factors like vascular trauma (such as the implantation of multiple TIVAPs, repeated catheter insertion attempts, employment of large-diameter or multilumen catheters), and improper catheter tip positioning within the superior vena cava21,22. Thromboembolic adverse events rates have displayed a wide spectrum in earlier studies, ranging from 0.3–28.3%23. Notably, this rate escalates to 27-66% when routine doppler ultrasound evaluations are conducted on patients24. In this study, the incidence of CRT was even lower (1.8%), a trend which might be attributed to the utilization of TIVAPs featuring narrower catheter diameters.

Moreover, a pragmatic aspect that warrants attention is the potential oversight of asymptomatic thrombus cases during the follow-up period. Consequently, the statistical representation of patients encountering CRT might be lower than the actual occurrence. Given that individuals with malignancies inherently possess heightened susceptibility to CRT23, the necessity of routine doppler ultrasound assessments for this patient population necessitates further exploration.

This study is subject to certain limitations that merit consideration. Retrospective in nature, it potentially missed certain statistical nuances between the two groups. The surgical approach was inherently non-randomized, as surgeons tailored their choice of approach based on individual preferences and patient-specific conditions, possibly introducing selection bias. Furthermore, patient satisfaction was not systematically assessed, and a quantitative benchmark for the optimal solution was lacking. The abbreviated duration of follow-up may curtail the evaluation of CRT and infectious adverse events, given their propensity to escalate over extended monitoring periods. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that adverse events themselves are relatively infrequent, and the instances of TIVAPs persisting for exceptionally long or short durations are limited. Consequently, a follow-up duration that strikes the optimal balance between benefits and limitations necessitates careful consideration.